Amazon Forecasts Slow Holiday Sales

Not a warm and fuzzy outlook for Amazon this holiday shopping season, Rachel, what's your take on these results? Is this inflation? Is this a broader downturn looming? Macro economic factors are impacting everyone at play. Mean, at the end of the day, net self Ellsbury Amazon did increase by 15 percent, which was in range with what Amazon executives were expecting, but not what the street wanted. I think a big focus was focusing on what would happen during the first ever prime. Early access event that happened in October. Over 100 million items were sold. So all of a sudden Amazon was able to move excess inventory. It also showed that despite inflation, consumers were ready to shop as long as it was about value and convenience. What we saw and Mac is that the categories that performed strongest during this element were health, personal care and grocery, not necessarily consumer electronics toys. So what this continues to show is that consumers are willing to spend and spend on necessities. So it sounds like you're a little more optimistic than the typical doom and gloom forecast that we've been hearing that sat on the back of not so great results from Microsoft Alpha that Metta, could it all get worse than we think? So I actually think that Amazon is in a very unique position to aid those other companies lunch. And the reason why is if you look at Amazon's advertising business in this past quarter, it actually grew over 25 percent. It's now the third largest player in advertising in the U.S.. This is significant. And the reason why is that changes in Iowa's 14 cookie less Internet that negatively impacted Alphabet and Metta are actually benefiting Amazon. Amazon has so much first party data and they own their DSP and they built out sell serve capabilities that cater to the small, medium businesses. They're in a position right now to significantly grow their advertising business, which has incredible margins, which can offset losses in other parts of the business, while platforms like Alphabet and Metta are struggling. How is this impacting the brands that you work with and obviously you help them grow their businesses in part with the help of Amazon and other big e-commerce companies? Yeah, I mean, we work with huge consumer packaged good companies, and these companies understand that during trying economic times, you can not stop spending. You can look at Procter and Gamble. You can look at Coca-Cola over their hundred year history. They always spend during trying times and they always come out ahead. That being said, CFO is that those organizations want every single dollar to be able to work really hard. And that's why Amazon is in a unique position with its advertising business during this time, because it has really, really strong return on investment. And so right now what we're seeing across Fortune 1000 consumer packaged good companies is that they have a dollar to spend. They're often moving it into environments like retail media, where there's guaranteed our ally. You have some interesting thoughts about buy now, pay later and how that might have made the current consumer situation worse. Can you share that? Yeah, absolutely. If you look at 2020 and 2021, which honestly within commerce are anomaly years, we always guide our customers to look at 2019. That's a much more realistic cost. But in 2020 and 2021, many consumers were trained to essentially spend money that they don't have. As interest rates have risen, all of a sudden consumers are recognizing that that by now pay later value proposition will put them in major debt and cost them so much. And so I share this because there was a lot of fake money that was being spent in the ecosystem. And if you remove that all of a sudden very quickly, you'll start to see trends that look more like 2019. And so in the long run, I actually think this is going to be benefit consumers because hopefully it'll prevent them from going into deeper debt or debt at altogether.