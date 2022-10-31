Live on Bloomberg TV

Eni CEO: Europe Faces ‘Big Hit’ From Loss of Russia Oil

Claudio Descalzi, CEO, Eni says that Europe will have to rely on extra supply from the United States to compensate for a loss of supply from Russia, when the European Union bans seaborne imports of Russian crude from December 5. The CEO speaks with Manus Cranny at the Adipec oil and gas conference in Abu Dhabi. (Source: Bloomberg)

