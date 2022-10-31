Eni CEO: Europe Faces ‘Big Hit’ From Loss of Russia Oil

More From Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East
- 06:22
Al Khudairy: Sees Excellent Returns From Credit Suisse
- 06:13
Fed to Raise Rates by 75 Basis Points: OCBC’s Menon
- 48:09
'Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East' Full Show (10/28/2022)
- 47:47
'Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East' Full Show (10/27/2022)
Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.
The David Rubenstein Show"The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.