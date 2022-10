00:00

WE ARE KICKING YOU OFF TO THE CLOSE WITH TWO HOURS LEFT IN THE TRADING DAY. TECH TAKING A TUMBLE BUT RESILIENCE ELSEWHERE. ROMAINE: RESILIENCE IS A MIXED BAG. YOU TALK ABOUT WHY TECH IS TAKING A TUMBLE. EARNINGS YESTERDAY OUT OF MICROSOFT AND ALPHABET NOT ENCOURAGING. IT WAS NOT THE WORST BUT WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE ONES UP LATER TONIGHT IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS. TAYLOR: MORE BELLWETHERS FOR THE GAUGE ON CONSUMER SENTIMENT, CORPORATE SENTIMENT AT THE MACRO ECONOMICS. FOR NOW, IT IS AN EQUITY MARKET THAT IS UNDER PRESSURE DESPITE YIELDS FALLING AN ADDITIONAL EIGHT BASIS POINTS. CAROLINE: AND I TO BELIEVE WHAT THE BANK OF CANADA DOES SO DOES THE FED? THE FACT WE ARE GETTING SOME SORT OF HOPE THE FEDERAL RESERVE WILL TAKE A LEAF OUT OF CANADA'S BOOK INTO SMALLER HIKES, MAYBE WE FEED MORE OFF THE DATA. WE LOOK AT THE WEAKNESS IN THE HOUSING DATA ONCE AGAIN TODAY. WE LOOK AT THE WEAKNESS IN THE HOUSING DATA ONCE AGAIN TODAY. ROMAINE: IT WILL BE INTERESTING. THE MACRO STORY DOMINATES THE MICRO. YOU HAD FOUR OF THE TOP FIVE COMPANIES IN THE S & P LOWER. THAT LEADS TO A DOWNTURN. WE TALK ABOUT THE HIT THE BIG TECH. TAYLOR: YOU HAVE NOT SAID THE FIRST POINT. ROMAINE: POINT ONE, BIG TECH TAKES A HIT. TAYLOR: POINT TWO, KRAFT HEINZ. RAISING PRICES OFFSETTING THE DECLINE IN VOLUME. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE HEALTH OF THE COMPANY IS PRICE VERSUS VOLUME. AND VEGAN MAYO. CAROLINE: UGH. ROMAINE: THAT SOUNDS AWFUL. [LAUGHTER] WE WILL HEAR FROM THE PRESIDENT OF NORTH AMERICA ON HOW MUCH THAT IS SELLING. IF I WAS A BETTING MAN, I WOULD SAY MOST OF THEIR BUSINESS WHEN INTO THE TRADITIONAL PRODUCTS. THE FAN FAVORITES LIKE OSCAR MEYER HOTDOGS. CAROLINE: WHO WOULD NOT PAY FOR HEINZ BAKED BEANS? ARE YOU PAYING FOR YOUR HEDGE FUNDS? ROMAINE: I THOUGHT THIS WAS INTERESTING. MOVING ON TO POINT THREE. CAROLINE: I'M KEEPING TRACK. [SPEAKING NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE] [LAUGHTER] ROMAINE: THE AMOUNT OF LEVERAGE HAS REALLY DROPPED SIGNIFICANTLY AND IT EXPLAINS THE LIQUIDITY ISSUES IN VOLATILITY WE HAVE BEEN SEEING. TAYLOR: THIS IS THE FINAL POINT. EVERYBODY HAS SAID THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT BECAUSE THERE IS NOT LEVERAGE IN THE SYSTEM THE WAY THERE WAS IN 2020, THE WAY THERE WAS IN 2008. LEVERAGE IS IMPORTANT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT HOW MUCH IS OUT THERE OR NOT. HOW SENSITIVE THAT IS TO THE FED OR NOT. CAROLINE: I WAS TAKEN WITH THE TWO-TEN BEING OUT THE WINDOW. ROMAINE: IS THERE EVER GOING TO BE A CRASH? CAROLINE: WE CAN TALK OURSELVES INTO RECESSION. WE ARE GOING TO TALK TO JOHN STOLTZFUS TO GET HIS TAKE. CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST FROM OPPENHEIMER. TALK ABOUT SOME OF THE TECH STORIES, WEATHER THAT MAKES YOU MORE BEARISH OR WE ARE HITTING BOTTOM NOW. JOHN: THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME ON THE SHOW. CAROLINE: OF COURSE. JOHN: I MUST SAY, IN OUR REPORT -- MY BLOOMBERG TOOK OFFER A SECOND. WE TURNED BEARISH WHEN WE LOWERED OUR TARGET FROM 40 IT HUNDRED TO 4000 -- 4800 TO 4000. IT WAS A RECOGNITION IT WAS HIGHLY UNLIKELY WE WOULD GET TO 4800 BY THE END OF THE YEAR BASED ON THE PULLBACK WE HAD SEEN A WEEK AGO MONDAY. THE PULLBACK HAD HAPPENED THE FRIDAY BEFORE. WE THINK WE ARE NOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET. YOU HAVE GOT QUESTIONS RELATED TO EARNINGS AS THEY CROSSED THE PLATE. BUT OVERALL EARNINGS THIS SEASON HAVE SURPRISED THE UPSIDE. THINGS ARE NOT LOOKING AS BAD AS EXPECTED. IF I LOOK AT THE MARKET RIGHT NOW, THE S & P IS OFF TO TENTHS OF 1%. THE MID-CAP WAS UP OVER 1.25%. IT MEANS EQUITIES ARE OUT OF STYLE BUT TO GET A BROAD RALLY ACROSS THE SECTORS IT IS GOING TO TAKE A WHILE LONGER. ROMAINE: ARE YOU COMFORTABLE RIGHT NOW WITH THE VALUATIONS ON THE INDIVIDUAL STOCKS AND THE SECTORS? JOHN: I MOST CERTAINLY AM. LEADERS OF OUR REPORT THIS WEEK, IF YOU LOOK THROUGH THE S & P 500 SECTORS, AS OF LAST FRIDAY, THE MULTIPLE WAS BELOW THE FIVE-YEAR AVERAGE FORWARD MULTIPLE. DIFFERENT DEGREES BUT IT SUGGESTED EQUITIES WERE ON SALE FOR INVESTORS WHO WANTED TO DO SHOPPING FOR BABIES THAT HAD BEEN THROWN OUT WITH THE BATHWATER OR EAGER TO DOLLAR COST AVERAGING. TAYLOR: REMIND US AGAIN WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT YOUR WORLD OF EQUITIES THE SIGNALS AND CUES YOU ARE TAKING FROM THE BOND MARKET. HOW MUCH OF THAT IS A BOOST OR DO YOU IGNORE SOME OF THOSE SIGNALS FOR NOW? JOHN: WE HAVE GOT TO THINK WHEN YOU ARE DEALING WITH THE FED FUNDS HIKE CYCLE, ESPECIALLY ONE THAT IS SO GLOBAL MUCH UNCERTAINTY ON TOP OF UNCERTAINTY, YOU CANNOT READ EVERYTHING DIRECTLY. IF RATES MOVE DOWN, STOCKS GO UP. YESTERDAY, RATES WERE GOING UP AND STOCKS WERE GOING UP AS WELL. I THINK THE PROBLEM IS, IN THIS KIND OF ENVIRONMENT, YOU NEED TO BE PREPARED TO REALLY EMBRACE YOUR CONVICTIONS IF YOU ARE BULLISH AND MOVE FORWARD. AS HISTORY TELLS US, IT IS BUY LOW, SELL HIGH. CAROLINE: MOVING FORWARD IN ANY PARTICULAR INDUSTRIES OR VALUATIONS? OR IS IT DOLLAR COST AVERAGE AND BENCHMARKING GENERAL? JOHN: AMONG OUR FAVORITES, WE CONTINUE TO LIKE TECHNOLOGY, PARTICULARLY TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES DEEPLY EMBEDDED IN THE LIVES OF BUSINESS AT THE CONSUMER THAT ARE PROFITABLE WITH CASH FLOW AND A GOOD DIVIDEND. THAT IS A GOOD THING. WE LIKE CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY BECAUSE WE DON'T WANT TO BET AGAINST THE AMERICAN CONSUMER EVEN IN THE SLOWING ECONOMY. WOULD LIKE INDUSTRIALS BECAUSE WE NEED AN ADVANCEMENT IN OUR INFRASTRUCTURE. THE GOVERNMENT ALREADY VOTED ENOUGH TO START THAT PROJECT. AND WOULD LIKE FINANCIALS BECAUSE PROSPECTS FOR A MORE NORMALIZED STATEMENT IN THE YIELD CURVE APPEARED TO BE INSIGHT IF NOT HERE TODAY. ROMAINE: WHAT ABOUT THE GLOBAL PICTURE, PARTICULARLY U.S.-BASED COMPANIES WITH GLOBAL EXPOSURE? JOHN: THE SITUATION WITH COMPANIES THAT HAVE BROAD EXPOSURE TO CHINA, THE ISSUES WOULD SEEM TO US TO APPEAR TO NOT BE TOO THIS FAVORABLE FOR COMPANIES DIVERSIFYING THE SUPPLY CHAIN AWAY FROM CHINA. LES CHINA-CENTRIC BUT STILL HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE CHINA'S ECONOMY. IT IS CLEAR FROM WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN THE RECENT EXTENSION OF XI JINPING'S TERM THAT HE IS WELL SUPPORTED. I THINK THERE IS ALSO RECOGNITION AMONG HIS GROUP THAT CHINA NEEDS CUSTOMERS IN CHINA AND THE U.S. AND AROUND THE WORLD. AS WELL AS THEY COULD UTILIZE THE TECHNOLOGY AVAILABLE WITHIN CORPORATIONS THAT CAN HELP BUILD CHINA'S ECONOMY THAT ARE FROM U.S.-BASED COMPANIES. I THINK THERE IS OPPORTUNITY IF NOT QUITE -- NOT MOVING TO A COLD WAR AND MORE TAKE IT ONE DAY AT A TIME FOR NOW. TAYLOR: I WAS READING A RESEARCH NOTE FROM MERCK SAYING THE CORPORATE BOND YIELD INVESTMENT GRADE IS HIGHER THAN THE S & P EARNINGS YIELD THE FIRST TIME IN OVER A DECADE. THE 10 YEAR TREASURY'S DOUBLE THE S & P 500 DIVIDEND YIELD. HOW MUCH OF THE CASE FOR EQUITIES OR THE LACK OF IT IS DUE TO RELATIVE ALTERNATIVES FINALLY EMERGING? JOHN: WE HAVE TO THINK IF YIELDS ON BONDS ARE GETTING TO THE POINT WHERE BOND BUYERS ARE BEGINNING TO PAY FOR THE NORMAL RISK THAT THEY TAKE RELATED TO INFLATION, CREDIT QUALITY AND CULPABILITY, WE THINK THAT IS A GOOD THING. GETTING AWAY FROM FREE MONEY. IN ADDITION, RELATED TO EQUITIES, I THINK GOOD STOCKS THAT HAVE THE POTENTIAL FOR INCREASED PROFITABILITY AND THE ABILITY TO GROW DIVIDENDS AND A COMMITMENT TO THAT BY MANAGEMENT REMAIN A SOLID OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS AND CAN BE HELD IN A PORTFOLIO THAT WILL MORE TRADITIONALLY MAKES BONDS AND EQUITIES. MOVE AWAY -- WE WERE NEVER BIG BUYERS OF TINA. WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN LOOKING AT THE FUNDAMENTALS. ROMAINE: ALWAYS GREAT TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. A NEW ERA MAY BE AFOOT. CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT OPPENHEIMER KICKING OFF THE SHOW. A LOT MORE TO TALK ABOUT INCLUDING EARNINGS FROM KRAFT HEINZ. PRICING POWER, YOU DON'T NEED A VERB. WE WILL HEAR FROM CARLOS ABRAMS-RIVERA ON WHY CONSUMERS ARE STICKING WITH BRANDED PRODUCTS. INTERESTING DATA ON HEDGE FUNDS. THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO TAKE RISKS BUT THEY ARE SHOWING MORE CAUTION. PORTFOLIO LEVERAGE DOWN. WHY AND WHETHER THAT TREND CONTINUES. WE WILL ALSO DISCUSS THE TRENDS IN THE MUNI MARKET. ONE OF THE WORST YEARS WE HAVE SEEN IN A LONG TIME BUT ARE YIELDS IN THAT SPACE INDICATING THAT THEY ARE TOO TANTALIZING TO IGNORE? ALL OF THAT AND MORE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ CAROLINE: AS THE WORLD GETS BEARISH SO TO DO HEDGE FUNDS. IT IS ADDING SELLING PRESSURE TO STOCKS AND BONDS. THEY WANT TO MAKE SURE THEY ARE NOT CUTTING TOO CLOSE TO LEVELS THAT WOULD FORCE THEM INTO LIQUIDITY DRIVEN SELLOFF. LET'S BRING IN A GUY YOU KNOW, CHARLES LEMONIDES, FOUNDER OF VALUEWORKS. GREAT TO HAVE YOU ON THE SHOW. TALK ABOUT THE BEARISHNESS CREEPING INTO HEDGE FUNDS. WHAT ARE THEY WANTING TO PREVENT AND ARE THEY DOING IT SAFELY AND EFFICIENTLY? CHARLES: WE ARE IN A TOUGH MOMENT FOR THE MARKETS AND FUNDS KNOW IT. AND THE SERVICE PROVIDERS KNOW IT. EVERYONE IS DOING WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO PROTECT ON THE DOWNSIDE AND THAT IS CUTTING BACK SHORTS AND CUTTING EXPOSURE. FRANKLY, THERE IS A LOT GOING ON. ONE, YOU HAVE HEDGE FUNDS HAVE HAD SIGNIFICANT LOSSES. GUYS WHO DO STOCKPICKING AND INVESTING ON THE SECURITIES BASIS. THEN YOU HAVE THE BIG MACRO FOLKS WHO COUNT ON LEVERAGE BY BORROWING A LOT. THOSE FOLKS HAVE THE REAL WORLD IMPACT OF BORROWING TODAY AT 3.5%, 4% ON THE WAY TO 5% OR 6%. THEIR EXPENSES ARE TOTALLY DIFFERENT. ROMAINE: TALK MORE ABOUT THAT. I WONDER HOW MUCH OF THIS IS DEFENSIVE POSITIONING AND HOW MUCH IS IT HAS GONE TO EXPENSIVE TO ACTUALLY TAKE ON THOSE BORROWED AND LEVERAGED POSITIONS. CHARLES: IT DEPENDS UPON WHO YOU ARE. IF YOU ARE A BIG MACRO FUND THAT USES A TON OF LEVERAGE AND COUNTS ON SMALL-MARKET MOVES IN YOUR SECURITIES, THE FACT YOU ARE BORROWING AT 5% CHANGES YOUR ECONOMICS A LOT. ON THE OTHER HAND, IF YOU ARE A TECHNOLOGY FUND THAT HAS BEEN BETTING ON THE GO-GO NAMES GOING UP, THEY ARE DOWN 50%, 60%. THE DELTA ON YOUR PERFORMANCE IS NOT YOU BORROWING AT 1.5% BUT HOW MUCH INDIVIDUAL STOCKS ARE GOING DOWN. IT DEPENDS UPON WHO YOU ARE BUT HIGHER COST OF MONEY IS IMPACTING BOTH AND IMPACTING BOTH OF THEM AND DOING EXACTLY WHAT THE FED WANTED TO DO. MAKING IT HARDER TO TAKE RISKS AND MORE REASON TO PULL IN YOUR HORNS AND COOL THE ECONOMY AND THE MARKETS. TAYLOR: DOES THAT MEAN GO TO CASH AND DOES CASH MAKE THIS WORTH IT. CHARLES: THAT IS NOT AN INVESTMENT STRATEGY IN MY MIND. IN AN INFLATIONARY WORLD, LOCKING IN LOSSES IS NOT A WINNING STRATEGY. THAT SAID, IT IS A TOUGH MARKET FOR INVESTORS AND IT IS GOING TO BE A TOUGH COUPLE OF MONTHS. I THINK GOOD SECURITY SELECTION MATTERS. I THINK BEING IN THE RIGHT NAMES MATTERS. AND I THINK BEING ABLE TO WEATHER THE STORM IS WHAT REALLY MATTERS. BUT OTHER FUNDS