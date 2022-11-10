Maait: Egypt Expects More FDI, Funding After IMF Deal

00:00

Give us your initial impressions, then, of how those meetings went and how satisfied you are with the outcomes. Yes, some. Okay. Was with calm. We discussed a lot of ideas to ensure that financing climate change should be implemented. And those two enthusiasm for initiatives regarding pricing carbon and carbon market. Regarding budget and full guarantees, which will ensure that we can, as a developing countries, get cheap financing regarding increasing their capital of IDB so we can have more concession and loans and all sort of governing some. There was IMF was the World Bank, so it is a discussion with very good credit. What about taking some of the sovereign debt ministers to climate outcomes? The nature for debt swaps as well. Could you explain that a bit and how much traction that got? I think it has got a lot of interest. And I believe that people were saying it's a good day. It's not that new idea. But obviously it was for development purpose. It has to do with now for climate purposes. So many were enthusiastic about going this road and put rules for that and start applying that. So I'm very happy with the outcome in that regard. I'll talk a bit more about Egypt. You have a vision for the country in terms of the financial profile when it comes to the climate financing. What would you like to achieve? What what are Egypt's demands to the world? I think we have initiated more than 14 billion dollars climate change projects, mostly in energy, renewables, water, sanitation ideas. So we believe to get some stability, to get this financing for such a project, particularly that Egypt has moved very quickly. Was it in the Arab was now more than 20 percent of our energy is coming from renewables. And I believe that that would come. And what we've signed an agreement, hydrazine, green ammonia, which the British constructed in the economic Su Keenan area. So I think we are progressing and we say in the contract and we'll use two days ago. I want to talk about the IMF funding, three billion dollars that's going to come in stages. Could you break that down for us? And also, if there are any more Gulf investments or Gulf asset allocations that are in the pipeline, the financing rules deal is nine billion dollars city from the IMF for one plus one from Aristide and 5 from MDD. And this will be over 40 years of the program was also expectations that more if the ISE and the more assets for money will come from different sources. So we are sure about getting this financing gap over the 40 years. Was the program was IMF would be achieved? Do you think we'll get an announcement on more Gulf funds before the end of the year? Yesterday there was an announcement about one billion dollar and central Bank of Egypt. And I'm expecting that in the coming days, weeks and months, we will hear about more money coming from the Gulf War, that from other sources. The positive news that came through with this deal and this breakthrough macro picture in Egypt wasn't really reflected in some of the bond market action because Bonds retweeted the cost to ensure the country's sovereign debt default soared. Is this a bigger issue here with the strength of the dollar and the Fed going about hiking rates? Is this. Is this going to be what it's all about, the point where the Fed pivots? This is one of the factors, of course, and a significant factor that the markets are still not until now is that the direction we would like to see. We hoping that as we move to 2020, city will hope that the market would be better. So I looked at the investor. It started to, for example, to come back to that Egyptian domestic Covid to AK capital market and also the Egyptian treasury bills and bonds, which is a good sign for us. I hope that the international market will see good signs as well. Do you expect the Fed to pivot sooner than later because of the pain that countries like you and the emerging markets are facing? I hope it will be. It's starting to, you know, ISE to stabilize or to start to decline, but we have to be prepared for Zoraida. And I believe, yes, that have a negative impact on most currencies around the world. Egypt's currency was also impacted by some factors, including this Fed is in the district. Fitch downgraded its outlook for Egypt. They're saying that there is a weaker external liquidity, that they're seeing reduced prospects for access to the bond markets. Given that kind of uncertainty, what kind of plan if you put together for issuances, how are you going to approach this diversification? Let us talk about it other than to concentrate on traditional Eurobond. So we we were able to issue and share Benny's capital market somewhat, a bond, 500 million dollars. We are now in that stage for issuing 500 million dollars to fund the bond in Australia's capital market. We are working on. We are working with support for private investment and also public offering and some national markets. We are trying to diversify. At this stage and depends more on de concessional loans and also financing projects, particularly green projects, which we are getting a lot of enthusiasm as is.