Why Cathie Wood Trusts Crypto Despite FTX Collapse

Ark Invest founder, CEO and CIO Cathie Wood explains why she still trusts cryptocurrencies despite the fallout from the FTX collapse. Speaking on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close," Wood says FTX was fraud but not like Lehman Brothers or Bernie Madoff and crypto will continue to move forward. (Source: Bloomberg)

