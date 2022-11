00:00

IT IS GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. THIS IS THE PERFECT STORM, THE SUPPLY CHAIN, THE ONGOING WORK, RISING RATES, SHARED POLITICAL TENSIONS. HAS THAT DECELERATED OR ACCELERATED THE CLAIMANT TRANSITION? > > IT CAP IS VERY BUSY. THE ABSENCE OF CHEAP RUSSIAN GAS HAS ACCELERATED THIS. IN OTHER WORDS, WE HAVE DOUBLED DOWN ON OUR COMMITMENTS TO RENEWABLES. ULTIMATELY, IT IS PRETTY CLEAR, IF YOU WANT TO HAVE INDUSTRY IN EUROPE, IT NEEDS TO BE WORKING WITHOUT THE HYDROCARBONS. > > WILL HE BE ABLE TO KEEP THAT COMMITMENT? DOES THAT CHANGE THE PICTURE FOR WHAT CAN BE DONE NEXT YEAR? > > THE FARMERS AROUND THE WORLD SUFFER FROM CLIMATE CHANGE. WE JUST HAD NEWS THAT THE WHEAT CROP IN ARGENTINA SUFFER FROM HEAVY RAINFALL. WE HAVE A REALLY STRONG REASON TO LEAD THIS EFFORT. > > AT THE SAME TIME, THIS REALLY ADDS TO THE GREENHOUSE GAS MISSIONS AND PROBLEMS WITH ACCELERATED CLIMATE CHANGE. > > WE ALSO SEE AN OPPORTUNITY. WE TALK ABOUT THESE FORMS OF CARBON IN EVERY CULTURE. AT THE SAME TIME, WE NEED TO PRODUCE 60% MORE. THAT IS A REAL CHALLENGE FOR THE AGRICULTURAL SYSTEM. WE FOCUS EVERYTHING ON REMOVING CARBON EMISSIONS AND HELPING FARMERS TO MAKE MONEY WITH THAT. > > THE STAKES ARE EXTREMELY HIGH WHEN IT COMES TO THE ONGOING ENERGY CRISIS IN EUROPE. IS THERE A CONCERN THAT THIS ENERGY CRISIS WILL CONTINUE TO WORSEN OR SPREAD THE INDUSTRIALIZATION OF EUROPE AND GERMANY? QUICKLY INVESTORS OF ALL THE CHEMICAL COMPANIES POINTED IN THAT DIRECTION. IF WE DON ' T COLLECTIVELY WORK ON THE TRANSFORMATION, IT WILL LEAD TO DEINDUSTRIALIZATION. I HOPE THE EUROPEANS WILL ACTIVELY FOCUS ON TRANSFORMING THE INDUSTRY AND ARE NOT CONFUSING DECRIMINALIZATION WITH INDUSTRIALIZATION -- DECARBONIZATION WITH DEINDUSTRIALIZATION. COME 27 WAS ABOUT M & A. IT IS MITIGATION, TAKING CARBON OUT AND ADAPTATION. THIS WEEK, WE CELEBRATED THE BIRTHDAY OF THE 8 BILLIONTH PERSON ON THIS PLANET. > > DID THEY GIVE YOU MORE OPTIMISM > > PRESIDENT BIDEN AND PRESIDENT XI HAVE TO TALK TO EACH OTHER AND WE HAVE TO HAVE THIS DIALOGUE AMONGST CHINESE LEADERS AND LEADERS AROUND THE WORLD. THE ABSENCE OF NEW CONVERSATIONS IS FELT BY EVERYBODY ON THIS PLANET. I AM VERY HAPPY TO SEE THOSE TWO MEN TALKING IN THE SAME ROOM TOGETHER. QUEST THERE WAS A COLLECTIVE SIGH OF RELIEF EARLIER IN THE WEEK. WHEN IT COMES TO THE NARRATIVE, DOES THAT CHANGE YOUR STRATEGY? > > NOT AT ALL. I THINK IT IS A SILLY APPROACH TO POLITICIZE SOMETHING AS VITAL FOR ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT BASIS FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY. IF WE DON ' T TO CARBONIZED, WE WILL PAY THE PRICE. -- D CARBONIZED, WE WILL -- IF WE DON ' T DECARBONIZE WE WILL PAY THE PRICE.