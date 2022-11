00:00

Basically, three bits of news that seem to have happened today. Firstly, that the midterms that your new plan. And then also this issue about the US talking to China to begin with Congress. It looks as if we were just saying outside, it looks like the Republicans probably will just about take the House a bit, probably a long wait on the Senate. What difference does that make to the climate? I think we have to weigh, obviously, from what I hear. Is this bad? Again, I told you, the Republicans and those publicans have taken over. Now you can silence already. Um. Back to the question of the record, because the Republicans, not not just with the microphone, but they have it looks like they've won the House. Does that mean they will block any further? I honestly, I don't know. I don't know what the makeup is. And I guess it's going to come down to Georgia for the Senate. Once again, we'll see what happens. Do you think what you think? Gee, there are Republicans you might be able to pull away to do some climate deal? Well, I would hope I think what's happened is I think I think there has been a change. In the country. Because so many parts of the country are really suffering for the climate crisis. I mean, you've got massive dust bowl and in Oklahoma and wind challenges, you have the Colorado River and Lake Mead. Lake Powell levels they haven't been since the 1930s when they were put together, when they were made. And a great deal of drought fires out of control in various parts of the country. Floods in other parts of the country. Intensive storms. And the intensity of the storms, people are beginning to understand. Relates to the fact that 90 percent of the heating of the planet goes into the oceans and then the oceans are warming and at record pace and the moisture rises and goes into the intensity of these storms and the warmth and creates with cold water. And so where do you get this? And you get this pressure changes that create much higher winds and much more damage. That's the future, folks. Unless we I mean, no matter what its future for the time being, because we're at one point one degrees of warming. And our goal is to limit the warming of the planet to one point five degrees Celsius. But we're currently on course to do 2.5, two point seven over three and obviously that's catastrophic. But despite all that, what's interesting is that last year, as you know, Joe Biden said he would deliver a little, promised to get eleven point four billion dollars. You haven't gotten what's in the budget. No, you haven't got that through even the Democratic Congress. The way it works, unfortunately, is that the whoever the incoming president is gets the budget that the prior president. So Donald Trump zeroed out funding for climate over four years. And the last budget he left, Joe Biden, is the Biden budget for 2021, when he's sworn in 2020 to this year's the first budget. The President Biden has had and he's doubled and quadrupled the amount of money that was even put in by President Obama. So currently in the 23 budget for this year is three billion dollars for that eleven point the the promise of 12 billion No. 12 billion, which the president promised on top of the eleven point four. The twelve billion is for the president's emergency plan for for adaptation and resilience, 3 billion a year. So that's in the budget. We're working on the money that goes against the hundred billion. The hundred billion will be positively delivered by next year. And the president promised it by 24 because he knew that you have to incrementally raise it with the Congress. He can't get all of it in one fell swoop. That's just not the way the budgeting unfortunately works. And particularly on the issue of climate where you have to party, that won't even lend one vote. But do you think in vote, do you think that means climate is dead? If the Republicans. No, I don't think a fire from climate. Well, it's not in good shape. It's similar to the Martin Monty Python dead parrot. It may not. Some people might claim it's alive, but it's not as as a legislative issue. You think it's that bad, banks? I'm giving you the chance to read Bloomberg person as your boss will not be happy. Yeah. Mark, let me let me just play to everybody bluntly as it is. On the one hand, things are looking very difficult in the long term curve of where we are in terms of holding one point five because we're not moving fast enough. We're not doing enough. I just came from a session on finance where people are beginning to think about what the finance structure will be after 20 25, which is when it's up for grabs and they have 20, one, 100 billion is then sort of old school. That was what it was before. And we come up with a new mechanism. But what's that new mechanism going to be? I mean, the hundred billion was pulled out of the sky in the dead of night by Gordon Brown, who was then prime minister of Britain, just to sort of stop the negotiations and get people going home, finish up. And everybody said, well, let's put in 100 billion so that we can help the nations that need. These are the commitments that the rich countries to the whole world. That is correct commitment of the developed world to the less about the world in order to help. And it's never been fully given because of the reasons I just described. Barack Obama rushed to get a billion dollars in of that right before he left were the last things he did knowing it was going to be