CANNOT DO THAT. CAROLINE: DO YOU TRADE IN AND OUT OF THIS MARKET MORE? WE WERE HEARING FROM PIMCO EARLIER TALKING ABOUT PUTTING ON MORE SHORTS BECAUSE THEY THINK THE RALLY IS GOING TO BE UNWOUND. DO YOU PLAY THAT OR DO YOU STICK TO THESIS AND HOLD ONTO IT? CHARLES: I THINK YOU HAVE TO BE COGNIZANT AND AWARE OF THE WORLD WE ARE LIVING IN. THE WORLD WE ARE LIVING IN IS ONE WHERE THE FED IS PULLING IN LIQUIDITY AND IT IS GOING TO BE REALLY UNUSUAL FOR STOCKS TO GO UP THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS IF THEY ARE MAKING MONEY MORE EXPENSIVE. JUST STAYING THE COURSE, YOU KNOW, THAT IS GOING TO BE A DANGEROUS STRATEGY TO PURSUE AND COSTLY. I THINK YOU NEED TO RECOGNIZE SKEWING MASSIVELY LONG IS NOT THE RIGHT PLACE TO BE. STICKING WITH YESTERDAY'S TRADE IS A REALLY BAD IDEA. ROMAINE: FOR SOME OF THE AREAS OF THE MARKET THAT HAVE GOTTEN BEATEN DOWN -- NOT JUST EQUITIES BUT OTHER ASSET CLASSES, INCLUDING HIGH-YIELD, DEBT AND OTHER AREAS -- CHARLES: HOW ABOUT TREASURY BONDS? ROMAINE: THE RISKIEST OF RISK ASSETS. DO YOU FIND OPPORTUNITY IN THAT GIVEN THE DROPS IN PRICES AND VALUATIONS? FOR IS THAT A WAIT AND SEE UNTIL WE GET CLARITY FROM THE FED? CHARLES: I THINK YOU ARE FINDING GREAT OPPORTUNITIES TO PUT MONEY TO WORK AND THERE ARE GREAT INDIVIDUAL INVESTMENTS. I JUST DON'T THINK YOU WANT TO BE OVER YOUR SKIS AS YOU LEG INTO THE HOLDINGS. I THINK THERE ARE A LOT OF INVESTMENTS -- YOU MAKE A PURCHASE TODAY YOU'RE GOING TO FEEL GOOD ABOUT A 12 MONTHS FROM NOW. BUT I DO THINK YOU HAVE TO BE CAUTIOUS ABOUT HOW YOU SIZE YOUR POSITIONS GOING IN AND HAVE YOUR PORTFOLIO PREPARED, NOT JUST EMOTIONALLY PREPARED, BUT YOUR PORTFOLIO PREPARED TO LAST THROUGH ANOTHER COUPLE OF LEGS DOWN IN THE MARKET. GOOGLE IS A LOT CHEAPER AT $97 A SHARE THEN IT WAS AT $200 AND NVIDIA IS A LOT CHEAPER AT $60 A SHARE THEN IT WAS AT $600. YOU HAVE NOT GOTTEN TO $60 ON NVIDIA. BEING TOO EARLY IS TRICKY AND BEING CAREFUL AS THE OPPORTUNITIES UNFOLD IS SUPER IMPORTANT RIGHT NOW. TAYLOR: A LOT HAS BEEN SAID ABOUT THE LACK OF LIQUIDITY. WE MENTIONED FULL FAITH AND CREDIT. IS THE REDUCTION IN LEVERAGE HELPING LIQUIDITY CONCERNS? CHARLES: YES IN THAT VERY FEW INSTITUTIONS AND ORGANIZATIONS, TO MY MIND, ARE IN A PLACE WHERE IF YOU GET 10% OR 15% DECLINE IN THE MARKET, THEY'RE GOING TO BE FORCED TO SELL. CAPITAL LEVELS ARE PRETTY GOOD ACROSS THE BOARD AND THAT IS TRUE FOR THE INDIVIDUAL FUNDS BECAUSE THE PRIME BROKERS HAVE MADE SURE NO ONE IS OVERLEVERAGED. THEY HAVE CUT BACK THEIR WILLINGNESS TO EXTEND CREDIT BECAUSE THEY LEARNED THEIR LESSON 12 YEARS AGO. THE FINANCIAL COMPANIES ARE IN A DIFFERENT PLACE THAN THEY WERE 12 YEARS AGO -- IT DOES NOT SEEM CREDIBLE YOU WILL HAVE A LEHMAN MOMENT. EVERYONE HAS PULLED BACK THEIR EXPOSURE AND THAT IS REALLY GOOD IN TERMS OF NOT HAVING A CALAMITY HAVE BEEN. THE FLIPSIDE OF THAT IS IT IS GOING TO TAKE LONGER FOR THE FED TO DO WHAT IT WANTS TO DO BECAUSE THERE IS SO MUCH MORE STABILITY IN THE SYSTEM. THEY ARE GOING TO HAVE TO KEEP RATES TIGHT FOR A WHILE TO DRAIN THE EXTRA MONEY THAT HAS SLOGGED AND PROPELLED PRICES HIGHER. THERE WAS SO MUCH MONEY THAT THE FED IS DRAINING LIQUIDITY BUT THERE IS STILL A LOT LEFT. YOU ARE AT THE EDGE OF A PRECIPICE AND THAT MEANS THEY WILL HAVE TO KEEP RATES TIGHT FOR A LONG TIME. ROMAINE: WE ARE GOING HAVE TO LEAVE IT THERE. ALWAYS WONDERFUL TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. CHARLES LEMONIDES, CEO AND FOUNDER OF VALUEWORKS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: A COURT-ORDERED DEADLINE FOR ELON MUSK TO CLOSE THAT PURCHASE OF TWITTER IS FRIDAY AND THERE ARE MORE SIGNS HE IS READY AND WILLING. LET'S GET TO ED LUDLOW IN SAN FRANCISCO. HEADLINES CROSSING THE WIRE SING ELON MUSK IS SAID TO BE IN THE TWITTER OFFICE THIS WEEK. WHAT DO WE KNOW? ED: BLOOMBERG SOURCES AND AN INTERNAL MEMO SAY ELON MUSK IS IN THE SAN FRANCISCO OFFICE OF TWITTER. HE IS ROAMING THE HALLS AND STAFF ARE ENCOURAGED TO SAY HELLO. THE MAIN TAKEAWAY IS, ACCORDING TO THIS MEMO, MOSQUE WILL ADDRESS TWITTER EMPLOYEES ON FRIDAY AS WAS REPORTED ELON TALKING ABOUT INVESTMENT. ALL THE SIGNS HAVE BEEN WE ARE MOVING TOWARD COMPLETING THIS DEAL BY THIS FRIDAY. WHICH WAS IMPOSED BY THE DELAWARE JUDGE. THIS IS ANOTHER SIGN. STOCK PUSHING ABOVE $53. THAT IS THE STREET SIGN THIS IS WORKING TOWARD A CLOSE. CAROLINE: LOOK AT HIS TWITTER HANDLE, LOCATION, TWITTER HQ. HOW MANY OF THOSE TALENT LEFT THE TWITTER ARE SAYING HI? ED: EAGLE EYED CAROLINE SEEING THE CHANGE IN HIS TWITTER. THIS IS LIKELY TO ANTAGONIZE AND POKE FUN AND USE THE PLATFORM IN THAT REGARD. THERE ARE STILL BIG CONCERNS INSIDE TWITTER. WE ARE SPEAKING TO SOURCES WORRIED ABOUT LAYOFFS. THERE IS A SIGNIFICANT VESTING FOR RESTRICTIVE STOCK DO LAST WEEK. MANY EMPLOYEES ARE WONDERING IF THEY WILL RECEIVE THAT COMPENSATION. THIS IS CLEARLY ELON MUSK GETTING HANDS-ON WITH HIS NEW BUSINESS. WE KNOW WHAT HIS CHANGES ARE GOING TO BE. CAROLINE: HE SIGNALED THEM AND THEY DO NOT LOOK TOO PLEASANT IF YOU'RE STILL AT TWITTER HQ. ED LUDLOW, YOU ARE THE EAGLE EYED ONE. YOU POINTED OUT THE CHANGE. WHILE WE HAVE BEEN PUSHING LOWER, ROMAINE? CAROLINE: HERE IS THE FIRST WORD. NEW PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK HAS DELAYED A STRATEGY ANNOUNCEMENT TO BE DELIVERED MONDAY. IT WILL BE RELEASED NOVEMBER 17 NOW. > > THE CHANCELLOR WILL SET OUT PLANS IN THE AUTUMN STATEMENT SHORTLY. THIS IS THE GOVERNMENT THAT PUT IN PLACE PLANS WHICH WILL REMAIN TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE. EVEN THOUGH DIFFICULT DECISIONS NEED TO BE MADE I THINK THE COUNTRY CAN REST ASSURED WE WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN OUR FUTURE PRODUCTIVITY AND PUBLIC SERVICES, LIKE THE NHS. CAROLINE: THE GOVERNMENT WOULD LIKE TO CLOSE A FISCAL GAP OF MORE THAN $40 BILLION. ANY REPORT FROM THE UNITED NATIONS PAINTS A GRIM PICTURE OF GLOBAL WARMING. EARTH IS ON TRACK TO WARM MORE THAN TWO DEGREES CELSIUS BY THE END OF THE CENTURY DESPITE PLANS TO CUT GREENHOUSE EMISSIONS. THE GOOD NEWS IS PROJECTIONS SHOW IN MISSIONS WILL NOT INCREASE AFTER 2030. SOUTH AFRICA SET MORE AMBITIOUS TARGETS TO STABILIZE FINANCES WITHOUT RAISING TAXES AND REVEAL THE BROAD OUTLINE OF THE PLAN TO TACKLE THE UTILITIES DEBT. THE UTILITY COMPANY HAS OVER $22 BILLION IN DEBT. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON QUICKTAKE BY BLOOMBERG. POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I AM CAROLINE HYDE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG MARKETS: THE CLOSE." LET'S GET YOU CAUGHT UP ON THE COMMODITY SPACE. CRUDE FUTURES COMING OFF THAT DATA THAT SHOWED EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, TOTAL PETROLEUM SHIPMENTS, I SHOULD SAY, IN THE GREEN. CRUDE OIL AT A NEW HIGH OF 5.1 MILLION. 87.92 DOLLARS RIGHT NOW ON THE DAY. KEEP AN EYE ON GASOLINE PRICES. THEY HAVE BEEN FLUCTUATING ON THE WEEK. ELEVATED THE LAST FEW DAYS HEADING INTO WHAT IS A CRITICAL MIDTERM ELECTION FOR THE PRESIDENT. IRON ORE CONTINUE TO SLIDE DOWN FOR THE 11TH STRAIGHT SESSION. ONE OF THE LONGEST LOSING STREAKS GOING BACK NINE YEARS AROUND 2013. COFFEE FUTURES DOWN ONCE AGAIN 3% ON THE DAY. A LOT OF CONCERN OF THE LATEST ROUND OF CONTRACTS. A LOT OF PEOPLE HOLDING OFF ON SIGNINGS IN THAT MARKET. TAYLOR: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES FROM THE CORPORATE ANGLE. SHARES OF KRAFT HEINZ THE LAST FEW DAYS TRYING TO FIND STABILITY. TOP LINE BOOSTS OVER $6 BILLION IN A BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED BOTTOM LINE. THEY ARE TRYING TO RAISE PRICES TO HELP OFFSET THE INPUT COSTS THEY ARE EXPERIENCING AND THAT IS HELPING OFFSET THE VOLUME DECLINES AS WELL. MY FAVORITE, I KNOW THE HEADLINE WE WILL GET TO IN THE INTERVIEW, THAT JOINT VENTURE TO PUSH OUT PLANT-BASED FOODS. EAGER TO TRY THE VEGAN PRODUCTS UNDERWAY. CAROLINE: OUR RESIDENT VEGAN. LET'S GET INTO THE THICK AND FAST SUPPLY CHAIN INFLATION. CARLOS ABRAMS-RIVERA IS WITH US, KRAFT HEINZ NORTH AMERICAN PRESIDENT. ALWAYS GREAT TO HAVE YOU ON THE SHOW. TALK ABOUT THE INPUT COSTS, THE LABOR COSTS, THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES. ARE YOU FINDING THE HEADWIND IS IN THE REARVIEW MIRROR? CARLOS: THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME HERE. WHAT YOU SEE TODAY IT REMAINS A VOLATILE ENVIRONMENT AND IT REMAINS VOLATILE IN TERMS OF ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY AND ALSO SOME OF THE MATERIAL. WE ARE SEEING THAT VOLATILE ENVIRONMENT. FOR US IT KRAFT HEINZ, WE HAVE THE ADVANTAGE OF HAVING THE SCALE AND THE TEAM TO MOVE IN A FASTER WAY THEY HAVE THE PAST IN ORDER TO MANAGE THOSE THINGS. I WILL TELL YOU THE WAY WE ARE DOING IT. WE ARE WORKING WITH OUR SUPPLIERS TO MAKE SURE WE ARE ANTICIPATING POTENTIAL ISSUES THAT WILL HAPPEN AND HOW WE LOCK IN SUPPLIES FOR A LONGER TERM. TOMATOES ARE SO CRITICAL FOR US IN OUR CA KETCHUP. WE ARE MAKING SURE WE HAVE SUPPLY FOR YEARS AHEAD. WE SEE AREAS WHERE THERE IS CHALLENGES THAT WE CAN QUICKLY CHANGE IN ORDER TO USE A DIFFERENT TYPE OF INGREDIENT AND STILL DELIVER OUR PRODUCTS. ROMAINE: CAN YOU DO THAT AT SCALE? THE SCALE OF A COMPANY AT YOUR SIZE IF NEEDED? CARLOS: THE ONE GOOD THING YOU MAY BE HAVE NOT SEEN SO MUCH FROM US BUT IS TRUE ABOUT THE COMPANY WE ARE TODAY, WE ARE THINKING THROUGH, HOW DO WE MANAGE THE ENVIRONMENT IN THIS MOMENT? WE HAVE BEEN PREPARING THE LAST YEAR AND A HALF TO BECOME A MUCH MORE AGILE COMPANY. JUST TO GIVE YOU AN EXAMPLE, AT KRAFT HEINZ, WE HAVE OVER 25 DIFFERENT TEAMS WORKING WITH AGILE PODS AGAINST THE BIGGEST ISSUES AND PRIORITIES WE HAVE. OVER 100 NEW PEOPLE IN THE COMPANY ARE WORKING, DATA SCIENTISTS, REALLY WORKING IN AN AGILE WAY TO MAKE SURE WE TACKLE THOSE PROBLEMS IN A UNIQUE AND FAST WAY. AT THE BEGINNING YOU MENTIONED OUR PARTNERSHIP. THAT IS US THINKING MORE AGILE GOING FORWARD. NOT ONLY IN TERMS OF HOW DO WE DO THAT AT SCALE AND INGREDIENTS SHIFTING, BUT HOW DO WE DO IT IN A WAY WE CAN ANTICIPATE HOW CONSUMERS WILL EVOLVE? WE PROVIDE BETTER SOLUTIONS FOR THEM. TAYLOR: TALK ABOUT THE CURRENCY HEADWINDS AS WELL. THIS CORRIDOR HAS BEEN A BIG FOCUS ON CONSTANT CURRENCY VERSUS CURRENCY ADJUSTMENTS. WHAT CAN YOU DO, IF ANY, TO ALLEVIATE PAIN FROM DOLLAR STRENGTH? CARLOS: THOSE THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN. WE SEE WITHIN CANADA AND THE U.S. THINGS THAT WE CAN MANAGE AS WELL. IF YOU RECALL, 80% OF OUR BUSINESS FOR KRAFT HEINZ IS STILL IN NORTH AMERICA. WE ARE ABLE TO MANAGE THOSE CURRENCIES AND DIFFERENT CHALLENGES OTHER COMPANIES HAVE IN A MUCH BETTER WAY. THAT IS PART OF THE REASON WE SEE THE GROWTH WE HAVE IN THE COMPANY. WE HAVE DELIVERED 10 QUARTERS IN A ROW OF GROWTH. ANOTHER SOLID QUARTER THIS PARTICULAR QUARTER AND OUR TEAMS CONTINUE TO MOVE IN A VERY AGILE WAY TO MAKE SURE WE ARE GROWING AT A PACE WE FEEL GOOD ABOUT GOING FORWARD. CAROLINE: THERE ARE HEADWINDS BUILDING, THERE ARE NERVES BUILDING AROUND THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT NO MATTER IN THE U.S. OR ABROAD. YOU ARE ADDING MANUFACTURING CAPACITY. YOU'RE STILL SAYING YOU'RE BEING AGILE, INVESTING IN NEW PRODUCT PARTNERSHIPS. ARE THERE ANY AREAS YOU ARE PULLING BACK ON? MARKETING, FOR EXAMPLE, OR ANY OTHERS? CARLOS: THE WAY WE THINK ABOUT IT IS LESS ABOUT TRIMMING COSTS AND BEING MORE EFFICIENT IN THE WAY WE DEPLOY INVESTMENT. I WILL TELL YOU THREE DIFFERENT WAYS. WE THINK ABOUT OUR TRADE INVESTMENTS WITH RETAILERS IN THE PROMOTIONS CONSUMERS SEE. WE CAN HAVE A BETTER VIEW OF HOW ARE WE OPTIMIZING INVESTMENTS IN OUR TRADE BY ANALYZING QUICKLY THE PROGRAMS WE ARE MAKING SO WE MAKE SURE WE INVEST IN THOSE THINGS THAT HAVE THE HIGHEST RETURN? WE HAVE MOVED FROM DOING A LOT OF PROMOTION TO THE PAST TO REALLY BEING SMARTER ABOUT HOW WE DEPLOY THEM. THE OTHER THING WE ARE DOING IN TERMS OF ANTICIPATING AND WORKING IN A DIFFERENT WAY IS MAKING SURE AS WE THINK ABOUT OUR CONSUMERS AND HOW DO WE PERSONALIZE OUR MARKETING? WE ARE DOING THAT INTERNALLY NA WAY WE HAVE OUR OWN ADVERTISING AGENCY. DEPLOYING WORK ALLOWS US TO CUSTOMIZE MESSAGES TO DIFFERENT TYPES OF CONSUMERS BECAUSE WE HAVE THE FIRST PARTY DATA REPRESENTING 40 OR 50 MILLION CONSUMERS. ROMAINE: I AM CURIOUS WHEN IT COMES TO WHAT CONSUMERS ARE PAYING. WE HAVE SEEN THE PRICE INCREASES OUT OF KRAFT AND MAYBE YOU SCALE BACK ON PROMOTIONS. THERE HAS BEEN INDUSTRYWIDE DATA SHOWING MORE OF A SHIFT TO PRIVATE LABEL BRANDS THAT I WOULD THINK AT SOME POINT YOU AND YOUR FOLKS WOULD HAVE TO ADDRESS. ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT THAT SHIFT? DO THINK IT WILL BE SIZABLE ENOUGH AND YOU ARE GOING TO GIVE IN ON PRICE INCREASES? CARLOS: LET ME TELL YOU TWO THINGS WE HAVE SEEN SO FAR. ONE IS, FOR US A KRAFT HEINZ, THE LAST TWO YEARS WE REDUCED EXPOSURE TO PRIVATE LABELS. WE WENT FROM A COMPANY THAT TWO YEARS AGO HAD 20% EXPOSED TO PRIVATE LABELS NOW 11%. ALREADY WE ARE IN A BETTER POSITION IN TERMS OF HOW WE ARE LIVING WITH PRIVATE LABELS. SECONDLY, WE CONTINUE TO INVEST IN OUR BRANDS, WHETHER IT IS MARKETING OR INNOVATION, TO MAKE SURE THEY ARE WORTHY OF THE CONSUMER DOLLAR. THIRD, WE ARE LOOKING AT PRIVATE LABELS RAISING PRICES AT THE SAME LEVEL WE ARE. FRANKLY, OUR GAPS HAVE NOT INCREASED AND WHEN YOU LOOK AT OUR SHARE COMPOSITION IN THE U.S. YOU WILL SEE WE ARE GROWING BUT NOT AT OUR EXPENSE. IT IS HAPPENING TO OTHER COMPETITORS. TAYLOR: YOU MENTIONED THE JOINT VENTURE. HOW MUCH OF THAT IS IN RESPONSE TO CONSUMERS DEMANDING HEALTHIER, CLEANER PRODUCTS? OR HOW MUCH IS CONTROLLING YOUR OWN DESTINY AND THIS IS A GOOD WAY TO DO IT? CARLOS: ALL OF THE ABOVE. WE ARE NOT WAITING FOR ANYBODY TO COME WITH DIFFERENT THINGS AND SOLUTIONS. WE ARE DISRUPTING OURSELVES AND WE ARE DOING THAT BY DOING A PARTNERSHIP LIKE THIS. IT IS A WAY FOR US TO GO INTO THE PLANT-BASED SPACE BUT WITH A PARTICULAR AGENDA SETTING, HOW ARE WE GOING TO DO PLANT-BASED NA WAY THAT MAKES IT AFFORDABLE AND ACCESSIBLE IN THE U.S.? DOING THIS IN A WAY THAT HAS THE GREAT TASTE IN THE GREAT QUALITY AS PART OF OUR SOLUTION. GOING FORWARD WITH THINGS TO DISRUPT THE ENVIRONMENT WITHOUT WAITING FOR ANYBODY ELSE TO DO IT. IF YOU HAVE NOT TRIED IT, ONCE YOU TRY IT, THE GRILLED CHEESE WITH THE NEW PLANT-BASED OPTIONS, THEY ARE EXCELLENT. THEY HAVE THAT MELT IN YOUR MOUTH TASTE AND WE ALSO ARE LAUNCHING PHILADELPHIA PLANT-BASED THAT IS A GAME CHANGER FOR PEOPLE LIKE MYSELF WHO ARE LACTOSE INTOLERANT. AND OTHER PEOPLE WHO WANT PLANT-BASED OPTIONS. TAYLOR: ROMAINE AND I ARE DOING THE TASTE TEST. HE WANTS OSCAR MEYER AND I WANT THE NOT CHEESE. WE WILL SEE HOW THAT GOES OVER COMMERCIAL BREAK. [LAUGHTER] CARLOS ABRAMS-RIVERA, THANK YOU SO MUCH, PRESIDENT OF KRAFT HEINZ NORTH AMERICA. ROMAINE: I REMEMBER WHEN I WAS A KID THEY TOOK US ON A TOUR OF THE OSCAR MEYER FACTORY IN THE MIDDLE CHICAGO. YOU GOT TO SEE HOW THE SAUSAGE IS MADE. TAYLOR: YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE IT. ROMAINE: IT TASTES GREAT BUT YOU DON'T WANT TO KNOW. CAROLINE: WE DO THAT AT HOME. ROMAINE: YOU MAKE THEM AT HOME? CAROLINE: SAUSAGE. [LAUGHTER] IT IS NOT PRETTY. ROMAINE: YOUR HOUSEHOLD IS A BUNCH OF GO GOURMANDS. CAROLINE: I CAN LEND YOU SOME SKINS IN THE FREEZER. ROMAINE: ARE WE CUTTING INTO YOUR MUNI MOMENT? TAYLOR: I AM GOING TO GET VERY UPSET. SEAN CARNEY WILL JOIN US NEXT. RATE VOLATILITY, THE FEDERAL RESERVE A WEEK FROM NOW, STICK WITH US. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TAYLOR: IT IS TIME FOR THE MUNI MOMENT. BLACKROCK TAKING A CAUTIOUS APPROACH ON MUNI BONDS IN THE NEAR-TERM. BIG FOCUS ON RATE VOLATILITY AND HOW THAT IS IMPACTING THE MARKET. ARE THE REASONS FOR OPTIMISM IN THE YEAR AHEAD? JENNY IS A SEAN CARNEY, HEAD OF MUNICIPAL STRATEGIES AT BLACKROCK. WHAT ARE THE SIGNS OF OPTIMISM YOU SEE? SEAN: I THINK WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE MARKET AND HOW MUCH IT HAS ADJUSTED THIS YEAR THE OPPORTUNITY BEGINS TO SET IN. IF WE LOOK AT THE BROAD MUNI MARKET, WE HAVE GONE FROM A DOLLAR TO NORTH OF $1.14. YIELDS HAVE MOVED FROM AROUND 1% TO NORTH OF 4%. AS WE LOOK INTO 2023 THE ALL IN THE YIELD OPPORTUNITIES PRESENTED IN THE MARKETS WILL BE WIDER SPREADS WHERE ONE DOES NOT HAVE TO STRETCH SO FAR IN DURATION OR STRUCTURE FOR CREDIT. YOU ARE PAID TO BE INVESTED IN THE MARKET AND QUALITY IS A GOOD STRATEGY AGAIN. TAYLOR: YOU'RE ONLY ALLOWED TO DO YIELD, NOT PRICE ON THIS SHOW. [LAUGHTER] YOU THINK ABOUT THAT AND THE VOLATILITY THE MUNI MARKET HAS BEEN TAKING AND THE SIGNALS FROM THE TREASURY MARKET. HOW MUCH ARE YOU AND YOUR COLLEAGUES FOCUSED ON INFLATION AND RATE VOLATILITY WITH FULL FAITH IN CREDIT? SEAN: VERY FOCUSED ON IT. THE PACE AT WHICH THE FED HAS MOVED TENDS TO TELL YOU HOW SERIOUS THE ISSUE -- AFTER CATEGORIZING IT AS TRANSITORY FOR SUCH A LONG TIME -- IT IS STICKIER. I THINK AS WE GO INTO THE NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER FED MEETING THE DESTINATION TO WHERE THEY ARE WILLING TO GO TO CURTAIL SUCH A RISK REMAINS THE QUESTION. IT TENDS TO PEAK TWO MONTHS PRIOR TO THE LAST HIKE. WE HAVE 75 FOR NOVEMBER AND I THINK DECEMBER IS WALKING CLOSER TO 50 BASIS POINTS IN PREVIOUS 75. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE IF THE WINDOW CLOSES ON THE FED SOONER THAN THE DOTS IMPLIED. TAYLOR: WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR RECESSION RISK AND THE IMPACT ON STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS? SEAN: GOOD QUESTION. RECESSION RISKS LOOM. EVERY DAY PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE LATEST DATA POINT OF THE INVERSION OF THE THREE-MONTH 10 YEAR TERM. IT FEELS TOO EARLY CALLING FOR WHETHER IT WILL BE A HARD OR SOFT LANDING UNTIL WE KNOW WHERE MONETARY POLICY WINDS UP. WE KNOW WHERE THE FED WOULD LIKE TO TAKE IT BUT WILL THE WINDOW CLOSE PRIOR? AS FAR AS MUNI CREDIT, THE MUNI MARKET IS ON SOLID FOOTING. THE YEAR RETURNS ARE A DIRECT REFLECTION OF A CREDIT MARKET CAUGHT IN A RANGE PROBLEM. IT IS NOT FUNDAMENTAL COMING INTO THIS. WE SAW STRONGER REVENUE GROWTH, FISCAL STIMULUS MONEY HAS HELPED THE STATE AND LOCALS. IT SHOWS UP AND UPGRADES DOWNGRADES. AS WE GO FORWARD WE WILL SEE THE UNDERLYING FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN QUITE STRONG. TAYLOR: LITTLE BIT OF A CURVEBALL. WE ARE COMING UP ON MIDTERMS. HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT THE AMOUNT OF BONDS THAT ARE UP AND THE WAY THAT THE STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS ARE WILLING TO PUT UP TO VOTERS? INFRASTRUCTURE AND MORE OF THAT ABILITY TO FINANCE THEIR OWN PROJECTS. HOW MUCH OF THAT IS A BOON OR NOT TO SUPPLY AHEAD? SEAN: GREAT QUESTION AND THINK ABOUT IT, WE ARE STARTING TO TALK ABOUT MIDTERM ELECTIONS NOW. IN PRIOR YEARS WE WOULD HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS ONE OR TWO MONTHS LEADING UP TO IT. BECAUSE IT HAS BEEN PUT ON THE BACK BURNER DUE TO INFLATION I THINK THE BASE CASE RIGHT NOW IS FOR GRIDLOCK. WHETHER REPUBLICANS CAN TAKE CONTROL THE HOUSE AND SENATE OR JUST ONE IT WILL NOT MATTER THAT MUCH FOR MUNI CREDIT. THE GRIDLOCK TENDS TO BE BETTER FOR EQUITIES BUT WE COULD SEE BONDS STABILIZE. WE WILL HEAR MORE ABOUT DEBT CEILING, STANDOFFS AND GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWNS. I THINK THE MAIN TOPICS FOR MUNIS WILL BE AROUND INFRASTRUCTURE. IT IS A GROWING PROBLEM THAT THERE IS LACK OF AN OPEN CHECKBOOK. ADVANCE FOR FUNDINGS WILL ALSO BE A DISCUSSION. THOSE WERE PULLED AWAY IN 2017 AND THAT CURTAILED ISSUANCE. THE THIRD WILL BE THE TALK OF THE SELF INDUCTION, THE LIKELIHOOD THIS GOES UP A BIT BUT AGAIN, PROBABILITIES ARE RATHER LOW BUT TOPICS WILL BE PUT BACK ON THE TABLE IF WE FIND OURSELVES IN A DIVIDED GOVERNMENT POST MIDTERMS. TAYLOR: APPRECIATE IT. SEAN CARNEY, HEAD OF MUNICIPAL STRATEGIES AT BLACKROCK. AS WE THINK ABOUT THE MIDTERMS COME OVER TO YOU FOR BREAKING NEWS. ROMAINE: TWITTER SHARES MARCHING HIGHER UP 1%. ELON MUSK HAS ENTERED THE BUILDING. ELON MUSK IS IN TWITTER'S HEADQUARTERS. WE HEARD FROM ED LUDLOW EARLIER ELON MUSK PLANT TO SHOW A BIT TWITTER HEADQUARTERS AND WOULD ADDRESS THEM AGAIN ON FRIDAY. THIS AHEAD OF THAT COURT ORDERED DEADLINE FOR FRIDAY FOR ELON MUSK TO MAKE GOOD ON THAT $54.20 SHARE BID. IT IS ONE OF THE NARROWEST DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS OFFER PRICE AND THE SHARE PRICE. IT LOOKS LIKE THIS IS GOING TO GET DONE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: LET'S GET TO THE TOP CALLS AND THE MOVERS ON THE BACKUP ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS. WHIRLPOOL CUT TO UNDERPERFORM AT BANK OF AMERICA. CITING INDUSTRY AND COMPANY DATA THAT SUGGESTS THE REPLACEMENT DEMAND, THE NEW HOUSING DEMAND AND DISCRETIONARY DEMAND FOR APPLIANCES SOFTENING SHARES DOWN TO PRESENT. -- 2%. HUMANA GETTING UPGRADED OVER AN INTERESTING MOVE WITH REGARDS TO THE UPGRADE DEUTSCHE BANK. THE COMPANY TALKING ABOUT THE IDEA OF THE COMPANY'S ADVANTAGE WHEN IT COMES TO THE U.S. GOVERNMENT'S MEDICARE PROGRAM AT THE MARKET SHARE. SHARES OF 1%. OUR FINAL STOP, ALPHABET. 