00:00

Can we just start with things like FTX? What does it mean to you, Mike? Looking at the broader equity market, yeah. I mean, look, this is a financial contagion risk. I think parties may rally so much yesterday, quite frankly, is because I think there is people putting crash protection on into what was, you know, an event that had been obviously previewed for for several weeks. I mean, the CPI release was was the event. It was actually the fourth event in two weeks that we've been focused on. We've been kind of waiting for to finally get this rally in bonds, John, that we've been talking about, it seems like for months. And, you know, the four events where the Fed itself last week, which, you know, remain hawkish, but, you know, kind of opened the door to a step down in terms of rate of pay rate hikes, pace of rate hikes. And then, of course, we had the strong non-farm payroll number. Then we had the election, which I think will lead to a mixed government and the Congress congressional level, maybe not a red way, but enough to block, you know, crazy fiscal next year. And then we get the CPI, which really confirmed a view we've had for a while, as you know, which is that inflation has peaked and it's probably going to come down pretty quickly. So all that leads up to what we think is was the fattest pitch in the market, which was going long duration. And that will lead to the next leg of the equity rally, because as rates come down, what I think will happen is we saw this yesterday. So it's it's good confirmation. The NASDAQ, which has been the laggard in this rally so far, can now catch up. And that's what happened yesterday. I mean, obviously, the whole market was up. I was led by, you know, these longer duration growth assets, and that's tied directly to the move in rates. So that's that's basically our call to a T. You know, the tricky part now is going to figure out NIKKEI, when when is it over? I don't think it's over yet. I mean, clearly, this overhang from crypto is not constructive. But I think what it did yesterday when we saw a big retail selling yesterday. So it's amazing to me is that we're having this event, which is a little bit scary. And yet the market was up 6, 7, 8 percent, depending which one you're looking at, which tells me that people were just out of position. So probably further to go, I would say, through Thanksgiving and maybe even into early December, you know. Well, you know us, John, we'll manage this tightly, Will. We'll be disciplined. But I don't think the rally is over at this point. Mike, if you had a rethink of the range, the initial range that you introduced for this bear market rally. Yes. Of 4000 to 40, 150 was the range we targeted any S & P 500. As I mentioned earlier, the Dow Jones in the small cap index actually already exceeded its 200 day moving average pretty substantially and in the case of the Dow. So as the Nasdaq maybe gets towards its 200 day, we could actually see the S & P maybe go through its 200 day to the upside. I mean, I don't I don't know. I mean, it's hard to be that precise because we do think this ultimately is a bear market rally. But once we get through the 200 day, that we'll probably get the animal spirits going even more drawing and more, you know, kind of passive flows that track that type of data. And we could see an overshoot. You know, I mean, I wouldn't rule it out something like forty two hundred forty three hundred with it to wait, see, it goes down. You know, it's going to remain volatile. This is not the kind of market that the average person of interest should be trying to trade is a trading call. It could be very profitable if you cut it right. But, you know, it's it's still a bear market. So it can rip you apart.