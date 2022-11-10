The David Rubenstein Show: Thasunda Brown Duckett

00:00

However, much of the past three decades I've been an investor. The highest quality got me in time. I've often thought this private equity and then I started interviewing, oh, I watch your interviews because I know how to do it. I've learned in doing my interviews how leaders make it to the top. I asked him how much he wanted. He said 250. I said, fine, I didn't negotiate with him. I did no due diligence. I have something I'd like to sell and how they stay there. You don't feel inadequate now because the only the second wealthiest man. Was that right? To Shonda Brown, Duckett is the president and CEO of CIA, which is one of the largest income retirement security firms in the United States. She came to this position not long ago after leading Chase Consumer Bank. I sat down with her recently to talk about her focus on retirement and how she wants to make certain that those who retire do so with dignity. Let me just ask you at the outset, for those people that are not as knowledgeable as you are, what actually is T I A what does that stand for? Yeah. So it's great to be here. So T ISE A stands for Teachers Insurance Annuity Association, but given that we're that and so much more, we're simply t IAEA. And when you think about what we do, we exist to ensure that millions of Americans can have a secure retirement. We were founded by Andrew Carnegie over a hundred years ago who saw Professor retire in poverty and not with dignity. And so from that moment our company was founded and we are a Fortune 100 company. We return all of our profits, share our profits with our participants. And we're very much anchored on fulfilling our mission even as we stand here today. So Andrew Carnegie came up with this idea 100 plus years ago. That's because college professors at the time were retiring and they had no money, I assume. And what about people who are not college professors? Let's suppose their high school teachers where they Covid as well? Yeah. So over time we started with professors. But over time, our mission expanded to not just the professors on campus, but also the janitors, the staff K through 12 hospitals, other non-profits, and most recently having our product traveling to the 4 1 K market. And really, when you think about our are our mission to make sure that people can retire with dignity. We think having access to guaranteed income as part of one's retirement portfolio is absolutely critical. So when people retire now, if they have a TV program, they get a guaranteed income or they get just whatever you can return on their investments. Well, clearly, our participants have choice and depending on the plan depends on the university or the organization. But what makes it special is that within their in plan portfolio, they can have exposure to guaranteed income. And that means that in addition to stocks and bonds, you have an in plan annuity that provides you that guarantee that insurance, that you can feel confident that regardless of the market, it won't go negative, that you won't outlive it, and that ultimately it can complement your overall financial allocation as you think about your retirement. So today, what do you think the biggest problem is with respect to worrying about investments? Are you worried about the economy? Are you worried about the geopolitical situation on the world? What's going to most adversely affect your ability to get good rates to return to your clients? Well, when I think about how we invest, we're pretty well positioned to navigate any environment. But if I just think about the broader economy. Clearly inflation is top of mind for the Fed. Clearly, I worry about the war in Ukraine. And I also worry about the geopolitical environment. I think when it comes to our participants, inflation is top of mind because these are individuals that are thinking about retirement or in retirement in the everyday cost is what's on top of what's top of mind for them. And so that's what's top of mind for me. Given how high inflation is right now relative to where it was, I mean, what can somebody who has to worry about being a retirement, living on a fixed income, what can they really do? I mean, that's the beauty of a traditional. That's what we've been here to do for over 100 years. And so the people who are thinking about retirement or in retirement that have access to guaranteed income, they're able to draw on their Social Security and they're also able to draw on their guaranteed income while they're navigating the volatile markets and hopefully not having to sell too early in the market. And so I think more than ever. This is why it's so important to talk about access to guaranteed income, access to implant annuities. Let's suppose you're not a teacher. You're not any of the professions that you cover. Let's suppose you're in something important like private equity. You might be OK. So let's suppose you work in a private equity firm and you say, I'd like I've heard that CIA has a good program. I'd like to sign up for it. Can you sign up for private equity programs as well? I mean, I was do you do you cover industries not just normally associated with CIA? Yeah, well, we just recently announced our ability to have access to lifetime income solutions, guaranteed income, moving to the 4 1 K market. And so very soon the answer will be yes, that within your plan you will have an opportunity if we negotiate that with your plan sponsor to have exposure to a traditional like product that we would that we call the secure income product. Suppose I say I like your company and I'd like to invest in the company. I just want to make it a good investment. Can I invest in your company? No. We are private and so we're not a public company. We're private. But the good news is, if you are a participant, you you get to share our profits. And so if