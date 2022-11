00:00

BECAUSE OUR NEXT PANEL IS CALLED THE QUESTION OF TRUST, WILL THE U.S. REMAIN A RELIABLE PARTNER. I WOULD LIKE TO INTRODUCE OUR PANELISTS. THE VICE CHAIR OF THE EURASIA GROUP. THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MIDDLE EAST INSTITUTE AT THE NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE. THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE ONE CAMPAIGN. [APPLAUSE] > > THANK YOU. GOOD MORNING EVERYONE. I HOPE WE LIVE UP TO THE REVIVAL THEME OF DAY THREE WHEN WE TALK ABOUT A QUESTION OF TRUST. WE WILL GET THE ANSWERS TO THE COMPONENT QUESTION THAT WAS POSED IN A SECOND. I THINK THERE ARE THREE AREAS, THIS IS SURELY ONE OF THE SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTIONS FACING THE WORLD, PARTICULARLY FACING THIS PART OF THE WORLD. CAN YOU RELY ON THE U.S.? IT BREAKS DOWN INTO THREE COMPONENTS. THE FIRST IS, HAVE THE GOALS OF U.S. FOREIGN POLICY CHANGED? IS IT ABOUT LEADERSHIP OF THE WORLD OR IS IT SOMETHING THROUGH THE U.S. CHINA PRISM? HAVE THE MEANS CHANGED? IS IT NOW A WORLD WHERE THE U.S. WIELDS MORE STICKS THAN CARROTS, MORE ABOUT SANCTIONS AND EXPORT CONTROLS RATHER THAN TRADE. THIRDLY, IS THERE ANY CONTINUITY COMIC CAN YOU RELY ON WHAT PRESIDENT DOES LASTING UNTIL THE NEXT PRESIDENCY? I HOPE THAT WE WILL GET THROUGH THOSE IN THE NEXT 30 MINUTES. I WANTED TO START IS ALL OF YOU THE QUESTION VERY BRIEFLY. CAN THE WORLD STILL RELY ON THE U.S.? > > NO. [LAUGHTER] THAT ' S THE SHORT ANSWER. LOOK, I THINK THE MOST SALIENT FACT OF THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY FOR ALLIES AND ADVERSARIES ALIKE IS THAT IT HAPPENED. WHICH MEANS THAT EVERYBODY AROUND THE WORLD, IN BERLIN OR SINGAPORE OR OTTAWA, YOU HAVE TO PLAN ON A MUCH MORE INWARDLY FOCUSED UNITED STATES AND NOT IN THE WAY THAT WE ' VE GONE THROUGH THESE CYCLES BEFORE. I WILL GIVE YOU AN EXAMPLE FROM MY OWN BACKGROUND, FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO DON ' T KNOW I WAS IN PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU ' S OFFICE IN THE TRANSITION BETWEEN THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION AND THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION. WE WENT FROM NEGOTIATING THE FRAMEWORK FOR A NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY STRATEGY TO DEFENDING OUR STEEL AND ALUMINUM INDUSTRY FROM BEING DECLARED A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT. THAT HAPPENED ALL IN THE SPAN OF 14 MONTHS. I THINK EVERYBODY IS BREATHING A SIGH OF RELIEF BECAUSE OF THE MIDTERMS IN THE REST OF THE WORLD. AS SOMEONE WHO STILL HAS A LITTLE BIT OF PTSD FROM HAVING ENDURED A WRENCHING TRANSITION IN THE PAST, I WOULD SAY LET ' S NOT BE SO QUICK. > > WHAT ABOUT YOU. CAN THE WORLD RELY ON THE U.S.? > > I ' VE BEEN ASKED THAT QUESTION INNUMERABLE TIMES. > > ARE YOU GOING TO ANSWER IT NOW? > > MY ANSWER HAS ALWAYS BEEN, IT ' S NOT PARTICULARLY RELIABLE BUT IT ' S INDISPENSABLE. WHETHER IT ' S RELIABLE OR NOT IS MOOT. THERE ' S ONLY ONE AMERICA AND ONLY AMERICA CAN DO CERTAIN THINGS. SO YOU HAVE TO WORK