'Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast' Full Show 10/26/2022

00:00

I think the UK is the canary in the coal mine for everybody. Well, even for the US. For Janet Yellen, for the Fed. You don't want to do UK seems to be the conclusion from talking to foreign policy makers when it comes to budgetary constraints. Don't push it. You want to do a UK and Jordan Rochester that the G10 effects strategist over at Nomura. Things are never gonna have to sag ace as a brett futures right now and S & P negative three quarters of one per cent on the S & P 500. We are lower off the back of weaker than expected earnings after the close yesterday. Yields are lower two on treasuries, down 3 basis points on a 10 year, just not the 4 per cent close to four point one per cent. I say on treasuries because they're not on gilts. Year to year in the UK is up 11 basis points to a 10 year up about five further along the curve. 30S, 40s and 50s, a whole lot softer and least off the back of a series of headlines this morning suggesting that the UK government will delay the fiscal statement. They are going to delay that fiscal statement. That new date is November 17th. And what's the implication here that basically the Bank of England does not have any space to really pull back from a 100 basis point rate hike or something more aggressive in the face of inflation, and that is going to bleed into this whole rate structure to structure higher. It's unclear why they're doing this, as you pointed out rightly, John. Why not come out with some framework, some bones and say here, this is what it is. You're going to hear more deal details and it'll be our assessment on November 17. I think the chancellor is trying to do that right now. So let's get over to Lizzie Burton, a Westminster. Lizzie, the chancellor is speaking just moments ago. Walk us through what he had to say. Well, he's trying to reassure us after Mohamed El-Erian has said that this delay could reawaken the bond vigilantes, who says that there will be a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility. He's spoken to the BBC governor, Andrew Bailey. The priority is restoring economic stability. Debt will be falling in the medium term. They are willing to make politically embarrassing choices. This is what we've heard so far from the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt. He's kept his job. Ultimately, he wanted to press ahead with the original Halloween date. But what we've heard behind the scenes is that Rescue Sue not wanted the delay because, of course, this is premiership defining. In answer to your question, why did you not want to delay? He used to be the chancellor. Remember, he's going to want to delve right into these books. And as homeowners puts it, these are eye watering, difficult decisions that need to be made. Although former VOA and OMB are official, Charlie Bean has said that he expects the fiscal black hole may have shrunk from 40 billion pounds before to now just 30. Still, they are going to want to look closely at which levers are pulling Joe Weisenthal. November 17th feels like a lifetime away. Let's get to November 3rd. First of all, that's when Governor Bailey has to make a decision at the NPC with the Bank of England. Can you walk us through what the decision is going to look like now? Well, you have to take into account that we're now into double digit inflation. Back where we were in July. But given that we're not in the space of trust, genomics investors had pared back their bets from hundred to 75 basis points. I think you'll probably see you've still got the hawks on the committee who are worried about this getting out of control. And it wouldn't have taken at the last decision many more to join them, to push them towards a bigger hike. Well, they want to front load. Will they have less of a need to do that now, given that we seem to have someone who is desperate to reassure us that they've got their hand on the tiller, that they couldn't calm the markets. That is the ultimate message that Jeremy Hunt is making here, that they will balance the books in the medium term. So you have to wonder, will the GOP be reassured by this message from Jeremy Hunt over in the United States, Lizzie? They're starting to become some pushback against the Federal Reserve. And how quickly they're raising rates is very similar feeling in the United Kingdom right now. And on the margins, politicians coming out and accusing the Bank of England of moving too quickly given the deteriorating growth prospects. Is that something that's in the Zeit Geist? Well, swing of the pendulum. That would be after the whole summer. Andrew Bailey took flack for not acting fast enough on inflation. The BNP even being threatened with mandate review, although that seemed to drop by the wayside as soon as troops got into office. There may be criticism, of course, because this is hurting ordinary Britons. And one of the big criticisms of Russia soon, OK, is that he's so personally wealthy, he can't understand the plight of ordinary Britons in the cost of living crisis and then to have the Bank of England making it even harder with a massive rate hike. I'm sure that there are many people who don't want that. But you've seen mortgage costs coming down because markets have been reassured by Rashi not taking over. So I'm sure that many people have their views on the Bank of England, but at the moment it seems like they are leaning towards 75 basis points. Risky to DAX hurting his reign with popular support, that is sufficient. Should there be some sort of general election in two years? Look, he's got a huge mountain to climb here. All the latest polling shows that I think two thirds of people from from in a YouGov poll said that they thought he was out of touch. He's really going to have to make an effort to convince people that he's genuinely empathetic to their cause. He said a lot in front of Downing Street yesterday about how he's fixing the mistakes of his two predecessors. And yet if you look at his selection for cabinet, he is reappointed. The biggest names of trust, his cabinet, the three great offices of state cleverly brought him back and brought him. And of course, the home secretary supported this policy of shipping asylum seekers off to Rwanda. Does that look like the compassion that rushes soon? CAC was promising. I'm sure that this is the question that Labor's opposite the opposition leader let armor is going to be asking at prime minister's questions today, Braverman. They're seemingly because, you know, it's hard to do a deal with the Tory right in order to get into office, a complaint that the deputy labor leader until Arena has been making. So, you know, there's hope that this is the new era of boring versus boring and a