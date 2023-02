00:00

The war will end when Russia realizes it was a mistake. The more weapons, most more sanctions for Russia, more support for Ukraine, the faster we'll be able to get to just peace. This struggle will define in what we hold. Our children and grandchildren will live. Brutality will never run down the wall of a free Ukraine. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Anna Edwards and Matt Miller. It's 10:00 a.m. in London, 5:00 a.m. in New York and 6:00 p.m. in Hong Kong. Our top stories today. One year after the full scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, China is floating a peace proposal that has little chance of winning Western support. The stakes are high as Nigeria prepares to elect a new president. Rising poverty and unemployment have led to instability and violence. And investors are looking for today's release of the Fed's favorite inflation gauge is expected to show robust income and spending rates. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Anna Edwards in London with Matt Miller in New York. Time to take stock a year on from the full scale invasion that we saw by Russia of Ukraine. That's the geopolitics. But of course, bring plenty of updates on that from from a Monkees perspective. We're very much looking for clues on inflation from that piece. No. Later on today. Yes, exactly. We have to wait for that before we see what the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation looks like. And surely the markets are going to come starkly into focus when that number comes out. Until then, I think it's really all about geopolitics because he said we're one year on from the war in Ukraine and we've got an incredibly dramatic and important election in Nigeria that I think we haven't been focused on enough. So I'm looking forward to some coverage today. Take a look at S & P futures right now. Off of that three tenths of 1 percent, we were up about a half a percent in the close on the cash trade yesterday. So this takes down some of those gains, but the volume will likely be fairly light as everyone is waiting for these core PCC numbers that the Fed focuses on so closely. The US 10 year yield up about 2 basis points. But again, lower than it was yesterday. Remember this time yesterday we're looking at three ninety four, three ninety five. So right now we're slotted in just under three ninety on the 10 year yield as they seem to be pulling back a bit because we were much closer to four over the last couple of sessions. The Bloomberg U.S. dollar index continues to climb another quarter percent. We're going to focus in on so many market participants. Important traders and investors saying that the dollar is in for a multi-year decline, although it's been up all month long and gained a solid three to three and a half percent. We're now at twelve fifty one fifty five just to one hundred points away from the all time high on the Bloomberg Dollar Index. And then you can see bitcoin right now down about two tenths of one percent. It is back under twenty four thousand at twenty three thousand eight hundred thirty dollars. So it looks like it's taken its lumps along with the rest of the market this week. It doesn't feel as volatile because it's such a bigger number than the S & P, but it has moved down two or three percent over the last few sessions in terms of what we see in Asia. You've gotten mixed messages there. The Hang Seng down one and two thirds percent. The Nikkei gaining one point three percent. So Chinese stocks doing poorly or Hong Kong down, I should say. And Japan coming back after a holiday close for a holiday session now coming back with a bounce. We do see also here again, more U.S. dollar strength against the yen. You can buy more than one hundred and thirty five yen for your dollar. What do you see right now in Europe, Anna? Yes, we heard from you that, didn't we? The nominee for BMJ governor overnight, Matt, that also weighing in. He seemed much more of a continuity candidate than perhaps some had expected. And so that's part of the Asia story as well, Matt. And this is to answer your question, what we see in Europe, a fairly flat picture in many markets, the Germans that to DAX way down pretty flat elsewhere. We see a little bit more strength coming through the CAC Carol Massar and the Footsie. One hundred, the Spanish IBEX doing particularly well today. I'll move over and show you what's going on on some of the individual names. But the Spanish IBEX being lifted by Amadeus, which is a heavy weighted stock ISE over in in Spain and it's seen the travel sex. And that's certainly a feature of our of our story here in Europe today. Stocks on the move around the travel space. But this is the Madrid IBEX, up by six tenths of a percent lifted by Amadeus. And this is IAG, another aviation stock. This is rally the long way into the numbers. So we've got numbers from IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia. Those