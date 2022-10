00:00

Things that what's the overall macro environment like, say, that you're operating and I know that the board is at the bad time of it of late. Like most ISE East Asian current season. How is the economy holding up as it reopens? I think we have a good hope and we see some improvement. Even though the inflation is hiding, exchange rates are still fluctuating, but we see the economic copper we start seeing and an inbound voice from many countries and hope that the engine of the Tories, we bump up the GDP better and we start seeing the declining in terms of the pressure from the oil price and the imported goods. I hope that after the Tories coming back so they can speak would be better. OK. And alongside the macro environment, David here, by the way, rising rates is I want to get a sense of where your margins are, interest rate margins, because some banks are seeing their eyes widen. And I'm wondering whether you're seeing that in your bank. I think we start at justice. We know that the pressures on the rising interest, we will have the impact on them. But we are changing the strategy on the retail banking through a hope that we can grow on the unsecured lending so we can gain a slight margin. We are pretty large in terms of the auto loan business, which by a substantial margin. Our home loan is also growing quite impressive by the unsecured lending is a big fed for us in the this year and next year. Your third quarter earnings that came out recently basically beat most expectations area lower provisions. You also had higher fees from bank assurance. Do you think the bank can actually keep up with more momentum? And how so? But I guess we really tried to continue on the last quarter. As you can see there, the provision is actually coming down. We can control the NPL quite well and we start improving things bit by bit in terms of structuring or deposit for your site. I see that NIKKEI. You would know we want to grow on more risky assets. I think we have a very good experience how we can grow a high margin loans with the controlling on the NPL. And how well you NPR falls through the pandemic and at the other end of it. I guess we maintain, you know, is that doing to cope with how a lot of customers is a hundred thousand people have to get into the released plans mostly is the skill low and wishes housing loans and most of them are already out of the relief programs. We see slightly that they're coming back, but still in good control. But you wouldn't be facing default as well. And we oftentimes in time update release programs. I think we have maintained quite well in somebody's NPL. How resilient do you think Thailand is to all the global shocks out there right now? Just given that there's recession concerns domestically? Thailand has been really you are seeing a recovery there. Whether it's with tourism that's driving it or not. Can that ashes sustain itself when everywhere else is seeing a bit of a slowdown? I guess you pretend beyond your approach or you see the opportunity there. Yes, we know that we have the situation on the household debt and we have the situation of the rising of the NPL. We are facing on the interest rate climbing up by these. Oh, the bank has adjusted in terms of the portfolio mix. We invest heavily in time with digital and technology. Hope that we can come down on the far side and we hope that this society to be doing in time are default for your weekly holdings. That situation of the banking. Fine for your. OK. The banks also a major player in the auto loan business. I just want to get a sense of, I guess. For one, there's auto loan demand. What's that looking like for you? And also, just since we're talking roughly transport, the government's issued new rules in terms of caps. I understand your interest rates. You can charge customers for that. How is that going to affect your bottom line? I think, first of all, we see the good momentum of the new car production as well as the new car loan. As the ship has been back to the markets, I think the end of this year we should continue to see a good momentum and we'll continue next year for sure. And in fact, in terms of the interest cap, I think there's a certain area that would impact. But I think, like I said, it depends how we mix the park. We all we want to focus on the new car. All we want to focus more on the used car or the CAC cash. I think it depends on the strategy of each bank to mix the portfolio. Contact How has the bot and its weakness affected you and tell me a little bit also about the effects reserves of the country on top of that, and do you think that the Bank of Thailand is getting it right? Update I cannot comment on that one much because I see when the final pylon building, but I guess the approach that we are doing is quite resilient. We'll see whether at the end of November. Its a policy will change and whether or not to Bangkok, Thailand, we increase the rate. But I think the overall country is ready for that as well as the bank. We'll see if the policy rate is increasing. So we will adjust their policy of adjusting the interest rate. Clinton, Gore. I mean, we are also speaking with you, of course. It's the Bank of Thailand's digital finance conference and certainly address where depart, sir. You give us a sense and this is a global audience, of course. What is the regulatory regime right now as it pertains to digital finance? Okay. Well, first of all, I want to get the sense that you guys know as Thai banks has gone to the digital transformations over the last number of the ad, you can see that mobile banking do so is perhaps the invitation among the top of the world already. And we adopted technology quite well. We have the E NYSE digital onboarding. You can open a call online lending online. We have a common infrastructure QR payment. So right now people use cash really less and we have the infrastructure that actually helped bring down the cost effective on on the overall banking operations. And I'm sorry, what was another case again? Again. Yeah, I guess what we're talking about, the bigger town that they've set some rules when it comes to how lenders and how they actually control and look at digital assets. Right. They're saying that, you know, this may pose risk to overall economy. How as a lender are you approaching these new rules? But I guess if you do read through the day, the announcement, I think it's about the balancing between supporting the innovation now, so managing the risk and also maintaining good governance. I think they want to ensure the bank and the group actually has a good competence when dealing with digital assets and perhaps not trying to invest too much in the digital assets and not encouraging all the sensitive group to invest in the digital asset without knowing what they want to do. However, you do want to continue doing the deep buy and FTSE metal works. Perhaps you can continue to do, but in the liquid lottery sandbox and in time up, the governance at the Bank of Thailand want to ensure that the board is do not have a conflict of interest in when dealing with the subsidiary are the bank. They'll go elsewhere. And also that they want to control the maximum that the bank can actually invest in the digital asset. If I remember, Dan Dunbar is correct is not or what, 3 percent of the capital. So the point is that they want to balance the two winds, continue to support the innovation and also a wider band to create more risk. And it could become systematic risk later on. Very quickly could tack on what about MBNA? Are you looking out? Are you open to it? And if so, what particular sort of level of bank are you looking at? I think the last number of year the banking industry had fall with a lot of technology, the fintech, and you start to see a number of banks doing venture capital embracing that technology. But I guess you will continue to see such collaboration and such opportunity by the investment. But for the TTP, I think we want to build the infrastructure for that type of well being for the type people first and see whether or not we will leverage that technology to improve efficiency and productivity for the type of.