16 ANALYSTS CUTTING PRICE TARGETS ON THE COMPANY TODAY. ALPHABET SHARES DOWN 8%, 9% ON THE BACK OF A JMP SECURITIES TARGET CUT. THE BROADER CONCERNS IN THE COMMUNITY RIGHT NOW IS WEAKER ADVERTISING SPENDING FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR INTO 2023. THOSE ARE SOME OF OUR TOP CALLS. CAROLINE: WE WANT TO DOUBLE DOWN ON THOSE REPERCUSSIONS FROM THE TECH EARNINGS. MANDEEP SINGH IS THE MAN TO DO IT. ALPHABET REALLY HIGHLIGHTING MAYBE WE ARE SEEING BIG BUSINESS IS CURTAILING MARKET SPENT MANY ARE WORRIED ABOUT WHAT METAL WILL POST. MANDEEP: I THINK THE MAIN THING LAST NIGHT WAS THEY DID NOT GUIDE WELL. IF YOU LOOK AT HOW ALPHABET GUIDED FOR THE QUARTER, THEY DID NOT HIGHLIGHT ANY ALARM BELLS LAST QUARTER AND THIS QUARTER THEY WERE SLOWING DOWN. THERE WERE A LOT OF THINGS THEY COULD HAVE SEEN IT COMING AND THEY COULD HAVE GUIDED BETTER. ON THE OTHER HAND, YOU LOOK AT META, IT ALREADY TALKED ABOUT $10 BILLION IMPACT FROM APPLE. THEY HAVE ALREADY TAKEN DOWN THEIR GUIDANCE. IT IS ANOTHER STORY IF, EVEN ON THE LOWER NUMBERS, THE CODE WELLNESS GOING BY HOW ALPHABET TALKED ABOUT THEIR CO-ORDER -- QUARTER. I THINK ALPHABET COULD HAVE DONE A BETTER JOB. ROMAINE: THIS HAS BECOME A STORY THAT THERE IS MORE THERE IS NOT GOING TO BE SURPRISED. MANDEEP: LOOK AT THE VALUATION. IN MY MIND, FREE CASH FLOW IS THE BEST MULTIPLE TO GRAVE THESE COMPANIES. META IS TRADING LESS THAN THAT. ALPHABET IS AROUND 15 TIMES AND APPLE AND MICROSOFT ARE 18 TO 20 TIMES. EVEN IF FREE CASH FLOW IS NOT REVISED LOWER AND THAT IS THE RISK. ROMAINE: THAT IS THE QUESTION. WE KNOW ABOUT HOW MUCH MONEY ZUCKERBERG WANTS TO SPEND ON THE METAVERSE PROJECT. IS THAT EATING INTO IT OR NOT A CONCERN? MANDEEP: IT IS AND THAT IS WHY THE ACTIVIST HIGHLIGHTED, LET'S REDUCE SPENDING ON REALITY LABS UNTIL YOUR CORE BUSINESS IS INTO GROWTH MODE. I THINK THAT IS PROBABLY WHAT THEY WANT TO HEAR. CAROLINE: THAT IS WHY WE HAD THUIS LOWERING OF HIRING. MANDEEP SINGH WILL BE WITH US THROUGHOUT THE BUILDING OF META-. ROMAINE: SHARES ARE DOWN 6% RIGHT NOW. I DON'T KNOW IF THAT IS THE BROADER TECH SELLOFF OR SOMETHING VERY SPECIFIC TO META. CAROLINE: IT SIGNALS WHAT APPLE IS DOING TODAY. THERE IS MORE YET CURTAILMENT. ROMAINE: GIVEN ALL THE STOCKS THAT ARE DOWN IN THAT SPACE, IT IS SURPRISING WE ARE NOT DOWN MORE. > > COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE. BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE AHEAD OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE STARTS NOW. CAROLINE: THIS IS COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE. WE ARE JOINED BY OUR COLLEAGUES AND WE GO CROSS PLATFORM. WE DISCUSS WHAT IS GOING ON IN TERMS OF THE MARKETS. HEY TECH DOWNDRAFT. > > I DON'T KNOW ANYTHING THAT IS GOING ON. IT SWINGS FROM MINUTE TO MINUTE AND HOUR TO HOUR AND WE HAD A ROLLER COASTER. I THOUGHT SOMEONE SAID SOMETHING BUT THAT IS THE VOICES IN MY HEAD. TIM: I CAN TELL YOU ARE THINKING SOMETHING. ROMAINE: I WAS TAKING A LOOK AT THE NASDAQ CHART. CAROL: DON'T YOU DARE. IT IS RALLYING AND OUTPERFORMING. IT IS UP ABOUT 12% IN THE LAST TWO DAYS FOR -- AND FOR EVERY REACTION, THERE IS AN EQUAL AND OPPOSITE REACTION. THIS GROUP IS UP ABOUT 12% OVER THE PAST COUPLE DAYS. IT IS STAGGERING CONSIDERING CONTINUATION OF COVID LOCKDOWNS IN CHINA AND WE GET MIXED MESSAGES -- TIM: MAYBE SOME PEOPLE SEE A BUYING OPPORTUNITY. LET'S TALK ABOUT HOME BUILDERS BECAUSE IT IS NOT JUST THE BANK OF AMERICA -- CANADA. WE HAVE ECONOMIC DATA THAT SHOWS THAT U.S. HOME SHARES FELL LESS THAN EXPECTED AND YIELDS ARE COMING DOWN EVER SO SLIGHTLY ON THE 10TH YEAR -- 10 YEAR. HOMEBUYERS ARE DOWN ON THE SESSION. CAROLINE: BEST -- VOLUMES ARE ELEVATED SO PEOPLE ARE PUTTING SOME MOVES TO WORK IN TERMS OF VOLUME AND WE ARE SEEING NASDAQ UP BY 1.9%. VOLUMES ARE HIGHER BY SOME 20% VERSUS THE 20 DAY AVERAGE AND YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE DOW BEING PULLED IN THE RED. WE ARE UP 14 POINTS AND 8/10 OF A PERCENT. TAYLOR: ABOUT A 50-50 SPLIT WHEN YOU TOOK -- TAKE A LOOK AT THE SECTOR LEVEL. ENERGY MATERIALS ARE HIGHER. YOU GET HEALTH CARE AND STAPLES UP ABOUT .5 OF 1% SO IT SEEMS DEFENSIVE. IT IS THE BIGGEST LOSER ON THE DAY AND IT IS TECH AND 4.6% FROM THE SECTOR LEVEL. ROMAINE: YOU ARE NOT SEEING THE BROADER MARKET LOWER THAN IT IS AND THE NASDAQ 100 IS DOWN 2% ARCHLY BECAUSE OF THE NAMES LIKE ALPHABET AND MICROSOFT. MICROSOFT DOWN 7% YEAR AND. MEDA PLATFORMS WHICH REPORTS EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL DOWN ABOUT 6% AND TWO INTERESTING READS. I WAS TAKING A LOOK AT ASSURANCE --ASSURANT. THEY ARE DOWN AND THIS IS THE COMPANY WHERE YOU GOING TO BEST BUY AND YOU BUY REFRIGERATOR AND THEY FORCE YOU TO GET THE EXTENDED WARRANTY AND THEY HAVE SEEN A SLOWDOWN AND THEY MISSED WALL STREET ESTIMATES AND THERE ARE CONCERNS THAT THE SLOWDOWN IN CONSUMER DEMAND FOR A LOT OF DURABLE GOODS THAT THAT IS HAVING AN IMPACT ON COMPANIES LIKE THAT. WING STOP SHARES BEATING ESTIMATES. 16%. YOU CAN TAKE ANY RECESSION GOING BACK TO THE MIDDLE AGES AND CHICKEN WINGS ALWAYS RULE. TIM: IS THIS A DEFLATIONARY STORY BECAUSE THE PRICE OF CHICKEN HAS GONE DOWN? ROMAINE: THIS IS AN INFLATIONARY STORY. TAYLOR: THERE'S A DIFFERENCE BETWEEN DISINFLATION AND DEFLATION. ROMAINE: HE DOESN'T KNOW THAT. CAROLINE: OF COURSE HE KNOWS THAT AND I LOVE WHAT TIM SENSE -- SAYS AND I ECHO IT. ROMAINE, YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT THESE COMPANIES GETTING SOLD OFF AS WE SEE A SLOWING HOUSING MARKET AND THIS IS A GREAT CHART. YOU ARE SEEING THE HOME PRICES FALL BUT IT IS THE YELLOW LINE. IT IS THE MORTGAGE RATE HITTING 7% FOR A 30 YEAR FIXED MORTGAGE AND THE HIGHEST SINCE 2001. THIS IS THE FEDERAL RESERVE AT WORK. ROMAINE: YOU TALK ABOUT THE PERSISTENCE OF THIS, SOMETHING LIKE 10 STRAIGHT WEEKS UP INCREASES AND 10 STRAIGHT WEEKS WE HAVE SEEN OF ACTUAL APPLICATIONS COME DOWN. YOU DON'T NEED TO BE A MASTER TO PICK UP -- FIGURE OUT THAT CORRELATION. CAROL: IT IS TOUGH. YOU ARE NOT SLAPPING ANYBODY. MIKE WILSON, THE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND CHIEF JUDGES AT MORGAN STRATEGY -- MORGAN STANLEY HAS BEEN RIGHT ABOUT HIS CALLS THIS YEAR. HE SAYS THE BEAR MARKET WILL COME TO AN END OR OVER IN THE FIRST QUARTER SO INTERESTING. HE RANKED THE BEST ARE FULL OF STRATEGIES IN THE LATEST INSTITUTIONAL SURVEYS. HE IS WATCHING COMPANIES FOR THEM TO THROW IN THE TOWEL. ROMAINE: THIS IS A BIG WINDUP. CAROL: YOU KNOW -- CAROLINE: YOU HAVE TO SELL IT. CAROL: CAN YOU HEAR WHAT IS GOING ON IN MY HEAD? > > WE WON'T GET THE FULL CAPITULATION FROM COMPANIES IN 2023. WE HAVE WRITTEN THAT FOR QUITE A BIT AND YOU KNOW HOW WE ARE THINKING AND WE ARE BEARS. -- BEARISH. -- AND TRADED FOR THOSE CLIENTS WHO CAN DO THAT. CAROL: THAT IS MIKE WILSON AND HE IS WATCHING 3650 ON THE S & P 500 AND IF WE START TO BREAK DOWN, MAYBE ALL BETS ARE OFF. TIM: IT IS AN ANALYST'S JOB TO PREDICT WHAT IS HAPPENING BUT I GO TO THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND THERE IS A BLACKOUT PERIOD RIGHT NOW BUT UNTIL WE HAVE AN UNDERSTANDING ON HOW HIGH THE FED WILL GO, I THINK IT IS HARD PRESSED TO UNDERSTAND -- FOR US TO UNDERSTAND WHEN WE WILL SEE CAPITULATION. TAYLOR: I CAME UP A CALL WITH THE GLOBAL RATE -- GO AHEAD OF RATES STRATEGY AT TD SECURITIES AND -- JUST BECAUSE THE BANK OF CANADA GOES TO 15 INSTEAD OF 75, WE THINK THERE IS A PIVOT THAT THE FED WILL DOWNSHIFT YEARS AND NOT SURE THAT THAT IS WHAT WE WILL GET. I WILL PUSH BACK AT THEM AND SAY THE FED BLACKOUT PERIOD DOES NOT EXIST IF YOU ARE OVER AT THE WALL STREET JOURNAL. JUST GETTING. -- GETTING --KIDDING. [LAUGHTER] TIM: SHOUT OUT TO NICK. CAROLINE: WE HAVE THE ECB AND FRONTLINE TOMORROW AND DOES -- THE CENTRAL BLANK -- BANK IN THE FACE OF THE ECONOMY, THEY HAVE TO GO 75 BASIS POINTS AND IF THEY TUCK IT IN 250, THAT WILL BE QUITE THE THING. ROMAINE: WE MAKE JOKES ABOUT THE FED BEING DATA DEPENDED BUT I HAVEN'T SEEN -- ANY DATA TO JUSTIFY THEM GOING DOWN TO 50. CAROL: WE WILL BE BACK IN LESS THAN AN HOUR TIME. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE MARKETS AND COUNTY DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL ON THIS WEDNESDAY. ROMAINE: WE COUNTY DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION. PHILLIP CAMPOREALE JOINING US. GREAT TO SEE. A LOT OF TALK ABOUT THE VOLATILITY AND HOW LONG THIS WILL LAST AND MOST PEOPLE ASSUME WE ARE IN A BEAR MARKET AND IT WILL LAST LONGER BUT MAYBE THERE IS UPSIDE SOMEWHERE OUT THERE IN THE FUTURE AND HOW FAR DO YOU SEE IT? PHILLIP: MOST OF THE TIME, STOCKS GO UP BUT THAT WILL GET YOU ON THE SUBWAY. GIVING HALLOWEEN AS AN ANALOGY, THIS STOCK MARKET RALLY IS MORE THAN A TRICK THAN A TREAT BECAUSE AS YOU GUYS WERE JUST DISCUSSING, THERE IS NO TOLERANCE FOR ANY FEDERAL DESERVE MEMBER -- RESERVE MEMBER TO ACCEPT EASING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. HIGHER STOCKS AND TIGHTER CREDIT SPREADS, THEY WILL NOT TOLERATE THAT. I DON'T THINK WE CAN GET BULLISH UNTIL NEXT YEAR BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT ENOUGH CPI NUMBERS FOR THE FED TO CHANGE THEIR TUNE. YOU NEED TO SEE MANY ERA -- MEANINGFUL PRODUCTIONS AND THEY WILL NOT HAVE THE DATA TO MAKE A MEANINGFUL SHIFT. ALL THIS OPEN MOUTH OPERATIONS -- UNTIL THE ECONOMY HAS TO SEEK PAIN, THIS WILL CONTINUE FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE WHICH IS WHY WE HAVE UNDERWAY STOCKS. CAROLINE: DO YOU BUY BEFORE THE BOTTOM? DO YOU WAIT OR STAND PAT UNTIL WE SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY IN TERMS OF CALLING ALREADY ALLOCATE NOW -- OR DO YOU ALLOCATE NOW? PHILLIP: THERE IS SO MUCH UNCERTAINTY AS TO WHERE IT STOPS AND IT MIGHT BE 5% BUT IN ANOTHER COUPLE OF HOT CPI NUMBERS, IT COULD BE 6%. YOU WOULD LIKE TO BUY AT AN OPPORTUNE TIME BUT THE MARKET DOWN IS -- MARKET IS DOWN BIG. YOU CAN WAIT TO SEE WHAT THE FED IS LOOKING FOR TO BUY A GET A GOOD POINT. TAYLOR: HOW GOOD IS THE ENTRY POINT FOR INVESTMENT GRADE -- PHILLIP: IN MIGHT BE THE MOST BORING TRADE -- IT MIGHT BE THE BOAST -- MOST BORING TRADE -- INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE BONDS, HIGHER IN QUALITY AND ALL THE STUFF WE WERE LIKE, FORGET ABOUT THIS BECAUSE WE ARE IN ZERO INTEREST RATE POLICY ENVIRONMENT AND THAT IS WHAT WE THINK IS OFFERING GOOD VALUES ARE FIXED INCOME IS CENTERED AROUND SHORT DURATION OR SHORT MATURITY, CREDIT WHERE YOU ARE ABLE TO GET 4%-6%. WE NEVER SAID IT BEFORE AND CASH IS AN REALISTIC ASSET CASH. TAYLOR: CAN YOU DEFINE CASH BECAUSE WE HAVE A DEBATE HERE. READING -- ROMAINE PUSHES IT UNDER HIS MATTRESS WHICH IS ZERO. OR IS CASH A MONEY MARKET FUND WITH A COUPLE PERCENTS? PHILLIP: WE ARE DEFINING IT AS A MONEY MARKET FUND THAT IS ABLE TO GET THINGS LIKE COMMERCIAL PAPER, AND THE CASH IN THE MATTRESS, THAT IS -- GOOD FOR YOU. THAT IS NOT WHAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT. ROMAINE: I AM CURIOUS. YOU TALK ABOUT EVERYONE'S SHORT DURATION AND PEOPLE ARE EITHER UNDERWEIGHT EQUITIES OR NEUTRAL AND WE WERE HAVING A DEBATE LAST WEEK, THE IDEA OF CAN YOU GET CAPITULATION IF EVERYONE IS UNDERWEIGHT MADE THE MARKET AND AND EVERYONE IS SHORT -- IN THE MARKET AND EVERYONE IS SHORT DURATION? PHILLIP: THE FACT THAT THERE IS NO ONE SAYING, THERE IS -- WE LOVE EQUITIES. THE AMERICAN OF --THE AAI SURVEY IS HOVERING AT LEVELS THAT WE HAVEN'T SEEN SINCE MARCH 2009. THE PAIN TRADE IS NOT LOWER STOCKS BUT HIGHER STOCKS. YOU HAVE TO BE AWARE OF THAT. ROMAINE: YOU ARE AROUND -- WERE AROUND FOR THE LAST BIG CRASH AND WHAT HE THINK PEOPLE ARE DRAWING PARALLELS BETWEEN THE TWO BECAUSE THEY SEEM DIFFERENT? PHILLIP: I DON'T SEE THAT AND I THINK THAT IS A DIFFERENT STORY AND THE TREASURY LIQUIDITY STUFF IS OVERRATED. YOU KNOW WHAT WILL HELP TREASURE LIQUIDITY? WHEN THE FED KEEPS GOING UP ON BASIS POINTS. THINGS LIKE VACANCY RATES AND HOME INVENTORIES AND THE POSEABLE -- DISPOSABLE INCOME -- ALL THE STUFF LOOKS DIFFERENT SO I DON'T SEE THAT AND THAT IS WHY WE ARE IN THE BELOW TREND AND MAYBE MILD RECESSION CASE. WE NEED TO SEE THE CPI NUMBERS TO THINK ABOUT GETTING NEUTRAL ON STOCK. CAROLINE: IF THE PAIN TRADE IS BEAR MARKET RALLIES, -- GOING INTO STOCKS AT THE MOMENT, HOW DO YOU PROTECT YOURSELF AND ARE YOU LOOKING TO PROTECT YOURSELF TO THAT? PHILLIP: WE THINK 4% ON U.S. 10 DEAR -- IS VALUED. I SAY IF YOU HOLD STOCKS, THE LONG END OF THE U.S. CURVE MAKES SENSE FOR US AT A MINIMUM TO PROVIDE BALANCE AND IF WE DO TRANSITION FROM INFLATION IS THE WORDING TO GROWTH IS THE WORRY, RATE START TO FALL. AT THESE LEVELS, 4% ON U.S. 10 YEAR TREASURIES, THE WINDOW AT WELL SUCTION HERE IS SMALL -- WELL DESTRUCTION. HIS -- TAYLOR: TRYING TO AVOID LOSING MONEY AT MARKETS GO DOWN -- IF MARKETS GO DOWN? PHILLIP: I THINK MISSING OUT ON THE RALLY IS A LOW PROBABILITY FOR US BECAUSE YOU NEED TO SUSTAIN THE SISI -- THE CPI NUMBERS. WE ARE UNDERWEIGHT SO AT A FURTHER SELLOFF, WE ARE OK AND IT WOULD BE IF CPI NUMBERS COME IN ON THE COURTSIDE, --CORE SIDE, THAT WOULD CATCH OUR ATTENTION. CAROLINE: IT IS GREAT TO HAVE TIME WITH YOU. PHIL CAP REALLY -- PHILLIP CAMPOREALE. WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. WE HAVE -- WE WILL HAVE SHERRY PAUL IN THE HOUSE. AND INTEL IS TRADING -- MOBILEYE IS TRADING AS A PUBLIC COMPANY AND MET UP REPORTS AFTER THE CLOSING BELLS AND WE WILL ANALYZE THE REPORTS WITH EIGHT PRINCIPAL ANALYST AND THE CEO OF THE MENSA SOFTWARE COMPANY, IMPROBABLE -- MENSA SOFTWARE -- META SOFTWARE COMPANY, IMPROBABLE. ROMAINE: TWO MINUTES TO THE CLOSING BELL AND S & P 500 GOING FROM GAINS TO LOSSES AND THE RALLIES WE WERE USED TO AND EVERYTHING SELLOFFS WE WERE USED TO, NOW THE NARRATIVE IS ONE UP BY APPROPRIATE -- ONE UP BIFURCATION. YOU GET A MIX MARKET AND THE NASDAQ 100 FILLING THE MOST PAIN ON THE BACK OF THEIR EARNINGS. SERVICE AND META PLATFORMS AND NASDAQ 100 DOWN 2% HERE BUT YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE RUSSELL 2000 UP 8/10 OF A PERCENT. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE BETTING THAT MAYBE THE WORST COULD BE BEHIND US HERE. YOU TAKE A LOOK AT ALPHABETIC DOWNTIME PERCENT ON THE DAY, A ONE DAYS -- THEY DECLINED WE HAVEN'T SEEN ANY YEARS. SEAGATE IS DOWN. YOU HAVE INTERESTING EARNINGS OUT OF HARLEY DAVIDSON. SOME OPTIMISM THERE THAT CONSUMER SPENDING IS HOLDING UP AND THAT WILL BE THE STORY AS WE GO FORWARD. I WILL BRING ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE INTO THE CONVERSATION AND WE TALKED -- WE TALK ABOUT THE MICRO BUT ALSO THE MACRO AND THE STRENGTH OF THE BLOOMBERG DOLLARS DOWN 9/10 OF A PERCENT. THIS IS THE SECOND WORST DAY WE HAVE SEEN ON THIS INDEX THIS MONTH ALONE AND THE BIGGEST TWO DATE DECLINED WE HAVE SEEN IN AT LEAST TWO YEARS? > > LOTS OF MARCH OF 2020 SUPERLATIVES COMING UP AND IT IS INTERESTING. I AM LOOKING AT A CHART OF A DXY AND IT IS SHARPLY WELL -- LOW. THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX MAYBE DOING THE SAME THING BUT OFTEN -- OPTIONS WISE, THINGS MAY BE DIFFERENT. -- DOING THE SAME THING. I THINK YOU ARE SAYING THERE IS CALM ON -- ALL BUYING --CALL BU YING ON UUP. THE BY THE DEBIT MENTALITY IS GOING TO SAVE HAVENS BECAUSE WE KNOW WE HAVEN'T RESOLVED A LOT OF THE MACROECONOMIC THINGS THAT HAVE PLAGUED THE MARKET SO WHAT YOU ARE SEEING IN THE UPB -- UUP IS ABOUT 2.4 TIMES THE AMOUNT OF CALLS BEING TRADED VERSUS PUTS. THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THAT PEOPLE WANTED TO GET ALONG THE DOLLAR CAN ACTUALLY COME IN AND PUT A PHYSICIAN AND THE BEST PART OF THE OPTIONS MARKET IS PEOPLE PUTTING MONEY WHERE THEIR MOUTH IS. THEY ARE ESPOUSING THEIR MARKET VIEW THAT THEY THINK THE DOLLAR CAN GET STRONGER. > > I AM NOT SHARING -- SURE WHAT I THINK ABOUT THAT. THAT IS A TRUE MEASURE OF THE UNCERTAINTY. THE VIX IS BELOW 30 AND IT IS WELL WITHIN RANGE. THEY SUGGEST THAT THE RANGE WILL BREAK ON THE UPSIDE AND THE DOWNSIDE. AS SAYS THAT THE LOOKS SWIPE OF THE RANGE COULD BE ON THE DOWNSIDE AT THE NEXT 20 YEARS OR SO. KEVIN: YOU AND I HAVE DISCUSSED THAT VOLATILITY COMES OUT OF THE MARKET DURING EARNINGS SEASON BECAUSE YOU HAVE MARKET RISK REMOVED AND YOU HAVE THAT IDIOSYNCRATIC RISK WHERE SECTORS TEND TO OFFSET EACH OTHER SO THERE IS NO SURPRISE THAT ON A DAY LIKE TODAY, VIX IS DOWN ALBEIT WHEN YOU LOOK AT MARKET LEADERSHIP THAT REPRESENTS A BIG PERCENTAGE OF THAT, VIS-A-VIS GOOGLE AS WELL AS MICROSOFT ARE DOWN. WHY IS AND FIX UP AND THAT IS BECAUSE IT IS EARNINGS SEASON. VIX SPIKES DURING MACROECONOMIC TIMES. THAT IS WHAT YOU ARE SEEING HAPPENED NOW, WHERE WE ARE TRADING IN A NEW VOLATILITY REGIME WHERE WE WILL STAY ABOUT 20 BUT WE WILL VACILLATE IN THE AVERAGE AROUND 30 BUT VACILLATE BETWEEN 20 AND 40. > > ONE THING TO THINK THAT MAYBE THE VIX GOES DOWN TOWARD 20 AND MAYBE THAT MEANS THE DOLLAR WILL GO DOWN MAYBE, YIELDS DOWN UNDER THE DAY AND BONDS ARE RALLYING, THE TLC --TLT, WHAT ARE YOU SEEING OFTEN WISE THERE? KEVIN: IT HAS A HIGHER IMPLIED VOLATILITY OF AROUND 28 SO IF YOU THINK ABOUT THAT, THE TLT AS A SAME VOLATILITY AS THE S & P 500 SO THERE ARE THREE TIMES THE AMOUNT OF CALLS HAPPENING THERE. THAT IS WHAT IS ON THE FIXED INCOME SIDE. YOU ARE SEEING ASSET CORRELATION GO TO ONE AND THAT IS IN A MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT LIKE WE ARE TODAY, WHERE PEOPLE ARE SO FIXATED ON YIELDS, THAT IS WHAT CAN HAPPEN. > > IF IF TLC DOESN'T FACT -- RALLY, THAT SUGGESTS YIELDS COULD GO DOWN FURTHER AND MAYBE MEANS THE DOLLARS GO DOWN FURTHER AND RISK ASSETS GO DOWN ON A LOW. THANKS FOR US -- THANKS FOR CAROLINE: WE SEE THE RAMIFICATIONS OF WHAT EARNINGS HAVE DONE TO THE MARKET TODAY FROM YESTERDAY. YOU HAVE META AND FORD AND OTHER COMPANIES REPORTING RESULTS AFTER THE CLOSING BELLS AND ALL EYES ARE ON META BEING DRAGGED LOWER BY ALPHABET. ROMAINE: MENSA HAS TELEGRAPHED ITS PROBLEMS IN A WAY THAT ALPHABET DIDN'T. MAYBE THE WORST IS PRICE THERE. TAYLOR: $3 BILLION OPERATING LOSS THAT IS EXPECTED SO WE ARE HIGHLIGHTING TO GET THE ENVIRONMENT THAT WE ARE IN AND THE GROWTH ANY COST IS NO LONGER THE NAME OF THAT GAME AND HOW DO YOU OFFSET THE EXPECTED -- CAROLINE: IT IS COST AT THE MOMENT. ROMAINE: I AM INTERESTED TO HEAR ABOUT WHAT THE SERVICE HAS TO SAY ABOUT SPENDING. IMITATION HOMES AND A FEW OTHER > > THE MOST CRUCIAL MOMENTS -- THE MOST CRUCIAL MOMENTS IN THE TRADING DAY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS: THE CLOSE, WITH CAROLINE HYDE, ROMAINE BOSTICK AND TAYLOR RIGGS. CAROLINE: ANY ARE DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELLS AND 30 MINUTES AGO. ROMAINE: WE HAVE A LOT THIS MORNING. TAYLOR: I AM ECSTATIC BECAUSE YOU GET TO HEAR FROM CEOS AND BACK TO THE FUNDAMENTALS AND CASH FLOW AND BASICS. WE ARE ABOUT 50-50 SPLIT AND EXACTLY WHERE WE WERE 30 MEANT TO GO. IT IS ENERGY AND MATERIALS LEADING THE WAY FOR HEALTH CARE AND STAPLES. SHOCKING THAT WE ARE ONLY OFF 7/10 OF 1% GIVEN THE HEAVY WEIGHTING OF TECHNOLOGY IN THIS INDEX WHICH IS UP TO PERCENT AND 5% ON THE DAY. ROMAINE: YOU CAN SEE SHARES UP 1% AND THAT MAY HAVE BEEN OSCILLATING BACK AND FORTH OFF THE HIGHS OF THE DAY AND WE ARE LEARNING THAT INVESTIGATORS IN UTTERLY ARE INVESTIGATING PFIZER OVER ALLEGATIONS THAT THE COMPANY MAY HAVE HIT 1.2 BILLION EUROS -- HID 1.2 BILLION EUROS. THIS IS ACCORDING TO PEOPLE FAMILIAR WITH THE SITUATION. WE ARE WAITING FOR A RESPONSE. BACK TO THE BROADER STORIES. WE ARE GETTING META PLATFORMS AFTER THE BELL AND THE SHARE IS DOWN 6% AND WE KNOW THIS STORY ON THE YEAR-TO-DATE BASIS, AND IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR OPTIMISM WE HAVE SEEN HEALTH CARE DO WELL. UNIVERSE ARE -- UNIVERSAL HEALTH UP 15 PERCENT. YOU WILL GET TELEHEALTH AFTER THE BELL. WE WILL SEE IF THERE IS A LINK BETWEEN THOSE STORIES AND WE WILL TALK ABOUT THIS WITH ED LUDLOW BUT MOBILIZED SHARES -- MOBILEYE'S SHARES COMING BACK. 29.37 IS THE PRICE YOU ARE SHARING -- PAYING. CAROLINE: IT HAS BEEN A PAINFUL TRAY AND I WANT TO SIGN LIGHT FROM THIS GREAT CHART. EQUAL WEIGHTED VERSUS MARKET CAP WEIGHTED AND YOU HAVE SOME OF THE BIGGEST OUTPERFORMANCE OF THE S & P 500, PEOPLE MADE IT INDEX VERSUS MARKET WEIGHTED BECAUSE BIG TECH IS A DRIVE ON THE DAY TODAY -- DAY TO DAY. IT IS SHOWING HOW IMPORTANT TECHNOLOGY IS TO THE MARKET CAP WEIGHTED S & P 500. ROMAINE: BELIEVE IT OR NOT -- TAYLOR: YOU ARE STUMPED BY THE PEOPLE WEIGHT CHART? ROMAINE: WE HAD A MAJOR IPO IN THIS COUNTRY -- MOBILEYE COMING TO THE MARKET AND THIS IS SCALED-BACK OFF THE INITIAL VALUATION AND PRICED UP AT $21 A SHARE AND IT IS TRADING RIGHT NOW AND YOU ARE TAKING A LOOK AT 2220 ON YOUR -- 22.20 ON YOUR SCREEN. ED LUDLOW ASKED ABOUT -- TALK TO THE COMPANY. > > IT IS ONE END OF A LONG SPECTRUM OF SOLUTIONS AND WE ARE WORKING ON IT. WE ARE AT THE FINAL STAGES OF CERTIFICATION FOR ROBOAT. WE PROVIDE THE VEHICLE AND OUR PARTNERS WILL TAKE -- DO THE SERVICE ITSELF AND USING OUR SOFTWARE. BUT THEY HAVE THE X RECEIVES AND THE FINANCIAL KNOW-HOW OF HOW TO HANDLES -- HANDLE FLEETS. IT IS NOT AN AREA WE WANT TO BE ACTIVE IN. ROMAINE: ED LUDLOW IS JOINING US. THIS IS AN INTERESTING IPO AND THERE ARE A LOT OF QUESTIONS AS TO WHY INTEL FELT THE NEED TO PUT INTO THE MARKET AND A LOT OF QUESTIONS ON WHETHER MOBILEYE STANDS ON ITS OWN. BASED ON WHAT YOU ARE HEARING, WHAT DO YOU THINK WILL HAPPEN? > > I THINK THEY ARE LOOKING TO GO THEIR OWN WAY AND FOCUS ON THE MARKETS THEY WANT TO SERVE AND THE REASON -- I ASKED OUR PRODUCERS TO PLAY THAT SOUNDBITE IS BECAUSE IF YOU ARE FOLLOWING THE TRAY DAY, BRING UP THE GDP AND YOU WILL SEE DURING THAT INTERVIEW, THE STOCK DIPPED BELOW ITS OPENING PRICE, WHICH IS INTERESTING AND THERE WAS A SENSE THAT INVESTORS RELY, I THOUGHT ROBO TAXES WHERE THE FUTURE AND THEY'RE SAYING NOW, -- WE JUST WANT TO SELL OUR TECH AND INVESTORS HAVE BOUGHT INTO THAT BUT I LOVE THIS THAT'S AROUND THIS IPO. 199 LISTINGS THIS YEAR. ONE OF JUST FOUR PRICED ABOVE THE TARGET RANGE AND WE ARE CALLING THE BEST DEBUT FOR THIS YEAR FOR A BIG IPO. ROMAINE: I THINK IT IS INTERESTING BECAUSE WHAT IS THE VALUATION? IT IS SOMETHING AROUND 20 BILLION? I THINK PEOPLE THOUGHT IT COULD BE WORTH -- CAROLINE: THE FACT YOU HAVE THIS POP ON THE DAY MAKES EVERYONE CHASTISED THE BANKERS SAYING THAT YOU HAD -- GOT MORE FOR THE COMPANY BUT THIS IS A COMPANY THAT THEY HAD TO KEEP ON CURTAILING THE SIZE AND THE IMAGE OF THE IPO AND PEOPLE WORK BAMBOOZLED AS TO WHY THEY WERE GOING AHEAD WITH IT. > > IF YOU ARE INVESTOR THAT BOUGHT INTO THIS, -- WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN EMBARRASSING IF WE WERE BELOW THAT AND AS WE REPORTED, THEY WERE TARGETING A 50 BILLION -- $50 BILLION VALUATION AND THAT WAS CUT DOWN AND THEY GO TO MARKET, IT WAS 17 BILLION BUT LET'S REMEMBER WHERE THIS COMPANY OPERATES. THEY SELL CHIPS AND SOFTWARE ON CAMERAS AND CARS AROUND THE WORLD. THEY HAVE A PLAN TO GROW TO 270 ADDITIONAL VEHICLES AND WHEN I PUT THAT TO THE CEO, THEY SAID THE CONTRACTS ARE COMMITTED. ROMAINE: TO GO BACK TO THE ROBOTAXI THANK -- THIS IS ABOUT FARGO AI AND IT IS NOT NECESSARILY BEING SHUT DOWN BUT THERE ARE SCALING IT BACK AND THIS SEEMS TO FALL INTO THE SAME IDEA OF WHAT YOU HEARD FROM THE CEO? > > THIS WAS A START UP WORKING ON ROBOTAXIAS THAT HAVE INVESTMENT FROM FORD MVA -- FORD AND BW. --VW. IT IS CAPITAL INTENSIVE WHAT THESE GUYS ARE DOING. THEY ARE TRYING TO BUILD UP BIG LEADS FROM TESTING. IT SEEMS THAT ARGO -- VOLKSWAGEN AND FOUR DON'T SEE IT AS THE WAKEBOARD, PILING CASH INTO THE START UP AND HOPING THAT IT PAYS OFF. IT IS SIMILAR TO WHAT APPLE BET DID WITH WAYMO BUT THEY WENT TO OUTSIDE INVESTORS AND SAID WE CANNOT CONTINUE TO KEEP RUNNING THIS PROJECT. SOMEONE WROTE A STORY ABOUT THE PROMISE OF ROBOTAXIS HAS NEVER COME TRUE AND HOW LONG HAVE WHEN -- HOW LONG HAVE WE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS? ROMAINE: TAYLOR HAS A QUESTION ABOUT