In an earlier chapter of my career, I actually lived not far from here in Midtown, working as a investment banker. A career path I chose for eight years to build skills, experience and global exposure. But in 2015, I felt a calling to move home to my home state of Ohio and join a special team at Jobs, Ohio. The Jobs Ohio team was then and is now on a mission to become the leading economic development organization in the US focus on economic development and prosperity. Now that's a big claim, the leading economic development organization in the US. So let me set aside any Midwest modesty and lay out some facts from from two time frames. The past 10 years. In the past 10 months. So the past 10 years, our organization was founded in 2011, and since then we've served over 3400 companies on economic development projects who you might ask our customers, about 25 percent of our customers are large cap companies. 50 percent of our customers are middle market and a quarter are small businesses. One in six are international. But the common denominator across all of our customers is the search for a stable, profitable and sustainable place to operate in a jobs Ohio. We bring resources to help companies understand the unique advantages of operating in America's Midwest and specifically in Ohio. In our resilient, dynamic business environment. So coming back to the customer, we're a private sector organization and we regularly measure customer success through net promoter score and the data are clear over the past five years we've had a net promoter score above 70 and in the past two years we've had a net promoter score over 80 during the pandemic. When we give an incentive or provide a service to a company, we want to know what they think. And again, the data are clear and we're here ready to serve more customers. So the past 10 months I walked you through the past 10 years. What's happened the past 10 months? Well, this year, 2022 started with a major announcement in Ohio, Intel announcing it was going to build over 20 billion dollar advanced semiconductor chip making complex in central Ohio. They coined it the silicon heartland. And in September, into, quote, Bloomberg, Ohio, was upgraded to triple-A by Fitch for the first time in its history. Thanks in part to our state's fiscal leadership and the fact that our 750 billion dollar economy is top 10 in terms of diversity in the country. So all of this success, working with the three thousand four hundred companies across the spectrum of large to small comes back to the video you saw at the outset. The unique partnership between the jobs Ohio beverage system and Jobs Ohio to enable us to invest over one point two billion dollars in growth projects, unlocking over 70 billion dollars of private investment. Think about that ratio. If you remember one thing from today about jobs, Ohio is that we have a unique team focused on supporting companies from around the world looking to plant their flag in the Midwest. This is happening not by accident, but by design. We're just a short flight away. So whether you're looking for real estate, talent or sights. We're here ready to serve you. Thank you.