calmer time. But getting into office is probably the easiest bit fresh U.S. Dollar Index. I think we'd all like to get forward and quickly. In the UK. Lizzie, thank you. Lizzie Borden in Westminster. PM's queues in the UK starting in about 35 minutes time. Lisa, I have to say, in normal times this is pretty straightforward. You've got a new prime minister. He wants to go through things and make sure that a fiscal plan is it and he's onboard with it. So you wait a little while. These aren't normal times. And I think this makes it very complicated for the Bank of England. I don't go too far with this, though, because there is an opportunity now for the chance from the prime minister to really lay out what they plan to do on November 17th. And if those plans, they spooked this market too much, maybe you can get back to, dare I say, business as usual. My issue is and this is where I'd push back just a little bit. If they pulled it over Liz Truss and came out with some sort of plan that did not actually become feasible and some sort of economic level, they had to walk back, that would be so damaging for the United Kingdom yet again. So that's my one pushback. That seems like maybe it's in their best interest to wait a little bit longer. I think yield curves a bit of a mess. I have to say, it's up nine basis points that are front and 10 years not doing much then that the longer end on a 30 year, 10 basis points as well. This market's been a bit of a mess over the last month. From New York. This is Bloomberg. Three days of big gains on the S & P 500 colliding with negative news after the close yesterday. Let's go straight to our futures right now and the S & P down seven tenths of 1 percent. Guidance from Microsoft, weak numbers from Google, not great matter. Coming up after the close, the Nasdaq 100 futures down one point six percent. A rally in the Treasury market. The House price growth data yesterday. And the United States not great at all. Yields lower, much lower and lower again this morning by three or four basis points on a 10 year to just north of 4 percent on a two year, down three basis points of 444. Bear in mind, we had a look at 460 in Friday session on a two year. We've backed away from those levels in a big way in the last couple of days, including in the session on Friday as well. What a finish of foreign exchange. What you do see right the way through G10 this morning is a much, much weaker dollar. And even with the concerns in the U.K. that pound strength, it sticks 115 60 in a high recession, bromo 116 20 on cable at the end of September, 1 0 350. So we've gone from what, 350, which is a generational low in a currency. And now we're back at 115, 60. And some people might say this is very much a Britain story. There is leadership. And Rishi Snack is thought to be coming out as a more conservative plan of austerity. This markets also could be very much a dollar story. I mean, there are reports that China is selling its dollar holdings in order to support the yuan, that we see that kind of intervention coming from over in Japan. How much is that also a big piece of what's going on more broadly? This is what the rest of the world wants to see right now. Japanese, Chinese, the Europeans, you'd imagine this is what they want to see. Well, I mean, this makes it easier for them to not import inflation to such a big degree. At the same time, how sustainable is it if it's just a matter of selling dollars or selling affects reserves and there is no structural change in either the economic outlook or some of the monetary policies of the likes of Kuroda. If you'd like the update on the United Kingdom, the sequencing before today looked a little something like this at the end of October. You were set to get a fiscal statement from the chancellor and the British government, and then on November 3rd, you would have a Bank of England rate decision and ultimately the BSE, the NPC, would be able to sit around a table that have the fiscal plan and they could make a monetary policy decision. Well, we understand from this morning it's that plan will be delayed. That statement from the fiscal side of things from the U.K. government will now come on November 17th. So when the NPC gets around a table, Lisa, there were half those plans, I guess will have a decent idea of the direction of travel from the British government because we'll hear from really soon at the prime minister in about 30 minutes time. OK, but you raise this and I think it's a really important point. The market moves now. They're not going to wait until November 17th to move. So how much are they going to adjust their plan depending on where the market is? And if they do see some sort of being moved, they pull that up. I mean, this is the issue when you have a vigilante market. How much do they pressure a really soon act that's trying to be deliberate and methodical and playing both sides here? Because I'm not sure the right answer, but it shows a real tricky bind right now that the U.K. isn't. I'd say relative to the moves we've seen in the bond market, specifically the gilt market over the last month, a move of 70 basis points that are front end is not a major, major move. I mean, we were talking about 50 basis point moves several weeks ago. Absolutely. I would agree. Well, what happens if the Bank of England says, OK, we've got to go 100 basis points? We have no idea what they're going to do with Cheryl concerned about what's going on with inflation. Does that change the equation for that and what comes out November 17th? Do they start to feel pressure? I'm just. Right now, you're right. The moves aren't that major because pretty soon act seems to be the controlling kind of, you know, status quo and bringing things back on the rails. How long can that for now at least sooner can hunt seem to have the credibility that quiet saying and trust did not have to? Your point was that how long does that stick? I guess we get to first test in Qs in about 27 minutes time and then we'll get reaction from Lizzie BURDEN from Westminster to. Joining us now is Asa Linnaeus, the global head of ethics strategy at RBC. So I'd love your reaction to what we're hearing from the British government and ultimately what it means for pound sterling with cable singer high. The session are 116 20 this morning. Sure. I think, as you said, a lot of this is dollar weakness rather than sterling strength. But on the UK side, some interesting developments because I think soon I can hunt probably right to actually delay that statement suddenly from October 30 first. I mean, the tabloid writers would have had a field day with the Halloween headlines. And yes, it makes the Bank of England's decision a lot harder on November 3rd. But I think what's so lacking, Hunter