WITH IT. > > I WILL PUSH YOU A BIT. IT ' S INDISPENSABLE SO IT DOESN ' T MATTER. IS IT MORE OR LESS RELIABLE THAN IT USED TO BE? > > IT ' S UNRELIABLE IN A DIFFERENT WAY. THE CONTEXT AND WICKS -- IN WHICH THE U.S. OPERATES HAS CHANGED. > > TRICK QUESTION. HAVING SERVED THREE TIMES IN GOVERNMENT, MY NATURAL INSTINCT IS TO SAY YES IT ' S RELIABLE. I THINK RELIANCE IS ONE THING, DEPENDENCE IS ANOTHER. DEPENDENCE IS PROBLEMATIC. I WOULDN ' T RECOMMEND IT. THE SALIENT FACT ABOUT THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS THAT IT HAPPENED. I ' M ALSO ENOUGH OF AN OP NIST -- OPTIMIST TO BELIEVE THAT WE LEARN SOMETHING FROM THAT. WE WILL BUILD ON THAT. I WOULD LIKE TO BELIEVE THAT WE ARE STILL A RELIABLE PARTNER. I THINK DEPENDENCE IS MISGUIDED. > > SO WE HAVE AN EXCELLENT INGREDIENT FOR A LIVELY PANEL. CLEAR AND DIFFERENT POINTS OF VIEW. YOU ARE BEING POLITELY IN THE MIDDLE BUT WE WILL SEE WHERE YOU END UP. I CAN SEE THAT YOUR RESPONSES HAVE COME UP GET I CAN ' T ACTUALLY SEE WHICH IS THE TOP ONE. SAFEGUARDING DEMOCRACY, PROMOTING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. 10% OF YOU THINK THE U.S. SHOULD MIND IT ' S ON THEIR BUSINESS. THERE ' S AN APPETITE FOR U.S. INVOLVEMENT. LET ' S BREAK DOWN U.S. RELIABILITY AND START BY THINKING ABOUT WHETHER THE GOALS OF U.S. POLICY HAVE CHANGED. LET ME TURN TO YOU. IT IS TOO SIMPLE A STICK TO SAY THERE ' S A SINGLE GOAL OF U.S. FOREIGN POLICY. THERE ' S A VERY POWERFUL PRISM THROUGH WHICH THE U.S. IS THE WORLD WHICH IS THIS CONTEST WITH CHINA. PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS FRAMED THAT. WE ARE IN THE MIDST OF A STRATEGIC COMPANY -- COMPETITION TO SHAPE THE FUTURE OF THE INTERNATIONAL ORDER. HOW MUCH IS THAT DOMINATING U.S. FOREIGN POLICY IN ALL AREAS? > > PROBABLY TOO MUCH. THE WORLD IS MORE COMPLICATED. CHINA IS A VERY IMPORTANT PLACE. IT ' S NOT THE ONLY FACTOR. I THINK TO FRAME IT AS DEMOCRACY VERSUS A TALK RECEIPT IS TOO SIMPLISTIC. IT ' S GOING TO DISSIPATE SUPPORT. I THINK THE FUNDAMENTAL THING THAT WE HAVE TO UNDERSTAND IS THAT ALL OF US, INCLUDING CHINA -- CHINA IS THE MAIN BENEFICIARY. THE U.S. CONTEXT HAS CHANGED. THE U.S. CANNOT DO SEEMS -- THE THINGS IN THE SAME WAY. POLITICS IS ONE ISSUE. THE INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENT HAS CHANGED. THE U.S. IS STILL THE ONLY POWER THAT CAN DO SOMETHING TO MAINTAIN A STRATEGIC BALANCE, REGIONALLY OR GLOBALLY. THERE ' S ONLY ONE POWER THAT CAN DO IT. CHINA IS NOT A REPLACEMENT. RUSSIA IS NOT. THAT ' S WHAT I MEAN BY THE QUESTION OF RELIABILITY. THE GOALS ARE THERE. THE CONTEXT HAS CHANGED. THE U.S. HAS CHANGED. THE MODALITIES OF PURSUING THOSE GOES -- GOALS CHANGE. RIGHT NOW, THE U.S. FACES NO ACCIDENTS SHALL THREAT ANYWHERE. CHINA IS A FROM EDIBLE COMPETITOR. CHINA MAY WANT TO DOMINATE THE SYSTEM BUT IT DOESN ' T WANT TO DESTROY IT. IT HAS BENEFITED FROM IT. I THINK WE SHOULD NOT EXAGGERATE CHINA ' S THREAT. CHINA IS A CHALLENGE. IT ' S A COMPETITOR. IT ' S A FROM EDIBLE COMPETITOR BUT IT ' S NOT. > > DO YOU THINK THAT IS HOW IT IS VIEWED IN THE UNITED STATES? DO YOU THINK CHINA ' S DESIRE TO SHAPE THE WORLD ORDER IS SEEN