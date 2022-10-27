Hertz CEO on Third-Quarter, Used-Car Prices, Demand

00:00

Maybe you, Stephen, you can start off talking a little bit about the U.S. car pricing that we're seeing right now and how that works maybe potentially against you in this moment and whether there's any upside to that over the long term. Sure. Well, thanks for having me. You know, what we experienced in the third quarter was a somewhat predictable decline in used car prices. I mean, we thought it probably would have been down about 4 percent. The truth is, as we hit the tail end of the quarter, it was down more meaningfully with the Manheim index down about 8 percent. Now, fortunately for us, we were pretty forward in the context of sales that we needed and wanted to make. And in managing our fleet, we captured higher prices earlier in the quarter. You're right to point out there are positive and negatives associated with this. You know, on the positive side, you know, we do buy low mileage, good condition, use cars to put in the fleet. They are now cheaper than they were. And so the cap cost is lower and therefore, the margins that we can make on those cars is higher. The the negative consequence, of course, is that as used car prices come down, you will see less in the way of gain on sale, gain on sale as an offset, the gross depreciation. And so as a consequence, your net depreciation number will come up. And that's just the reality that cuts across the entirety of the industry. But I think it compels a company like us to be pretty edgy in the way in which it thinks about what cars it sells, when it sells them and to whom it sells them, you know, to maximize price. Talk to us about sort of other sources of revenue and health of the balance sheet. When you think about a company that emerges from bankruptcy and how you think about the business cash on hand. And then, of course, as you mentioned, use of cash. As we've looked at this company is one that engages in share buybacks and again, the appropriate use of cars as you're looking at health, financial stability going forward. Will the balance sheet of the company is is very, very strong. I mean, we sit on about two and a half billion dollars of liquidity. We are under levered at less than one turn at about zero point seven times. And so the combination of strong balance sheet, very solid liquidity, you know, puts us in a very good position to conduct and prosecute our business. You know, we've been a buyer of shares with a view on the value of them and with the benefit of, you know, over the last several quarters, a considerable windfall of free cash flow. By the way, that happened in the third quarter, where the conversion rate to yield free cash flow was very high at about 80 percent. It meant that we had managed our fleet well, as I said at the start, took in quite a considerable gain on sale. And we were able to deploy that liquidity both in investment inside the company and equally in share repurchase. We have too little time, but I'm interested in your take having had such senior roles at Goldman now leading this business that has exposed to a consumer that wants to travel at the moment. Are you preparing yourself for a role in the economy in a slowdown? Well, as an old time risk manager, I can't help but think, you know, and peer around corners, but right now there is absolutely no evidence of a turnaround in the fortunes of the consumer. Certainly as it relates to travel broadly and the rental car space in particular at Hertz, you know what we are experiencing and did experience in the third quarter and what we're seeing in bookings forward resembles much of what you've heard from airlines and hotels, which is undeniably strong demand, very elevated price, low supply of cars, very high utilization. And so the forward looks quite strong. I'll give you just one anecdote, which is when you look at inbound bookings, that is by Europeans looking to travel to the U.S. at the end of the year in the holiday, it's up twofold. Now, the impressive aspect about that is that that's notwithstanding the fact that SFX is working against them. And so demand is very, very strong. Leisure, corporate, and we rent into Uber and Lyft drivers as well.