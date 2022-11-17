'Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia' Full Show (11/17/2022)

00:00

Good morning, welcome to DAYBREAK Australia. I'm Heidi Stroud. What's we're coming to you live from the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. It's the final day. I'm Shery Ahn right alongside Heidi. We're counting down to Asia's major market opens. The top stories this hour. U.S. stocks fall as retail sales post the biggest increase in eight months. And Fed speakers emphasized the need for rate hikes into next year. Former FDIC sandbagging afraid says he made a mistake on the crypto exchange as leverage levels contagion. Meanwhile, spreading across the industry. And we're live in Bangkok for the APEC summit, where world leaders, including Xi Jinping, will tackle inflation, energy and regional security. Certainly a lot for moderates to contend with. Let's bring in Annabelle Rulers, who joins us in Hong Kong with the day ahead. Bo? Thanks, Heidi. Yeah, just taking a look at the latest we have for Asian stocks today from Wall Street, pretty weak. You can see across the board that was really down to retail sales first. So they came in stronger than expected and a signal to investors that the economy can withstand more Fed rate hikes. That was one factor. Also really playing into the more tech. Right sensitive NASDAQ there in terms of what else we heard that was fed speak. So Kathleen is going to get through the details. But just essentially we did hear the likes of Governor Chris Wallace saying he's more comfortable with a half point move. The San Francisco president, Mary Daley also saying that any pause is off the table. So certainly perhaps we're seeing a moderation, but still we're in restrictive territory that also came through in the Tuesday Hans Curve. Now, at its most inverted since the early 80s, a very good recession indicated to us and also through corporate earnings, because Target was one of the big moves in the session, really plunging after it warned on the outlook for U.S. consumers. You can see there. But if you change on now, that really sets us up for some weaker trading across the board in Asia this Thursday. You can see here futures for Australia in the red. New Zealand just online, slightly in positive territory here. But still, we will have perhaps more optimism coming through from China. Take us where we could have 10 cent earnings in the prior session and we saw that revenue miss on the quarter, but strong online ad sales. So certainly want to be watching at the open there. Should also mention, Sherry, that Korean markets delayed opening today by one hour. Yeah, I mean, those college entrance examinations also were so important in the Korean economy, the Korean society. But really we have so many important conversations coming up here at the New Economy Forum in Singapore. Right. And it's the final day. And then feeling home already a little bit sad that we will be going back home. But we have such important conversations coming ahead, including, of course, what's happening in Ukraine and a key conversation today of voluminous and then see the president of Ukraine telling us what's happening in his country. We have seen really those geopolitical tensions around Poland and the explosion coming down a little bit. But key conversations I had also including what's happening with China, the Communist Party President Xi Jinping in a pack and also the role of labor and work. We have people also joining us for our conversation. And of course, this coming at a time when the world faces so many different challenges, including, of course, the loss of jobs, according to JP Morgan. Right. A mild recession in the US would cost a million jobs. And that's before you get to the climate transition. And that's really a key point when it comes to speaking with Rafael RTS, the Future Fund CEO for Australia. That's coming up later on today as well. In particularly key when it comes to talking about the economic transition that we're facing here in Australia. But when it comes to the economic transition in managing that hopefully soft landing, we're hearing more of that optionality from top Fed officials. In fact, Christopher Waller, a notable hawk overnight, really talking about keeping the door open. At the same time, we're hearing JP Morgan predicting that possibility of a mild recession in the US come 2023. So let's get some more analysis when it comes to what we're hearing on on really the bread and butter of where do rates take us next? Yes, especially as you said, we have heard really from JP Morgan and that mild recession coming in the US. We continue to hear more voices coming from the Federal Reserve. Let's bring in Kathleen Hays in New York to give us some insights and understanding and what's happening with those inflationary numbers, because, of course, Kathleen, we also have those retail sales numbers coming in pretty strong, quite a bit story that people are looking for. And that's interesting then to see that Governor Chris Waller, OK, he think to the beginning of the whole end of thinking inflation was going to be transitory and say we need to raise rates, we need to raise rates aggressively. Chris Waller, Jim Bullard, his former colleague at the St. Louis Fed, were OUTFRONT on that. So when you hear Chris Waller saying that he's getting more comfortable with the possibility of a 50 basis point rate hike in December, you say to yourself, gee, thinking back to those September FOMC