AS SOMETHING MORE EXISTENTIAL? > > I THINK WE ARE GETTING THERE. IN THE UNITED STATES, CHINA IS SEEN MORE AS A COMPREHENSIVE THREAT. MAYBE NOT AN EXISTENTIAL ONE. IT HAS BEEN IN THE PAST. THAT FEELING IS GROWING IN THE UNITED STATES AND THROUGHOUT THE WEST. WHEN I WOULD SAY IN RESPONSE TO THE QUESTION ABOUT U.S. OBJECTIVES, I FEEL THE NEED TO BECOME SOME ENTRY AS A NICE CANADIAN. IF THERE ' S BEEN AN UPSIDE SURPRISE, IT HAS BEEN THE COHESION, THE UNEXPECTED COHESION OF THE WESTERN ALLIANCE. THAT ' S UNTHINKABLE WITHOUT THE WORK OF THE CURRENT ADMINISTRATION AND FRANKLY THE SURPRISING COHESION WITHIN THE UNITED STATES SO FAR ON THEIR RESOLVE TO FACE DOWN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE. SO IT SHOWS YOU THAT THE OLD MUSCLE MEMORY OF THE WESTERN ALLIANCE IS STILL THERE, THE NATO ALLIANCE IN PARTICULAR AND WITHIN EUROPE ITSELF. WHAT HAPPENS IF THERE ' S A LESS INTERESTED PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES AFTER 2024 IS ANYBODY ' S GUESS. I THINK THAT ' S THE CENTRAL PROBLEM THAT POLICYMAKERS EVERYWHERE ARE DEALING WITH. > > IF YOU LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENED IN UKRAINE, MUSCLE MEMORY IS A GOOD PHRASE. IT ' S EXACTLY THE ROLE THAT YOU WOULD ' VE EXPECTED THE U.S. TO PURSUE. IF YOU LOOK AT AFGHANISTAN LAST YEAR, PERHAPS LESS SO. IF YOU LOOK IN THE MIDDLE EAST, PERHAPS LESS SO. YOU WORKED IN THREE ADMINISTRATIONS. SHOULD WE TAKE THE U.S. REACTION TO PRUDENCE IT -- PUTIN ' S INVASION OF UKRAINE, WAS IT THE EXCEPTION? > > I THINK IF YOU LOOK AT THE VOTING, A LOT OF THIS FITS INTO THAT FIRST CATEGORY. WHAT ' S DRIVING U.S. FOREIGN POLICY AT THIS POINT, WHETHER IT ' S CHINA WHICH IS IN CONTESTATION OVER HOW THE WORLD IS GOING TO WORK. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS LEANING IN THE DIRECTION OF DEMOCRACY. THE INVASION OF UKRAINE WAS JUST THAT, AND INVASION. THE COMMON THREAD IN FOREIGN POLICY AT THIS POINT IS UPHOLDING THE RULES OF ORDER. AND PRIORITIZING THEM WHICH IS THE OTHER THING ANY ADMINISTRATION HAS TO DO. > > THE COUNTER THAT YOU HEAR TO THAT FREQUENTLY EVERYWHERE PRETTY MUCH OUTSIDE THE TRANSATLANTIC IS, THIS IS INCREDIBLY HYPOCRITICAL. THIS IS THE U.S. GETTING VERY EXERCISED ABOUT UKRAINE BUT WHAT ABOUT ALL THE OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD? HOW DO YOU RESPOND TO THAT? > > IT ' S A FAIR CRITICISM. I ACTUALLY DO. IF YOU LOOK AROUND THE WORLD, THERE ARE A NUMBER OF CRISES THAT ARE NOT GETTING THE ATTENTION THAT UKRAINE IS. THAT ' S A PRODUCT OF TWO THINGS. THE DOMINANT POWERS, LOOK AT THE G7 COUNTRIES, THEY ARE GOING TO FOCUS ON WHAT ' S HAPPENING IN THEIR OWN TERRAIN. I THINK THE SECOND THING IS THAT THE WORLD IS PROVING TO BE VERY GOOD AT MANAGING TRADITIONAL CRISES. INVASION, WAR, ARMIES, MEN SHOOTING AT EACH OTHER. SOME OF THE THREATS -- THOSE ARE THE TRADITIONAL CRISES. SOME OF THE CRISES WE ARE FACING NOW, PANDEMICS, CLIMATE CHANGE, TRANSNATIONAL THREATS, THERE ' S LESS MUSCLE MEMORY TO SPEAK OF. WE ARE NOT BEING NEARLY AS EFFECTIVE. I THINK IT ' S A FAIR CRITICISM ON THAT FRONT AS WELL. > > THAT ' S A GREAT POINT. THINK ABOUT THE AMOUNT OF EQUITY , POLICY