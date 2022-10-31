Eni CEO: Europe Faces ‘Big Hit’ From Loss of Russia Oil

00:00

Gas prices have tanked by 65 percent since the highs at the height of the war. We're down 40 percent in the November contract. Does that say we've passed the worst or is that just a temporary sticking plaster on the European energy crisis? I think that's what is a temporary situation. Why? Because we were able a freeze in Europe, generally speaking, to fill our storage. So with all the story now ready to face the winter time, the price have come down where we are. We have Paul Allen in 2023 because in planning for any three, we don't have Russian gas. We consider in 2022, we had for six months 80 percent of the Russian gas done, then 50 percent now about 10 percent. So that help to fill the storage and be in a good position for the winter. But then by 2023, I mean we have the fundamental gap with a fundamental security crisis. Or how would you describe it for 2023 2023? I can't talk for Italy, not because in Europe we have a different kind of energy mix. Each country has a different kind of energy mix for nuclear wind in the north. So what I can say that's for we try to compensate. I think that for this year we are able to compensate for 2022, 2023, 50 percent of the Russian gas. Next year we can from say 80 percent. But we need to get gasification capacity because we have to compensate what we lost through the pipes from the north and we have to compensate with regards to figures and capacity. That is true for us, for Germany, for all end. So floating gas should occasion plant its same show because we have LNG from India in our case, from mainly from Egypt, from Africa, that that is the point. And we increase drastically the contribution from five from Algeria, for example. Would you say drastically? I mean, from North Africa, from Algeria, we double we are going to double their production. So now Algeria is practically contributing like Gazprom in terms of capacity to our Italy, but from the south, from the south, and we have the infrastructure bottleneck from the south to the north, because normally the flow is from the north to the south. So we have to increase the capacity of the infrastructure, increase the capacity of gasification and clearly volume. Whereas Maloney, she is a new prime minister in Italy. How do you engage with her? How high up is energy security on her agenda? Top priority. Top priority. What are you going to do for you as a CEO to make that happen in country? What has to do? What is she going to do for you? Clearly, I think that the main responsibility for inviting guys from outside is my responsibility as the prime minister responsibility. But I think that it is going to follow. It is following what Dragger did with this report. Back back to our actions. We've just heard from the category one ministry says price caps are hypocritical by the Europeans. The price cap is coming. What is the impact of the price cap that's to come in Europe? Do you think it will have a negative impact? What do you what do you expect? First of all, on ISE. Almost six months that in Europe we are discussing the cost of a cap on the gas price. And so it's not it's not something that we are sure that is going to happen because it is a big discussion, as you know. Some countries like Germany and Ireland are not in line. But if I have to describe the cap, what is the cap? From my point of yes, it is now they are discussing about a dynamical cap with a ceiling with a floor. But from my point of view, the gas cap is not, in fact, indirectly the producer, because we we buy his gas and then we sell the discount. And then the discount is a contract for difference. Is it socialized is something that can be recalled or so we we are able to keep the capability to extract these gas and that we can we can calm down the speculation. Well, speculation, you did very well on gas trading in the past nine months. Two billion dollars. We haven't got time for that. But I do want to talk about a title. Oil market up eleven percent in the past month. How tight is this market? Hi. Oh, hi. Hi. Can oil go into the winter? I think that there is a mix as a mixed situation. Not for oil, for a market, because for sure there is no new projects. So the production is going down because it's not easy to invest with within horizon. That is not clear because from a policy point of view, policymaker against the long term. So investor are especially in Europe. I am not really keen to invest that a lot. Now from the other side, there is talk in there. We see these countries are very low. Less less than the average of the last five years. So the stock is very tight, very tight market. But from the other side, we are low down in China. And from the other side, we have my day 5 of December. We stop buying crude from Russia. So at least two million barrels of oil disappear from the market for our side. So there is a mixed situation, a possible recession with a lower demand from the other side, a market that is very tight and not not really investment is set in this country. What is that due to prices? The recession is the cap, the supply. It is the rest of the world forces that are fighting against each other. I think that at OPIC demonstrated that they want to keep it in the range of between 90 and 100 dollars. We're going to do in the next three months because we're coming to the cliff. This is your last moment to make your call on Bloomberg for the net, for the back, for the back, for the price will remain at around ninety dollars per barrel. At least that there is nice strong reception and that can go down the demands.