you worked at a university or a health care with CIA, you get the. Benefit in sharing our profits. You ever thought about going public and changing all those rules? Are you want to do that? No, I'd rather share my profits with our participants. So you guarantee people through an annuity certain returns when they retire? Is that right? Yeah. We guarantee a percentage. And then depending on the performance of the company and in our investments, we can credit you a higher amount depending on how we're performing. I assume that you're able to do that because you pay a lot of money in private equity, which gets high rates of return. Is that right? Well, we're able to do that because we have a great investment manager that's here. But our general account primarily has exposure to fixed income. But we also do have exposure to private equity and alternatives that allows us to have a high triple-A rated type insurance company with exposure to equity, which gives us the opportunity over the long haul to outperform in return or share those profits back to participants. T A owns in his own right. Yeah. Moving is your investment arm. Yes. Right. So this is company you bought a number of years ago and now all of your investments go through moving, is that right? Yes. And Newline was a municipal bond specialist at one point, but now they've diversified out of that. They have. I mean, what's been great about the acquisition, I want to say, in 2014 is exactly they were known as a top muni shop and we still are. But through acquisitions and partnerships like Churchill and others, we now have a general account that provides exposure to not just traditional investments, but also alternatives, which has been terrific for us. So today your interest in this is in part because you saw when you were a young child, your father did not have a retirement program, is that right? Yes. So my father worked for a company for many years. Blue collar worker, drove trucks, worked in the warehouse, and he had access to his pension plan. But he could have also participated with his for 1 CAC. And it wasn't until I graduated from college and was talking to my father, Otis Brown, and realized that he at that time had never contributed to his forum. One CAC. And so to have the daughter look at your father and say, Dad, this is not sufficient is something that stayed with me because there's so many Otis Browns out here that have access to a retirement plan. But that plan may not have communicated in a way that Otis Brown would say, this is something I need to take advantage of. And as a result, there was a lot of dollars that were left on the table. Let's talk about your background. So where were you born? I was born in Rochester, New York. And you saw that you wanted warmer weather, so you moved to Texas. What happened? My dad needed to keep a job. What happened? I know at the time being a blue collar worker office or plant which set down, you would have another option. And at that time, one of the options was moving to Texas. And so my parents, my mom and my father, me and my two brothers and everything that we owned in a car and we drove to Texas. And so we started our lives with just the five of us and not much else in an apartment. OK. And so what part of Texas were you in? Arlington, Texas. So when you were growing up, were you interested in finance? Always. No. What did you want to do? I don't know. My dad would say I was going to be a lawyer, I guess, because I would always debate everything in the House. I think what I knew at a younger age is whatever I would do, I would do it well. And whatever I would do, I would want to make sure that I'm inspiring and making impact. And that's been true throughout my career. Now, you were a gifted athlete when you were younger. Aren't all athletes saying we were gifted? But I was pretty good. I was pretty good in basketball and volleyball. But you didn't try to play professionally? No. And if I tried to play in this day and age, I might be a water girl. At that point, I mean, the skills are just incredible today. Where did you go to school? In Arlington public schools. I did. Sam Houston High School. OK. And you liked the name Houston. So you decided to go to University of Houston as well? That's right. You know, there was something special about Houston. So why why not mess up the trend? All right. So you graduated. What did you study their income security or something like that? Absolutely. Right now, I graduated from the University of Houston with degrees in finance and marketing. OK. And what did you decide you wanted to do after that? Well, what's interesting is that there's a program called Inroads and Rose is a program for minorities that give you exposure into corporate America. And Rose is my disruptor. Inroads is what gave me an opportunity to even know the word corporate America. And so I interned at a company called Fannie Mae, and that's how I got exposure into financial services. She went to work for Fannie Mae. I did. And did you get an MBA as well at some point? I did while I was at Fannie Mae. I was able to work full time and pursue my MBA, and I did that at Baylor. So you later join a firm called Chase? Yes. A little bank in New York. Who recruited you to Chase? Yes. So at the time, it was the CEO of the mortgage company. And I was on Fannie Mae business in New York and presented. And then afterwards he asked me a question. I don't know or remember what it was, but I answered it. And then he said, I hear you're highly regarded at Fannie Mae. What would it take for you to join Chase? And what did you say? I said, we can meet for lunch, OK. So you ultimately, I guess, convinced him that you should be hired and you join Chase, is that right? Well, I would say he ultimately convinced me. OK. Yeah. So at that time and really what's so interesting about this story is that about six months before that meeting, I said to myself, no matter how much I love Fannie Mae, I really believed in