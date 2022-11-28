Odds of Recession Better Than 50-50: Economist Obstfeld

00:00

Well, we did have a report over the weekend from Goldman Sachs. The markets are not properly just kind of possibly recession. It's a bigger chance than the markets. Appreciate. What do you put the odds of recession in 2023? I think the odds are better than 50/50 at this point. The economy is definitely showing some signs of slowing. For example, if you look at the Philadelphia Fed's coincident indicator of states, which is a labor market indicator, it basically slow it in October and 27 in the states. So the signs are there that a slowdown is on the way. One of the issues for Chair Powell when he speaks later this week is going to be what message he wants to send. We actually have both Mr. Bullard and also Mr. Williams right now coming out today and saying, listen, don't be too excited about our slower fed and raising rates. We're going to have to keep raising rates to control inflation at this point. What do you expect out of chair power particularly? Will he in part react to the uptick in stocks that we've had since October? That's not making his job easier. No, it's not. Nor is the weakening of the dollar, which has been roughly 5 6 percent over past weeks. The markets are looking at the tea leaves of the Fed minutes and seem to have concluded that Federal Reserve policymakers are are moving to a. More deliberate pace of increases. Part of the problem for Powell is that when that is translated into a stronger stock market, a weaker dollar, that is a loosening of financial conditions that goes against interest rate policy. So while I think the most likely outcome for the Fed is a 50 point basis increase, I think I think Paul's discourse about that will be will be fairly stern because I don't think he wants to see financial conditions continue to loosen. And one of the questions I always have is how much of the talk in the markets right now is because he would like the pace of increases to slow down, in fact, to flatten out and not keep raising. But as that indicated by the inflation numbers, this one. Is there reason in the numbers to say, yes, it's OK, what the Fed has done is working? In terms of the inflation numbers, we've seen basically one month of good news and that is not enough of a firm basis for moderating or reversing that policy. At this point, the markets are very focused on interest rates right now. And while that may make sense for the currency markets, for the stock markets, the really two components in valuing equities, there are interest rates, but they're also the flow of dividends. If we move into recession, that factor is going to weigh very heavily on stocks. So I'm in the same campus. Goldman is in the report you cited. I think the market is underestimating the impact of recession on stock prices at the moment. The other perhaps big event economically this week is going to be jobs numbers coming on the United States on Friday. Thus far, the I think the jobs markets look pretty doggone resilient. As a practical matter, how much weakening do we need to see in the labor markets in order to really get inflation under control? We have a raft of different numbers coming out this week, including the JOLTS survey of labor turnover. And that's an indicator that tightened last month after after perhaps loosening the month before, underlining the idea that one month of data doesn't tell you that much. I think the labor market in general seems pretty strong. I mentioned that Philadelphia Fed data, which goes in the other direction. But, you know, as we get to Friday and the jobs report, I think we'll have much more information about where the jobs market is. Let's turn internationally, if we could, for a moment. Dr. ISE, we've just been talking about China and some of the protests going on there, what that will do their economy. Give us your sense right now, the world economy, you've had a very strong dollar. You said it's actually weakening, which makes the Fed's job harder. At the same time, that strong dollar has made it tougher. A lot of the rest of world, has it not? Oh, absolutely. It's a disaster for emerging markets. In a number of respects. Many of them have, particularly in their corporate sectors, dollar denominated debts. So the stronger dollar, the strengthening of the dollar since mid 2021 has been it's been dire for them in terms of the global outlook. China is very consequential. You've been covering the political turmoil, but they're in the midst of a real estate crisis where real estate has powered a lot of their growth. They're facing slower global demand. They're facing headwinds in the form of negative population growth. And then the zero comfort policy has been a very big damper on growth. So that's going to be consequential for the the regional Asian economy and the world economy. Some of the consequences may come positively for some countries, for example, lower, lower energy prices. But in general, that's a big negative. If we look at Europe, they're clearly heading into recession. So add that to the US situation and the emerging market situation. And it's a pretty dismal global outlook. And finally, DAX. So what what tools does the Chinese government have to deal with a slowing market at this point? Growth slowing economy in the past. It's been able to step in with some pretty impressive fiscal stimulus. How leveraged are institutions in state, including state, local, as well as the government owned corporations? How leveraged are they? And does that limit what President Xi can do? Well, Chinese authorities have a huge array of tools and the capacity to intervene in markets way beyond what. But what we in the West are willing to tolerate. They've been loosening lending standards and monetary policy to some degree. They're afraid to go very far because they too face potential inflationary problems. But, you know, a lot of a lot of their standard toolkit, as you indicate, may be counter-productive. And in the longer term, for example, they'll probably revert to more infrastructure spending. But the marginal returns to that are are are falling. And longer term, that's not going to be good for productivity.