numbers then it seems the outlook disappointing some. And this will based on the fact they want to take full ownership of one of their businesses easel. So worrying some given debt levels at this company, BASF, down by six point two percent. This is a really interesting stock, Matt Miller company that you will have talked about many times when you were in Berlin, of course. And BASF stopping a buyback sooner than had been anticipated, cutting two thousand six hundred jobs. This one big sign of the difficulties that the German economy has been up against when it comes to the energy story value. This is a compost supplier over in Paris, four point seven percent weaker on this one. The cash flow forecast coming out of this business. It seems disappointing some investors. All right. We're going continue to focus in on individual stocks. There are a lot of movers in today's well in Europe and the premarket. Here in the U.S. But right now, let's shift our focus really to the geopolitics of the world. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reached the 1 year mark with no end in sight. The mayor of Kiev spoke with Bloomberg's Maria Tadeo. It's not the war. It's terrorism. It's it's genocide. Would you need Ukraine? But he need. Don't need us Ukrainians. Putin actually dry. Yeah. What he can to make a pressure to us. But we're still unbroken and we ready to defend our hometown, defend our country because it's our family. We fighting for our children for our future. So fantastic interview there with Vitaly Klitschko, Maria Tadeo still in Kiev joins us. A year into the war. Maria, you've gotten there after a long train ride. You can't fly in for obvious reasons. What was that like? And what's the situation like on the ground now that you're in the capital? Yes, Matt, and it is a very long train from Poland. Obviously, the Ukrainian airspace is shut for security reasons. In fact, it's on that train that you kind of go through this click in your head that you're going into a war zone because at one point you realize you're in a train that's full, but it's full of women. You don't see any men. And the men you see you see them when you enter Ukraine and they ask for your papers and your checks and they do all of this. A reason for it, of course, is that Ukrainian men from 18 to 60 cannot leave the country because the war is ongoing. I have to say, Matt, when you're in key today. It is a strange feeling because on the one hand, it feels safe because it is a fortress city. You do see the army placed. You do see obviously men and in heavy weapons, they have fortified the citizens a year ago since it was attacked. Remember in the early days of the war. But at the same time, when you talk to people, there's a sense that what may happen in the next few days is a question that comes up all the time, not fear, not not panic. I would not use those words, but there is this idea of what is going to happen tonight. It's a one year mark. Will Russia do something? I have to say, yesterday night it was pretty calm. Obviously, you go to bed and you try to keep an eye on what's going on behind the scenes and what you hear. It was very quiet, a very quiet night in Ukraine. The question is, obviously, what happens today. And and it's a very sentimental day for the people of Ukraine, too. Absolutely. A time to reflect and think back on the year that has passed, Maria. But if we look at the path forward over the longer term, geopolitically, we see China trying to play a bigger role here, putting out a position paper on what it sees as the way forward. We see the U.S. upping their sanctions, increasing the amounts of money they're sending to Ukraine. What is the path forward that you're that you're talking to people about? Well, and in many ways, it depends who you ask. Obviously, you've had the United States a doubling down, by the way, the people here very grateful to President Biden and the idea that he was here on the Monday. This is something that you pick up in a lot of conversations. Thanks to President Biden, who came to Ukraine, you realize that a lot of this was a boost or morale for a lot of Ukrainians. The fact that the United States was here in person, obviously European officials that continue to say stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We heard it today from the head of the commission. You also heard it from NATO, from the Ukrainians. Obviously, Ukrainian officials tell you they believe in victory. But most importantly, really? Well, you talk to people, as we have been for the past 24 hours. This has been a hell of a year for them. A terrible year, they would all tell you, is a nightmare year. But they still believe in their armed forces. And the Ukrainian president in the ceremony that he did today to kick start the day once again, thanking the Ukrainian soldiers, because here in Mayfield, quiet. But on the battle line on the battlefield, we know the fight continues when it comes to China. Well, Ana, that peace plan is finally out. I would