cut. And it was. So we've had this fight in the United States over appropriations for foreign things. And for whatever reason, some members of Congress have chosen just not to want to fund anything abroad or anything that has to do with abroad. And you may see that fight somewhat over Ukraine funding as you've seen. So let's see where that goes. But the bottom line is that the U.N. report on finance says we need to spend about two and a half trillion to four and a half trillion every year for the next 30 years to effect the transition to clean energy economy and save ourselves one point five. That's how you get one point five. If we're not and we're not anywhere near that, obviously, do you think. What do you think? One point five is still possible? Yes, it is still possible in theory, obviously. And we proved that in Glasgow, where sixty five percent of global GDP of the largest economies in the world, the 20 largest countries, 20 biggest economies, equal 80 percent of all emissions. And those 20 countries you saw 65 percent of that economic effort say that they were going to get on a one point five degree path and indeed the United States, frankly, is on a one point five path, that its emissions went up for a bit. But that's partly because of, you know, a number of things. Covid partly because of the war in Ukraine and so forth. It is not because people were rushing the greening, if you will, of America, which is a false narrative. But the point I'm making is that the. The one point. Five degrees. Plan for the US is a legitimate plan. Certified to be so by climate tracker, by Rhodium, by IEA and others, because we have a 50 to 52 percent reduction in emissions by 2030. And now with the Inflation Reduction Act, we have an incredible capacity to excite the marketplace, which is going to use the production tax credit, investment tax credit anywhere from 400 billion up to an unknown figure because the tax credits are not ceilinged. They are based on whether you qualify for them. And so it could go up to who knows? You know here, though, that, yes, people give America a lot of credit for that new act. But at the same. The main thing that people across about as you talked about, the hundred billion, I think is probably 90 billion has been raised. You might expect out of the developed world that America maybe is a third of that. You know, it's a huge economy in the rich world. And yet that would imply that America might give 30 billion say. But so far, it's less than a tenth of that in terms of cash. And the people you're talking to here are saying, when is America really going to give cash? That when is the American government going to come up with the money? Well, let me be clear about that. I believe we ought to be doing more. You. And I have advocated within the administration for our ability to do more. But here's the bottom line, folks. No government in the world has enough money to affect this transition. There is only one way we're gonna keep one point five degrees alive, and that is if we massively bring the private sector to the table and unleash literally trillions of dollars of investment into the developer. 50 percent of the new investment. We need to do this has to go to the developing world. And so we have to really change the paradigm. And that's partly what we tried to talk about this morning in a certain thing, but but we can do much better than we're doing today. Now, the United States, yes, we should do better with respect to this climate thing, but we are the largest humanitarian donor in the world. We do AIDS in Africa, 30 billion. We do vaccines around the world that we give away. You just. You just gave three billion dollars this morning to two Romanian nuclear reactors. That is almost the same as you given to the whole developed world in terms of climate mitigation. Well, in terms of climate mitigation and maybe climate finance, sorry, climate finance. Look, I I strongly advocate President Biden would like nothing more than to be able to put more. He's put 12 billion dollars into this prepare program, which is he volunteered the well. So you see people don't count it. Now, we just had a big Pittsburgh energy conference. We had, you know, participants from all around the world come to Pittsburgh for this energy conference. And President Biden put out a challenge to the world to come up with 90 billion dollars, to go into a special fund for technology development that we would then share with less developed countries and others. Guess what? We raised 94 billion. But that ninety four billion will not count against the hundred and it won't count against any other counting in the U.N. because the only thing they count is appropriated money, which I literally just came from talking about this with all the ministers are thinking about how we do finance going forward. Folks, we have to count mobilizing and we have to count, you know, different sources. And we now have to reach enough of the. I mean, we will reach that 100 billion. What is next year 23? We will reach it a year before President Biden promised, OK. A happy 180? No. Because that's not going to get the job done. It's a pittance compared to what we need to be doing. But nobody is yet talking about the methodologies by which we're actually going to do it. So here's an idea we did. We absolutely need to have multilateral development bank reform. We need to do it by the next spring meeting of the banks. We need to put to use the rules, which actually allow a major significant drawing on capital above what we