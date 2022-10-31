Barclays CEO: London Needs to Be Center of Finance

00:00

What's your relationship like with the new UK government? Have you had calls? Have you? Have they given you assurance about windfall taxes? Well, I think the government is brand new. So we obviously many of the faces are very familiar faces. And we've been dead, you know, in communication with them in many, many years. And we always are with the government. And, you know, we await to see their proposals on on taxation, on fiscal policy, on all aspects of it. Where do you see the city of London being in four or five years? I mean, that's maybe two longer time frame. I think twelve months. Well, it's both too long and too short. You know, here we are in the city and this city has been the centre of finance for 300 years. And it needs to be the centre of finance for 300 more years. We certainly would wish that that were the case. And it is the centre of finance because of an excellent regulatory system, transparent, fair. It is there because of great availability of talent and infrastructure, soft financial infrastructure and hard financial infrastructure. And a part of that is also a stable, predictable taxation regime. So we hope that all those elements and ingredients remain and continue to allow the city to flourish. And, you know, the prime minister spoke about investing in education in Britain. And if you think about what drives the financial sector. I mean, you meet many of them. It's about the wonderfully trained people in the UK and the wonderfully trained people outside who are able to come and work in the UK. The UK has lost something in the city of London, has lost business to other parts of the world in terms of, you know, financial capitals. Yes. What do you need from the government today for that to be reversed? Well, some of it is what others do, right? So once Brexit happened and you could not passport financial services to London, all the major banks had to set up trading enterprises in Europe. So that is irreversible. Let's say for the time being, I think other than that, what we need is a continuation of what London has provided, you know, education, infrastructure, people, great regulatory regime and and a stable and predictable fiscal regime.