the mission. The mission is our business. The business is our mission. I could never get closer to the consumer being in the secondary market. And so one of my goals was to get closer to the consumer and this opportunity allowed me to do that. So you rose up to be the president of Chase Consumer Bank? Yes. You oversaw that for how many years? For about three years. Three years? Twenty three years. Did you ever have an A.T.M. card that night when you were trying to you're the head of that Denver A.T.M. card. Ever gets an eye? What do you do if that happens? Well, you know what? If I do, I say self. No, I know who to call within the team to help. So I never had my card denied. But we would do some testing. I would absolutely pop in a branch and hope they didn't know who I wasn't. Just ask them a few questions. You ever have a credit card really denied? I guess. Well, I mean, it's a tough feeling when it's, you know, when you get deny. But, you know, they're just doing it for you. You didn't say, you know who I am. I'm the head of this. Yes. I did not. I just treat it like everyone else. All right. So how how long ago did you get approached by CIA? CIA? Yeah, this happened in 2021, OK. And during the Covid period of time. Yes. So. All right. So they approached you and they said, would you like to be the president and chief executive officer? And you said, let me ask Jamie Diamond. What would you say? Not exactly. You know, I think it was a long interview process. And clearly they were able to tell me all the wonderful things about this company. And over time, I fell in love with the company and realized that this definitely was the next best move for me and my career. I think this is the most amazing job. I get to lead a company, a Fortune 100 company that's anchored in a mission to make sure that everyone has access to retirement and can retire with dignity. So, yeah, this is a phenomenal opportunity that get a privilege to lead. So are you surprised or only two women, you're one of them who is running a Fortune 500 company today who is an African-American woman. Is that surprising to you at this time? It's surprising. In one sense, but not surprising. And the other is surprising in the sense that there are so many talented African-American women that could absolutely lead a Fortune 500. It's not surprising because we know that there's only ever been three full time for total to run a fortune five. And it just says that we have a lot more work to do, not just in corporate America, but in so many other facets of our society. So what are you doing at the CIA about diversity and equity and inclusion in your management ranks and on your employee ranks? How do you rank and in that area now? Well, we're at the very top and it starts with the board. And I'm fortunate enough to have a board of trustees. That commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is something that's always been a part of who we are at CIA. Our board is very diverse. My management team is probably one of the diverse management teams of any Fortune 500 company. And when I think about our Y, you know, it's just saying I want the best talent. And if you fundamentally believe that talent is created equally, opportunity is not. You'll always ask who's not and who's not at the table, who's not in the room. And I get to surround myself with people that have that same level of resolve. ESG is a big thing in the investor world. A lot of your clients say they really care about the FTSE performance of your invest in the group you invest with or how do you measure your ESG performance at CIA? Yeah, I mean, we've always been committed to ESG and when I think about our Y, I mean clearly we believe that it's core to long term growth and it's core to understanding and mitigating risk. I mean, we also understand the important role that it can play in society. And so our participants are very much curious about what we're doing in ESG. Naveen clearly has been a leader in ESG and it's a conversation that we have on campus. It's a conversation that we have at universities and hospitals, et cetera. So it absolutely is top of mind. Suppose the president I'd say it's called you and said you are. So tell that I want you to be in my cabinet or serve in the cabinet of a president. You don't want to go to Washington at all? Well, clearly, if a president called me to serve, it's something that I would take under consideration, but not if it conflicted with being the CEO. I. So one of your concerns is making certain there's access to financial security. So what have you done, NTIA, to make certain that people who are underserved actually get a fair break? What I'm really proud of is that at time we just don't focus on. The professors, we spent a lot of time talking to universities about the people that are cleaning the grounds. We meet with them and we will share data and insights to say, here's who's participating, here's who's not. We have what we call a mission metric to see are you on track and to be able to talk to a university to say, here are those that are on track and here are those that are not. And how can we work together to provide advice? Have our wealth advisors meet with them, be able to do fairs, but also advocate as a matter of policy on how do we make things easier for all Americans to be able to have access to a 4 1 K for 3 B plan in a way that's easy. Auto enrolment, auto escalation in a way that can make sure that we're bringing education insights to them as well. So you describe this situation, your father. He didn't really know what a 4 a 1 K was or how to apply for it. How do you now deal with people in the equivalent position? What do you do to educate them? Yeah, I mean, first we have to meet people where they are and we know that money is emotional. And when you're a known as Brown, you know, trying to do the best that you can, it's not enough for companies to say that we have it on our Web site or that we put a flyer together. I