minutes when we saw the word calibration, as they continue to hike rates, maybe slowing the pace, making the rates smaller. But he didn't emphasize very clearly he's waiting to see more data. And before we get to that December 16th meeting, we'll get another jobs report and we will get another inflation report. So it still seems to be in the balance. And again, he also importantly says we still have a ways to go. Rate hikes are going to continue into 2023. Why are we showing these shoppers? Because he said this after what, retail sales were up one point three percent in the latest month. That was much stronger than expected. The biggest increase in eight months. Now, it's true that with inflation inflating prices, that means the retail sales, a nominal figure, looks bigger than it would otherwise. Even so, Bloomberg Economics saying this does support more rate hikes by the Fed in the future. Mary Daly, of course, reading what she has said recently. President San Francisco that she says the peak rate for the funds rate next year is going to be for three quarters to five and a quarter percent possibility. She says pause and hold is in sight. But for now, they're only talking about a slower pace, she said, not a pause. Esther George speaking to The Wall Street Journal, present the Kansas City Fed. She sees a growing risk of entrenched inflation. And she said in her 40 years in the Federal Reserve in this, that the inflation economy, watching business, curbing inflation, she said, may not be possible without recession. That may be the only way you'll get it down. Kathleen, is this a global trend because we know, for example, that the RBA is already at that point of optionality, right. But it also looks like the ECB may also be shifting back. Well, this is according to our our crafty Bloomberg News team in Europe, close to the ECB, not citing any officials. They got this from people who are close to the discussions that are going on now. And it's interesting, if you look at inflation has gone in Europe, ten point seven percent year over year. That's the highest number on record. So why would they be weighing a 50 basis point hike in December? Well, possibly because of the Fed's opening the door. Economists are saying maybe they're feeling like a jumbo sized 50 basis point hike will be enough going into the future. The sources close to the ECB saying that the next CPI report is going to be very relevant to the ECB decision. No surprise there, because, Heidi, for example, if they get another upside surprise, you can imagine it might be hard to back away from the slightly softer approach with a 50 basis point hike. For now, though, the hawks aren't fighting back, apparently against this slight slower pace. But the next numbers are going to make a big difference. A global economics and policy RTS Kathleen Hays. Well, I we were talking about earlier, the fallout from FTSE rapid collapse is continuing to spread across the water. Let's bring in Bloomberg's gets. Yes, she gave us a lead. So what we're seeing on the ground, because we're now hearing that sound Batman Freed has been talking about how he really miscalculated leverage. But how do you go from 5 billion to 13 billion in just a few days? So send Batman free. Even though he has stepped down as the CEO of FTSE, he's still pretty active on social media. He's still talking to the press. And the latest from here is that he said he's been too overconfident and careless and he mis calculated the leverage on the platform. FTSE and therefore led to this whole downfall. There's still no clear acknowledgment of whether customer funds were misused or how they were missed. You saw his answers on Twitter may now seem satisfactory for a lot of the retailers will have lost her money. What is going on when it comes to the liquidation procedure right now? But the court in Bahamas is trying to take over control for the liquidation procedure for one unit for RTX. So there is going to be some uncertainty in terms of where the liquidation process will happen or whether it will be in the US or or Bahamas. So as we know, over 100 entities filed for bankruptcy under that process. So it is going to take a while for them to sort it out in terms of contagion. Today, we are seeing the biggest target that saw a contagious impact from the fall of RTX. And the company is really Genesis, which came out to announce that they had to suspend withdraw from their lending business. And Genesis is one of the largest lender in the industry. And with many counter parties. So the fact that they are also taking a hit is going to have wider market impact as well. Yeah, they just said in the tweets of their exchanges, fully back on line. Crypto reporter Yuichi Young, thank you. Let's now get over to Vonnie Quinn with a first for the headlines Bonnie. Terry, thank you and good morning. The leaders of NATO and Poland say there's no indication a missile that struck Polish territory was an intentional Russian attack. The blast killed two people in a village near the border with Ukraine. NATO says it's likely the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile, but still places the blame on Moscow. This is not Ukraine's fate bears ultimate responsibility. RTS continues its illegal war against Ukraine's energy bills drove UK inflation to a stronger than forecast 41 year high in October, adding to pressure on the government and the Bank of England to act. The consumer price index rose to eleven point one percent from a year ago, higher than the Beasley's forecast for a peak of ten point nine percent. The result increases the chances the central bank will raise interest rates again next month. The BBC says the risk of inflation is rising in China because of changes in overall demand and its pledge to balance supporting growth with price stability. The central bank's quarterly monetary policy report includes a promise to keep liquidity reasonably ample. The BBC has sought to maintain cash levels in the financial system while keeping policy interest rates unchanged. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts, more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Newburg, Heidi. Well, Sherry got more big guests and great conversations coming your way here in Singapore. This is the third and final day of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. Catch our conversations later today with Future Fund CEO Rafael Arndt about the challenges and opportunities for Australia. Sovereign Wealth Fund to. Coming up next, we'll be talking market strategy. Trillium Asset Management is with us and hear why they think traders should still be thinking long term. This is Bloomberg. The job names at the Fed. Big. You think it will probably be appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of increases, but we have additional work to do. Nobody covers the Fed. Looking forward to the OMXS December meeting. The data of the past few weeks have made me more comfortable considering stepping down to a 50 basis point hike using monetary policy to mitigate financial stability, vulnerabilities can lead to unfavorable outcomes for the economy. The motto monetary policy should not try to be the jack of all trades and a master of none. Some of those latest Fed comments right there. And our next guest thinks that softening inflation readings are welcome. She doesn't expect the Fed to pivot, even though we're not talking about this optionality. Yeah, I mean, we have seen, of course, as retail sales numbers come pretty strong. So not surprising. We are seeing a little bit more hawkish commentary about. Let's discuss all of this with Cheryl Smith, economists and portfolio manager at Trillium Asset Management. Cheryl. Good to have you with us. You are also seeing another leg down, this because of corporate earnings that I mentioned that you're not expecting a Fed pivot. So what are you doing in terms of portfolio positioning right now? First of all, very nice to be here. Thank you. What we are doing in terms of portfolio positioning is really keeping our eye on a longer term framework and understanding that when the Fed pivots, it's going to be because they will already have been convinced that the inflation expectations have been re anchored down at the 2 percent level. It's going to take a while to do that. And I think what we're seeing is every time the market. Equity markets and bond markets are thinking, oh, the Fed is done and start taking off in a rally, the Fed gets out and starts talking that back down again. So I think it's very clear that we're not seeing that pivot. So what we're doing in terms of portfolio construction is we are avoiding the higher leverage, more cyclical or variable earnings companies. And we're looking for companies that have somewhat softer economic cycles and more steady earnings. So in consumer discretionary, for example, we want to look at shoes and lower priced clothing. We don't want to be looking at cars. We want to be looking at consumer staples companies. We've added some to our health care holdings, particularly the pharmaceutical and the managed care, as those tend to be a little less cyclical and a little less subject to the ups and downs of the economy. How much do you follow the different policies from governments? Chinese investors do watch what President Xi Jinping does and what sectors he is boosting. What happens with Western economies when you're investing in those markets? I certainly follow what is going on in the West and Asia. I have not as much of an expert on China except that I do know that what Chinese policies are has a great deal to do with what we're going to see in terms of the course of inflation or deflation further down the line. And when China pivoted from spending a great deal on investment and trying to emphasize consumers more. That was certainly felt worldwide. So Xi Jinping showing confidence and wanting to keep economic activity going is a positive for us. But we certainly are continuing to keep our eyes on the monetary policy in the United States and Western Europe. We've seen that the post similarly post high liquidity kind of breakdown, for example, with FTSE across crypto. You talk about avoiding these high beta, high leverage companies. Do you think 2023 is going to be another year where we see the wash up of that? I think we will see a wash up in that. There was an article in Bloomberg today just talking about the need for some of the regional banks in the United States to raise more debt into a market where interest rates have been going up. That's going to be challenging and possibly hit their credit. Credit spreads. I think it is the kind of market where you do see an increasing difficulty in securing financing. It's more difficult because the cost is higher from the interest rates. It's also more difficult because borrowers are less likely to extend the benefit of doubt to a more highly leveraged company. And therefore, you do get these follow on effects where companies find it harder and harder and harder to refinance. So that's why it's a good time to stay away from highly leveraged companies and it's particularly a good