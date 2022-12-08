Ailman: We're Heading for a Recession

More From Bloomberg Markets: The Close
- 03:05
Yogawear Maker Lululemon Comes Up Short on Profits
- 10:38
Beyond the Bell 12/08/22
- 07:15
Tebow Says Now Is the Time to Invest in Your Health
- 04:10
Keystone Pipeline Outage Adds to Oil Volatility
Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.
The David Rubenstein Show"The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.