EQUITY, MILITARY EQUITY THAT ' S BEEN BUILT UP OVER THE YEARS FOR PRECISELY THIS SITUATION. I WONDER HOW MANY TIMES THE PENTAGON HAS FOUGHT RUSSIANS AND UKRAINE OVER THE PAST 80 YEARS. THE UNITED STATES HAS PROVEN IT STILL KNOWS HOW TO STRATEGICALLY COUNTERBALANCE RUSSIA IN PARTICULAR WITHIN A GEOPOLITICAL ORDER WHERE THEY OUTWEIGH THEM BY PROBABLY A FACTOR OF 10 IF YOU TAKE THE WHOLE NATO ALLIANCE. BUT WHETHER IT ' S EQUALLY SUITED TO DEAL WITH SOMETHING MORE DIFFICULT IS A REALLY OPEN QUESTION. > > WHAT ABOUT -- YOU TALKED ABOUT DEMOCRACY. DEMOCRACY, A TALK RECEIPT PARADIGM NOT BEING TERRIBLY USEFUL. CAN YOU ELABORATE? IT ' S CLEARLY OF YOU IN WHICH SOME IN THE ADMINISTRATION SEE THE WORLD. HOW UNHELPFUL IS IT? > > THERE ARE MANY TYPES OF DEMOCRACIES AND IT ' S WRONG TO THINK THERE ' S ONLY ONE. THERE ARE MANY TYPES OF AUTOCRACIES. EQUALLY OUTSIDE THE TRANSATLANTIC SPACE PERHAPS. I DON ' T THINK THE REST OF THE WORLD LOOKS AT THE WESTERN VARIANCE OF DEMOCRACY AS NECESSARILY DESIRABLE. NOR DOES IT LOOK AT ALL THE VARIANCE OF AUTOCRACY AS A POOR AUNT. IT IS TOO SIMPLISTIC. A BETTER FRAMEWORK IS INTEREST. WHAT IS YOUR INTEREST IN THE UKRAINE? WHAT IS YOUR NATIONAL INTEREST IN THIS ISSUE AND THAT ISSUE? THAT ' S REALLY THE PROBLEM YOU ' RE TALKING ABOUT. SOME OF THESE TRANSNATIONAL ISSUES WILL REQUIRE COLLABORATION. THERE ' S NO OTHER WAY TO DO IT. EVEN IF YOU CAN ALL AGREE THAT CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT TO ALL OF US, WE HAVE DIFFERENT TAKES ON WHICH PART OF THE ISSUE IS MOST IMPORTANT FROM THE POINT OF VIEW OF NATIONAL INTERESTS. THAT ' S THE CORE PROBLEM. > > IT ' S INTERESTING THAT YOU FRAME FOREIGN POLICY GOALS IN TERMS OF INTEREST. THE FOCUS OF THE U.S. IS THAT IT ' S BASED ON VALUES AS WELL. > > VALUES ARE IN INTEREST. > > WE NEED TO GET HENRY KISSINGER INVOLVED HERE. LET ' S MOVE ON TO THE SECOND AREA I WANT TO FOCUS ON, WHETHER THERE ' S BEEN A CHANGE IN THE TOOLS OF U.S. FOREIGN POLICY. I WILL START WITH YOU. YOU KNOW THE WORLD OF FOREIGN AID INCREDIBLY WELL. I ' M GOING TO EXAGGERATE A BIT. WE USED TO BE IN A WORLD WHERE THE U.S. OFFLOADED TRADE DEALS AND FOREIGN AID. NOW WE ARE IN A WORLD WHERE IT IMPOSES SANCTIONS AND EXPORT CONTROLS. ARE THE TOOLS SUFFICIENTLY DIFFERENT THAT THE REST OF THE WORLD NEEDS TO WORRY ABOUT RELYING ON THE U.S.? > > I WILL SAY YES AND DOW. LET ME START WITH NO. I THINK IT ' S THE TOOLS THAT ARE THE MOST VISIBLE RIGHT NOW, SANCTIONS FOR EXAMPLE. MY VISION -- MILITARY ASSISTANCE TO UKRAINE. JOE BIDEN ' S ANNOUNCED $6 BILLION FOR THE FIGHT AGAINST GLOBAL HIV AND A ' S OVER THREE YEARS. THE U.S. PUT $11 BILLION INTO THE GLOBAL RESPONSE TO THE PANDEMIC. INTERESTINGLY WITH BIPARTISAN SUPPORT ON BOTH OF THOSE. WE ' VE GOT A NEW DEVELOPMENT FINANCE INSTITUTION THAT HAS EQUITY AUTHORITY, MUCH MORE CAPITAL TO WORK WITH AND MUCH MORE SPACE. THOSE ARE BIPARTISAN. THEY ARE LESS VISIBLE THAN THE OTHER PIECES. IT IS RELATIVELY UNKNOWN. IF YOU TOLD ME THAT THERE WOULD BE BIPARTISAN AGREEMENT ON THINGS LIKE THIS, I WOULD HAVE TOLD YOU YOU WERE INHALING. THERE WAS A SHIFT THERE. I THINK WHERE THERE ' S THE CHALLENGE IS THAT THE DEMAND AND