say not a lot of it is new. They talk about respecting the sovereignty or the integrity, territorial integrity of countries. But there's two things that make it a no go for the West is the idea that you've got to drop the sanctions and go for a ceasefire. By the way, the Ukrainians continue to see a ceasefire is a bad idea because it will freeze the war. Russia will cement their positions. And essentially that means 20 percent of your country is gone. Yet, Maria, today our reporting there live from the ground in Kiev. She will be throughout the day to mark the one year anniversary. Stay tuned to Bloomberg for more coverage on the war in Ukraine. Now let's get back to the inflation picture here in the US. We get data out today expected to show acceleration amid robust income and spending growth. The P C E deflator is the Fed's preferred price gauge. They like to look at the core. It's at an eight thirty a.m. Eastern time. Bloomberg Valerie Title joins us now from London for a look at what to expect. Valerie? Matt, this is the third and final major inflation gauge out of the US. We had the CPI and the PPA already for the month of January. And that big beat in that PPA number led many to revise higher. Their core PCG forecasts the market is going to be laser focus, laser focus on this core P.C. month on month number. The current estimate on Bloomberg is for a point for reading. Bloomberg Economics actually sees it at point five. But there could be some other some other unsettling things in this inflation report, one of which is that this disinflation that we've seen in core goods recently might come to an end. We could see core goods being an inflation impulse in this indicator once again and important for the Fed. The super core metrics services that could also show an inflationary impulse and show no signs of disinflation just yet. After this, we hear from five Fed speakers, three of which are the most vocal hawks, Mr Bullard and Waller. Will any of them today tell us definitively that their terminal rate, their dot, has moved higher? We get that new dot plot in their next meeting on March 22nd. OK. Tracking those hawks and their friends, Valerie. Now the big tech story out on the Bloomberg terminal this morning claiming that the dollar peak is behind us. Should we worry about short term dollar strength, though? What's your thinking? Look, it's all about what you think about the the terminal rate and what we're pricing. Is it too high or is it just right? We're currently pricing five point four percent for the terminal rate. When you look at front end Fed funds futures that recent rise. It's risen 50 basis points in the month of February. That's what's caused this short term dollar strength. If you think the terminal rate will keep ratcheting higher, if, in fact, any of those hawks tell us today they're ratcheting their views higher than watch out for some near-term dollar strength. Valerie, thanks very much, Valerie title there with a look at the P.C. deflator and the inflation information the Fed is going to digest, the markets will digest and we'll see instant reaction in the premarket and the open when these numbers come out at eight thirty and then at nine thirty. Let's get a look. Speaking of the open at some of the stocks were watching in premarket trading in the U.S. There is a lot going on today in terms of single stock stories. First off, Warner Brothers Discovery, which is the parent of CNN and TNT, other TV networks reporting quarterly sales. That missed Wall Street's estimates, hurt by a decline in advertising revenue. And fourth quarter sales fell to 11 billion dollars. The expectation was for eleven point two billion. So as you can see, the stock is down four point four percent in the premarket. Also, when we were waiting for, I guess with bated breath or some kind of breath is beyond meat. The plant based meat maker reporting fourth quarter sales that beat expectations, showing progress toward its goal of becoming profitable fourth quarter revenue. Beyond me, it was seventy nine point nine million dollars. That's above the average estimate, far above seventy five point seven million of the analysts that we surveyed. As you can see, the stock is up 14 percent in the premarket open door said it expects to accelerate its timeline for selling through money, losing inventory. This has been a problem for a lot of real estate brokers as high rates keep people from selling and from buying. The data driven home clipper looks to move on from a tumultuous year when it maybe bought way too much stock at far too low a price. So there's a lot going on in the pre market, Anna, and there's a lot going on in single stock stories in Europe as well. This is a market to watch this morning. Yeah, I've seen him. Markets watch. Interesting. Ending them on the housing market. What does that tell us? What does the latest housing data tell us? And we've had some of that, haven't we, about the strengths and weaknesses of the U.S. economy. We'll talk about that and other market themes. Let's get to those find lenders. He's senior investment strategist at Cameron Capital Management. He'll be joining us shortly. And more on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. We will speak with an expert on Ukrainian politics and Corbett will be with us shortly with her perspective. Plus, Africa's most populous nation and largest economy heads to the polls on Saturday. We'll be live in Lagos in Nigeria. This has been. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition on Matt Miller in New York with Anna Edwards in London. Now, Africa's most populous nation and largest economy heads to the polls tomorrow. The next Nigerian president will inherit no easy task as the country faces a decade of economic decline and violence. For more on this, we're joined by Bloomberg's Jennifer ISE Obasanjo in Lagos, Nigeria. So, Jan, I know it's been incredibly difficult for consumers to get any kind of cash out of their bank accounts, and that makes this a really problematic economy and a dramatic election. Yeah, Matt. And coming at a really terrible time for a majority of the electorate. You just mentioned there there's been a decade of decline. And when we think about the majority of voters, 40 percent of voters, that's been their whole adult life. So at this point in time, when the election is coming up, not being able to get cash, not being able to get fuel has really created a standstill in this business community. And so that is really what voters are talking about at this point in time, trying to see which of these candidates is really committed to reviving this economy. This is Africa's biggest economy. It is a massive oil producer and as you know. But if you look at really what this country has been doing over the past year or so, you wouldn't know that the government has been spending billions of dollars on fuel subsidies, spending billions of dollars on servicing its debt. So really, the economy at large and everyday people here are just looking for somebody to really bring in a wave of job opportunities, a wave of growth for small and medium businesses and really to bring down a lot of the cost of living scarcities and stresses that they're dealing with on a daily basis. Yeah, not an economy that's benefited necessarily from higher oil prices in the way that many might have assumed. So that's what people are watching for, voters are watching for and going to be voting on. What are investors looking for in this election, Jen? Right. I mean, we know that these candidates really see the investor perspective as something that's very important because they've been on the campaign trail talking about all of their business priorities and they're market friendly approaches. So just one point of reform that the market is potentially looking for with this next candidate, with this next president excuse me, is cutting back on these fuel subsidies. I mentioned billions of dollars. It was 10 billion, 10 billion dollars in 2022 that the government spent on fuel. Not only that, we mentioned cash. A lot of this economy runs on cash, but there is a rampant black market. And so the exchange rate is really been something that this outgoing administration has not tackled. And just finally, I mean, there's been a number of restrictions put on import. And so when we think about the international investor and where they can put their money outside of oil and gas, because there is other opportunities here to invest. Investors are looking for what else this administration is going to support, what policies they're going to put in place, what regulatory environment are they going to put in place so that less Nigerians are leading this economy to flee to the U.S., U.K. and other places in staying here and really drumming up the support and the revenue that this country needs. All right, Jennifer, thanks very much for your reporting there. Bloomberg's Jennifer Zada. Sara, we'll be covering these elections for us live out of Largo. Now let's turn to today's big take story on the Bloomberg terminal, which examines how the surge in the dollar has upended the global economy in ways that have few parallels in modern history. Some of the world's top investors now are betting that the worst of the dollar's rampage is over. Joining us to discuss is Christine Aquino, Bloomberg managing editor for Markets. So I guess after this latest jump that we've seen, people think the dollar is going to continue its head downward. Yeah, that, I mean, is quite interesting. I think that view was largely formed toward the end of last year when we did see the dollar pull back from those historic peaks that we saw in 2022. But again, as you mention, we're seeing a bit of a revival now in the dollar, primarily because of what we have heard recently from the Federal Reserve. Right. We've been once again reminded that inflation remains their top priority. Markets have been warned by Jay Powell and his colleagues that those peaks in the Fed interest rate might be higher than they're currently