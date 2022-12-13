Lasalle IM's Klinksiek on Real Estate Market

00:00

WHAT EXPLAINS EUROPE ' S RESILIENCE GIVEN ALL THESE GLOBAL HEADWINDS? > > THE FUNDAMENTALS ARE THERE. EUROPE IS LESS AFFECTED BY THE TRENDS WE SEE AS A HUGE ISSUE WITH THE OFFICE MARKET IN THE U.S.. IT IS MORE AFFECTED THAN ASIA. I JUST CAME BACK FROM ASIA AND IT WAS REMARKABLE TO SEE ALL MY COLLEAGUES BACK IN THE OFFICE. IT IS GREAT TO BE BACK ON THIS SHOW IN PERSON IN THE CITY OF LONDON FOR THE PANDEMIC. IT JUST SPEAKS TO THE VALUE OF BEING IN PERSON. THE VACANCY RATES AND EUROPEAN MARKETS REMAIN LOW. SUPPLY IS AT A LOW LEVEL. FUNDAMENTALS ON THE DEMAND SIDE FOR REAL ESTATE AND SUPPLY-SIDE ARE VERY STRONG. MARK: -- MANUS: THANKS FOR BEING WITH US THIS MORNING. WE ARE WAKING UP TO ENERGY PRICES IN THE UNITED KINGDOM UP BY 400% YESTERDAY. ASKING PRICES -- AND MORE ON THE RETAIL SIDE, THE SHARPEST FALL IN FOUR YEARS. THIS IS THE U.K. ASKING PRICES FROM BUYERS FALLING BY THE MOST IN FOUR YEARS. WE ARE GOING TO GO INTO SOME KIND OF PROPERTY MARKET ADJUSTMENT IN THE U.K.. I HAVE BILLIONAIRES TELLING ME THEY ARE BUYING LIKE BILLY A. AND I HAVE THE RETAIL SIDE UNDER PRESSURE. HOW DO YOU DISSECT WHAT IS AHEAD FOR THE U.K. PROBABLY MARKET? -- PROPERTY MARKET? > > IT IS A QUESTION THAT FACES ALL THE PLACES IN THE WORLD WHERE INTEREST RATES HAVE BEEN RISING, WHICH IS MOST OF THE WORLD WITH THE EXCEPTION OF CHINA AND JAPAN. THE FACT OF RISING INTEREST RATES, RISING MORTGAGE RATES, HAS PUT PRESSURE ON AFFORDABILITY FOR HOMEBUYERS. THERE IS NO QUESTION, PEOPLE ' S MONTHLY COST OF OWNERSHIP IS INCREASING BECAUSE OF HIGHER RATES. WE SEE THE STRENGTH IN THE -- THAT WE HAD BEFORE REALLY TRANSFERRING FOR THE RENTAL MARKET, WHICH IS WHY WE ARE QUITE BULLISH ON RENTAL HOUSING HERE IN THE U.K. AND EUROPE. AND REALLY GLOBALLY. THAT IS BOTH MULTIFAMILY AND SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL WHERE THAT IS INVESTABLE BY INSTITUTIONS LIKE US. DANI: ONE THING I FOUND REALLY INTERESTING IS WHAT YOU DESCRIBED IS THE MISMATCH BETWEEN BUYER AND SELLER PRICE EXPECTATIONS AND HOW THAT IS RESULTING IN A DECLINE IN TRANSACTION VOLUME. SURELY THAT HAS TO BREAK AT SOME POINT. WHAT DIRECTION DOES THAT BREAK? > > REAL ESTATE NEEDS TO BE PRICED IN THE CAPITAL MARKET CONTEXT. INVESTORS CAN INVEST IN BONDS OR REAL ESTATE OR OTHER ASSET CLASSES. THE REAL ESTATE MARKET TENDS TO MOVE MORE SLOWLY. IT IS LESS LIQUID. SO IT TAKES TIME FOR THAT ADJUSTMENT TO FILTER THROUGH. WE HIGHLIGHT THAT THE DEBT MARKETS ARE THE