think what we all have to do as leaders is we have to go to the warehouse. We have to make sure that we're talking in a way that Otis Brown can say this is something that I need to do today. And so what we're what we are doing at TVA, whether that's digital, whether that's through benefits and affairs, we're really working with our plant sponsors to say how do we reach every faculty and staff at your university if it's in a different language? How do we do that? How do we make sure that if they need to bring their family, we do that? So the point is, it's not just looking at the overall plan and say, yes, we have a plan. Yes, we have benefits. Yes, we provide education. We have to look at engagement. Are they engaging? And then what's happening in terms of the outcome now, women, on average have about a 30 percent lower cost amount of money saved up for retirement compared to men. Yes. So what are you doing about that? Yeah. So we launched a campaign called Retire Inequality. And we do know that women retire with 30 percent less. Women make 83 cents on the dollar. And so there's a couple of things that we're doing. One, it's having this conversation and making sure that we all are aware that there is a gap. By the way, women live longer than men. So long jeopardy risk is a real factor. Secondly, it's about making sure that we are talking to women about what can you do differently? And so whether that's negotiating pay and what are some tools that are out there making sure that you take the time to negotiate, because we know women do not negotiate as much as men, which puts you at a disadvantage to start, but then also along the way, making sure that women are securing their own retirement. And that is part of their retirement plan. We're having much more conversation around guaranteed income as well. And so ensuring that we understand what are the nuances for women. If you think about Covid, 2 million women exited the workforce. They did not continue to contribute to their therefore 1 care forward three plan. And so how do we make sure, as a matter of policy, as a matter of engagement, that women can have an opportunity to catch up? That women can understand that if you exited the workforce and now you're back, that that's two years of compounding that you were not able to take advantage of. And how do we continue to make sure that we're educating them and giving the tools that they need to get back on track? Do you ever go to Washington, D.C., to lobbying members of Congress or do you ever do that? I do. And that an uplifting experience. You know what's being great is that talking about retirement, recognizing that 40 percent of all Americans run the risk of running out of money. What I find is it's a bipartisan conversation. So talking to Republicans, Democrats and independents all care about this issue. And when I think about what we're talking about, there's three areas. One, there is an access gap. We know one third of workers, public workers, do not have access to an employer sponsored plan. And so working with government to say how do we have policies to make it easier for small businesses and take some of the complexity out to be able to provide that benefit, there's a savings gap. We talk to policymakers about the over 50 percent of Americans are not saving for retirement. So how do we work with employers to have auto enrolment, auto escalation? And then lastly, we talk about a guarantee gap, which is how do we make sure that we can have implant annuities like a traditional as part of an investment allocation. So when you go to Washington, do you ever say, I could do a better job than these members of Congress? You ever thought about running for office yourself for but not for you? I'm focused on being the CEO RTS right now. And suppose a president ISE states called you and said, you are so talented. I want you to be in my cabinet. Would you ever serve in the cabinet of a president who you don't want to go to Washington at all? Well, clearly, if a president called me to serve, it's something that I would take under consideration, but not if it conflicted with being the CEO. I might be a conflict. There might be hard to do, but a little bit of a conflict. But maybe at some point down the road, I want to make impact. And however I can make impact. That's what I'm here to do. And if at some point in time, after I'm long gone from being a CEO, if there was an. To be of service in another capacity, I would always take that under advice. So today, what is the most potent thing you're most proud of? What, you're in your current position? Most proud of what you've achieved. You've been in a position a relatively short period of time. What are you most proud of? What you've achieved so far? Wow. I am most proud of really. Getting back to the core of what we do and designing and building products that can truly meet the needs of today and helping more Americans retire with dignity. I'm very proud of earning the right. When you come in as a new CEO from the outside, you have to earn the right with your team and with your clients. And I believe I'm earning that right every single day. And that makes me very proud of them. Andrew Carnegie came back. What would you like to ask him about his program? Would you tell him? He did a pretty good job. Are you telling me you've made some improvements on it? I would tell them we're not done yet. I would tell him thank you. My mother is a retired educator. I would tell him that his ability to see an educator educating the world's greatest minds retire in poverty and not indignity is exactly what we are still here to do and will do for the next 100 years. There's a quote by Andrew Carnegie that says, I don't want to misquote, but something like you're not rich until you enrich others, the lives of others. And I would say, Andrew Carnegie, you absolutely enrich the lives of others. And it's our accountability and responsibility to make sure that we continue to do that.