pricing. And I think that's really what's revived the dollar a little bit into the start of 2023. Well, I would say, though, is, you know, those highs that we saw in 2020, two very, very historic indeed. It's not to say that the dollar won't be able to overcome those highs again or approach them. But I think it is a higher bar now just because of what we've seen from the Fed so far. Yeah, it's interesting the way that so this this big take story chronicles a lot of investors who think we're done with the with the peak in the dollar. And yet, as we were hearing from a colleague from the reserve, I said, well, if we keep guessing expectations around the terminal rate being pushed higher on treasuries, then surely that risks pushing the dollar higher again. Absolutely. One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China is floating a plan for the way forward that has little chance of winning broad Western support. The stakes are high as Nigeria prepares to elect a new president. Rising poverty and unemployment have led to instability and to violence. And investors are looking for today's release of the Fed's favorite inflation gauge. It's expected to show robust income and spending growth. Span Lenders Campaign Capital Management senior investment strategist. He joins us. Sean, this is Bean Bag. This is Bloomberg Surveillance RTS. Here's what you need tonight. One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China is floating a plan for the way forward that has little chance of winning broad Western support. The stakes are high as Nigeria prepares to elect a new president. Rising poverty and unemployment have led to instability and to violence. And investors are looking for today's release of the Fed's favorite inflation gauge. It's expected to show robust income and spending growth. I'm not Edwards in London with Matt Miller. Over in New York, of course. And that we see European stocks just keeping their heads above water. But the U.S. equity market features speak to deteriorating a little as we head towards an inflation prints. Yeah, it does seem like we're waiting. Well, we're definitely waiting for the inflation print, but we're waiting to see if the market is still pricing in inflation that falls quickly. That's what Cliff Agnes at AQR told us on Bloomberg TV yesterday. He says there's further to fall and so futures are down, even though the CAC is up about a half a percent in yesterday's at yesterday's close. Right now, S & P futures off a little bit more than a third of one percent and U.S. 10 year yield rising to 3. Although it's worth pointing out that yesterday at this time we were at 390 for three ninety five. And over the last couple of sessions, we've been much closer to 4 percent. So even though investors are selling debt and the yield is rising right now from yesterday's close, we're still at a much lower level than we had been. The Bloomberg U.S. dollar index continues to climb right now, up two tenths of 1 percent at twelve fifty one and we're up three or four percent in the month of February. So there are investors and traders who say we're at the start of a multi-year decline. Of course, the high in the Bloomberg dollar index last year at thirteen fifty three, I think. So another hundred points hundred and two points higher than this. But we've seen a jump lately. So it looks like I guess if you really believe the dollar is going to continue down, this would be a good entry point on the short side, bitcoin. Speaking of the short side, falling down below twenty four thousand, it had been pushing up to twenty five and didn't look like it was moving that much. Well in lockstep with the NASDAQ as it normally does. On the other hand, we're now seeing that decline. So for the week we're off two or three percent and that puts it in line with what we've seen in terms of stocks. There are a lot of movers today, as we've been telling you, Warner Brothers. Discovery is one of those. The owner of CNN and TNT reporting quarterly sales that missed Wall Street's expectations. It's been hurt by a decline in advertising revenue. Fourth quarter sales fell to eleven billion dollars and analysts were expecting eleven point two billion dollars. So about a two hundred million dollar missed there. Beyond me did better than expected. The plant based meet maker reporting fourth quarter sales that exceeded analysts expectations, showing progress towards its goal as well, becoming profitable. And the bottom line in the fourth quarter. Revenue was seventy nine point nine million dollars. The street was only looking for seventy five point seven. And a survey compiled by Bloomberg, an open door, said it expects to accelerate its timeline for selling through money losing inventory. This is one of those I where they called I flipper anyway, data driven home flipper that looks to buy houses quickly at a fairly low price and then sell them at a higher price. The problem has been buying houses at a higher price than it should have been, and it's looking at a lower price than