PRESSURE ON FOREIGN AID BUDGETS HAS GROWN EXPONENTIALLY. THE TOP LINE HASN ' T INCREASED. THERE IS STILL A GREATER WILLINGNESS TO INCREASE MILITARY SPENDING THAN THERE IS TO INCREASE DEVELOPMENT SPENDING. I ' M VERY ENCOURAGED THAT WE ' VE GOT 36% ON PROMOTING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. THAT ' S WHERE WE ' VE GOT A REAL CHALLENGE. THAT TOOL, ALTHOUGH THERE ' S BIPARTISAN SUPPORT AND BIG ALLOCATIONS OF CAPITAL, WITH UKRAINE CHRONIC CRISES, CLIMATE CHANGE, ALL OF THESE THINGS DRAWING ON THE SAME FINITE POT OF MONEY, ONE OF THE THINGS WE ' VE NOT DONE IS LOOKED AT THAT TOOL THROUGH THE SAME LENS THAT WE LOOK AT MILITARY SPENDING. > > PROMOTING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, AND A U.S. THAT IS NOT FOCUSED ON FOREIGN POLICY FOR THE MIDDLE CLASS AND ARE MUCH MORE ACTIVE IN INDUSTRIAL POLICY IN THE U.S., YOU ' VE SEEN THIS IN CANADA AND YOUR FORMER ROLE OF CLOSE AS YOU WERE EXPLAINING. IS THE U.S. USING TOOLS THAT HURT OTHERS? DO THEY HAVE ZERO-SUM TOOLS? > > I THINK THEY TOO. THE FIRST ONE IS, UNQUESTIONABLY ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT NEW FOREIGN POLICY TOOLS THAT HAS EMERGED FROM THE RESPONSE TO THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE IS THE WEAPONIZATION OF FINANCE. WE ' VE SEEN THE U.S. FINANCIAL APPARATUS BEHAVE IN CONCERT WITH THE U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY APPARATUS. IF YOU ARE IN A COUNTRY THAT HAS NO LEVERAGE OVER EITHER OF THOSE THINGS, SOMETHING IS GOING TO MAKE YOU SIT UP AND TAKE NOTICE. THAT ' S NOT TO CAST DIVERSIONS. IF YOU ARE LOOKING AT HOW RUSSIA WAS CORNERED AND SEVERED FROM INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL MARKETS ALMOST OVERNIGHT LAST LATE WINTER AND SPRING, THAT IS SOMETHING THAT ' S NEVER REALLY BEEN DONE BEFORE. THAT ' S REALLY IMPORTANT. THE CLIMATE CHANGE ISSUE AND THE FOLLOW-UP FROM THE IRA, WHICH IS AN UN-ALLIED GOOD FOR THE U.S. DOMESTIC ECONOMY IN THE -- IN MY VIEW, THE FIRST REAL POSITIVE STEP THAT THE U.S. HAS TAKEN IN DOMESTIC POLICY TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE, IS GOING TO ACT AS A GIANT HOOVER VACUUM TO SUCK INVESTMENT INTO THE UNITED STATES, AWAY FROM COUNTRIES THAT HAVE BEEN FRANKLY A LITTLE MORE ATTENTIVE TO CLIMATE CHANGE AS AN ISSUE OVER THE YEARS. ONE OF OUR MOST FAMOUS FORMER PRIME MINISTER ' S SAID VERY FAMOUSLY ABOUT THE UNITED STATES THAT IT ' S LIKE SLEEPING NEXT TO AN ELEPHANT. NO MATTER HOW WELL TEMPERED THE BEAST, YOU ARE STILL ATTENTIVE TO EVERY TWITCH AND GRUNT. > > HOW DO YOU VIEW THIS? SINGAPORE SUPPORTED THE IMPOSITION OF SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA. YET YOU PRESUMABLY WOULD FIND IT TOUGH TO BE IN A WORLD WHERE YOU ARE FORCED TO CHOOSE BETWEEN ONE SIDE OR THE OTHER. IN ANY U.S. CHINA TENSION. HOW DO YOU VIEW THE U.S. WEAPONIZATION OF THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM AND THE USE OF SANCTIONS? > > LUCK. TO ACT INTERNATIONALLY, YOU NEED CARROTS AND STICKS. THE U.S. HAS STICKS. THERE ARE SOME ISSUES THAT CAN ONLY BE SOLVED BY STICKS OR THE USE OF STICKS. BUT IT ' S WRONG TO THINK OF THE CARROTS IS ONLY GOVERNMENT