hoping is that if the current momentum continues, you can see global bond yields actually coming down everywhere, that the whole they have to fell on November 17th will actually be smaller rather than larger. I have no idea. Lisa, why was ever October 30 first? As soon as I saw the headline is exactly what I said. Why are they doing this somehow? Oh, my gosh. I always feel like I kind of wanted to be October 30 first so that we can see those tabloid headlines. I mean, is that really a reason to delay? A lot of people talked about the incompetence of the former leader. I always had a problem with the October 31. I think it's great timing, major particulars. So we do have a meeting of the NPC, the bank, giving that the decision will come on November 3rd. Does this complicate things for them? And to what degree? I think for this meeting, probably 75 and then wait and see further out the curve. That's quite a lot in the price. And actually we're looking for, say, you know, June 23, Sonya's to rally a little bit, but they don't need to make those decisions right now. They suddenly don't need to give any forward guidance. No, they'll be very much guided by what comes out on November 17th and the save the market as they make each and every decision. So, yes, they're not in an easy position, but I think that position is a lot easier now than it was a few weeks ago. Also, as you said, this is also very much a dollar weakness story. How sustainable is that dollar weakness? And that's a critical question is, I mean, we had on Friday that apparent shift in rhetoric from the Fed right before the blackout. Then over the weekend, developments in China made markets a little bit risk averse on Monday. Now appears to be timing again. Now we've seen near a dollar break, some pretty big levels, not just parity, but the downtrend that really started in January. And so if we see a combination of lower yields, slightly higher equities, I think the dollar will be in a little bit of trouble the next month ahead. Longer term, structurally, like you said, it doesn't change anything fundamentally. But for now, I do think there's a little bit of profit taking and a relief rally for other currencies. John, also, as you're saying, on Friday, we got hints of something different from the Federal Reserve. Is she talking about a particular article in The Wall Street Journal? Is that really what people are hinging this on? I don't think you need to read the article in The Wall Street Journal. I think Mary Daly said it for South over the San Francisco Fed. I think other Fed presidents have said the same thing. This whole idea about a step down, though, can you have a step down without the CPI confirming a deceleration in inflation a much bigger way? Now we can all identify falling prices. And I've heard the pushback and I'm sure I'm going to get it any minute now. Mean, all messaging lights up. I get all of that. It's not about what I think the Fed should do is what they're going to tell us. They will do what they're telling us they will do is that they need a convincing, convincing several months may be worth of core data that tells them that they're on a trajectory back towards a 2 percent inflation target. Well, and there's this other question of, let's say the Fed does have a step down. Right. And then they keep rates at four and a half percent for a prolonged period of time or else. Is that going to mean that the dollar is going to be weaker or does that mean that it will be stronger because it will be a more persistent higher yield and it means that the rest of the world isn't catching up necessarily at the same pace? Right. And that's what I wanted to come on to. You know, the structural comment, because to your point, Lisa, if they are going to keep rates at 4 and 1/2 percent and yes, other central banks are hiking, but they're also beginning to slow down, the dollar is going to maintain that yield advantage and that's going to maintain effectively the status of the highest carrier, one of the highest carry currencies within G10 and even relative to several emerging markets. So, you know, I think you've got to distinguish the kind of short term tactical repositioning from the longer term structural moves at the moment. We've not yet seen that turnaround in U.S. inflation that will really get the Fed to actually cut rates rather than just pause the hikes. So bear with me. This isn't exactly a butterfly theory. But how much is the UK getting a reprieve from what Japan and China are doing to try to support their currencies? I mean, it's often been said that politics is all about timing and you can't exactly feel sorry for less trust, but you can look at mobile developments and feel like. Had she not had such terrible timing, she perhaps might have lasted longer than that. Let us know. What I'll say is that, yes, there is a bit of a reprieve here for the UK, but secondly, they have their work cut out as well. It's not going to be straightforward sailing, especially the current count as it is at the moment. Did you remember when F1 got really excited about step down and rate hikes early this month? And it was because the RPA over in Australia didn't go 50. They went 25? Well, we had CPI data out of Australia overnight for the third quarter and it's surprise. Big time to the upside. ISE. I know this is a lagging indicator of things and I'm sure the RBA has got a lot of tightening in the pipeline. But is that a warning shot to this Federal Reserve? Hard, but I think Causa will be interesting to see how the Bank of Canada reacts today. If you recall, the Bank Canada hiked in March just a couple of weeks ahead of the Fed, and at the time they were very much seen as, you know, leading things. The RBA was still very much stuck in its forward guidance. So let's see what the banks can do today. Very finely balanced decision between 75 and 50. I think a lot of people will be looking at that as a sign perhaps of things to come. So wonderful to hear from you, as always. As Alan OSTER of RBC, thank you very much. On the situation with the Fed and beyond, including the UK. The headlines from the chancellor in the last 50 minutes or so were willing to make politically embarrassing choices. Many changes affect our forecast even in the last 24 hours. The accuracy in the forecasts is, quote, very important on the sequencing. And I think the sequencing is problematic for many of you, I'm sure. Would it make much more sense to have the fiscal plan than the monetary policy decision? We're not going to get that. The chancellor said he discussed the new timetable, Lisa, with the Bank of England governor. So he's had that conversation with Governor Bailey in. It's over to you, Governor. Baby. Now, next week, November 13. So how does he handle this