it can. And as a result, open door is off 5 percent in the pre market. BLOCK Inc, which joined a slew of tech companies that thought it would be so cool to change their names from the ones that we already know. This is of course, square reporting. Fourth quarter Ebbert DA beating the average analyst estimate that's earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization. Essentially operating profit subscriptions and services reached a record in the fourth quarter and for the full year as well. Cash app, which is probably why they decided to go with BLOCK because it's another big business that they run revenue. They're outpaced projections. So BLOCK Inc is up 7 percent in the premarket. And what do you see in terms of the European markets and movers? Yeah, this is what we see then that we've got European stocks generally holding, holding their heads up lifted by the Spanish market. We talked about that earlier. The IPO market doing pretty well. We've got the IBEX Tom Keene doing pretty well. We had Amadeus is one of the standout gainers in the travel sector. Not so much for another name in the travel sector. IAG, which means low I to pick only stocks that are falling by 5 percent still say today. One is ISE is IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia, and they have been delivering that ratings that still could rally the long way into the earnings that was so expectations were high. The outlook didn't quite deliver. And there was concern around MSA plans at this business given the debt levels that this company operates under. BASF, the big business over in Germany, chemicals and other things down by 5 percent. Again, a signal of maybe just some of the tough environment that they're dealing with. Ending that buyback earlier than had been expected. Cutting jobs by more than two sounds and stuff. And on the day that we got disappointing German GDP data out for the last quarter. So a lot of developments on the downside when it comes to Germany overnight. Valeo. Down by 5 percent. This is a maker of parts for cars and it seems the cash flow statements that this business over in France had to make. Disappointing to some investors. All right. So we'll keep watch on those stocks for sure. Joining us right now is your Van Lenders. He is the senior investment strategist over at Camp and Capital Management and Yost. Let's talk first about what do you expect from the P.C. number that we're going to get today? As I said earlier, Cliff asking this was on yesterday. And he said markets are still pricing in a pretty rapid drop in inflation, and that's now what he expects to happen. How do you see it? Yeah, I see. I think we've seen a bit of a shift in those expectations and also in the shift therefore from monetary policy, when you look at the past weeks, basically also with the CPI and CPI numbers in the US coming out a bit stronger, you see that the market has moved very much to what the Fed is telling both in the peak and also to where the Fed funds rate will be at the end of the year. At the end of the year, there has been quite a move. When you look at the data today, probably when you look at the monthly monthly increase, just a bit stronger than the previous month, that the overall year on year also going up on the on the overall number. And there were also mentioned the the consumption numbers which will cross, which will be very strong. We know that the retail sales data was strong. We have the cost of living adjustments to some of the government benefits programs for consumers bringing in a lot of money. So there you get sort of the mix of strong growth, strong spending and and yeah, a bit of sticky inflation. So I think that's also what the market is, isn't dissipating. And therefore, I think the so the decline. And if so, what's your view then on the terminal rate where the Fed goes from here? Right now, our world screen is pricing in 4. Sorry. Yeah, 4.5, 8 percent. And it looks like we should go much higher than that. And where do you see the cuts coming? Because right now we're is pricing in cuts still this year. Yeah, so I think I think if the economy holds and stay strong, then you won't get those cuts this year. If the economy drops back into a recession and that looks a bit unlikely with the strong numbers that we had in January. But there are a number of leading indicators and recession indicators flashing red. We've had a lot of monetary tightening. So if if you get those rate cuts at the end of the year, it will be not only inflation, but in my view also too way due to a much slower economy. So that that that that could happen. But again, then the economy will be will be weaker than expected. I think. And what's your expectation for how we could get guys to give us your thoughts on the soft is sort of soft recession, a mild recession, a deep recession or all or no recession? It seems to be some people's thinking, which is just another way perhaps of saying a delayed recession into next year goes. Yeah, I think no recession is not that