Ailman: We're Heading for a Recession

00:00

It makes some sense here are some of the volatility that we've been seeing in the market over the last couple of months. I can't make any sense of it, Romain. It's just crazy. You know, I came on this show about a month and a half ago and I said that we'd have volatility. Who knew was going to be to the upside. Market rises. What? Over more than 15 percent in this scary month of October and November. So I still think these are bear market rallies. I still think we're headed for a recession. If we if we do have one, it's going to be the most anticipated recession in 40 years. So it's just really hard. The data's all over the place and our forecasts are all over the place. Do you think some of the volatility out there is because people necessarily aren't in agreement about economic conditions or is it something else? You know, the way I see it is it's just that classic fear and greed, just screaming back and forth. There's very little other investments. And so people are still on the market. We still have some of that day trading leftover from, you know, the old days of the pandemic. And so whenever they see an inflation number, oh, as low as five and they rally, but then they get scared when they see a higher inflation number. We can't make heads or tails of the jobs market. I mean, layoffs and then and then few people filing for employment. It's crazy. I think we left off our conversation, Chris, talking about some of the economic data, which quite frankly to me has been kind of befuddling because you can take one economic data point and look at it and it shows economic strength and you take another look at another debt data point and it kind of shows an economy headed towards recession. Oh, absolutely. Usually first thing in the morning on the West Coast, I wake up and and I'll say to my wife, oh, this economic number came out negative. And she's like, oh, so the market's down. I know the market's actually up. And like I said, you know, 7, 5 percent print on inflation and the market rallies. I'm pretty sure that the Fed said without question they want inflation at 2 percent, which means they're going to rise and raise again. So hopefully we'll get another 50 next week. The Street's expecting that it's never good to surprise the street. But let's keep in mind, you're raising rates 50 basis points. That's a pretty steady increase. I mean, look at the yield curve. It's still inverted. All of the indicators tell you a recession is coming. This week, all the bank executives said a recession is coming, but it feels like welfare already predicts that it won't happen. Well, where do you fall on that? Do you also see a recession coming? Will the Fed ultimately have to tip us into one? You know, just because I say so isn't going to make it happen. And we have this debate with our internal team. I feel like a recession has to happen because in my lifetime, when the Fed raises rates this aggressively, 75 time and time after again, the economy slows down. But this is such a weird period because we're coming out of a pandemic. The inflation is from the supply chain disruptions and the war. Maybe inflation slows down on its own. I'd be surprised, but I think we're gonna have a recession. Well, we are starting to see obviously some signs of stress in certain parts of the economy. One of them being real estate. Obviously, the big news being what happened with Blackstone's real estate fund hitting its redemption limit. And if I look at your portfolio, I see a healthy allocation to real estate. What's your thinking on that sector as we continue to deal with very aggressive Federal Reserve Haiti, where a really long term investor. So we're going to have a big exposure to what I would call privates, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, even private debt. And we're long term investors. So for us, we're not going to be in and out of that market. But there's no question the real estate market is tight. Number one, you can't figure out valuations because, you know, are the office buildings occupied or not? People are paying their rents. We get an idea of apartments, retails and other sketchy question. But also, people wanted to start to fill in those redemption queues even all the way back to last May. And that market has just locked up as rates have risen. Buyers have disappeared. And so like a lot of markets, specially in the privates, they're just very tight and they're not moving, which scares me that that this is really uncomfortable when markets tighten up. But is there a broader concern here about contagion or valuation? I mean, Steve Schwarzman was specifically asked about this, the chairman of Blackstone. And he kind of brushed it off, saying that, you know, there are obviously a lot of financial issues for individual investors where maybe they have to cover margin calls or other things. And that explains some of the redemptions. And in his words and I'm going to quote him here. He said, the idea that there's something going wrong specifically with the underlying investments or the products that they're packaging them in that. That's sort of misleading. I would agree with Schwartzman and I don't always agree with Steve. But I would agree with Schwartz that that particularly the Blackstone portfolio is a pretty decent looking portfolio. But a lot of people want liquidity right now. And the end all the privates are really very locked up. And so people put into sell orders into that queue and that's why they had to slow it down. Not that the underlying assets are harmed in any way. We're not seeing a ton of cranes growing up, so we're not seeing an oversupply in some of those different markets. But when interest rates go up that quickly, Romain, you know, it's going to shut down the market and it's going to take buyers out of it and prices are going to come down. And I think when you look at private equity, you look at real estate, people haven't readjusted to those low prices. I'm seeing private equity still having prices based on last March. Yeah, and they've got to catch up with where we are. So it's a tough time to manage such a long term portfolio. And just like anybody, we're defensive. We're building our cash just to be safe and protect our assets.