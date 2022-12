00:00

EU ministers agree on a one hundred and eighty euro megawatts per hour. Gas price cap. What do you think of that number? I think that's a silly number for a bunch of politicians to do right at the edge of winter. We're down pricing it today at around 110 euros per megawatt hour. We see that easily doubling. Yeah. Inventories have been high. It's one thing to have a price cap on. It's another thing to find out where the supply is coming from. So if we have we in fact have a magical change, the second place in the global gas market, it is really global. Now, it's not like vacated. It's not broken up into individual countries. It's not limited by destination restrictions and where LNG goes. Europe needs the LNG. Somebody is going to build well above that price. If Europe puts a cap on and sticks to it. So it's almost a guarantee for blackouts rather than a guarantee for consumer content. So that's why I find so confusing. Like longer term contracts is one thing. But, you know, for the spot market, whereas all the liquidity go. Like if you're a producer or a utility, like how do you hedge? I mean, there's still feels like a massive naked short. Now, for the first for the EU on gas prices, what it would even be is the trickle down effect from this. Well, the trickle down effects are going to be political. On the one hand, we have another big cold spell. We have a formal war tax and we'll have that price going up not only higher than the price cap, but significantly higher. The price cap is sort of like the electricity price caps that are guaranteed already. If you have an electricity price cap, that doesn't guarantee that the natural gas is going to be there to provide for the need to the fuel for making electricity. So it's a it's a significant bind which will have repercussions politically as well as economically. And yes, it makes for a market that is not reflecting the underlying basis of supply and demand. People think government should that one way or another. There was a piece of the FTSE, I think was Friday. I think I'd read it over the weekend, though, talking about the fact that the the ice exchange was maybe talking about removing the CTF contract out of the Netherlands for the simple reason that managing risk in these contracts is gonna be really difficult. You're gonna go from having a contract to one price potentially. Then it gets hit by the cap and it goes to another price as a result of which utilities trade is gonna have to put up significantly more in terms of margin. Do you think that the politicians understand the market implications of what is happening here or what could happen here? Do you think that doing this in isolation, if you heard that that's taking advice on this? I can't comment on whether they're taking advice on it. I can't comment on ISE incorrect that the ETF is not reflective of market conditions. On the other hand, the TEGA price is really the base price of global gas at the moment. It's the price off of which everything else is benchmark. It's the ARB relationship between East Asia and Europe, which is based on ETF as the ARB relationship between the U.S. Gulf Coast and Europe. It's kind of the source of the basic price. So if we get rid of TTL and there's no liquidity for any other European benchmark and there won't be kind of immediately, the implications are relative disorganization, chaos in terms of what is the gas price, what's the real gas price and what's going to move in from one place to another. Yeah, that feels really solid. What we want to see into 2023. And before I let you go, I just want to get your take on the demand portion of this whole conversation. When it comes to oil, though, I guess you can say for gas, what is the China reopening story due to balances for the oil and the gas market? We don't know yet because it depends in part on weather. But certainly if we see an increase in demand from China, same order of magnitude, one million barrels a day for oil, the real question, the balance is what is it going to do to Chinese product exports? We had China before on September 21 exporting about a million, 200000 barrels a day of products when they went into the blackouts. And September 21, they cut off all of their product exports. Those product exports at one point two million barrels a day. You know, if they resume if they get back to that level, then there is a balance in the market between the crude side and there and the refined product side that will make it less onerous for the market as a whole. So it really depends on other things. But in and of itself, that one million barrels a day increase in apparent demand shouldn't make much of a dent on the global credit markets.