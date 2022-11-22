Why Cathie Wood Trusts Crypto Despite FTX Collapse

00:00

Why should investors trust crypto, why do you trust crypto at this point? Yes. If you look at the block change, let's use Bitcoin, block, chain and theorem. What you'll find is they have the infrastructure. The technology has not skipped a beat throughout this entire crisis. In fact, the hash rate bitcoins hash rate is at an all time high. And that is a real indication of the security of the network. On the theory, when we're seeing the total value staked at 24 billion, that is an all time high. So we think the infrastructure is working beautifully. As far as Coinbase, this is an onshore regulated company and wanting to help shape regulations. Brian Armstrong, the CEO and Alisha CFO, have been leading into what's going on right now and saying, OK, regulators, we need more clarity in order to protect to protect investors. Those who wanted to get involved with certain types of crypto were forced off shore. And look at what's happened. So I think that Coinbase is going to come out here looking very, very strong. It just lost a very big competitor in a RTX. What is the market missing, though? Because, you know, that could be one narrative chatty. But at the same time, we haven't exactly seen shares of Coinbase rally since RTX collapse. Do you think to you that represents potentially broader concern about just people's interest in crypto following RTX collapse? No, I think it's more fear. I think many people say we don't know what we don't know. And so what we do is we step back, you know, put a little perspective into the situation here and what do we have? So the entire crypto asset ecosystem is an 800 billion dollar ecosystem. Apple is three times larger in terms of market CAC. So that's some perspective. Many people are saying, well, OK, is this another Lehman? Could this be, you know, could could we see the domino effect here? I've just given you one reason why the banking system back in 0 8 0 9 trillions and trillions of dollars and it was the global banking system. Right now we have, it seems from FTSE X five to 10 billion dollars in creditors. If as as FTSE X has filed bankruptcy, they will be making claims. If you look at Lehman. That was one point two trillion dollars in claims. So, again, just trying to put perspective, this is fraud. This is made off. Madoff was. Sixty four billion dollars in claims. Again, FTSE x 5 to 10 billion. Now, I know that crypto assets are you know, they attract a lot of attention. This is, you know, the three revolutions we talk about all the time. You know, a new monetary system in terms of the first global private meaning, not government controlled digital. Right. Rules based monetary system. That's bitcoin. A very big idea is a very big idea. And while that has been thrown into question in terms of, you know, shifting from one exchange to another, we've had a lot of shifting around. But I think I think defy in terms of taking the middlemen out of financial services and and making the ecosystem much more transparent with much less counterparty risk is going to take off. It will continue to move forward, we believe.