CARROTS. LONG AGO, I CAME TO A CONCLUSION ABOUT THE UNITED STATES WHEN I WAS A STUDENT. THE MOST IMPORTANT THINGS ABOUT THE UNITED STATES, THE FUNDAMENTAL SOURCES OF ITS CREATIVITY, RESILIENCE DO NOT RESIDE IN WASHINGTON, D.C. THEY RESIDE IN CORPORATIONS, UNIVERSITIES, LABORATORIES, IN THE 50 STATES. I REALLY THINK THE U.S. RELATIVELY USED TO DO MORE ABOUT THE CARROTS DISHED OUT BY THE GOVERNMENT. THAT ' S ONLY PART OF IT. I WOULD BE VERY WORRIED ABOUT THE UNITED STATES IF I SAW LONG LINES OUTSIDE CHINESE EMBASSIES OR RUSSIAN EMBASSIES OR A RAINY AND EMBASSIES OF PEOPLE TRYING TO IMMIGRATE OR STUDY IN THOSE COUNTRIES. I DON ' T SEE THAT. I SEE LONG LINES OUT OF AUSTRALIA, U.S., EVEN SOME EUROPEAN EMBASSIES. I HAVE MY OWN VIEWS ABOUT THAT BUT NEVER MIND. [LAUGHTER] > > THE U.S. CAN GET AWAY WITH IMPOSING A LOT OF STICKS AND NOT VERY GOVERNMENT CARROTS BECAUSE IT ' S AN ATTRACTIVE PLACE THAT PEOPLE WANT TO GO. > > SOME ISSUES CAN ONLY BE RESOLVED BY STICKS. THAT ' S THE HARD FACT OF LIFE. HOW ARE YOU GOING TO DEAL WITH THE INVASION OF UKRAINE? SAYING, THIS IS NOT NICE, PLEASE GO AWAY. NO. YOU CAN ' T. > > YOU HAVE THE SAME VIEW? > > YOU CAN DO THAT BUT HE ' S NOT GOING TO LISTEN. > > I WANT TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE ENOUGH TIME TO DISCUSS THE THIRD PART WHICH IS CONTINUITY BETWEEN ADMINISTRATIONS. TO TORTURE THIS METAPHOR OF CARROTS AND STICKS, IT ' S ONE THING TO CHANGE AWAY FROM CARROTS TO MORE STICKS. THE OTHER QUESTION IS WHETHER THE JOCKEY, WHOEVER IS DRIVING THIS, HAS THE SAME GOAL IN SAME DIRECTION. ONE OF THE BIG QUESTIONS ABOUT THE U.S., WHAT ARE THE CONSEQUENCES OF U.S. FOREIGN POLICY LACKING CONSISTENCY ACROSS ADMINISTRATIONS? THAT SEEMS TO BE A BIG QUESTION. HOW MUCH CAN YOU RELY ON THAT NEW WORK? YOU WERE CLEAR AT THE BEGINNING OF THE CONVERSATION. HOW MUCH DO YOU WORRY ABOUT IT? THINGS COULD FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGE. IS THERE NOW BIPARTISAN CONSENSUS ON THE BIG THINGS LIKE CHINA? > > I DON ' T THINK THERE IS. I THINK THERE ' S A BIPARTISAN CONSENSUS THAT THE U.S. APPROACH TO CHINA HAS TO CHANGE BUT THAT ' S AS FAR AS THE AGREEMENT GOES. NOBODY HAS ANY SENSE OF ANYTHING COMMENSURATE WITH THE POSTWAR POLICY WHICH WAS BROADLY SHARED TO LOWER BARRIERS TO TRADE, EXPAND THE CIRCLE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD. THEREFORE, DEMOCRACY WOULD NATURALLY EMERGE. THAT ' S A VERY SHORT SKETCH OF 50 YEARS, 70 YEARS OF U.S. FOREIGN POLICY. THERE ' S NOTHING TO REPLACE THAT. WHEN YOU ASK ABOUT THE CONSEQUENCES, I THINK THE MOST IMPORTANT IS THAT YOU CAN ' T SOLVE LONG-TERM COMPLEX PROBLEMS WITHOUT THAT KIND OF CONSENSUS, NOT JUST WITHIN THE UNITED STATES BUT AMONGST MATERIAL ACTORS IN THE WORLD. THAT ' S WHY WE ARE HAVING SUCH PROBLEMS WITH ISSUES LIKE CLIMATE CHANGE. > > I CAN SEE YOU WANT TO REACT. ONE OTHER ADDITIONAL QUESTION IS, THEY USED TO BE A SENSE THAT THE U.S. HAD A FOREIGN POLICY CONSENSUS. PRESIDENTS USED TO GET CROSS WITH IT AND CALL IT THE BLOCK. THIS FOREIGN POLICY ESTABLISHMENT WOULD CONTINUE. HAS IT DISAPPEARED? > > THE BLOB IS MELTING. I THINK THAT ' S ONE OF THE BIG CHANGES AND A DANGEROUS