time to stay away from companies with a lot of very short term debt. Child, do you have strong trading convictions going into next year or is that another year where it's a focus on kind of survival or staying agile on this volatility? I would say it's more a focus on staying agile and staying looking particularly at the companies. Not so much looking to be emphasizing any particular sector, but paying attention to profitability of companies tank paying attention to a company's demonstrated ability to have made profit over difficult economic periods in the past. So that will definitely be sort of top of our mind as we look through earnings, as we look through where companies are going and the composition of a company's business can make a great deal of difference, too. If you look at multi line retailers and the percentage that they have in food versus the percentage that they have in clothing, it's making a big difference these days in terms of what they're seeing in terms of store traffic. So those kinds of smaller differences are what we're going to be keeping our focus on. Charles Murphy, economists and portfolio manager at Trillium Asset Management, with her views on how to treat 2023 and videos that quarter earnings and beat estimates is up to Mark Gurman cut its outlook for 2023. We'll get the latest on Chip's next. This is Bloomberg. Take a look, I have how and VBA and Micron are trading after hours at the moment, we're seeing a little bit of upside right now for the after it topped estimates. Our data center businesses are fueling those sales. A company, of course, had been battered by the slowdown in the P.C. industry. Micron also seeing a little bit of upside. It said, though, that it's reducing production of DRAM. And then we first met about 20 percent in response to market conditions. Yeah, interesting. We're seeing Micron also getting a little bit of that lift alongside in video, given that they did warn that their 2023 outlook was going to be weaker. But let's get some more from our Asia tech reporter, Debbie Rowe, who joins us now from San Francisco today. Debbie, great to have you. These earnings announcements. What does it tell you about the broad landscape when it comes to demand? So it looks like the these announcements on today are a bit mixed with some Michael Barr warning that I'll look for a lot. 23 has spoken. So it has to cut production of four Americas by about 20 percent. So, Michael, also a one actually came after almost every other memory chip makers also warned off the supply block and then now prices are tumbling. But at the same time, well, we see that the media actually said that price persisting demand or a strong demand in the datacenter market actually helped pop up. It feels a little bit. Well, although it's our sales for the past quarter has fallen by about 17 percent year over year. It actually neatly beat average analyst estimate. So there are signs that there was some pockets in the chip market may be maybe seeing. We think demand. There are still some bright spots in the market are helping out some companies to sort of like a help it still stuffed in at the U.S. at a level. What about the impact on geopolitics, especially the newly announced U.S. export controls? So while there seems to be some good news on that front, too, is the privacy and media warned that the new U.S. export control rules would affect its ourselves by about 400 million U.S. dollars. But it says that in today's release that the impact will be largely offset by the sales of its other products into the Chinese market. Lumber is everywhere there with the latest on semiconductor earnings and here's a quick check of the leaders business flash headlines. Tencent is handing out 20 billion dollars in mealtime Class B shares as a special interim dividend after reporting a second straight quarterly revenue decline. It's another move towards becoming a more focused, cost conscious gaming and social media operator. Tencent says it's confident of winning approval soon to release its next major gain. Its target shares tumbled the most since May after third quarter sales shrank more than expected. Shoppers were hit by inflation and interest rates. The retailer also warned of a potential drop in sales for the current quarter. That's the first decline in five years. Target says it plans to save up to three billion dollars over the next three years without layoffs. The Tick Tock CEO has suggested that in long, mosque and Twitter are heading down a rescue path by firing half the social networks employees. Shoji Shue told Bloomberg's new economy form of corporate, a properly staffed trust and safety team, is definitely worthwhile. He also told us to talk is working on solutions to address US security concerns over user data. We're going to move the data that we stored in Virginia and Singapore into Oracle, said cloud infrastructure. That's our partner. Oracle is going to look after it for us. We're going to have new and improved data access protocols such that only an entity of US residents that in the US will have access to a certain set of U.S. protected data. And I've got so much more to come on this third and final day of the boom with New Economy Forum here in Singapore. We've been talking a lot about the potential improvement or stabilization and in us, China ties. But of course, with all of these Chinese tech earnings in focus at this part of the week, you have to wonder whether that tech decoupling, in a sense will continue for some time to come. And all of that has economic implications. Decoupling