OUR FAVORITE PERSON IN THE WORLD. TAYLOR: WHAT IS THE LATEST ON ELON MUSK? IS HE WALKING THROUGH WITH THE KITCHEN SEAT -- SINK? > > THE PRODUCERS MAY HAVE PICTURES WITH HIM WALKING INTO THE OFFICE AND SOURCES SAY THEY HAVE TRANSFERRED FUNDS ON THE DEAL AND EVERYONE IS MOVING TO AT CLOSING. ROMAINE: THIS IS THE END OF THE SAGA AND WE WON'T HEAR FROM THIS AGAIN. CARING THAT SINK IN -- WONDERFUL. BREAKING NEWS FROM ED LUDLOW ON A VARIETY OF TOPICS AND I FORGOT WHAT WE BROUGHT YOU ON HERE TO TALK ABOUT BUT TWITTER AND MOBILEYE, THAT BIG IPO, A BIG DEBUT SETTING UP TO BE THE FOURTH BIGGEST IPO FOR THE U.S. TODAY THIS YEAR. SHERRY AND PAUL WILL JOIN US AND PRIVATE WEALTH ADVISOR OVER AT MORGAN STANLEY PRIVATE WEALTH -- MANAGEMENT, SHERRY PAUL IS HERE. CAROLINE: IT IS NOTABLE THAT COSTS ARE EMPLOYMENT AND WHY ARE WE SEEING THIS MOVEMENT INTO BONDS? TAYLOR: WE CONTINUE TO DIGEST THE FOR THEM -- FURTHER WEAKNESS IN ECONOMIC DATA. TAYLOR: SOME -- CAROLINE: VISA IS NOTABLE AFTER EARNINGS WERE A GAY BACK IN TERMS OF A DIVIDEND AND A SHARE BUYBACK AND MOSCOW GETS A LIFT AND ENERGY NAMES ARE DOING WELL. SEE EXXON ON THE HIGHER SIDE BUT COME WITH ME TO THE DOWNSIDE. WE HAVE THE LIKES OF META WHICH HAS ITS EARNINGS AND IT HAS BEEN DRIES LOWER AFTER ALPHABETS NUMBERS -- DRAGGED LOWER AFTER APPLE BET'S NUMBERS -- ALPHABETS'S NUMBERS. WE HAVE SHERRY PAUL AND TALKING ABOUT MIKE WILSON AND HE HAS TALKED ABOUT -- BEFORE THE HERE AND THE NOW, IS THE ECONOMIC DATA NOT LOOKING PRETTY? SHERRY: I THINK WHAT IS IMPORTANT FOR PEOPLE TO BE THINKING ABOUT IS ALL THE DIFFERENT ISSUES THAT INDIVIDUALLY ARE WEIGHING ON THIS MARKET RIGHT NOW AND AS THESE ISSUES GET RESOLVED, HOW THE MARKET WILL REACT. I WILL GIVE YOU ONE EXAMPLE WHEN THE WHISPER CAME OUT THAT THE FED MAY REVERSE COURSE, WE HAD A 10% POP WITHIN A FEW TRADING DAYS AND A LESSON THERE FOR PEOPLE TO TAKE HOME IS THAT, TRYING TO FADE -- TIE A MARKET, IS A FULL'S ERRANT AND WE ARE HEARING -- ERRAND AND WE ARE HEARING WHITE TIME IN THE MARKET IS THE APPROACH PEOPLE COULD TAKE WHAT TIME IN THE MARKET IS A PHILOSOPHY NOT AN INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND YOU NEED TO RECOGNIZE WHAT THIS OPPORTUNITY IS PRESENTING TO US AND I WOULD PUT FORTH THAT IT IS ABOUT THE INCOME, -- INCOME STORY. WE ARE MOVING FROM A GROWTH TO A LITTLE INCOME -- AND INVESTORS SHOULD TAKE PART IN TERMS OF REPOSITIONING PORTFOLIOS. ROMAINE: SO THAT CHANGE THE OVERALL EXPECTATION FOR PORTFOLIO GROWTH ON THAT YEAR-TO-YEAR BASIS -- SHERRY: ABSOLUTELY. EVERY MARKET PULLBACK PER -- PRESENT AN ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY. IT IS IMPORTANT TO RECOMMEND THAT ECONOMISTS ARE LIKE WHETHER PEOPLE. THEY ARE TELL US THE CONDITIONS IN WHICH WE ARE INVESTING BUT THEY ARE NOT INVESTORS. ROMAINE: THEY ARE GRUMPY. SHERRY: THEY CAN BE TEMPERAMENTAL. ROMAINE: I MEANT TO ECONOMISTS WHO ARE KIND OF FUN TO HANG AROUND -- CAROLINE: SHADE. ROMAINE: WE HAVE SHERRY PAUL -- WE ARE GETTING THE REDHEAD CROSSING THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL AND THIS IS ON TESLA AND WE ARE LEARNING FROM REUTERS THAT TESLA IS FACING A DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE GROWTH -- PROVO OVER ITSELF DRIVING CLAIMS AND TESLA SHARES ARE HIGHER ON THE DAY AND A MIXED BAG WITH THE S & P 500 DOWN. THE DOW INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE UP TO TENS OF OUR PRESENT. CAROLINE: THIS IS COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE. ROMAINE: ABOUT 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM THE END OF THE TRADING DAY AND MAKES BACK ON THE MARKET WITH S & P 500 AND IT IS FLAT. THE NASDAQ TAKING THE BRUNT OF THE SELLOFF ON THE DAY WITH MICROSOFT AND APPLE BET -- ALPHABET AND APPLE LOW. WE WILL GET EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL AND YOU SEE THAT FROM -- TELADOC, THE EARNINGS COMING AFTER THE BELL AND WE WILL GET META PLATFORMS AND ONE COMPANY PEOPLE WILL BE PAYING ATTENTION TO. TAYLOR: SHERRY PAUL, FROM MORGAN STANLEY PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT WILL STOP COMMENT ON BIG TECH AND WE ARE LEARNING AND THE BELLWETHER IT REPRESENTS. HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT THEM IN THIS SEASON? SHERRY: THE BOTTOM LINE IS THAT WITH INTEREST RATES RISING AND BIG TECH, THE NASDAQ IN GENERAL IS RERATING AND THE WHOLE MARKET IS RERATING VALUE OF GROWTH AS A COMPONENT OF RETURN AND IT IS BEGINNING TO FAVOR THE VALUE OF STABLE INCOME, DIVIDEND GROWERS AND PAYERS AND YOU THROW A -- AT THE FRONT IN -- END OF THE CURVE AND YOU HAVE MEANING FILL YIELD. THE EMPHASIS OF MOVING AWAY FROM GROWTH AS A BIGGER PART OF RETURN AND A LITTLE INCOME. MORE INCOME AND A LITTLE BIT OF GROWTH OVER EIGHT MARKET CYCLE, CLIENTS AND INVESTORS SHOULD END ABOUT THAT MEAN REVERSION BUT A DIFFERENT DELIVERY SYSTEM. CAROLINE: WHAT ABOUT THE ALTERNATIVES THAT GOT SO MUCH LOVE WHEN WE WERE AT ZERO INTEREST RATES? DO YOU STILL WANT TO BE ALLOCATED TO THE STATE AND PRIVATE EQUITY? SHERRY: DEFINITELY. WE WANT TO RECOGNIZE THAT THE BOND MARKET HAS CHANGED. IT IS A POLITICAL FOOTBALL BUT THAT DIRECT INVESTMENT AND PRIVATE REAL ESTATE, WE FAVOR HEALTH CARE AND COMPANIES THAT HAVE AN IT GOES, SECTORS THAT HAVE AN YOU THOSE FOR RAISING DIVIDENDS AND ALL OF THE ATTRIBUTES THAT CORPORATE AMERICA HAS A RETHINK ABOUT HOW THEY DELIVER VALUE TO SHAREHOLDERS BECAUSE THEY WANT THE THROUGH THE GROWTH APPRECIATION. THEY WILL PULL OUT THEIR TOOLKITS AND ALL OF THOSE AREAS YOU MENTIONED, IN ADDITION TO THE FEW I MENTIONED. ROMAINE: WATER -- WILL THERE BE A GROWTH STORY AKIN TO WHAT WE HAD -- OR THIS IS -- IS IS A GREAT -- FREE SHIP TO GROWTH LIGHT -- RE-SHIFT TO GROWTH LIGHT --SHERRY: -- SHERRY: THEY SHALL BENEFIT FROM BOTH OF THESE CYCLES AND GROWING INCOME AND GROWTH IN THE BACK END. ROMAINE: ARE YOUR CLIENTS BEING PATIENT? SHERRY: THEY ARE BUT PART OF THAT, AS A PRIVATE WEALTH ADVISOR, EVERY WHAT STRATEGY IS ACCUSTOMED TO INDIVIDUAL LEADS -- NEEDS. WE ARE PREPLANNING STRATEGIES AGAINST THE COMFORTABLE -- COMFORT LEVEL OF INVESTING. MY JOB IS TO STABILIZE PEOPLE'S FINANCIAL LIVES AND IN DOING THAT, THEY CAN WORRY ABOUT THE OTHER THINGS BUT I SAY TO THEM WHEN I GET ALMOST A MONTH -- EMOTIONAL ABOUT THEIR MONEY, IT IS A PROBLEM AND THEY SHOULD NOT EITHER. ROMAINE: WELL SAID. SHERRY PAUL IS STICKING WITH US AND MORGAN STANLEY PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT AS WE COUNT DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELTS. WE WILL GO BACK TO SHERRY AND WE ARE AT TAYLOR WITH THE STOP OF THE HOUR. TAYLOR: META PLATFORMS ARE ALL FIVE OR 6% -- OFF FIVE OR 6%. ADDED REVENUE, 26.8 BILLION WILL BE THE NUMBER WITH DAILY ACTIVE USERS OF ABOUT 1.8 6 BILLION BUT AS WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT, IT IS THE REALITY LAUGHS OFF THE LOSS OF $3 BILLION AND THE MARKETS WILL BE FOCUSED ON IT. META PLATFORMS AS THE STOCK WE ARE WATCHING. WE WILL COME BACK INTO THIS CONVERSATION AND IT IS CREDIT STRESS AND WE ARE WIDENING AND WE ARE GETTING DECENT YIELD. I PERCENT AND 6% ON INVESTMENT GRADE AND HIGH YIELD AND HOW CONFIDENT ARE YOU GIVEN THE ALTERNATIVE TO EQUITIES TO PROVIDING THAT INCOME HE DESCRIBED? -- YOU DESCRIBED? SHERRY: THAT IS THE MILLION-DOLLAR QUESTION AND TOO MUCH OF A GOOD THING AND BE A BAD THING AND PLACING THESE FIXED INCOME CREDIT SPREADS INTO A PORTFOLIO MAKES SENSE AND I WANT TO GO BACK THOUGH TO UP A POINT I MADE ABOUT PATIENTS IN THE MARKET ADDING A PREMIUM TO RETURNS BECAUSE I WILL CALL THIS THE WOULD HAVE SHOULD HAVE COULD HAVE MARKET. THIS HAS BEEN A SLOW DRAG DECLINE IN A WAY WE HAVE NOT SEEN. ALSO ABOUT MARKET -- MOST OF THE MARKET SHOCKS HAVE BEEN V-SHAPED RECOVERIES. INVESTORS HAVE BEEN SEEING THIS MARKET DROP AND THIS WILL BE A SLOW SLOG BACK AND LOOK PAST THIS AND ADD CREDIT AND GO UP IN QUALITY AND STAY IN THE UNITED STATES AND ADD DIVIDEND ROLLERS AND PAYERS AND HEDGE THE OVERGROWTH -- THIS IS A BALANCE PORTFOLIO TIGHT MARKET BUT IT IS GETTING INVESTORS THE FIRST TIME -- I HAVE TO GO 15 YEARS AGO IN MY CAREER TO LOOK AT WHERE WE CAN GET INCOMES FOR CLIENTS, IT IS HUGE. CAROLINE: WHERE DO YOU GO FOR THE NEWS YOU WANT TO USE IN TERMS OF ECONOMIC DATA FOR THE MICRO FOR EARNINGS WHEN THERE IS SO MUCH NOISE? SHERRY: BLOOMBERG, OF COURSE. CAROLINE: YOU CAN SAY THAT BUT YOU LOOK AT ECONOMIC STATISTICS AND EARNINGS. SHERRY: THAT IS A THOUGHTFUL QUESTION BECAUSE IT IS IMPORTANT TO BE DIRECTIONALLY CORRECT IN INVESTING'S SO WE HAVE ECONOMICS, IT IS PAST TENSE. AT THE SAME TIME, TRYING TO GET THE CONSISTENCE -- CONDITIONS IN WHICH WE ARE INVESTING. MARKETS ARE FORWARD THINKING -- THAT CAN BE GEOPOLITICAL AND THE WAR IN UKRAINE AND CHINA AND TAIWAN THAT IS THE U.S. INTEREST RATE POLICY DRIVEN. IT IS CRUCIAL THAT AS INVESTORS, WE ACKNOWLEDGE THOSE THINGS AS THEY RELATE TO VOLATILITY AND RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS AND WHAT THAT MEANS TO A FOR POLIO BRINGS ME BACK TO THE VALUE OF STABLE INCOME. BEST STABILITY OF RETURN AS A CORE PART OF A PORTFOLIO WHILE WE MATURE OUT OF THE POLICY WEIGHS THAT ANY GIVEN DAY ARE WORTH 5% OPS IN THE MARKET. HAVE A STRATEGY AND TIME IN THE MARKETS. CAROLINE: WE LOVE HAVING YOU HERE FOR HER PHILOSOPHY AND HER PRACTICAL ADVICE. PRIVATE WEALTH ADVISOR. WE ARE COUNTING DOWN TO EARNINGS AND THE CLOSE. ROMAINE: ROMAINE: THAT'S GOING TO BE THE SAME WAY HERE IN. A COUPLE OF MINUTES. WE WILL HAVE AS WE COUNT DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL AND TAKE YOU TO THE BELL AND BEYOND. > > BEYOND THE BELL, BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE STARTS NOW. ROMAINE: RIGHT NOW WE'RE TWO MINUTES AWAY FROM THE END OF THE TRADING DAY. WE'RE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. TO HELP US TAKE US BEYOND THE BELL IT IS TIM STENOVEC AND CAROL MASSAR WE WELCOME OUR AUDIENCE BEYOND BLOOMBERG TELEVISION, RADIO TO TALK ABOUT THE CRUCIAL MOMENTS OF THE DAY. IT'S ABOUT THE BIG EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL. CAROL: I'M THINKING ABOUT META-, DOWN 6% IN TODAY'S REGULAR TRADE. WHAT WILL WE GET FROM THAT COMPANY? THE BIG TECH NAMES HAVE REPORTED THIS WEEK, LOOK AT MICROSOFT, ALPHABET, THEY HAVE UNDERPERFORMED IN A BIG WAY. WE WILL SEE WHAT WE GET FROM META. TIM: WHAT HAVE INVESTORS PRICED IN? WE GOT ALPHABET YESTERDAY AND INVESTORS WERE DISAPPOINTED WITH YOUTUBE REVENUE. WE ALSO GOT SNAP. IS THAT A HARBINGER FOR THINGS TO COME? TAYLOR: I THINK IT IS. MOST ANALYSTS REPORT WATCH OUT, THIS WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE END-ALL BE-ALL. THESE ARE THE BIG TECH COMPANIES WITH A GREAT BALANCE SHEETS THE ABILITY TO TURN OUT CASH FLOW. THIS WAS A MOMENT OF WEAKNESS WE SAW WITHIN BOTH COMPANIES, IT IS A WAKE-UP CALL ON THE BULLISHNESS OF BIG TECH. CAROLINE: THE POINT THAT META--- META ONLY HAS 42 BUYS ON IT. THEY HAVE BEEN HIGHLIGHTING THAT THEY HAVE THESE HEADWINDS TO COME UNLIKE ALPHABET WHO HAD NOT STEERED THE INVESTORS. TIM: IS THE KITCHEN SINK ON THE TIP OF YOUR TONGUE? I JUST WONDERED. CAROLINE: I WONDERED WHO WAS MAKING A FEW STATEMENTS. ROMAINE: 280 STOCKS IN THE S & P 500 ARE HIGHER. YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT IT WITH MICROSOFT