have without a new capital infusion to the banks and which also does not affect their triple-A ratings. That can be done. And if it happens, then we have something like four or five hundred billion dollars that can then be used to leverage. So you're talking if you leverage maybe your over a trillion dollars. That's real stuff that's beginning to get it done. So MTBE reform is absolutely critical. I also think we put this idea forward today. It's not fully baked yet. We acknowledge that. We said that in the putting it forward of it. But we believe I believe particularly that. A certain. In what way? There is a mechanism where you could use the voluntary carbon market with a card with a special. Category of credit that a company could buy. That would partially go against their obligations, but more importantly would purchase credits that would be used for two purposes one, to phase down the use of coal where it is used, and you could have an ability to be able to transfer to to transition to the new clean economy and to for the deployment of renewable energy. Only those two items with real guidelines and guardrails, no ability for double counting, no ability for confusion about what the credit credit is for, clear ability to measure what you're doing because you have physical infrastructure on the ground which you're using for it, and then you can begin to mobilize the money. I say this because I've just spent months traveling around the world trying to get certain countries to lift their ambition. And you'll see that in the next day. As a couple of them, we'll be doing that. Mexico and Indonesia and so forth. But I think everyone can see the purpose of reintroducing carbon offsets. But a lot of people would say it was trying to Kyoto and it didn't didn't. It wasn't like I managed to Kyoto on the Senate floor. And I can tell you what killed Kyoto is the fact that our members of the United States Senate and did not view it fair that the United States was going to carry an obligatory burden with respect to the reduction of emissions and China was going to be required to do nothing. And so that basically politically just killed it. That's why it died. But there isn't. But there is a specific thing on this new offsets is that people many people in this room might say, look, things have changed. Now, if I'm a developing country, it's actually cheaper, sometimes cheaper, very often to turn to solar and wind power. This is this is building that is going to happen already. Well, I just came by. Yes. And you have a way of separating anything that would be already going to be delivered, etc.. What they need. Let me just say, I just came back from Senegal, from Nigeria and from DRC, where each president said to me, hey, I have gas, I want to develop my gas. I'd love to develop it by know you don't want me to, really. But tell me what I'm going to do for an alternative. And I said, well, we can put solar and wind again. So what? I can't do that. Only 17 percent of my country has electricity. We don't have a revenue stream that will support us going into the marketplace to fund a deal. So are you ready to put up the money? Literally, and. We don't have the money. Do you think companies have an they can die from companies. Some of them who who who are having difficulty are looking at the playing field, how they're going to get their scope three done. And there is a lot of trouble in doing that because there are not enough electric vehicles to pry. There's not enough grid available to be the smart grid to be able to use it the way you need to to be able to reduce your emissions. So, yes, I think some will find that. And by the way, the people who are doing this are actually you know, people have chosen to be good citizens, good actors. They're trying to live up to their pledge to do net zero 2050. People forget there's no requirement that companies do that zero or 2050. That's been a movement and people have adopted it because ESG is in the boardrooms of companies all around the world. People are thinking about how do I get to be a responsible company? And then they get bashed for being greenwashing because the available credit was something that was questionable. And we all know what's happened with some of them now. Leaf the Leaf coalition has been a really good turn of events. They're doing for us. They're doing it in a way that people are seeing is working. We've actually saved areas of forest and it's happened by virtue of people being able to buy a credit. So, look, I used to think credits were, you know, death and I didn't like the idea. But I've come to understand partly because I led the fight in the 1980s when I was chairman of a governor's task force as a non governor, as lieutenant governor. And we put together the acid rain response. And that's when cap and trade was born, because we took it from the American Enterprise Institute conservative entity, which had designed a market based solution to the problem of sulfur. And guess what? It worked. We saved you. Don't hear about acid rain now and there's trading in the marketplace. So I believe we should believe in the power of that to be able to with appropriate guardrails. And look, all all you get the credit for is if you actually close coal. Or transition coal to renewable and then put out renewables. Every part of that is measurable. There's no faking it and you don't get credit till it's done. So we need to stop thinking in a way that we're stuck in the past. We need trillions of dollars. We have a crisis. And the choice. Let me just