means perhaps redundancies in the supply chains that could lead to more inflation. What I'm really looking forward to is also that conversation, a panel coming up on the walk shift and how labor has changed to work from home. Dynamics, especially as we are hearing more talk about potentially headed heading into a recession and what that means for job cuts as well. I was speaking to the Cargill CEO just yesterday and he was talking about how labor shortages in the food system really led to more margin pressure. We are really seeing that with those waves of layoffs and restructuring within tech in particular. Right. So much more to come here on DAYBREAK. Australia from Singapore at the New Economy Forum. This is Bloomberg. Today, the mark has changed completely. So you have to go back to say, roll up your sleeve. They invest early. I think the visa has rife. So when it comes to investment opportunities in China, there are actually a lot. I do believe that in the last two or three years, we've been looking for a lot of unmet needs in China, Southeast Asian, India at the top of the list right now. I think India is going to have its its moment. We've done our job and we've gotten food to from where it's produced to where it's needed. We've managed to volatility. We've managed to supply chain disruptions. There's all of these external pressures, a level of uncertainty. All that is is a reality. But what's also reality is the consumer does keep spending. Climate is at the front of the boardroom table now. We have to pivot. We have the technology. Mr. Chairman, Mr. or Mrs. Head of the Remuneration Committee, that's actually our new report that BLOCK Fei is a lending platform, may actually file the bankruptcy. So it may actually continue a bit. It's just too risky to sit out with a bunch of cowboys who who have managed to blow themselves up. Speakers from the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. Of course, we've had great conversations and much, much more coming up on this third and final day here in Singapore. Let's get some morning calls now ahead of the Asia trading day and its brainpower. He's been taking a look at the risks of a mild recession predicted by JP Morgan. So what are we hearing? Yeah, that's right, exactly. We could see, as you said, a and recession by a twin by 2023. Really? Or rather J.P. Morgan setting out the framework for this. So essentially what they're saying is that we're going to see the Fed continuing to hike rates. We're going to see the target right there at four point seventy five to five percent. Now, they will eventually pause once they do reach that by early next year. But we're already going to be seeing a weaker labor market, reduced aggregate demand off that. And so JP Morgan also says we could see job cuts to the tune of one million jobs lost in America. Now, that would also lead at the Fed to eventually start cutting rates in turn. And they're saying we could reach around three point five percent or even lower by 2024. But in terms of what that means for the equities picture, well, we've actually already seen JP Morgan tapering a little bit of its optimism for this terminal chart. A macro call on a bitch who was really one of the most vocal bulls on Wall Street. It has been turning just a little bit more bearish and reducing that overweight position on equities. But still, that run up that was seen in the S & P 500. We're now at a key range here of 200 day moving average. So we get above that, of course, share. It's a sign we could see another leg higher. We could see opportunities somewhere else as well. According to PIMCO, we do see a recession. Yes, they're looking at the outlook for bonds in particular, of course, taking a look at this terminal chart. This really has been one of the the worst performing asset classes so far in 2022. But PIMCO telling its clients that basically government debt could be one of the best places to wait out the storm. If we do see an economic contraction. And that's because of the relatively high coupons that are on offer and also the chances here that central banks could be cutting their rates. So they're also saying that going for bonds with high duration in particular. Again, this is a good place to wait, Heidi. PIMCO is saying when you do see that recessionary environment and inflation, that is also moderating. And about Joel Weber with our morning calls, let's get you the first word. News now in New York with Vonnie Quinn. Funny. Heidi, thank you. More Federal Reserve officials are backing expectations. They will moderate interest rate increases to 50 basis points next month. While stressing the need to keep hiking into 2023, speaking, he has an event in Phoenix. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he's open to a sequence of half point increases. He says his final decision on the next rate move will depend on data. Meanwhile, ECB policy makers may slow down interest rate hiking with only a 50 basis point increase next month. Sources tell Bloomberg that initial talks suggest a lack of momentum for another 75 basis point move. Among reasons cited are a mounting recession risk and a possible weakening of consumer price pressures. RTX and some of its celebrity backers are being sued by an investor who is asking to represent a class action that includes all U.S. investors enrolled in the FCX as yield bearing crypto accounts. In a complaint filed in federal court in Miami, the suit alleges that the crypto exchange targeted unsophisticated investors, including celebrity endorsers Tom Brady and Steph Curry, who are also named as defendants. The UK has made a final order blocking the Chinese takeover of a microchip factory, Newport Wafer Fab, citing a national security risk. The deal will be unwound more than a year after it was signed with Chinese owned and experience forced to sell at least 86 percent of its stake in the plant's new board. Wafer fab as the UK is the biggest chip factory. Nelson says it's unscrewed. Orion spacecraft is on its way to the moon after a successful launch aboard its most powerful rocket in 50 years. The Boeing built space launch system blasted off from Kennedy Space Center after two months of delays blamed on weather and technical glitches. The Orion capsule built by Lockheed Martin will come within 100 kilometers of the lunar surface early next week before returning to Earth December 11th. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than 27 hundred journalists and analysts, more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg, Jerry. Ivonne, even leaders of NATO and Poland say there is no indication that the missile struck the Polish territory was an intentional Russian attack. Let's get the latest from Bloomberg political news director Jody Schneider. And this is what we were saying. It's so important to him to remain patient until we've got the accurate intelligence. Right. So even there later now doesn't see the Russians strike as being intentional. Will there be any action because of this idea that we wouldn't have happened if there hadn't been Russian airstrikes in the first place? Yeah, Heidi. And that's the that's the big question, of course. You know what? Even if it wasn't intentional, there's not any evidence that it was intentional. What should be done? And at this point, both the NATO general secretary and Poland's president are saying that they do not want to invoke Article 4, which would essentially require consultation on a military response. President Joe Biden also sort of backed that today on the sidelines at the G. 20 in Indonesia, saying that he didn't see this as being intentional, that he saw it as being a Ukrainian missile defending Ukraine's territory, even though he said it was doing this because of these very strong cruise missile attacks from Russia. But at this point, everyone's sort of seeming to try to really diffuse the situation, to say, you know, this was unintentional. Even though they're making statements that, of course, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is what is causing Ukraine to have to defend itself in the first place. There's been so much back and forth in just the last couple of days. What's been the political reaction domestically in the U.S. and what can we expect from not only Congress but also the White House then? Yeah. So it's very interesting. Cheri, we heard today from Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland, one of the senior members of the Foreign Relations Committee in the Senate, basically saying that he says he told Bloomberg today, Bloomberg Television, that he sees this as being a cause, a factor in why there is more defense needed for Ukraine, that they need better weaponry to defend against themselves because we're seeing these cruise missile attacks. Others in Congress, including some conservative Republicans, have in recent weeks made the case that maybe it is time to stop spending as much on the war in Ukraine. That's it. You know, it's more than nine months now. We've heard that. We heard that from some progressives as well. So there's really a lot of response. But at this point, the White House does not seem to be backing down from its real support for Ukraine and for continued U.S. support and sanctions and more military spending. So we're also starting to hear calls for a serious calls from Washington for there to be negotiations. There could really be movement toward the negotiating table. And we'll, of course, have to see how that plays out in coming weeks and months. Our political news director, Jodi Schneider, the majority of G 20 nations have condemned Russia's war in Ukraine as their leaders summit came to a close and some are now headed to Bangkok for the APEC meeting, where geopolitical tensions may again take center stage. If North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle is already there following weather news is Steve. So give us the takeaways from G 20, including the statement on Ukraine. Well, obviously, a peak as it begins this later half of this week follows on the heels of G 20, where, of course, inflation and energy crisis, food prices and the like. We're all at the backdrop of the bigger subject that was discussed in just about every meeting, and that is the ructions in the global economy that are exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. We've got that communique from the G 20 leave leaders essentially condemning Russia's war in Ukraine. They did not use that verbiage. They said the war in Ukraine and the causes that are the after effects of that war obviously were at the center of all the leaders there. Now, this meeting in APEC follows on that, but it's been a big week. Obviously, we had the ASEAN meeting first in Cambodia, followed by G 20. You have the new economy forum there. But Bloomberg being held simultaneously and now it's on to APEC. It doesn't diminish the importance, obviously, of APEC, which represents about 60 percent of the global economy. We're going to have 14 leaders and six representatives in attendance here. Xi Jinping was probably at the top of that list. Joe Biden will not be here. He is