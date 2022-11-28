Credit Spreads to Widen in 2023: Oaktree's Panossian

More From Bloomberg The Open
- 43:39
'Bloomberg The Open' Full Show (11/25//2022)
- 44:06
'Bloomberg The Open' Full Show (11/23//2022)
- 00:42
SEC to Push Bond, Option Brokers for Better Trade Prices
- 02:20
Longer-Duration Bonds a Haven, Hedge: JPMorgan's Caffrey
Bloomberg Markets"Bloomberg Markets" is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
The David Rubenstein ShowThe David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.