rate, especially given that inflation is still considerable and that there is going to be some sort of likelihood of an austerity kind of plan? Do they raise by 100 basis points and kind of come out of shock? And are I keep going back to the fact that Bank of England is underwhelmed with respect to rate hikes? Again, without a doubt. So how much do they need to regain a sense of credibility on that side to say, look, we see that inflation as the foremost problem, we're not going to get involved in political games? This is our view. I'd love to know what they're going to do with Q2 and for how long. I keep bringing this up an affair and do it again. The ECB had to come up with its own little mechanism, which hasn't been activated yet, typically to deal with spreads TPA. Typically the transmission protection instrument, whatever that is that the O'Jays had to intervene in the affects market. The Bank of England had to intervene and the gilt market and the Federal Reserve's doing KUTI But many, many people. Do you think Kuti is going to make it to 2023? We've had the financial stability concerns in the likes of the U.K. We've had them in Europe before they even got going. We've had Japan had to step back in. The reason I ask this is because we caught up with Mohamed El-Erian yesterday and he said if this Fed backs away, it's going to be for financial stability reasons. And that's not great. And if they have to do, it's because of financial stability reasons, he thinks they get stuck in a quagmire of stagflation. That's a big, big problem. A major issue I have with a lot of people. The moments to come on the program. They say the pivot, the pause, the step down, it's really, really, really bullish. OK. It might be in the short term, but it's not if it's for the wrong reasons. And that's what I think Mohamed El-Erian and others are trying to say. And this is what we heard from some of it yesterday. He was saying it's not clear and 10 year treasuries aren't necessarily screaming buy here because of just that fear, which is very much on people's minds. Futures on the S & P right now down seven tenths of one per cent more tech earnings. Still to come, we'll catch up with Ashok Matt Miller, the deputy CEO CIO of fixed income over at Neuberger Berman. From New York, this is Bloomberg. Keeping you up today with news around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Matteo. New British Prime Minister Rishi Sue NASDAQ has delayed an economic plan that was due to be delivered on Monday. It will now be released on November 17th, according to Sue Next Office. He wants more time to make the, quote, right decisions on managing the British economy. Our number one priority is economic stability and restoring confidence that the United Kingdom is a country that pays its way. The government wants to close a fiscal gap that could be as much as 46 billion. Europe is running out of time to act on natural gas before winter. The bloc's still can't agree on what a price cap should mean. Policymakers have gotten a break. There is a surplus of gas in Europe, thanks in part to warm weather, but that's cause a sense of urgency to fade. New York still the most expensive rental market in the U.S., but Boston has now passed San Francisco for a second place on the list, according to rental listing companies dumper. The median one bedroom rent in New York now three thousand eight hundred sixty dollars. Boston rose almost 6 percent this month, three thousand sixty, while San Francisco is forty dollars less. Google parent Alphabet appears to be preparing for tough times as the economy slows. The company reported earnings and revenue that missed expectations. Advertising sales also were less than expected. Later, Alphabet said it would slow hiring and control expenses. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Mateo. This is Bloomberg. The risk of a U.S. recession uncomfortably high. I don't like it where it is. I don't think it's a done deal. I don't think it's 100 percent. The labor market is still strong, but it requires a Fed that has a lot more skill and a lot more luck because it no longer has time. The brilliant Mohammed Al Shery Ahn, blending opinion columnist and president of Queens College, Cambridge. If you just tuned again, futures recovering a little bit on the equity market. The S & P 500 down by six tenths of one per cent. The underperformance, of course, on the Nasdaq, where the big weightings are taken by big tech and big tech, disappointed after the close yesterday. We'll get to that in just a moment. You oughta lower by four basis points on a 10 year just north of 4 percent. The dollar is a whole lot weaker. Euro dollar with a one in front of it for the first time in a long time above parity here. A total positive, about five or six tenths of one percent. Lisa, going into the ECB tomorrow and I said this a few times this week, I never thought we'd see a week where the PMI ISE were in the 40s and we'd see the ECB, never mind hiking, but hiking 75 basis points. And how far away are we from politicians pushing back and a much more meaningful way? You've got hints of that in the US. You also get hints of that from the Italian prime minister. How much are they going to start pushing back and saying, ISE, maybe you don't need to do this. It's not the right way to go about reducing inflation hints of that. I think you're being quite comfortable reporting yesterday. I felt that the Senate Banking Committee share Sherrod Brown has written a letter to Chairman Powell that said we must avoid having our short term advanced and strong labor market overwhelmed by the consequences of aggressive monetary actions to decrease inflation, especially when the Fed's actions do not address its main drivers. Chairman Powell in Jackson Hole talked about pain. I keep going back to that speech in Jackson Hole at the end of August. He talked about the amount of pain we'd have to go through because the greater pain was not dealing with it. Well, we're about to see some of that pain potentially in the labor market. And the political pushback you're going to get is starting to build down in Washington. But it's on the margins, right? Yes, we have heard that from Sherrod Brown. But how much is this becoming the mainstream, this sort of drumbeat? Is this just basically ahead of the midterms to try to shift the blame or is this something that's sincere, where people think that the Fed is actually going too fast at a time when inflation is the highest that we've seen in 40 years? I'm not sure about that. I think it was a politician. It's definitely politics. But I imagine it's also a bit of both. Yeah, I think that concern the Sherrod Brown House is a concern that many economists on this program have politically when he's