likely because you have a number of reliable leading indicators pointing to a recession and they can be a little wrong individually, but all being wrong is quite unlikely. We've had a lot of monetary tightening. It's fast. It's a lot of that has been that has been tightened, which still has to work its way through the economy. So I think a recession is likely. Will it be a deep recession? Probably not so deep because we don't have big imbalances named in the US economy in terms of investments, credit growth and so on. So it's more sort of a normal inflation recession, which has to go out of the system. So so not not a very deep recession, but a couple of quarters navigating negative growth. Yeah. Yeah, as Matt was mentioning, the word function will pull that up and he was rightly pointing to to to what people expect in March, which is an implied rate of four point eighty eight percent. But obviously going higher from there and getting up to five point three, 4, 7 percent a little bit later on around the middle of the year. In terms of the timing then. If that's the the trajectory for rates. YOST And that's your thinking around recession, what do we do with stocks? Is there room for stocks to to rally at any point or or how do we time all of this? Yeah, that's a bit tricky because it's. It looks like the recession is delay tried first quarter is gonna be it's gonna be quite robust. Also, even only only with the numbers that we had in January. But I think there are two things. One is the is the implication for monetary policy and yields and so on. So that is crudely priced in the market and that's why you see the markets struggling. And then if you get more signals of recession and further downgrades and earnings, I think that would be the second lag. So we are we are cautious with equities. We are we're underweight U.S. equities. Also, given the valuations that valuations have have increased both on a sort of an absolute level, but also when you look at equities relative to bonds, relatively unattractive. So, yeah, we think that the markets may be real threats on water for them. For the meantime, as long as there is still a possibility of a of a soft landing. That was Ukraine's ambassador to the US speaking exclusively to us here at Bloomberg. That was Ukraine's ambassador to the US speaking exclusively to us here at Bloomberg. Joining us for more is Luers Washington correspondent Annmarie Horden. She is in London today after traveling with President Biden in Poland from Poland this week. So, Emory, the resolve of the president and the U.S. seems to strengthen even as the resolve of President Putin and Russia strengthens in terms of this war in Ukraine. Where do we stand? Yeah, that's exactly right. And we're going to hear more from the White House today. Really got a fact sheet with them, really highlighting what to expect in terms of fresh sanctions on this one year mark. So at 9:00 a.m. on the East Coast, the president will be having a virtual meeting with President Zelinsky and other G-7 leaders. And what we know that the White House is going to be talking about is fresh sanctions when it comes to about 200 or so individuals, about 90 or so companies, and not just in Russia and China and other countries that the Commerce Department says that are evading sanctions, that are helping Russia. All of this is going to be announced today, as well as fresh tariffs on metals, chemicals coming out of Russia. So this is just another way for the USA. They are trying to penalize Russia and show their support for Ukraine. Yeah, we certainly heard a little bit about those sanctions already today. And the U.S. saying the cost to import Russian aluminum aluminium will rise significantly. Emory. Oh, what about the relationship with China here? Because I know that President Biden has spent a lot of time talking about that, as well as the relationship with Russia and China coming out with what they call a peace plan. Well, it's more like a twelve point sort of position paper. On what kind of Western response is that likely to be met with? What we already heard from Jake Sullivan, the president's national security adviser, gave a CNN town hall last night and he said China could have stopped after the first rule, which was basically talking about sovereignty. This is being met with a ton of skepticism in the West. And partially that is because they feel like China should not be the one to keep this peace plan when they don't feel that China is neutral in this fight. I mean, what we've seen so far from China on the heels of Wang Yi in Moscow, talking to Putin, saying that our relationship is solid as a mountain, you have Xi Jinping calling Putin a number of times over the course of the past year, but not engaging with President Selenski to the West. His views this as really an independent and it's not credible at all. Also yesterday, the United Nations passed a resolution on Ukraine. China abstained. If they really wanted a peace plan, I'm not sure why they would abstain from something