00:00

We have seen significant numbers of Russian attacks on your infrastructure. Tony Blinken is talking about providing and making sure the Ukraine has what it needs, both on the defense front but also on the infrastructure front, supporting the energy needs of Ukraine. What do you need right now from the West? That is absolutely right. So from the dance of October, we are almost on the every day attacked on the energy infrastructure. So it's a Russian target energy. Almost every day's from the 10th of October. So we are almost two months on these attacks. Some days it was massive. It's like up to 100 missiles. So and of course, it's influence the level of destruction of the energy system. What why? It's very important what which we already receive from from from our partners and received from all countries around the world. Now we are talking about any kind of equipment possible. We we are talking about the high voltage clip and transformers after transformers or any kinds of generators, everything which could be used, repaired quickly and to survive the winds. Minister, at this moment, can you import electricity from Europe and can you still export natural gas through to Europe? Ah, is that infrastructure able to do it? We have a possibility to import electricity from from Europe now, so we now have some tests of import very small amounts, but we of course we can also increase this according to agreements was in. So he setting the gas. So we are steel transit gas to Europe and according to our agreements with our Arab partners in European. Minister, can I just take you back to what you just said about Transformers, your foreign minister, Foreign Minister Labor was talking about this earlier, saying that there are issues surrounding the importing of transformers into Ukraine. What are those issues right now? I mean, these show, of course, it's it's you know, we had some technical difficulties on this issue because the voltage in Ukraine differs from voltage in Europe. But today we are looking for it already and we find some technical solutions how to adapt the voltage in these transformers in Ukraine and to use. At the same time, you're looking at as you're dealing with these deliberate strikes from rush up. What are your plan B, C, D, E and F? Are we already in this plan? I can tell you that, of course, we had a number of scenarios. The most important task for us is to maintain the energy system, what rations lead them and what they are trying to achieve. They're trying to split Ukraine energy system, to cut it from European energy Greece and to split it in in Ukraine. So and our task is to maintain this system as a whole. And it would help us it generate and precipitate a prostitute from one country, one. One part of the country to the other. That is what they wants to achieve. The situation when, for instance, in the west where we have nuclear station, we could produce electricity but have no possibility to transmit. It brings us to the center of Ukraine. So that's created a deficit in the center. And we need to restrict production in the West. The question that I have been asking is that many people are buying generators, but you need fuel for that. Is there enough fuel or are we seeing panic buying? No, it's enough fuel, so we communicate this also to our cities and that is no picnic ground is. And so we we we are we feel that we're quite safe with the suppliers of fuel or diesel generators that. Do you need more of these portable generators? Is that something also that the West can provide? Yeah, that's that's one one. One of the equipment which we ask also from the rest, then there it goes. Sound of generators now support Ukraine and supply Ukraine, but by different countries, of course, we wanted to get this as much as we can and that this might make us feel more safe. How quickly do you think you can get that kind of supply? I hope that that's what it would be. Do you have any indication that it will be any reassurance from the West that you'll be able to secure that kind of supply of generators quickly? Well, we already we're ready to receive generators. I would say all this help, as you say, the equipment we started received from the first day of the big war started. But now you put this October shellings and never showed us the energy infrastructure. So we increased the level of this of this supply from from our partners. And it looks like this supply becomes quickly and. So that's the issue with with electricity. Can you talk me through how you are going to keep the Ukrainian people warm? How what? What are the plans? If we continue to see the kind of missile strikes that we're seeing right now in order to keep the heating on, transmitting electricity is a huge problem. Heating tends to be more local. What is the plan? There I see you're kind of creating shelters, heat shelters effectively for people to go to. What the shelters with which we bring you kids, you know, the country that this in case we would have no no electricity, no heating, and that that's a temporary solution. What we need. We need time to repair the system in case if they destroy everything. Let's assume. But I don't think that they achieve this. But if let's say this happens. So we need time to to restart the system again. And it would takes us not hours, probably days. And in this situation, of course, we need these shelters for people to feel safe. And of course, we feel that we could do this in the in in the days to restart the system and then the heating goes. Last question before we let you go. How much natural gas does Ukraine have right now to get through the winter? Can you give me a sense of the storage? And now in storage, we have some tech around 14. Sam, Yes.