talking to tech earnings. After the close, we get Facebook. We've had the outspend disappoint over a snap. It's disappointed over at Google. We get Switzer potentially in the next hour or so. Mandy Hang Seng joins us right now, senior technology analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. Mandy. What are you learning about ad spending, some of these big tech companies? Yeah, I think alphabet results show that not everything was priced then. You know, we talk about negative revisions and how we've seen, you know, SNAP top line being revised 30 percent for next year. In the case of Alphabet, the estimates have come down by 10 percent. But guess what? They came out with a disappointing brand and the guidance doesn't seem to be very optimistic. So right now, you have a combination of slowing top line growth. And I think the part that was the most disappointing was on the margin side. Their structure continues to go out of control. They talked about lowering headcount for the next quarter by 50 percent. But still, it's just, you know, the fixed costs continue to rise. And that is what is showing up in alphabets margins, which were down almost 300 basis points below consensus expectations. Let's pass Jason Kelly. We've heard a lot of tech layoffs talk add. There's questions about how much more they have to go. Man Mandy, are you saying that there need to be very deep cuts to Google's staff in order to become more efficient the way that stock investors would like to see? I think it's more about why are they growing headcount by 25 percent when they could see that the top line was decelerating. And granted, you know, there was some pull forward last year. I mean, in the same quarter last year, they grew 41 percent. Tough. Come get it. But at the same time, you could see the trend line in terms of, you know, the advertisers pausing and, you know, slowing down. Why did they have to grow the headcount by 25 percent? And I think that is what is baffling in terms of how they manage the cost structure. I mean, this is not the first downturn that alphabet is going through. So clearly, I think some answers around what is it that will be the next leg of growth because they talk about cloud and how, you know, that will be the next leg of growth. Clearly, that's dilutive to the overall margins. And I think in the case of YouTube, there was a marked deceleration. So the headcount growth really is concerning when it comes to outlook. But this isn't just an ad spend issue. Right. Because we also got Microsoft and those shares are also falling because of the disappointing forecast for the issue for the cloud computing unit. How much does this indicate a broader pullback in even some of the services that people thought as essential and in a structural shift higher, that's going to lead to further and deeper cuts abroad among the big tech complex. I think in the case of cloud, you're going to see a digestion phase. Clearly, you know, we saw above trend growth when it comes to digital transformation and just IPO spending overall. So you're going to see a pause. But in terms of secular growth in cloud, nothing is changing. We still think as cloud will grow, you know, high teens and it's it's a pretty large addressable market at this point of time, 400 billion plus. So I think in the case of Microsoft, specially on the cloud side, that will be more like a quarter to growth, normalization more than anything else. But ad spend, you know, you really have to think about is search saturated. And granted, YouTube is going to grow, you know, at a healthy 25, 30 percent clip once we come out of this downturn. But the real concern is around the search cash cow. And, you know, how much room does Google have to grow over there? Google Alphabet. I hate calling Alphabet down hard in the free market, down about 5 or 6 percentage points. Microsoft, a similar move, slower a little bit later mandate we get meter high. Calling it matter to conquer is to this and everybody Facebook our mandate. We get Facebook after the close a little bit later. We've talked a lot about how they have different different clients, different customers when it comes to outspend, mandate, the price of the story. It's been battered this year. You know that. Wow. What are you expecting for Facebook a little bit later? More pain, more estimate cuts, post earnings. And look, I think in the case of Facebook, you're going to see ad pricing compression. I mean, clearly they are the worst hit when it comes to their Apple's privacy changes and the fact that they're not diversified. In the case of Alphabet, at least you have got top line diversification, although it's dilutive to margins. NIKKEI of Facebook, this is 98 percent, you know, advertising revenue. And people are complaining about, you know, their Oculus reality labs and how it's a big drag on free cash flow. All these companies have to think about capital return. Even the alphabet didn't mention a word about capital returns, buybacks. And you're not thinking about why would a shareholder be in these companies that they're not getting that return because the share count isn't going down and the margins are going down. A free cash flow margins are going down. So I think that is the answer that Facebook has to think about. But clearly there will be a lot of top line pressure in print. It's a different world mandate. Let's catch up tomorrow. We've all had a little look at Facebook after the close a little bit later. Matt Miller is down by about 4 percent. Google is down by five point nine per cent in early trading. And later, I think what was interesting about the earnings yesterday is just the broad sweep of things. It was I.T. budgets, it was digital spend, it was machinery, industry, autos, the concerns all over the place after the close yesterday. Everybody saying that there's a lot of different differentiation within the tech complex, kind of got a dose of cold water on that because shell differentiation is being beaten up in different ways. How much is this going to lead to further job cuts in the tech world? And that's really going to be the theme, I think, throughout all of these earnings, those tech names dragging down the S & P 500, we're down by about seven tenths of one percent on the S & P. There is a rally in the Treasury market. Treasury yields are lower on a 10 year in America by 4 basis points. And this dollar is a whole lot weaker from New York City. This is pulling back. The volatility, the fear that capitulation has really not been there yet. We do have a recession in Pennsylvania. I suspect it may not be as bad as some of the more extreme forecasts that are out there. Have the markets seen their bottom? We're all talking about the risk of recession, but markets sell to me. Don't have it priced in. I think it's very hard to see something that's going to be a smooth landing in any way. The financial strains are going to become more severe because right now the Fed is on the way to go from 3 towards 5 percent. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Three days of gains colliding with negative news after the close yesterday, live from New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning for our audience worldwide. This is Bloomberg Surveillance on TV and radio alongside Lisa Abramowicz some Jonathan Ferro. T.K. back with us tomorrow. Equity futures down six tenths of one per cent on the S & P. We've had three big days of gains, Rameau, and we get some bad earnings, I would say, after the close Satya Nadella. Especially given that this is in the big tech world and there already had been such beaten up expectations considering that they'd failed to meet that bar raises some big concerns for some of the other tech earnings that we get today and tomorrow. It's earnings from Google, the disappoint. It's the gainers from Microsoft that disappoints. And this was always going to be about the guidance. Never mind 3Q. It's tell us what you think for for Q and beyond. We've got a decent picture of that just yet from these big names. It's not good. I mean, I know it's through Texas Instruments in there as well. I know we don't talk about them as much, but as you pointed out, this is a broader swath of the tax fear. This isn't just a small electronics and things like iPhones or other things. This area, just the broad industrial complex, as you point out. So how can this be positive, especially when it's broad based? It's not just ad spend. It's also with respect to the investment in the cloud. It's outspend its I.T. investment. It's beyond that. It's machinery, it's industry. Let's talk about house price growth as well. That data point, I have to say, typically at 9 a.m., 30 minutes away from the open, about that data comes out. And for years, I would just ignore no one cares. For years now, all of a sudden, it moves the bond market and moves equities to what you saw is these fastest deceleration in the increase year over year in home prices ever. And just now, we're seeing that 30 year fixed mortgage rates are topping 7 percent for the first time in 20 years, according to MBA data. Clearly, home mortgage rates are putting a huge chill on housing. How much does this actually bleed into the CPI? People are actually excited to see this because they think, oh, this is great. This means a deceleration in inflation. And other people come out and they say actually, prices are still rising. It's going to take a while to go into CPI. Oh, and guess what? Wages may also be increasing at a faster pace. We'll wait to see that on Friday with ECI, the Fed decision coming up next week. The ECB tomorrow, the Bank of England as well. Next Thursday, we'll get to the U.K. in just a moment. Equity futures right now on the S & P down six tenths of one per cent on the Nasdaq. A whole lot lower off the back of some disappointing tax numbers. More Facebook tech after the close. Brad ISE gonna go through that for you in just a moment. You to lower the bond market on its own year by 4 basis points, just north of 4 per cent on a 10 year treasury. Big moves in the affects market, though. Tons of dollar weakness against the euro. Euro dollar positive six tenths of one per cent. I'm struggling to get used to parity now, Lisa, but we're back above parity on euro dollar. Do you think that you have to get used to it? I've got no idea. I mean, that's really the question. Can we get used to this? Is the dollar weakness a story that is more pervasive having to do with the rest of the world? Or is this an issue of arguably, perhaps intervention by some major Asian banks? So what's coming up in just a moment, we're going to hear from U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sumac. He's taking his first prime minister questions. How much can he give us some insight into what that plan will be that they plan to unleash on November 17th. They want to get a full assessment of it. That might be a good thing in terms of prudence, however it does. As Sharma was mentioning, put the Bank of England in a little bit of a difficult, difficult situation. We are seeing a slight bit of pound strength. Tony Abigail Doolittle. This may be the moment of the day. The Bank of Canada rate decision, they tend to be the frontrunner. If they decelerate the piece of their rate hikes. How much does that set the tone for a step down at the Federal Reserve? And I'm sure that people like, why are you doing that? But it's I mean, I think that that's actually feasible. Right? They have set the tone. Sure. And we'll see what they do. I mean, I'm laughing because if I step down stuff just really quickly, I know that you're laughing. And this has been a conversation for about a month, maybe longer. I know it may be too much. But I think people are getting hopeful that perhaps we're getting to that point and maybe we'll even get some market disruption in the meadows as we were talking about after the bell Facebook. How much does there confirm this feeling of advertising really decelerating and how much do they sort of add to the gloom that we're hearing? And what point does this lead to layoffs? And I really that's what I'm gonna be listening for. How much is Facebook A cut its staff and how much is this really setting the tone for others? How much is Twitter going to cut of stuff once Elon Musk gets hold of the engineers? You know, so evidently he's going to buy it, right? Friday he's going to close. We'll see Carlin on the banks. You're skeptical. No. I just think, you know, I remain open minded about this story. You're not alone. Because I got this message on the Bloomberg has said, imagine a world without an obsession with a most Twitter deal. UK politics and Fed speaker diarrhea. What would we talk about? The weather, how beautiful the world is. Joining us around the table to talk about the weather and how beautiful the world is is an umbrella. The global equity senior research analyst over at Invesco. And a great catch up with you. We've had a big rally in the last three days. We often do this. But I've got to ask the question, how do you know the difference between a bear market rally and something more durable? Good question, Jonathan. And the answer is you really don't until it's well behind you. But here are a few things that we do know. We know that investors obviously skittish as the Fed pulls away the punchbowl of easy money. And that's going to lead to a lot of mispricing and unsold. As people position for this new world and in these situations, historically, you've always seen that when we're through