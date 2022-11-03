BOE Raises Key Rate by 75 Basis Points to 3.0%

00:00

Lizzie, your takeaway from this decision this morning? Well, it's exactly what markets and economists had expected. And if they'd gone for 50 years, some were saying that they might like Citi or AMG, it would have been bad news for the pound. But thankfully, the comms of worked this time the groundwork was laid for them. It is, as you say, much smaller than had been expected at times in the period since the last decision. There were times when markets were looking for 200 basis points because of the need to deal with trusts nomics. Interesting the split here. We were expecting seven to the dissenters were slotted Dhingra. She voted for a half point. Silvana 10. Raro went for a quarter point. Dhingra, of course, outed herself as a dove at the last meeting. Her first meeting we knew 10 ryo was a dove already, but this is because of their worries about the recession risks. You'd have expected Rumsfeld a man, to go for seventy five. They went for that in September. But really, these forecasts, I don't think you could take too much from them. As you say, the B.O. is flying blind here. We don't know what's going to come in the November 17 fiscal statement, particularly on energy. Of course, you've got the impacts of the energy bailout, but we don't know what's going to happen after April in terms of the energy support, in terms of what happens, what it means for inflation. So I wouldn't read too much into that. But interesting that they're pushing back against the market expectations for rate hikes down the line. That's already what bad for a Fed deputy governor had been saying.