like that. Well, isn't there talk of China also arming Russia in terms of this war? I know that they want to paint themselves as kind of a peacemaker, but obviously that can't be the case if they're supplying armor. Well, exactly right. That's the contact Xi Jinping. Right. He wants to be seen domestically and also to some of these developing countries that are struggling when it comes to food security, when it comes to energy security, that he is out there trying to be this global statesman. But we heard from Secretary Blinken warning that there could potentially be this lethal material that Beijing is willing to provide Moscow. So Putin continue this war effort. On top of that, their speaker is talking about the fact that they're seeing this potential already for some sort of lethal weapon arms agreement between the two. Obviously, this is a red line for the United States. What remains to be seen is what kind of response, though, it would be if they were to cross that line. Yes. And I know that from a sort of international law perspective, if there is a distinction made between arming and aggressive states and arming in a state that is defending its own territory. Emery, thank you very much. With ISE, Emory holds him with the latest on The Washington view, if you like, of what's happening in Ukraine. Let's take stock. One year into this full scale invasion of Ukraine, then Anna Cool, but joins us next. Battling Ukrainian politics, former associate fellow at Chatham House. Anna, thank you very much for joining us. The source, of course, one year in, we're reminded of the shock that everybody felt, not least those in Ukraine by the invasion. What do you think can bring an end to this war? And do you see anything that can bring an end to the war? Well, it will be about a military defeat for Russia. Or is there anything else that can stop this war? Thank you for having me and thank you for putting this question. Well, I would say that we are now not seeing the final result. The final result is not predetermined. It depends on a number of factors. These factors include several components. So a shift from treating Russia as a contributor to or an integral part, even if difficult to international security, energy, trade and other arenas to a disrupter, a source of instability and unreliable, unreliable actor. The end of engagement policy that many countries and governments, especially in the correct west, practice towards Russia before hoping to keep it as a constructive counterpart and a shift to new realism from the heavily resource centric analysis of Russia in its neighbourhood before politics, diplomacy, security and other domains to increase consideration of the position, capabilities and interests of other countries in the region. So there is another. There is another point to this ongoing process, which is the realization of security capacity DAX in and I would say the collective west, because as I see it, the major change that has taken place in international politics during this year has been in the collective west as well as in the region around Russia. And so Russia's war on Ukraine has forced the countries of Europe and the collective west to revisit their security vulnerabilities, military capacity supplies, energy dependency and other elements of hard security. It has also highlighted and I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I love let me just get your take here on Vladimir Putin, because over the last few days, I've heard a lot of people predicting how this war will end. And I just don't see an end as an outcome here, at least not in the near future. Is there any historical evidence of Vladimir Putin backing down on things in the past? He doesn't seem like the type of leader that would. Exit, you know, without a total failure. I mean, the end of Putin is the only end of this war that I can I can imagine. I could agree with you. The thing is that the end of shooting or the change of regime in Russia so far, I don't see the factors that good enables enables that. Of course we could have a black swans. But so far, I don't see the factors that would enable this. What can enable Russia's the change of Russia's politics and has enabled them to some extent is Ukraine's capacity to resist, and that demands its partners, the West, to supply it with as much support in terms of finance and weapons as it needs, not just to resist, but to win. So I couldn't I couldn't be able to tell you or anyone couldn't be able to tell you when the war will end. But the result is determined by the actions of the decisions that are taken now. And is it in the hands of Western decision makers and then as to the extent of what they are prepared to supply to Ukraine? Anna, thanks very much. Thank you for joining us on the call, but the expert on Ukrainian politics, formerly of Chatham House. Coming up on the program, Latvia's deputy prime minister. In fact, later today, RTS will speak to the program. That is at 130 p.m. in New York. Six thirty p.m. He won't play by TV.