the worst, the biggest gains off the next leg of the cycle usually come in the first third of the cycle when the fundamentals are still deteriorating, when there's still gloom and doom, when sentiment is still negative. So we know that whether this is a bear market rally or the real deal. You don't want to be sitting it out till someone blows the all clear whistle. And so we are still judiciously bullish on equities. There's a lot of long term forces to be excited about. Once you look beyond the short term noise and all the headwinds that you've been talking about, equities ultimately are a claim on human progress. And there are so many forces pushing GDP higher over the next five, ten, whatever years that we believe that, you know, mass affluence, new technology, aging, restructuring, these big forces that we call mantra will continue to drive equities and compound them over any long term. What did you say? A claim on human dominance or progress? Progress. Do I really want to buy into the player on human progress made like ISE about? I mean, I have to say, I'm just wondering. I mean, I'm not going to get into that. We don't have to go access DAX. I am curious, though, of whether the recent earnings cause you any questions or pause about what kind of claim on human progress we have at this moment? Well, existentially speaking, these are just for a second. The one tree that has never, ever worked in the history of mankind is to be short human progress that has never worked. Right. And as Jeff Bezos said, stands by dogmatic human beings have an immense ability to innovate themselves out of a hole. So moving on from, you know, high falutin human progress to what happened yesterday. It's in the headlines that you've put up this morning, right? It's not positive. It's not a sure thing. But we're not having any data points here that suggest the bottom is falling out and that things are effectively negative. We're seeing a slowdown in budgets. We're seeing more scrutiny. Decisions are being pushed out. It's like turbulence on an airplane and put on your seat belts. But the oxygen masks on, dropping it. So are you buying big tech? We are always buying any stream of cash flows where the net present value is higher than the stock price. And with big tech, the larger case for tech or these stocks is extraordinary. Right? I mean, we're living in a world delusion with data. These business models are a thing of beauty. You know, there. Hi there. Low capital intensity. They're very high. Returns on equity investors would be unwise to ignore big tech. But at the same time, in light of the environment that we've been talking about, you want to be judicious. You want to be in places that have a strong position on the value chain, that have some kind of pricing power and margin sustainability, clean balance sheets and copious amounts of free cash flow. Everything you've said, we could have said at the start of the year, can we? We could have, but the valuations would be a lot higher. So this, you know. Sure. But that's my point. Everything you've said is true and could have been true at the start the year and we're down by more than 20 percent on the NASDAQ. Haven't we got to reappraise each how much these companies are worth the multiple we want to pay on them? Now we've just blown up 10 years worth of central banks boost in bond buying, leaving rates at zero C negative rates elsewhere. Isn't that the ultimate challenge for us now to work out the price of the risk free asset and the price of risk? And for me, that's an ongoing process. Isn't that an ongoing process for even a team as well? Yes. The one difference between the beginning of the year and now is that valuations are significantly different. Right. So that changes the entire calculus for an equity investor, because at some point everything at a price and at some point when things do get priced in, the risk reward becomes asymmetric. So on a case by case basis, some things are starting to look attractive. The part that I think we've had, you know, sort of a sobering moment on people who played on the speculative end of the spectrum, the jam tomorrow stories where it was all about taking in free money, growing gang like gangbusters and, you know, having some in the dominant business model manifest at some future date. That story's definitely gone out the window. And I mean, wonderful to catch up with you. Let's do this again. I'm not going to die there at Invesco, but a tough day for equities after a big three days of gains. Only S & P 500 ISE say tough, weighed down by seven tenths of one percent. Not a major move, but lower on the Nasdaq. We're gonna catch up the man with the crystal ball. It's my full Senate block. And Stanley, the CIO and chief U.S. equity strategist, would do that in the next town. This is a man has called this market pretty well over the last year and just last week came out and said you could get a short term tactical rally and leave. So I guess what, we got a very big week of gains. Yeah. What did he say? Forty two hundred. But we could get up to 4000, those kind of levels. So we're getting there. And then bottom falls out. But, you know, I like nine years idea of a claim on him, a product. So you can sue me. I mean it's like keeps me going after Nouriel Roubini yesterday. But this issue right now of how much do we have to price in a new valuation structure, as you raised is the question. And it's unknown because people don't understand what the end point is and what this inflationary regime is. And it's a really important point that underpins a lot of the volatility we've been seeing. Still trying to figure that out, trying to figure out what happens in the UK. Well, we know that we'll get a fiscal statement on November 17th where reporting, Lisa, some of the ideas that are coming about from the U.K. government coming in into that fiscal statement, the U.K. seeking to plug a 35 billion pound fiscal hole on November 17th. According to officials, the Treasury has drawn up 104 options to cut spending. 