DOWN 8%, ALPHABET DOWN -- 9%. BIGGEST DECLINES IN THOSE. STOCKS SINCE MARCH 2020 BOWING DOWN 9.9%. YOU ADD IT ALL UP YOU GET THE DOW JONES THAT IS UNCHANGED ON THE DAY COME UP BY THREE POINTS COME ALMOST TOO SMALL OF A CHANGE. IT'S IN THE GREEN. THE S & P DOWN .7%. THE NASDAQ DOWN 2%. WE SAW SOME STRENGTH IN THE CYCLICAL NAMES. THIS -- RUSSELL DOWN -- RUSSELL 2000 IS DOWN. CAROL: DROPPING ANOTHER POINT IN TODAY'S TRADE. WE SAW DOWN A COUPLE OF DAYS IN A ROW. THE VIX WRAPPING UP AT 27. TAYLOR: YOU SEE A BIT OF THE OUTPERFORMANCE IN THE SMALL CAPS. THIS REALLY HIGHLIGHTS THE GAINERS AND THE LOSERS. THERE'S A LOT OF GREEN ON THE SCREEN. IT'S ENERGY, HEALTH CARE EQUIPMENT, PHARMACEUTICALS, YOU GET A SENSE OF DEFENSIVENESS. WITH ENERGY AND AUTO COMPONENTS, IT FEELS RISK ON. COMING TO THE WORST PERFORMERS, THERE'S A BIT OF GREEN IN THE RED. A MAJORITY OF IT IS STILL RED. YOU COME IN AND TAKE A LOOK AT THE UNDERPERFORMERS. YOU DON'T NEED ME TO POINT THIS OUT. IT IS, SEMICONDUCTORS, TECH HARDWARE SOFTWARE AND SERVICES AND MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT OFF 5.7% WE KNOW WHO THOSE BIG PLAYERS ARE. CAROL: AS WE AWAIT META EARNINGS,, THE CHINESE NAMES PIN DUODUO, UP 12% IN TODAY'S SESSION. I JUST WANTED TO POINT OUT WE SAW SOME BOUNCE BACK IN A BIG WAY AMONG THE CHINESE NAMES THAT TRADED IN THE U.S. UNIVERSAL HEALTH, REPORTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE THAT BEAT THE AVERAGE ANALYST ESTIMATE. IT RAISED THE ENTIRE SECTOR. UNIVERSAL HEALTH UP 13%. REALLY SOME STRONG GAINS. IT'S HUGE. ANOTHER OUTPERFORMER IS ENPHASE ENERGY UP ALMOST 10%, SURGING THE MOST IN THREE MONTHS. THE COMPANY BEAT FORECAST EXPECTATIONS AND ANNOUNCED PLANS TO EXPAND IN THE U.S. FOR CLEAN ENERGY LAW THAT IS HELP THE SECTOR. SOME OUTPERFORMANCE THERE. TIM:. LET'S TALK UNDERPERFORMANCE YOU MENTIONED ALL THREE OF THESE COMPANIES, THEY'RE WORTH REPEATING STARTING WITH MICROSOFT. IT FELL 7.7% TODAY. THE MOST SINCE MARCH OF 2020. THE COMPANY AFTER THE CLOSE REPORTED ITS SLOWEST QUARTERLY SALES GROWTH IN FIVE YEARS. IT WAS A LACKLUSTER FORECAST FOR MICROSOFT. ITS CLOUD COMPUTING DIVISION THAT HAS INVESTORS CONCERNED. THERE WAS ALPHABET, THIRD QUARTER REVENUE COMING IN WEAKER. IT REINFORCES CONCERNS ABOUT A SLOWDOWN IN THE GLOBAL AD MARKET. WE WILL DIGEST META--- META EARNINGS. YOU TWO FALLING $400 MILLION SHORT OF ESTIMATES. BOEHING, DOWN CLOSE TO 8.8%. IT REPORTED RESULTS THAT BEAT EXPECTATIONS IN TERMS OF FREE CASH FLOW BUT IT DROPPED AFTER THE COMPANY LOWERED ITS DELIVERY ESTIMATE. THE COMPANY MAY DISCONTINUE THE LARGER 737 MAX. CAROLINE: LET'S HAVE A LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING ACROSS ASSETS. ONCE AGAIN IT WAS DOLLAR WEAKNESS. IT WAS THE FACT THAT YOU GET THE POUND MOVING HIGHER. WE ARE STILL ON INDUSTRY GROUPS. WE TAP INTO GMM GLOBAL MACRO MOVERS, WHICH SHOWS THAT COMMODITIES ARE RALLYING. DOLLARS ON THE WEAKER SIDE. WE HAVE A BIT OF STRENGTH IN THE CANADIAN DOLLAR, BUT NOT MUCH. THE BANK OF CANADA SHOWS MAY BE DO NOT HAVE TO GO 75 BASIS POINTS, THEY DID A 50 BASIS POINT RAISE. WE ARE MOVE HIGHER VERSUS U.S. DOLLAR WEAKER BY 9 -- .9%. I'M LOOKING AT OIL ON THE HIGHER SIDE. EXPORTS BEYOND FIRE. IT'S NOTABLE THIS DOLLAR WEAKNESS SPEAKS TO SOME OF THE ECONOMIC DATA WE GOT. EITHER WE HAVE A WEAKER HOUSING DATA AND EXPERTS VERSUS IMPORTS. IMPORTS ARE LOOKING STRONG. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR GDP THAT WE SEE A THING OF THE WEEK? TAYLOR: BIG STORY. A SECOND DAY OF YIELDS FALLING ACROSS THE CURVE, COMING DOWN NINE BASIS POINTS AFTER SIGNIFICANT DECLINE OF 15 BASIS POINTS LOWER IN YIELD YESTERDAY ON A 10 YEAR YIELD. AGAIN, AS WE AWAIT ANOTHER MINUTE AND 45 SECONDS FOR THESE BIG TECH EARNINGS, IT'S A FOCUS ON LOWER DISCOUNT RATES. TODAY IS NOT PROVIDING A BOOST TO THOSE HIGH GROSS STOCKS. ROMAINE: WE GO THROUGH THE EARNINGS WE HAVE. WE HAVE GONE SOME SMALLER ONES OUT. IT PAINTS A BROADER PICTURE OF WHAT IS GOING ON. TECHNOLOGY, WHICH ARE THE ALIGNERS, NET REVENUE MISSING, AS WELL AS THE EPS ADJUSTMENT AT 136 VERSUS 217. THE NUMBERS ARE ALMOST INCONSEQUENTIAL. IT'S ABOUT THE IDEA OF SOME OF THESE BUSINESSES THAT WERE LEGITIMATE GROWTH THE STORIES, NOT BEING THAT ANYMORE. META FITS INTO THAT CATEGORY. CAROLINE: DID WE ALL FIX OUR TEETH DURING COVID? ROMAINE: NOT EVERYONE'S. CAROLINE: IT'S A SELF-IMPROVEMENT. IT'S LOVELY. CAROL: IT'S GOING TO BE INTERESTING. WE HAVE SEEN IT THE DISAPPOINTMENT ON THESE BIG TECH NAMES. WE ARE SEEING THE TRADE. FORD CROSSING, RECORDING $2.7 BILLION PRETAX IMPAIRMENT ON ITS ARGO STATE -- A STAKE. THAT'S A BIG DEAL. WE WANT TO GET TO META. CAROLINE: WE ARE COMING IN STRONGER. THIRD QUARTER DATA, FACEBOOK USERS, 27.7 BILLION, HIGHER EXPECT OR THAN EXPECTATIONS. EARNINGS-PER-SHARE COMING AT A DOLLAR $.64, BELOW THE ESTIMATE. FOURTH-QUARTER REVENUE WILL BE 32.5 BILLION. THAT IS THE TOP END. IT'S ECLIPSING OVERALL ESTIMATES. WE ARE SEEING AD REVENUE COMING IN AT 27.15. MAYBE THAT'S A RELIEF TO THE MARKET. WE'RE SURGING MORE THAN 7%. THAT WAS THE SIZE OF THE HEAD WHEN FROM THE FX SPACES. HERE'S A COMPANY THAT IS MANAGING TO BRING THE AD REVENUE MANY HAVE ANTICIPATED. WE HAVE SEEN A SPEND ON REALITY LABS WHICH HAS SEEN AN OPERATING LOSS OF 3.6 7 BILLION. THIS IS A COMPANY INVESTING IN THEIR FUTURE WITH A BIG LOSS AS THEY STILL SEE SOME CONCERNS AROUND OVERALL ADVERTISING REVENUE COMING IN IN LINE. THAT'S A PULLBACK YOU'RE ON YOUR. THE HEADCOUNT IN 2023 WILL BE IN FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022. THEY WILL NOT BE ADDING MORE PEOPLE. THEY'RE MAKING CHANGES TO THE BOARD TO OPERATE MORE EFFICIENTLY. THEY'RE INCREASING THEIR SCRUTINY ON ALL AREAS OF OPERATING EXPENSES. THERE YOUR TALK OF DISCIPLINE. ROMAINE: GO BACK TO THAT AS SPENDING, THE STICKINESS WE HAVE SEEN, THAT HAS BEEN THE STORY FOR THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS. IF YOU'RE LOOKING IN THE DIGITAL AD SPACE THERE'S ONE PLACE WHERE YOU HAVE TO BE AND THAT IS ON THE VARIOUS PLATFORMS, FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM. TAYLOR: SOME TEAMS ARE FLAT IN HEADCOUNT. SHRINKING OTHER TEAMS WITHIN THE SEGMENT AS WELL. MARK ZUCKERBERG SUMS IT UP WHEN HE SAYS, FOCUS ON NEAR-TERM CHALLENGES ON REVENUE, WHERE FOCUSING ON FUNDAMENTALS BUT WE ARE LOOKING FOR A RETURN FOR STRONGER REVENUE GROWTH, LOOKING IN 2023 OF PRIORITIZATION, EFFICIENCY IS GOING TO HELP US NAVIGATE THIS CURRENT ENVIRONMENT. HIGHLIGHTING THE HEADWINDS AND SLOWDOWN. CAROL: WE ARE SEEING META BOUNCE AROUND FOUR SHARES, DOWN, BOUNCING AROUND IN THE AFTER HOURS. HERE'S SOME OF THE BIG HEADLINES. TALKING ABOUT THE EURO ADJUSTMENT, 11.5 BILLION, IT HAS SEEN 12.5, IT IS RATING THAT NUMBER IN. WE MENTIONED THE HEADLINE. IT'S INVESTMENT IN THE ARGO AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE COMPANY. OUR TEAM REPORTED EARLIER THEY WOULD HAVE AN IMPAIRMENT. THEY'RE RECORDING A 2.7 BILLION NON-CASH PRETAX IMPAIRMENT. WE ARE SEEING SHARES OF FORD DOWN 1.5%. CAROLINE: MANY HAD BEEN ANXIOUS AFTER THE ALPHABET NUMBERS. A MAN WHO WAS STEADFAST ABOUT THESE NUMBERS IS OUR SENIOR TECHNOLOGY ANALYST AT BLOOMBERG. THE FACT THAT ZUCKERBERG IS TALKING ABOUT NEAR-TERM CHALLENGES, AND THEY WILL RETURN TO STRONGER REVENUE GROWTH THAT SOUNDS OPTIMISTIC. > > IF YOU LOOK AT THE NUMBERS, IT'S A BEAT. LOOK AT THE IMPRESSIONS GROWTH. 17%. THAT'S PRETTY IMPRESSIVE. THAT GOES TO SHOW THAT PEOPLE ARE SPENDING TIME ON FACEBOOK PROPERTIES BECAUSE THAT IS HOW YOU ARE DRIVING THOSE IMPRESSIONS. IT WAS OFFSET BY THE AD PRICING, DOWN 18%. WE SAW THAT YESTERDAY FROM ALPHABET AD PRICING WAS DOWN 5%. THERE IS SOME APPLE IMPACT BAKED IN. THE GUIDANCE WAS SO LOW. THEY HAD ALREADY GUIDED TO THAT IMPACT. IT'S A BETTER PRINT THAN WHAT A LOT HAVE EXPECTED. TO ME, ONE OTHER THING THAT STOOD OUT WAS OPTICS GUIDANCE THEY LURED IT FURTHER. EVEN THOUGH IT IS A BILLION-DOLLAR LURE THEN PRIOR GUIDANCE. THEY ARE VERY SERIOUS ABOUT THE COST THAT'S. WE WERE TALKING ABOUT HOW ALPHABET COSTS ARE OUT OF CONTROL. AND THEY ARE TRYING TO LURE IT. IN THE CSASE OF META, THEY PROBABLY STARTED A QUARTER EARLIER. TIM: SHARES DOWN 7.6 PERCENT IN THE AFTER HOW ARE -- HOURS. INVESTORS CONTINUE TO POUR OVER THESE NUMBERS. I WANT TO GO TO REALITY LABS. THIS IS THE PIVOT FOR THE COMPANY. THE REVENUE IS COMING IN SHORT OF EXPECTATIONS, OPERATING LOSS FOR REALITY LABS COMING IN LARGER THAN EXPECTED. HOW SHOULD INVESTORS READ TO WHERE THE COMPANY IS? WE ARE TALKING ABOUT ONLINE ADS. THAT IS IMPORTANT. THE COMPANY SAYS IT IS GOING ALL IN WHEN IT COMES TO THE METAVERSE. > > IT DOESN'T CONTRIBUTE TO THE TOP CLIENT. WE SEE THAT AT REALITY LABS, THEIR TOPLINE NUMBER, EVEN THOUGH IT WAS SMALL IT MISSED EXPECTATIONS. NO ONE IS BUYING REALITY HEADSETS RIGHT NOW. IF YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT A SLOWING ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. CLEARLY THOSE LOSSES ARE KIND OF MAKING INVESTORS NERVOUS IN TERMS OF HOW LONG THEY WILL CONTINUE. FROM A META-PERSPECTIVE THEY SHOULD CURTAIL BACK ON THE LONGER-TERM INITIATIVES HERE. THEY HAVE TRIED TO STABILIZE THE BUSINESS WHICH IS WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN THE NUMBERS BUT AS LONG AS THEY KEEP LOSING MONEY $3 BILLION ON REALITY LABS, THAT IS GOING TO DEFINITELY SPOOK INVESTORS. CAROL: WE WILL LEAVE IT THERE. THANK YOU SO MUCH. HE IS THE SENIOR TECHNOLOGY ANALYST FOR OUR BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE TEAM. WE HAVE SHARES OF META DOWN 6% IN THE AFTER HOURS FORD TRENDING 2.5% AS WELL. THAT'S A WRAP FOR OUR CLOCK -- CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE. WE WILL SEE YOU AGAIN, SAME TIME, SAME PLACE TOMORROW. ROMAINE: WE CONTINUE OUR COVERAGE ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION. TAKING A LOOK AT WILD EARNINGS. I'M GOING TO WALK US THROUGH SOME OF THE OTHER ONES. WE WILL GET BACK TO META. WE GOT EARNINGS OUT OF SERVICE NOW, CROSSING THE WIRE HERE. A COUPLE OF UPDATES. THERE ARE THREE Q ADJUSTED REVENUE CAME IN AT $1.33. FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER THEIR SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE GUIDANCE 1.8 3 BILLION TO 1.84, LIGHTER THAN WHAT THEY WERE LOOKING FOR. 1.93 IS A CONSENSUS ESTIMATE. THE CEO OF THE COMPANY IS NOW NAMED CHAIRMAN OF THAT COMPANY. THE SHARES HAVE BEEN OSCILLATING BETWEEN GAINS AND LOSSES RIGHT NOW UP BY 5%. CAROLINE: LET'S KEEP IT GOING. WE WANT TO RETURN TO META PLATFORMS WHICH ARE ON THE LOWER SIDE. WE ARE STILL LOOKING TOWARDS A FORECAST THAT WAS UNDERWHELMING. THE FACT THAT THEY ARE GUIDING US, THE FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE IN LARGE PART WILL BE AT THE VERY TOP AND, IT DOESN'T MEAN WHERE ANALYST ESTIMATES HAVE BEEN. IN THE THIRD QUARTER, THE COMPANY IS MANAGING TO HIT ITS TARGETS AND SO RESILIENCE IN AD IMPRESSIONS. MAY BE PUSHING US FORWARD IS THE CONCERN THAT EVEN AMID THE COST-CUTTING, THERE MANAGING TO HIT THE REVENUE GROWTH FORECAST. ROMAINE: WE TAKE A LOOK AT THE EARNINGS. WE HAVE COMPANIES LIKE WOLF SPEED. THE SEMI CONDUCTOR, BIGAMISTS ON EARNINGS. YOU HAVE A KLA BEATING. THE ECONOMIC PICTURE, THE MICRO PICTURE, IS MUDDY. WE PIVOT TO SERVICE. THOSE A-SHARES UP 