SIGN. ON MOST NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUES, THERE ' S A DIFFERENCE WHEN YOU VIRGIN TO SOME OF THE LESS SECURITY RELATED FOREIGN. THERE ' S BEEN ENOUGH OF A CONSENSUS THAT YOU COULD GET BIPARTISAN AGREEMENT ON THE BIG MOVES. RIGHT? OR AT LEAST YOU COULD GET AGREEMENT THAT ONE SIDE WOULD NOT ATTACK THE OTHER WHOLEHEARTEDLY. THAT HAS SHIFTED. I THINK THE OTHER THING THAT I ' VE OBSERVED THAT SHIFTED IS THAT THE VOICE OF THOSE THAT WOULD LIKE THE U.S. TO BE MORE FOCUSED INWARDLY, SCREW THE REST OF THE WORLD, THAT KIND OF ATTITUDE, THOSE ARE LOUDER THAN THE VOICES WHO WANT TO SEE THE UNITED STATES ENGAGED. I THINK THE OTHER PROBLEM WE FACE IS THAT THERE ' S NOT A STRONG ENOUGH DEMAND SIGNAL FROM THE PUBLIC, FROM UNIVERSITIES, FROM THE PRIVATE SECTOR IN FAVOR OF U.S. ENGAGEMENT. I THINK THAT ' S THE REAL CHALLENGE WE HAVE. BIPARTISAN CONSENSUS IS STILL THERE. THE ANTI-VOICE IS LOUDER THAN THE PRO VOICE. THAT NARROWS THE POLITICAL SPACE ANY LEADER HAS. I CAN SAY THAT FROM HAVING RECENTLY SERVED IN THE BIDEN MINISTRATION ON THE RESPONSE TO THE PANDEMIC. THE VOICES OF THOSE SAYING, WE SHOULDN ' T BE SPENDING MORE MONEY THAN WE ' VE ALREADY ALLOCATED AND WE SHOULD BE DOING LESS WERE LOUDER THAN THE VOICES SAYING, WE NEED TO BE THE COUNTRY LEADING THE GLOBAL RESPONSE. > > HOW DO YOU COUNTER THAT? THAT SEEMS COMPLETELY CRITICAL TO MAINTAINING. > > PEOPLE NEED TO SPEAK UP. IT ' S ALWAYS THE CASE IN ANY POLITICAL STRUGGLE OF ANY TYPE. MOBILIZING PEOPLE TO BE AGAINST SOMETHING IS EASIER THAN MOBILIZING PEOPLE TO BE FOR SOMETHING. WHAT I FOUND, WHAT I ' M SURE THE ADMINISTRATION FEELS IS THAT THERE ' S A DESPERATE NEED FOR THOSE VOICES. DIVERSE VOICES. WHETHER IT ' S THE FAITH COMMUNITY, THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY THAT WANT TO SEE THE UNITED STATES ENGAGED BASED ON BOTH VALUES AND INTERESTS. BECAUSE THAT CREATES THE POLITICAL SPACE FOR LEADERS TO DO BOLD THINGS. IT ' S VERY SIMPLE. PEOPLE NEED TO SPEAK UP. > > CLEARLY DOING THAT AND ADMIRABLY SO. AS SOMEONE WHO HAS TO DEAL WITH AND HAS DEALT WITH SUCCESSIVE U.S. ADMINISTRATIONS, HAS THE CHANGE BETWEEN ADMINISTRATIONS GROWN BIGGER? HOW DO YOU DEAL WITH THAT ON A DAY-TO-DAY BASIS? DO YOU HAVE PLANS WHAT YOU WOULD DO IN 24 WITH A DEMOCRAT ADMINISTRATION AND REPUBLICAN ADMINISTRATION? > > LET ME ANSWER THAT INTO PARTS. ONE, IF YOU LOOK AT THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, IT WAS IN MANY WAYS AN EXTREME MANIFESTATION OF A NEW PHENOMENON. IF YOU LOOK AT THE NATIONAL INDO PACIFIC DOCUMENT THAT WAS RELEASED AT THE END OF THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, DECLASSIFIED AT LEAST, AND YOU LOOK AT THE EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT THAT WAS ISSUED BY THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AT THE BEGINNING OF THIS YEAR, THEY ARE VERY SIMILAR. THEY ARE VERY SIMILAR. I CONCLUDE FROM THAT THAT THE HEAD OF STRATEGY WAS THAT THE PRESIDENT REFUSED TO IMPLEMENT HIS OWN STRATEGY. SO THERE ' S THAT CONSISTENCY. THERE ' S ANOTHER FUNDAMENTAL CONSISTENCY WHICH I SEE UNFOLDING ACROSS THE WORLD. PARTLY BECAUSE OF CHANGES IN THE DOMESTIC