representative will be his vice president. Kamala Harris. But again, as I said, inflation and the energy crises all exacerbated by the war in Ukraine will be top of the agenda. Climate change, according to the APEC Business Advisory Council chairman, should also be a top of people's minds here. And Steve, of course, most of the juicy interactions in these conferences are behind the scenes, but we actually got to see a little bit of that tense moment between Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Xi Jinping. Absolutely. That was fascinating to me, and I didn't see it because I was on a plane from obviously from Bali to Bangkok. I got here. It was all over my social media. I've watched it, you know, dozens of times. And what's interesting to me is the body language. And also just to hear how Xi Jinping speaks candidly without the cameras, supposedly without the cameras. But look, Xi Jinping knew the cameras were rolling. That's what makes it kind of ironic because he was chastising Justin Trudeau for leaking, allegedly leaking a conversation. The two of them had a private conversation the day before. So he chastised Justin Trudeau. That's not the way you conduct yourselves. And of course, Justin Trudeau defended himself. We're going to have areas of disagreement. But again, it was the body language. It was the style of leadership from Xi Jinping that we're all kind of dissecting right now. Watching and re watching that is just fascinating, isn't it? Glenn Beck's cheap North Asia correspondent there, Stephen Engle in Bangkok ahead of the APEC leaders summit. And here in Singapore, the new economy forum force on its third and final day. Ukrainian President Bollinger Zelinsky will speak later Thursday. We'll also be speaking to many other business leaders and influential figures throughout the course of this morning, including the CEOs of Allianz and Australia's Future Fund. This is Bloomberg. Take a look at how the R's are trading in the US right now with 10 cents unchanged at the moment. After it released its quarterly earnings and posted another sales contraction following its first ever revenue decline last quarter since it went public in 2004, Tencent also saying in the separate filing that it will distribute the majority of the shares in May 1 as dividend. We're also watching Alibaba and expecting second quarter results. Margin recovery will come through, according to estimates, after, of course, we implemented some cost controls. We'll share. Our next guest says his increased decoupling when it comes to deep tech, while less sophisticated tech, are becoming more into Reliant. Let's bring in Rima, who is the China tech analyst at Tech Buzz China. Ray, great to have you with us. When you take a look at the outlook, when it comes to decoupling and the geopolitical overlay, does a detente between Beijing and Washington make you more optimistic about the broader sector? Well, I think as the quote that you just gave, I think it really depends on where you're investing. I do think that Washington has made it very clear and has put forward policies, you know, that have really hurt chances for cooperation between us and China and deep tech and specifically the parts they care about, you know, quantum A.I. biopharma and semiconductors. But aside from those, I think with a lot of the ADR is that we're looking at at least those companies don't really operate in those spaces as much. And we're seeing, for example, you know, a door, you know, really pushing hard in to global e-commerce. We see privately listed companies, sorry, unlisted companies, private companies like Shery Ahn, like by dance. Also making the same push and being quite successful. So I think that I would be optimistic on those fronts, but maybe more pessimistic when it comes to Deepak. What about 10 cent then, because we had to look at those numbers and certainly there's a question of whether this could be the bottom. Particularly if we're expecting that pipeline of blockbuster games to start coming through. Yeah, I think Ted said, well, consent remains, of course, very strong ISE the management reiterated during call. Still no one in many of the services that it provides within China, of course. I do think that there seems to be some warming up when it comes to policy towards the broader consumer tech sector, but also maybe for specifically for gaming that Tencent cares about. It does seem like the management's hinting, you know, there is going to be hopefully a warmer attitude and we don't know if there's going to be as many hits as Tencent has had in the past when it comes to the temps to gaming. But, you know, this is this is a company that has built up some of the biggest franchises in the world. And if I were to bet on who could do that again, it would be it would be this company. I think what's really important for Tencent, though, is that we see this is a management that is very much cares about shareholder interests. And so they have been cutting costs. They have been divesting businesses that are, you know, either they feel like it's mature or non core. Yeah. Mary, what about only Bob, of course, we have seen them perform during Singles Day. How will the economic picture in China play into their earnings? Yeah, well, we know from Obama's own announcement that Singles Day was flat. We also see this for many third party data providers. Overall, e-commerce was pretty flat in China and Alibaba has actually maintained its market share, relatively speaking, with other e-commerce players. What I would look at for Alibaba going forward