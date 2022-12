00:00

NIKKEI CAC, the CEO of Swatch, certainly made the list. The iconic watch brands are expected to sell up to half a million a mega moon swatches this year in a highly successful internal collaboration. So will the story be even kinder to swatch in 2023? How do you top a year like 2022 if you are swatch? NIKKEI joins us now. Nick. Great to have you on the show. Thank you so much. Look, I have to ask. Hand on heart, did you think that the moon swatch was going to be as successful as it was? You had people queuing round the block to try and get hold of one of these things? Yes. And not only when we launched them. It's not the limited edition. It's up to today, nine months later. And a lot of people are queuing. Look, we did everything to make it happen. That's why we kept everything secret. That was a challenge. You know, you producers in our factories. Of course, we knew this is a bomb. This is something unexpected. And there will be success at the end of the day. But it was such an overwhelming success. Yes, that was a surprise. Nick, is there going to be moon swaps for next year? Like a big surprise we can expect to. You have already bought your moon. So watch this year. Yeah, we've got guys getting a me for Christmas. So I haven't actually received it yet. Yes. Yeah. You see then you have to go on in 2023. Think a little bit more long term. I know in the business in the US you only think about three months, but 2023 will continue to the just what you so hope that we will continue. But again, you know the positive provocation and joy of life wristwatch is always permitting us to bring new things and surprising things into the market. Were you worried that you were going to undermine the other side of the equation, the other side of the fence, the amiga side of the fence in the country? Because we tend to be young people everywhere in the world and everybody who doesn't know the story of Tom Keene. My God, what an icon. It has been on the moon. You have to tell this story and there are many stories that can be told. So, I mean, the increase, the sales. After that, we launched it. It's the contrary. The young people are fascinated. They want to know what is happening. And Swatch was the perfect means to do it. What was always a communicator and brought new people to buy watches. It was like this in the past, and it will be like this in the future. If we're going into a recession next year for 2023, what happens to their business? What are you looking at? 2020? Yeah. You know, I'm not into weather forecast, but I see there are so many opportunities out there that we can only have positive surprises as long as we stick to what we are doing and the world should look what we are doing. We have our production bases in Switzerland. We are factories in Switzerland. We have our research and development in Switzerland, even for a product that only cost 260 dollars. And as long as you have these bases and industrial base and you let not yourself be influenced by financial analysts and you do the contrary of what you are saying, then there is a lot of success waiting for you in 2022. Nick, what do you think about but not I know, being the richest man on Earth. I don't know him. Okay. Should I think about it, which is, man. Well, what. What kind of value is to be the richest man on the world? There is no value in it. You have to ask. I ask you the question. I ask the question. Because what he has demonstrated is the value that you can generate from brands like he owns and like you own. And I'm just wondering kind of how you think about that value and how you think about the ongoing journey that those brands are going to produce. How much further? There is still to go with these brands. As I said, the potential is huge. You have billions of people in the world and we showed it was the moon watched. You have young people, aspiring people that don't want to be excluded. You know, we all talk about exclusive luxury, but all these people want to have very exclusive fine products, not commodities. Not only consumer electronics product. They want fine produced products. And there are billions out there. And they're just waiting to go and offer them something that brings joy of life and positive provocation, especially after Covid. You know, we all doing Covid have been blocked at home. We couldn't not say nothing if you say something against it. So here there is the huge potential and being rich at the end of the day is not the objective. You can become very rich at the end of the day. This is not the objective for this. The objective is to bring something that adds value to the lives of the people to enjoy life and to a positive publication that makes move people. It seems like, though, what guy was getting at, what was also the idea that a luxury CEO is the richest person in the world and that luxury has been so hot for all the reasons that you just said, why do we think that luxury can stay hot if everyone has to pay higher electricity bills and hunker down in a recession? But, you know, you talk again about luxury. You have on the other hand, I think you have the Wal-Mart people and family, very rich people. And Wal-Mart is doing products for everybody. And so there is space for everybody. And when you talk about luxury for that, I will not talk about luxury. Let's talk about exclusive products that create the desire to the people that are emotional for the people. And it has nothing to do with the price. You see it in our example. We did not the limited edition. It cost one to sixty dollars. It's really accessible for everybody. That's that's what it is. But at the luxury industry must be careful. If you always go higher in prices, you exclude more and more people. So your exclusivity is excluding people. You only serve an elite of people. And that's not what the future is. You have to seduce the mass of people, the middle class, the MDG class, not just the rich people or the small elite that is out there. Is that what China is about now, Nick? Is China about attracting a customer who has never bought such a product before? How do you see the Chinese markets reopening now? How big is that reopening going to be? Oh, China is very strong. People are very conscious of quality products. They know what these are and commodity and what is a really fine product. The potential is huge, but not just on the luxury, on every single fine made product that has a message that has an emotional munchies. They like this kind of things. But to come back to the U.S., I think in the U.S., the potential is huge for people who want to have products that emotionally drained. You have many products that are reason driven, health driven. But here you have huge potential. And of course, China, one point four billion people. Nic, before I let you go, I did want to ask about sort of what is becoming an asset class. So Rolex is going to start certifying preowned watches for resale by authorized dealers. Would you be looking to do the same? Tell us what you mean. Yes, we can combine it all expense. Watch. It's really good. You know, we have also people who are selling Swatch watches at the moment, but we are not we. We don't need to to certainly fly them because you can buy them only in our own stores. So there is no other retailer then can have it. So the best is to come to our stores and you buy it there. So no need to do the same thing. Then one of these luxury brands is doing. What about Amiga? What about some of your other brands? Amiga is doing fine. But you know why? Why should we mix ourselves into the market of used watches? This is a market that is regulating the. So the people exchanging and we have a track of the watches because we give a customer service. Let's think about it. Oh my God. We have spare parts for over 30 years. We guarantee that after 10 years. So there is no problem to certify when you come to us and you have a problem that this is a dealmaker. So you don't have to do a marketing operation of it. And then the market is regulating themselves to people who want to buy used watches. They can buy it as they buy many other things. They don't need us for as.