finish on this. This is a stark choice. It really is. If you want to keep one point five, you better figure out a way to deploy the money to reduce the emissions. You're never going to deploy the trillions of dollars unless you have the Michael Barr deal. Much of that trillion dollars that's available is something like BlackRock where you have, you know, client money that's not even their money or you have pensions that have to pay out employees that you can't put that at risk. So you have to have a deal risking. How do you deal risk? You need concessionary capital to somehow deal risk and insurance and other ingredients. Then you can begin to deploy the funding. What we're trying to do is make it possible to do that. And if people say, well, I just don't like these things, you can't do that without thinking through the guardrails and the safety and the way it could work and be measured. Then you are condemning us to absolutely pass through one point five degrees and blow it. You made a very passionate case. Why companies should be involved. The other thing, if you look at climate history and you're well aware of this is that nothing advances without America and China generally being on the same side. When we spoke last time at Glasgow, you just put together nothing. I would say very little in climate. We need to cooperate. But but, but but today we've just had the news from Bloomberg that you, the Chinese climate envoy, George, and well, he has said that he's been talking to you, that that is a big change because China reacted badly to Nancy Pelosi. Place he going to Taiwan. Do you think that relationship, at least on the question of climate, is now beginning to work better again? Not yet, because. We've had some informal talks, but we're not in any formal negotiation at this point in time. She was is genuinely a friend of mine. I mean, we used to meet in airports traveling around the world together and we'd been the cops many years and we've negotiated Paris and we negotiated Glasgow. And I certainly stand ready to negotiate. As we've said, the climate crisis is not a bilateral issue. And it shouldn't have gotten caught up in that, but it isn't necessary. Without America and China on the same side, it is mommy is out. Well, yes, I agree. I totally agree. Which is why I worked very hard to come to an agreement with China in Glasgow. And the agreement, as was was a pledge by China that put forward a methane plan here in Sharm el Sheikh and a pledge to work with us to accelerate the transition from coal and credibly that got interrupted. She was someone I had a terrific meeting at Davos the in the May meeting. We had a terrific meeting weeks later in Berlin. And we had another meeting later in the. Stockholm and we were poised to deploy a major negotiating session around doing something for Sharm el Sheikh. And that did get interrupted by the trip to Taiwan. And we'll see what happens in the next two days. Just want a couple of last things. What is that? What is a legitimate. Thing for us to expect us and China to cooperate on now, is there a focus that you would particularly like to push China towards? Well, what I just mentioned, the methane and methane. Methane. I have to I mean, I help you occasionally. Uh, well, I'm learning schedule and all these other things. Let's see. You can. Where where were we? U.S. and China. U.S. and China. Are you saying methane is one of the things that you could perhaps get them pulled them into the time? Say this is critical. We're going to really blow it here. Yeah. Um. Now, I can't say a word. Nothing is really dangerous right now. Half the warming of the planet comes from methane and because of the permafrost. I asked the top scientists the other day, what are you worried about? Johan Roxton from the Potsdam Institute. Some of you may read his stuff and I really respect what is work and what he does. And he said there five things I'm really worried about. He said, I think there may be five tipping points we're past. Arctic and Arctic. Dancy. Permafrost and coral reef. And the permafrost is thawing at a rate that is now pouring methane into the atmosphere. And it's, you know, 20 to 80 plus times more damaging than CO2. And in the 80 is in the short lived years, in the first 20 years. So it's much more damaging. And we have uncontrolled methane out there. So we need to work with China on anything. Yes. And we need to work with a lot of other countries on it. We are working. We created a methane pledge in Alaska and we're working on it now. One hundred and thirty countries in the pledge. We're trying to get a 30 percent reduction globally of methane by 2030, which is the equivalent, according the IEA, of every automobile in the world. Every plane, every ship, every car, truck going to zero by 2030. It's amazing what we get for that. So that's a worthwhile fight. But we need it. We can't do it without China. And the second part of that fight we can't do without China is the mitigation of one point five degrees. So we need China to move on faster. Now, in all fairness, China is deploying more renewables than any other country in the world right now. And China manufacturers more renewables. Anybody else in the world right now. So China is doing stuff. It's not that they're not doing anything, but they they're a huge country with huge amount of coal and they need to do more. They have 260 gigawatts of coal that is scheduled to come online at a time that the IEA is telling us we have to get rid of eight hundred and seventy gigawatts of coal to meet