PRIMARY WAY THAT FILTERS THROUGH BECAUSE BORROWERS OF REAL ESTATE ON THE MARGIN TEND TO BE THE BUYERS OF REAL ESTATE TEND TO BE A LOT OF RICH BUYERS. WE ARE ALREADY SEEING RENEWED ACTIVITY IN SECTORS THAT HAVE REPRICED THE MOST, FOR EXAMPLE, U.K. LOGISTICS, WHICH IS A REALLY GREAT PROFILE IN TERMS OF RENTAL GROWTH PROSPECTS AND LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTALS. THAT IMPACT OF HIGHER INTEREST RATES HAS ONLY FILTERED THROUGH AND YOU ARE STARTING TO SEE TRANSACTIONS COME THROUGH. MANUS: WHERE I AM SITTING IN DUBAI WE HAVE HAD THIS EXPONENTIAL RE-DOMICILING OF WEALTH AND HUMAN CAPITAL RESULTING IN PROPERTY PRICES RISING BY 30% IN 12 MONTHS. WHEN YOU TALK TO GLOBAL INVESTORS, WHERE DOES THE UAE, WHERE DOES DUBAI FIT IN THAT COMPARATIVE TO MONACO, TO THE CARIBBEAN, TO OTHER SORT OF TRADITIONALLY HYPER EXPENSIVE HAVENS? > > YOU KNOW, WE ARE NOT REALLY INVESTORS IN THE MIDDLE EAST. I CAN SAY THE PRIMARY REASON FOR PEOPLE BUYING REAL ESTATE IS TO USE IT. THE SECONDARY REASON IS AS A STORE OF VALUE, AN INVESTMENT, AND CLEARLY MOST OF OUR CAPITAL IS BEING INVESTED FOR FINANCIAL RETURNS. OTHERS MAY HAVE STATE HAVEN STATUS. -- SAFE HAVEN STATUS. THE UAE AND OTHER COUNTRIES HAVE BENEFITED FROM THE FACT THEY ARE OPEN TO INVESTMENTS FROM OTHER COUNTRIES INCLUDING THOSE THAT MAY BE UNDER SANCTIONS. THAT IS NOT THE FOCUS OF OURS BECAUSE WHEN YOU HAVE THAT SAFE HAVEN MONEY, IT TENDS TO MAKE THE RETURNS LESS ATTRACTIVE FOR INVESTORS WHO ARE FOCUSED ON THE USE VALUE OF FINANCIAL RETURNS. DANI: HOW IMPORTANT IS THE WRAPPER OF A REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT? THERE HAS BEEN DRAMA WITH BLACKSTONE. IT WAS NOT JUST REAL ESTATE, IT WAS A CREDIT FUND, BUT THESE FUNDS THAT ALLOW INVESTORS TO REDEEM AT LEAST 2% OF ASSETS ON A MONTHLY BASIS. THEY HAD TO HALT WITHDRAWALS. IS THIS THE PROBLEM OF PUTTING AN ILLIQUID ASSET LIKE REAL ESTATE IS ANYMORE LIQUID WRAPPER? > > I ' M NOT GOING TO COMMENT ON SPECIFIC FUNDS, BUT I WOULD SAY THIS IS A FEATURE OF ALL PRIVATE MARKET FUNDS, TO HAVE LIMITATIONS ON LIQUIDITY OF THE FUND. GETTING CAPITAL OUT OF IT. IS A FEATURE AND NOT A BUG OF THESE PRODUCTS TO PREVENT THEM FROM NEEDING TO HAVE A FIRE SALE ON ASSETS. REAL ESTATE SHOULD BE THOUGHT OF AS A LONG-TERM INVESTMENT. USING IT AS A SHORT-TERM INVESTMENT AND TRYING TO WORK WITH THESE FUNDS IS JUST NOT THE RIGHT APPROACH. THAT IS WHAT WE TELL OUR INVESTORS AS WELL. YOU HAVE TO LOOK PAST THAT AND LOOK TO THE FUNDAMENTALS THAT UNDERLIE CHARACTERISTICS OF REAL ESTATE, WHICH REMAIN STRONG IN MANY OF THE SECTORS AND MARKETS WE INVEST GLOBALLY.