8% IN AFTER HOURS TRADING. OUR SENIOR SOFTWARE AND I.T. SERVICE ANALYST FOR US AT BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE STOPPING BY TO GIVE US HIS TAKE ON WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE QUARTER FOR THREE Q. THEIR GUIDANCE LOOKS SHAKY. > > IF YOU LOOK AT THE GUIDANCE AND CONSTANT CURRENCY IT'S IN LINE WITH WHAT SIEGEL WAS EXPECTING. AT THIS POINT IF THEY CAN COME UP AND MATCH THE NUMBERS OF THREE Q OR THE LAST QUARTER IT'S GOOD BECAUSE OF THE MACRO ENVIRONMENT WE ARE SEEING. THIS IS A BIT OF A RELIEF FROM THAT POINT OF VIEW. HAVING SAID THAT, I DO EXPECT GOING FORWARD, SOME OF THESE NUMBERS TO START SLOWING DOWN, MAYBE PERHAPS NOT IN THE NEXT QUARTER BUT THE QUARTER AFTER THAT. NEXT YEAR, TECH BUDGETS WILL NOT BE AS STRONG AS THEY HAVE BEEN NOW. CAROLINE: TO THAT END, SERVICENOW, BEST PLACED AS IT STANDS TO WHETHER SOME OF THAT SLOWDOWN? WE HAVE HEARD TIME AND TIME AGAIN THE CEOS TALK ABOUT INHERENTLY TECHNOLOGY IS WHAT YOU WANT TO INVEST IN BECAUSE IT IS DEFLATIONARY. ARE YOU LIKELY TO HEAR THAT ECHOED FROM SERVICENOW? > > FROM SERVICENOW'S POINT OF VIEW A LOT OF THE WORK IN AUTOMATION WITHIN THE COMPANY'S OR THE PRICES, WHEN THERE'S A MASSIVE SHORTAGE OF THE LABOR AND YOU'RE HAVING A TOUGH TIME HIRING PEOPLE, STUFF LIKE THIS HELPS YOU BECOME MORE PRODUCTIVE. WITH THAT IN MIND, YOU WILL SEE SOFTWARE SPENDING OUT THERE, BUT IT WILL NOT BE A STRONG AS IT WAS OVER THE LAST TWO OR THREE YEARS. TAYLOR: WE CONTINUE TO SEE A ROBUST PIPELINE. WE ARE MAINTAINING OUR INVESTMENTS. THE OPPORTUNITY IN FRONT OF US REMAINS IN NORMA'S -- ENORMOUS. HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT THE PIPELINE COMING INTO FRUITION VERSUS THIS QUARTER AND NEXT QUARTER VERSUS A LANE ANNOUNCING THE PIPELINE BECOME ACTUAL REVENUE FOR A FEW MORE QUARTERS, GIVEN THE SLOWDOWN IN THE MACRO ENVIRONMENT? > > IN CASES LIKE SERVICENOW, WHEN YOU'RE HELPING THE CUSTOMER, THERE MAY BE ALLOCATION OF FUNDS FROM OTHER AREAS. YOU MAY SEE FUNDS GOING AWAY FROM HARDWARE OR SERVICES INTO AREAS LIKE SOFTWARE. THERE COULD BE SPENDING THEIR, HAVING SAID THAT, THIS IS A COMPANY THAT WAS GOING TO 30%. SO FAR THIS YEAR IT IS GOING TO DO THAT. THE QUESTION IS, ARE THEY GOING TO BE ABLE TO MATCH IT AT THE END OF 2023? ROMAINE: THERE ON PACE FOR 24% OF REVENUE GROWTH. LOOKING OUT OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS, AT LEAST ANALYST WE SURVEY AT BLOOMBERG SEEM TO THINK THAT PACE WILL MAINTAIN ITSELF IN THE LOW 20% RANGE. DO YOU THINK THAT IS ACHIEVABLE? > > YES. IF YOU WERE TO ASK ME OVER A TWO OR THREE YEAR RANGE COULD THE AVERAGE THAT, ABSOLUTELY. I CANNOT FIGURE OUT WHETHER NEXT YEAR WILL BE 22% AND THE YEAR AFTER THAT 26% TO 28%. THIS IS SOMETHING THAT DOESN'T GO AWAY, YOU COULD DEFER THE DEMAND, BUT IT WILL NOT DISAPPEAR. IF YOU HAVE ONE YOUR SLOW GROWTH IT BOUNCES BACK STRONGER YOUR AFTER. FROM A TWO TO THREE YOUR POINT OF VIEW I WOULD AGREE. CAROLINE: WE WANT TO THANK YOU. GETTING UP-TO-DATE ANALYSIS OUR SENIOR SOFTWARE ANALYST FOR BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE. LET'S RETURN TO. META WHICH IS UNDERPERFORMING AFTER HOURS, DOWN BY MORE THAN 7%, ON THE BACK THAT THE FORECAST DOES -- WEARING ABOUT THE OVERALL LASSES WE ARE SEEING FROM REALITY LABS. THERE SEEMS TO BE RELIEF IN THE NUMBERS, THE FACT THAT THE THIRD QUARTER LOOKED RESOLUTE. THE FORD GUIDANCE A LITTLE UNNERVING. > > THE NUMBER IS INTERESTING. THERE'S THE BATTLE AGAINST TIKTOK AND YEUTTER BASE -- USER BASE FOR FACEBOOK PLATFORMS LOOKS GOOD. WE KNEW THIS WAS COMING. THERE'S A SOFTENING IN THE ADVERTISING MARKET. THE GUIDANCE IS TEPID. IT'S NOT LIKING WHAT IT IS SEEING, WHAT THEY ARE DOUBLING DOWN ON IS LOOKING TO THE TOP LINE BLOG, A LOT OF COMMON TREE IS HOW -- COMMENTARY -- COMMENTARY IS HOW TO REACT TO THIS. THOSE ARE TWO IDEAS IN SILICON VALLEY. TAYLOR: IS IT GOING TO BE DECELERATING MEANINGFULLY AND THE ABILITY TO LOWER SOME OF THE OPERATING EXPENDITURES, THE INVESTMENTS, BUT THEN FOCUSING ON REALITY LABS, ACCELERATING THOSE LOSSES, MORE THAN 3 BILLION? > > A BIG PART OF THAT IS HEADCOUNT. THE CFO AND THE EARNINGS STATEMENT IS TALKING ABOUT THIS IDEA THAT THERE WILL -- THEY WILL ONLY BE INVESTING HEADCOUNT IN HIGH-GROWTH AREAS. RIGHT NOW, THE TRANSITIONS IN THE METAVERSE IS NOT HIGH GROWING AREA, AT LEAST WHEN YOU CONSIDER THE BOTTOM I IMPACT. THEY'RE TALKING ABOUT HEADCOUNT AT THE END OF THIS YEAR, REFLECTING WHERE IT IS NOW. LAST TIME WE REPORTED, ZUCKERBERG HAD ADJUSTED AND SAID, WE WOULD HAVE A NET HEADCOUNT REDUCTION BECAUSE OF THE CHANGING MACRO PICTURE AND THE NEED TO CUT COST. THE ENVIRONMENT IS SOFT. NO MATTER WHAT HE IS STAKING IN THE FUTURE AND THE METAVERSE, RIGHT NOW ADS ARE THE VAST MAJORITY OF REVENUES. DESPITE THE GROWTH FROM META-REALITY LABS, IT IS HEMORRHAGING BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN OPERATING LOSSES. ROMAINE: WE HAVE TO PUT A FIND A FINE POINT ON THAT. 27.2 BILLION OF THAT FROM ADVERTISING. WITH REGARD TO THE PIVOT GOING FORWARD, WE TALK ABOUT REALITY LABS WHICH IS ALSO GOING TO END UP BEING AN ADVERTISING PLATFORM. IS THERE SOME SENSE THAT INVESTORS OUTSIDE INVESTORS ARE GOING TO STICK I THE STOCK -- BY THE STOCK OR MARK ZUCKERBERG AS HE WORKS THROUGH HOWEVER MANY YEARS THIS TAKES? > > THERE'S TWO WAYS OF LOOKING AT IT. WE KNOW OUTSIDE VOICES SAYING HE HAS TO DO SOMETHING. DOES THIS TRANSITION, GROW THE TOP LINE AND STOP HEMORRHAGING THE BOTTOM LINE. THERE SEEMS TO BE IN A DOG THE JUDGMENT FRO -- ACKNOWLEDGMENT FROM META -- LOSSES IN 2023 OR MAKING CHANGES ACROSS THE BOARD TO OPERATE MORE EFFICIENTLY. META HAS INCREASED SCRUTINY ON OPERATING EXPENSES AND WILL HOLD TEAMS FLAT IN TERMS OF HEADCOUNT. LAST MONTH AND ARE REPORTING ONE OF THE IDEAS IS THESE ARE NOT PROACTIVE LAYOFFS AMONG META WORKFORCE. ONE OF THE IDEAS ZUCKERBERG FLOATED IS TEAMS WERE PEOPLE DEPART, THERE'S TURNOVER OF HEADCOUNT, THEY WILL NOT REPLACE PEOPLE IN THOSE ROLES. IT SEEMS TO BE THEY ARE GETTING, WHY IS THE IDEA THAT THEY CAN'T OPERATE IN THE WAY THEY HAVE BEEN IN RECENT YEARS? CAROLINE: WE THANK YOU FOR THE BREAKDOWN. ED LUDLOW. WE WILL BE BREAKING DOWN QUARTERLY RESULTS, NEXT. WE ARE BUSY ACROSS THE BOARD. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TAYLOR: WE ARE CONTINUING TO DIGEST META EARNINGS AND QUARTERLY RESULTS FROM FORD. WE CAN BRING IN BACK ARE BLOOMBERG'S ED LUDLOW IN SAN FRANCISCO. THE NUMBERS, LOOKING AT FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED CASH FLOW, 10 BILLION, PREVIOUSLY THAT NUMBER WAS FIVE-AND-A-HALF -- 5.5 BILLION THE 6 BILLION. BUY BACKS. THE HORSERACE OF THE NUMBERS CONTINUES. IT'S A STOCK THAT IS MOSTLY UNCHANGED IN AFTER HOURS. ED: WE WERE EVEN HIGHER BY .8% A FEW MOMENTS AGO. IT'S A MIXED BAG, GUIDING FOR ADJUSTED RATE OF -- FOR THE FULL YEAR, WHICH WAS LOWER THAN THE PREVIOUSLY STATED RANGE. NORTH AMERICA, SOFTER, THE STREET WAS LOOKING AT $1.42 BILLION. THE ISSUES THE FOUR OF US HAVE BEEN DISCUSSING FOR WHAT FEELS LIKE AN ATTORNEY ARE STILL THERE -- AN ETERNITY ARE STILL THERE. INFLATIONARY PRESSURE, UNFAVORABLE MIX BECAUSE OF THE UNSHIPPED VEHICLES HIGHER-MARGIN TRUCKS, SUVS THERE WERE STUCK ON CONCRETE WITHOUT SEMICONDUCTORS. SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES ARE STILL THERE. THE OTHER THING THAT JUMPS OUT IS THE UPGRADE TO THE FREE CASH FLOW PICTURE FOR THIS YEAR. THEY ARE SAYING THE RESTRUCTURING THE COMPANY HAS GONE THROUGH IN 2020 STARTING TO PAY OFF. IT'S OPERATING AS A LEANER, MEANER BUSINESS. ROMAINE: LEANER AND MEANER BUSINESS. WHEN WE TALK ABOUT SOME OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES THAT LED TO STUNTED REVENUE GROWTH IN LAST FEW QUARTERS, THE IDEA THAT THERE WERE CARS ON THEIR FACTORY FLOOR THAT THEY COULD HAVE SOLD, HOW THEY HAD THE CHIPS AVAILABLE. IS THERE ANY SENSE THE DEMAND EXISTED BACK THEN HAS SLOWED DOWN ENOUGH THAT INVESTORS NEED TO BE CONCERNED? ED: THERE IS AN OBVIOUS OR STATED DEMAND CONCERN. THE THING THAT JUMPS OUT IS TOPLINE GROWTH OF 10%, WHICH FORD SAYS IS IN SPITE OF SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES. WHETHER THAT IS BECAUSE, THIS IS SOMETHING FOR HASLINDA ON IN RECENT QUARTERS -- FORD HAS LEANED ON IN RECENT QUARTERS, THEY SAY THEY'RE ABLE TO MEET THE TOPLINE GROWTH WITH SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES PRESENT. SHOULD WE TALK ABOUT THE ARGO ISSUE? THE OTHER BIG LINE IS THE COMPANY WILL TAKE A NON-CASH PRETAX IMPAIRMENT ON ARGO. WE WERE TALKING ABOUT HOW ACCORDING TO SOURCES ARGO STAFF WERE TAKING TO A ROOM AND TOLD THE COMPANY IS GOING TO BE WOUND DOWN WHAT FORD SAYS IN THE EARNINGS STATEMENT IS WHAT THEY REALIZED IN THE QUARTER IN THE FUTURE IS NOT LEVEL FOR AUTONOMY. THEY'RE PULLING BACK FOR THAT AND FOCUS ON THEIR OWN EFFORTS AROUND LEVEL TWO OR THREE. THIS IS A DAY WERE LOTS OF PEOPLE AROUND THIS COUNTRY ARE LOSING THEIR JOBS. JIM FARLEY SAYING THEY WILL HIRE BACK THE MOST TALENTED ENGINEERS FROM ARE GOING TO FORD. CAROLINE: THE EXPOSURE TO CHINA HAS BEEN SINGLED OUT. DUE TO EV INVESTMENTS. HOW MUCH ARE THEY COMMITTED TO THE COUNTRY? ED: NOT HUGE EXPOSURE BUT THEY ARE COMMITTED. CHINA IS LEADING THE WAY IN THE TRANSITION TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES. WE HAVE SINGLE DIGITS SALES PENETRATIONS FOR EV'S IN NORTH AMERICA. WHERE THE DOUBLE DIGITS IN CHINA'S -- WE ARE IN THE DOUBLE-DIGITS IN CHINA. FORD IS FLEXING, WE ARE COMMITTED, NICKING INVESTMENTS IN THE MARKET AND HERE'S THE FINANCIAL RESULT -- MAKING INVESTMENTS IN THE MARKET AND HERE'S THE FINANCIAL RESULT. ROMAINE: A LOT OF EARNINGS COMING HERE AFTER THE WIRE. YOU PUT IT ALL TOGETHER. DO YOU GET UP -- GET A CLEAR PICTURE OF ECONOMIC CONDITIONS? CAROLINE: SERVICENOW ON HIGHER SIDE, CORPORATE RESILIENCE BUT ON THE LOWER SIDE IT IS ADVERTISING SPENDING. NOT GROWTH OF COST AT ANY MOMENT. META WILL HAVE TO SWALLOW FURTHER PAIN AND LOSSES FOR REALITY LABS FOR A FUTURE THAT IS NOT EVIDENT. TAYLOR: I WONDER IF THE MARKET WAS PREPARING FOR THAT. WE KNEW THERE WOULD BE LOSSES WITHIN THE REALITY LABS SEGMENT. THERE WOULD BE LOSSES IN 2023. WE WERE NOT SURE THE LOSSES WOULD BE THAT MORE -- MUCH MORE. BUT IT LOOKS LIKE THE LOSSES WILL BE THAT MUCH MORE AND IT WILL BE LIKE THAT FOR A WHILE. ROMAINE: WE WILL FOCUS ON META IN THE NEXT HALF HOUR. THERE WERE SMALLER WARNINGS -- EARNINGS I THOUGHT WERE INTERESTING. THEY HAD A GOOD QUARTER. THERE IS STILL A MONTH -- THEY ARE STILL A MONEY-LOSING COMPANY. THERE SEEMS TO BE A GROSS -- GROWTH DIRECTORY. THE MAKER OF CHIP EQUIPMENT TO MAKE THE CHIPS, THEY DID TALK ABOUT THE NEW CHINA RULES AND HOW IT WILL HURT THE REVENUE. SAYING THEY REALLY DO NOT HAVE A LOT OF VISIBILITY NOW BUT THEY ARE MOVING THEIR GEAR OUT OF CHINA, THOUGH SHARES ARE HIGHER BY 1%. CAROLINE: AFTER MATERIALS ON THE WARNINGS. UPWARDS IS INTERESTING. HOW MUCH WILL WE HAVE TO BE DEPENDING ON FREELANCE? TAYLOR: CERTAINLY SOMETHING WE WILL BE DIGESTING. THE LOOK, META, THE HEADCOUNT WILL LOOK THE SAME AS LAST YEAR. CERTAINLY SOME HIRING AND FIRING IS GOING ON AMONGST THESE COMPANIES AS WELL. WE WILL GET A LOT MORE WITH INSIDER INTELLIGENCE PRINCIPLE ANALYST DEBRA WILLIAMSON. CAROLINE: IT'S GOING TO BE GREAT. IMPROBABLE CEO.