the goal. So boom, boom, going in opposite directions. And we just can't afford that. So we need China at the table. Deforestation, 60 percent of the illegal logging of the world goes to China. What does that tell you? Somebody is not applying their laws. It also tells you that the commodities traders who are dealing with that are selling stuff that they know full well is uncertified and improper. So we've contacted them. We're working with them. But you can see the numbers of moving parts here, folks, which I want to emphasize to you underscores why we need the finance, because we can't take the amount of time we're taking now. The IEA says we have to deploy renewables six times faster than we are today. And. You know. We're just not geared for that in a way. So we have to start to declare war on the climate crisis coordinators, if we were in a war, get countries together to help with supply chains and just begin to behave in the way that does justice. The fact that this issue is existential and we have 15 million people a year who die around the world now because of the lack of quality of air pollution, one thing or 10 million people a year who die because of the extreme heat, that's up by a half a percent. We have reluctant stop. I just ask you one last question about yourself. You know, you were famously an old soldier. You you sound as if you still get a lot of stomach for this fight. But are you committed to staying as climate envoy? You've got. Well, I've been out a fair amount. I'm not sure entirely why, but. But you're like, you know, it's you know, you're gonna have the Republicans grilling you in the House. Well, that's. I'm fine with that. But that doesn't faze me, you know. But I just want to finish one thought if I can, because it's key to this and to my answer. Think about Ukraine right now and Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons and think about Kim Jong un just firing all these missiles. And ask yourself, what's the percentage that we're going to have a nuclear war? I think personally and I base this on, you know, 50 years of public life and having gone through a chemical, biological warfare school, all of those nuclear, chemical, violent, I think it's in the low single digits, to be honest with you. I think you've probably thought that probably is in low single digits. What are the odds that this planet is going to just rebel against what we're doing to it and that the capacity to have food production in Africa, the capacity for water where it is? They you know, we were walking across the Rhine this summer and someone was an end all around the world. We're seeing the consequences and we have our scientists telling us we may past five tipping points if Greenland ice sheet melts in this century. That's two metres of sea level rise and some people think it's gone. So that's one hundred percent, folks, not one, 10, 15, 20, 50. It's 100 percent certain. That these terrible things are going to happen if we don't do X, Y and Z. So are we going to get serious or aren't we? I think we have to address that, and I think it's time for people in our country to, you know, we've got to get the folks in Congress to step up and do what we need to do to meet this challenge. Do you 100 percent certain and you are fully you'll fully on for doing that? Well, I'll tell you on for fighting whether I stay in this position or not. I I've said I haven't made any decisions to leave. I said I'm focused on charm. But, you know, there are lots of places to fight this fight. One of them is indeed in the private sector where you can mobilize a lot. Make things happen and bring things to scale and push on the new technology. I'm excited by the new technology. I went out to California the other day to go to Google X and Stanford and the accelerator and met with 15 startups that are doing fascinating things that can change this judgment about how much time we have or that could have an impact on what's available in the marketplace to be able to respond. So as I was saying, I didn't do it fast enough or articulately enough in the beginning when you asked me the question about where we are. You know, there's this downside of where we are. But there's also this incredible upside. Filled with possibilities and I believe I believe in the marketplace. I think the marketplace has been a change. It's one of the reasons why I don't think Congress can change what's happening. Ford Motor Company and General Motors have spent tens of billions of dollars retooling their plants, and their business plan is to have 100 percent electric vehicles by 2035 and 50 percent by 2030. You think they're going to change their mind because it Kyra's changing hands. No way. The capital markets are already moving in this direction. People are chasing fusion. They're chasing hydrogen. They're chasing green, blue hydrogen. And they're chasing battery storage, water storage, carbon capture, utilization. Something's gonna break through. Because that is what we human beings do. And I believe in that side of the ledger. But, you know, I also believe in the precautionary principle of governance when people are telling you this is what's going to happen and they're legitimate folks. And you're measuring against what technologies you have today to manage that. You do what's necessary now to avoid catastrophe. And hopefully these other things will come online. I'm an optimist. I believe something will. But I also know that you've got to hedge against the possibilities that it won't. And do what you need to do right now.