is it is seeing a lot of competition for from then your e-commerce platforms like quite show and like dance. And in 2 3, for example, we already saw that those two together combined is already two thirds the GMV team all. So going forward, it'll be really interesting to see if Alibaba can hold on to its lead, especially as the two aforementioned players start going into more marketplace or traditional e-commerce where Alibaba has been dominant. Maybe my trying to take our analysts RTX China. Good to have you with us. We do have plenty more ahead on DAYBREAK. This is Bloomberg. Well, the CEO, food and agriculture giant Cargill says food prices will probably decline next year, even as global crop stockpiles stay very tight. This was really quite a worrying conversation that you had. It was really an interesting conversation during the panel that we just had because it's really something that affects so many people out there. People are actually going hungry. Our David McClennan spoke to me here at the New Economy Forum, reminding war leaders to keep borders open, to improve food security and bring down prices. I mean, the world depends on an interconnected food system in order to have not only availability, accessibility, but relative price stability as well. And so there's comparative advantage. There are a few countries. Sarah said it would that can produce everything they need. We've got to rely on open borders. We've got to rely on trade. Then any time that you have disruption due to either geopolitical conflict like what we're seeing in Ukraine or trade barriers would like what we saw between the U.S. and China several years ago. You're going to see a spike in prices. It is not not natural instincts of political leaders when there are shortages or inflation. They want to make sure they have enough food for their own country. But that's that's the worst thing you can do. Even even though it feels I got to keep food at home, people have got to eat. When they don't eat, they get hungry when they get hungry. Bad things happen for obvious. But what about the criticism? The Western food companies are taking advantage of the crises right now. I don't know what logic that is based on certainly Western food companies. Our mission is to nourish the world, to make sure food gets to where it's needed. The corridor being open has been a big relief since the invasion of Ukraine back in February, but I'm not sure where that thinking would come from, that there's some type of Western food conspiracy to make sure that food doesn't get to people that where it's needed. But companies have benefited a lot during this time. I mean, we've done our job and we've gotten food to people from where it's produced to where it's needed. We've managed to volatility. We've managed through supply chain disruptions. I think the world's food workers have shown the resilience of the system. And what do we think about debates? Who's going in the office and who's not going to work from home? Food workers, farmers, they're there every day. That's how the world has continued. The world food system has worked in the last two years. Are you actually seeing some of that labor shortage also affect you and perhaps contributing to the inflationary pressure? For sure. So not only with Covid disruptions, but also with labour shortages and migration of people from work one industry to another. But certainly in our meat business, in the U.S. in particular, we've had significant labor shortages which have add to productions scale backs because we don't have the labour to staff the plants and the seizure. Will it take to have sustainably lower prices to ease this food inflation. That's really making a lot of people go hungry, especially in developing and emerging economies, to take three things. It would take collaboration. And I know it's a frequently used word, but as a supply chain, everyone who's supporting egg supply chains, including governments that have the wrong type of knee jerk reaction, they have to collaborate in a way that is systems thinking forward. The companies across the supply chain must collaborate and co-invest with Rosie on a central walkover and Cargill. David, Mark, Lennon and Heidi. This was such an interesting conversation because remember during the pandemic, it was all about supply chain disruption. So we thought it was more about the distribution problem when it came to food prices soaring. Now, it seems to be also a production issue with crop yields continuing to fall. And also another problem that was highlighted during this conversation, how sustainable in the streets like the aviation industry, biofuels are now competing against people just trying to eat. And I also like this and I think this was mentioned in your panel as well about the reframing of food security being as important as energy security, as border security. Food security ultimately is also a matter of geopolitical security. It was actually one of the key topics at the G 20 as well, at the COP 27 as well, something that actually was discussed because political leaders now around the world understand this problem. That is just about DAYBREAK Australia. But of course, on this third and final day of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, we have much, much more to come. Geo politics very much in the frame. This is our special guest today, a lot of middle Zelinsky. We'll be hearing from the Ukrainian president today at 4:00 p.m. local time. Also, just a huge range of conversations coming up for you. Deborah Gage is next. This is Bloomberg.