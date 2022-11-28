Credit Spreads to Widen in 2023: Oaktree's Panossian

00:00

We've had this tightening in credit spreads. I've had other people pushed back to me and say we're going to get wider spreads, we're going into a downturn. Be patient. Don't go now. Wait for flight. So what do you say back to them? Well, thank you for having me on, Jonathan. We are seeing some cracks in the economy. And so I would expect some credit spread widening as we enter 2023. We are seeing the impacts of commodity inflation, labor cost inflation. Some demand destruction as companies tried to pass through cost increases to their customers. So I would expect that there would be some continued volatility around credit spreads. But with that said, there are some bargains to be had. It is a credit picker's market and we are seeing some very attractive situations in terms of dollar prices that are available in the market and absolute yields that are available on the market for companies that won't experience defaults or losses. So it is it is an opportunity as well as a risk. And one must tread carefully. I'm a what are you finding those opportunities? Could you be more specific? Generally speaking, higher quality, high yield bonds offer attractive opportunities. The the the percentage of WB rated high yield bonds is the highest it's been in 10 years, with about 60 percent of the market being lightly levered and offering an attractive return with dollar prices on those instruments in the 70s and 80s. In addition, private credit certain types of private credit markets are experiencing dislocation. Given the banks having stepped away from large cap direct lending to leveraged buyout sponsors. So there is a widening in the pricing that we're seeing and direct lending as well as a tightening in the legal protections that are available in direct lending.