ENVIRONMENT, PARTLY BECAUSE OF WHAT I SAID. THERE ' S NO REAL EXISTENCE OF THREAT. THE U.S. WAY OF ENGAGING THE WORLD HAS SHIFTED. IS SHIFTING. MORE THAN 50 YEARS AGO, THE U.S. WERE -- CORRECTED THE MISTAKE IT MADE IN VIETNAM BY SHIFTING FROM DIRECT INTERVENTION TO BEING THE OFFSHORE BALANCER. IT HAS BEEN CONSISTENT FOR MORE THAN 50 YEARS. OFFSHORE BALANCER HAS HIS OWN PROBLEMS. HIS PORRIDGE IS ALWAYS GOING TO BE TOO HOT OR TOO COLD BY THE PEOPLE IN THE REGION. I SEE SOMETHING SIMILAR HAPPENING IN THE MIDDLE EAST RIGHT NOW. THE U.S. MADE A TWENTY-YEAR MISTAKE BY DIRECT EVENT -- INTERVENTION IN IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN. IT IS SHIFTING TO BEING THE OFFSHORE BALANCER. SOMETIMES MISREPRESENTED AS A RETREAT. THE U.S. AIR FORCE IS STILL IN QATAR AND THE UAE. SOMETHING LIKE THAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN IN EUROPE. DELAYED BY MR. PRUDEN BUT I DON ' T THINK -- IT WILL BE DEFLECTED COMPLETELY. HE ' S A DANGEROUS ADVERSARY. RUSSIA ' S LONG-TERM TRAJECTORY IS ONLY ONE DIRECTION. THAT DIRECTION HAS BEEN ACCELERATED. I THINK THIS IS A NEW WAY OF ENGAGING THE WORLD. THE WORLD HAS TO GET USED TO IT. THAT ' S ALL. > > THAT ' S A VERY PROFOUND IDEA. IF I UNDERSTOOD YOU CORRECTLY, IF THE U.S. IS GOING TO BE IN OFFSHORE BALANCER IN THESE THEATERS, IT ' S AN ENGAGEMENT THAT ' S A SECURITY ENGAGEMENT ONLY. > > NOT NECESSARILY. FIRST OF ALL, THE WAY YOU DEAL WITH OFFSHORE BALANCERS IS DIFFERENT FROM THE WAY YOU DEAL WITH SOMEBODY, A POWER THAT IS PREPARED TO DIRECTLY INTERVENE. I COME BACK TO THE EARLIER POINT. SECURITY IS THE FOUNDATION OF MANY THINGS. YOU HAVE NO SECURITY, YOU CAN FORGET ABOUT DEMOCRACY PROMOTION, YOU CAN FORGET ABOUT PROMOTING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. THAT ' S THE FOUNDATION. I COME BACK TO YOUR EARLIER POINT. THE U.S. IS STILL A VERY ATTRACTIVE MODEL IN MANY WAYS. MAYBE NOT THE GOVERNMENT. I DON ' T THINK ANYBODY THINKS THAT THE U.S. GOVERNMENT IS A DESIRABLE MODEL FOR ANYBODY. EVEN AMERICANS DON ' T THINK THAT. THE UNIVERSITY ' S RESEARCH LABORATORIES, THAT ' S THE FUNDAMENTAL CORE OF U.S. STRENGTH. IT STILL IS. HOW DO YOU DEAL WITH THE OFFSHORE BALANCER? THEY EXPECT THEIR ALLIES AND FRIENDS AND PARTNERS TO DO MORE. THAT ' S A FACT. A FACT THAT EUROPE IS ONLY WAKING UP TO RIGHT NOW THANKS TO RUSSIA. THE MIDDLE EIGHTH -- YEAST DISTAL AND COMFORTABLE WITH THIS FACT. I THINK THIS IS THE TREND. THE U.S. IS STILL THERE BUT IN A DIFFERENT ROLE. THE OFFSHORE BALANCER ROLE. IT ' S A DIFFICULT ROLE FOR THE U.S. AS I SAID. IF YOU ARE TWO ACTIVE PEOPLE WHO FEAR YOUR PORRIDGE IS TOO HOT, PEOPLE WILL FEAR ENTRAPMENT. IF YOU ARE SUBTLE, PEOPLE FEAR ABANDONMENT. THAT ' S THE BURDEN OF SUPERPOWERS. > > I WISH WE HAD ANOTHER HOUR BUT WE ARE OUT OF TIME. I JUST WANT A 10 SECOND RESPONSE OR CHARACTERIZATION OF THE NATURE OF THE KIND OF ALLY THE U.S. WILL BE. IT WILL BE THE OFFSHORE BALANCER. WHAT WOULD BE YOUR SUMMATION? > > I THINK IT WILL BE IN CONSTANT. > > CONSTRAINED GUIDE. > > WOW. THAT GIVES YOU PLENTY OF FOOD FOR THOUGHT. I DON ' T KNOW IF ITS REVIVAL BUT AT LEAST IT ' S FOOD FOR THOUGHT. THANK YOU VERY MUCH.