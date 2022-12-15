Former Fed Board Governor on Powell's Presser

00:00

Dan, good morning. Let's talk a little bit about the market's belief in the Fed and whether or not the Fed is convincing enough. And I'd be interested to get your take here on Christine Lagarde performance as well. What do you make of of Chep House performance last night? And why do you think the market barely batted an eyelid? Well, I think, Guy, what we've seen actually through the last years is a lot of volatility. Iran Chair Powells press conferences, sometimes the markets are reading his message as somewhat different from what they thought. The FOMC statement was was trying to tell them and I think yesterday they the markets were probably just trying to figure out, is this as hawkish as the dot plot suggested or is it not? I tend to agree with what Katie said in the update a few minutes ago, that part of what's going on today is the market digesting the dot plot, digesting the sum total of what Powell said. But I think you're right to this. There's probably a little bit of sympathetic negative reaction to the ECB move as well, and particularly to Christine's rhetoric down. Does Jay Powell need a lesson, though, from Christine Lagarde on how to really drive home that hawkish Mack message? Or is the reaction function of the market different when it comes to, say, the Fed versus the ECB? So I think, Alex, a couple of things here, one, to some degree. I think the Fed and the leadership of the Fed is still feeling a bit of a credibility hangover from last year, and that is affecting, I think, the way markets respond. Someone a little earlier on your show said there's not an expectation of an ECB put the way. There is a bit of an expectation of a Fed put. So I think that's number one. Number two, I think that Powell is probably reflecting some more nuances on his committee than perhaps Christine Lagarde has on hers right now. You know, in the last several weeks, we saw a few cracks at the Fed. We saw a couple of Reserve Bank presidents gives speeches in which they evidenced a little bit of concern about the pace and level of tightening. Now, Powell did an impressive job of getting everybody together in a very tight dot plot yesterday. But I suspect that underneath there are still some fissures. And so part of what people picked up yesterday, which was an occasional qualification and occasional nod to the point at which policy changes, I think may just be his effort accurately to reflect where his committee is. And then the third thing I'd say is I think it's probably just to some degree a difference in style between Jay Powell and Christine Lagarde. I mean, ever since Christine Lagarde was finance minister of France, she's had a firm direct but very calm style. I mean, it's a very effective communicating style that I haven't seen many public officials be able to replicate. Yeah, she had a few wobbles at the beginning, but Bill will give her a pass on those darn. Let's talk a little bit about what comes next for the Fed Dome. My sense was that in some ways, Jay Power was yesterday setting the market up for a further downshift from 50 to 25. Am I misreading the situation? That's the way I read it. And I think my sense has been that sometime before the November meeting, there was either a formal or de facto compromise reached on the FOMC, which was there was gonna be a downshift in the pace of increases in return for some messaging that rates would stay high longer and more recently that the end point would be higher and that rates would stay there longer. And so I think that's basically where the commit how the committee is trying to accommodate the different views that are there right now. And a 25 basis point increase in the first meeting in 2023 would be very consistent with that. I mean, Jay Powell didn't commit to it yesterday, but boy, he didn't try to push back on it either. So based on what they're looking at, they're looking at about a loss of one point six million jobs in the cycle, if you believe that, four point six percent unemployment rate. Dan, when you were at the Fed and you guys were talking about what kind of employment rate you needed to see to cool inflation. What was the conversation behind that like? What would freak Fed governors out like? What makes them rethink a more aggressive policy stance based on the employment picture? Well, in my eight and a half years at the at the Fed, Alex, we didn't have a problem of too much inflation and we certainly didn't have a problem with tightening. I mean, as you recall, in my time there, there were just a couple of very tentative steps taken. But I think that's still relevant for how we should be thinking about the issue now. You know, back in that 20 teens, the there were some hawkish voices saying, gee, with unemployment this low, we just have to start raising rates because it's going to lead to higher inflation. And the response to that was, well, the Taylor curve, that is the relationship between inflation and unemployment has just flattened out. It's just flattened out. So you can push unemployment down quite a bit with not that much impact on inflation. Well, if the Taylor curve has flattened out on that end, maybe it's flattened out on this end as well, which could mean that you're going to need higher unemployment or more impact on unemployment in an already get back down to 2 percent. Dan, we're not getting it, though, why is the labor market proving so resilient? I've just seen a claims number come out and I appreciate their quirks at the end of the year. But nevertheless, we're at circa 200000 on claims that doesn't feel like a labor market that is loosening up to me. I agree. I agree with you, guy. And you know, one of the analytic points, it's well in the weeds, but I mentioned it anyway because I think it's important for the way the Fed thinks about this. One of the analytic points that I'm a little unclear on is what kind of lags the Fed thinks are operative in the different sectors of the economy right now. General Powell spoke yesterday about the housing market and he was pretty clear. You know, mortgages more or less immediately affected, rents probably first or second quarter of next year. You'll see big impact just because of the way the rent cycle operates. But on everything else, although, you know, the reduced growth for next year kind of reflects a sense of lag. We don't know what the Fed was expecting. That is from the beginning of the rate increases early in the year. How long did they think it would take? And right now, you know, if you think, well, it should offer it should have an effect in two quarters, then it's not. If you think the lag is three or four quarters, then it wouldn't be as surprising that we're not seeing it yet. Dan, we were talking to Greg Jensen. Bridgewater just a moment ago saying that the pain and all this tightening is being felt where the leverage is on the outskirts and then it's slowly going to win its way into more of the center of the market. And I'm talking IBEX about crypto, the guilt blow up in the UK. You were front and center on financial stability when you were at the Fed. And I'm wondering what responsibility you think the Fed has to answer for things like crypto and what happened with up to DAX. I don't I don't think the Fed bears much or any responsibility for what happened with crypto and FTSE acts. I mean, if you look at the allegations have been lodged by various U.S. government agencies. That's a that's a fraud story. But I do think, Alex, that the rapid increase and we may not have seen the financials impacts of the rapid increases in rates yet. I've been a little surprised to hear some people sort of sending the all clear signal, because it seems to me that we've still got to see what happens with rollovers in floating interest rate loans for leveraged companies, for buyouts and the like. I'm still very concerned about what's going to happen with emerging market developing countries as they have to refinance in a stronger dollar. So I agree with Greg Jensen. I think that you're gonna begin to see some of these effects moving out. And although I don't think there's likely there may be, but I'm think they're likely to be big financial stability events in a day or two. I do think they're going to have a macroeconomic effect if you've got more companies that are having to go on a tighter rein because they can't finance themselves as their debt rolls over. That's going to have an impact on the economy. And really, if you step back, what is what are we looking at now? Well, we're basically looking at that question. I said a moment ago how much constraint on the economy is already baked in based on what the Fed has done. The markets, at least up until today, have thought too much. The Fed has thought, or at least the leadership has thought, not quite enough. And that's the question that everybody's going to have to be looking at early next year.