104, 104. Very specific stuff. Exactly. I love it. But this is going to be painful. It's going to at a time where we have high prices, a cost of living crisis, and we're going to see some austerity from the British government. And how much is Reckless Eunuch who has been in the business world and is a wealthy individual? How much will he target some of the businesses with taxes and things that really Liz Truss tried to move away from? How much does he double down on that in order to plug that gap? You know, I talked to the day off to watch PM chiefs and take his message to me right now. A joint PM Q's question time with the prime minister and Lizzy Burnham is going to give us some insights to what they're talking about. I think he's practicing his his role playing with jury duty. Know he's trying to figure out. It's like, you know, in the quiet. I've actually got no idea what a gang banging on the table features on the S & P down seven tenths of one per cent. We'll catch up with Lizzie over in Westminster in just a moment. The prime minister in the U.K. spending does need to be paid for. This is Bloomberg. Keeping you up today with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. New British prime minister where Sue Nak has delayed an economic strategy announcement that was due to be delivered on Monday. It will now be released on November 17th. According to Sue Next Office, he wants more time to make the, quote, right decisions on managing the British economy. Our number one priority is economic stability and restoring confidence that the United Kingdom is a country that pays its way. The government wants to close a fiscal gap of more than 40 billion. Bloomberg's learn that Elon Musk is promising to close the acquisition of Twitter by Friday. Musk made the pledge in a video conference call with bankers helping fund the deal. They're providing 13 billion dollars in debt financing. The European Union's executive arm will lay out plans to drastically cut pollution levels across the bloc today. That could potentially eliminate more than 70 percent of the 300000 premature deaths annually over the next decade. Overhauling air pollution will bring the EU closer to guidelines laid out by the World Health Organization, and Deutsche Bank is signaling that it may exceed its full year revenue target. The German banks traders kept taking business from rivals and rising interest rates fuel income from lending. Deutsche Bank saw fixed income trading jumped 38 percent in the third quarter, beating most of the U.S. investment banks. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Matteo. This is Bloomberg. Prime Minister and I have decided that it is prudent to make that statement on the 17th of November when it will be upgraded to a full autumn statement and I've discussed this last night with the governor of the Bank of England. He understands the reasons for doing that. And I'll continue to work very closely with him. Over to you. Governor Bailey, the bank having the decision next Thursday. That was Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the U.K.. The prime minister really soon asked, declining to say just moments ago in parliament if benefits will rise with inflation. Brahma, we're going to find out what these spending plans look like in about a month from now. And this bank of him, it's got to anticipate that with their decision next week and the likelihood is there will probably strip back a lot of the benefits. They probably won't spend as much. I mean, that's basically what needs to happen, saying that you have to spend four, you have to cover some of what you spend. I do wonder, though, how much the Bank of England did Andrew Bailey is in the hot seat and you see this column from a former Fed official coach Lakota coming out and basically saying that Marcus didn't oust trusts. It was the Bank of England that dead by not plugging the gap in the regulatory hole. That was some of these pension plans, the pension schemes. How much is this going to be a political issue for Andrew Bailey to try to do the least damage at this next meeting? Look, I know it's a sport to beat up on central banks. I'm happy to participate. Know that. Of course. Of course. Made a career of doing that. I'm not saying this. I'm saying it becomes this Bank of England. Yes. I have a certain. Just a little dose of sympathy. I think they were incredibly concerned about contributing to fiscal dominance or perceived fiscal dominance. And if they had done so, we would have had a much, much bigger problem in the United Kingdom. Having said that, they do have a responsibility to make sure that financial instability, does it make things even worse? And there was clearly a financial instability concern in the United Kingdom. I would argue that is getting less and less clear how central bankers move themselves in the political discourse, how they remove themselves from offering up either some fiscal discipline or offering up, you know, some sort of fiscal stability to basically say you guys can do whatever you want, because at this moment their policies are directly moving total in tandem with what's going on fiscally. This is the irony of this. If you try to avoid the politics, you become a part of the politics anyway. There's no way to avoid it. That's another way of saying it. And that's what we're seeing. And so, you know, at what point does Andrew Bailey try to stay out of politics at this tenuous moment with a rate decision that's really important from an economic perspective with inflation. But you've now got governments worldwide, including the central banks in the politics. We've talked about this operation Independence for a long time and developed markets. But look at what's happening in the United States. We've had Senator Warren with at Senator Sanders, and now we've got the Senate Banking Committee chair, Sherrod Brown, writing a letter to Chairman Pound, according to Punchbowl News just yesterday, complaining about rate hikes. We're going to see so much more of this, so much more of this. And what's amazing to me is that the people in power. Did you hear much complaints about zero rates at the Federal Reserve when those people were in power taking advantage of it? And this is the the other edge of that sort. Where is the political responsibility at a time when you need to come up with long term plans and you've got short term election cycles? And what's expedient from the election cycle might not be what's expedient for the economy. You've got problems worldwide right now. Let's talk about some of them with Bloomberg's Burton over at Westminster. Lizzie, you've been hearing the prime minister speaking in parliament in the last 50 minutes or so. What did you hear? Well, John, if you saw the grown ups back in the room, maybe think I can request where see my press. The reset button sounded a lot like the responses that we heard at the dispatch box as his predecessors, Keir Starmer was using the same old same attack lines that we kind of thought he would. He accused Russia of making a grubby deal with Sue Ellen Bravo Moon and putting her back as home secretary. By grubby deal, he means that he's had to negotiate with the Tory right in order to get back into office. Then to Keir Starmer attacked Ritchie, sued for his wife's tax status. He asked when the non Donnelly is going to get closed. He referred to a video that showed Richie Sealock saying that rich constituencies are going to get more funding. He's really trying to show that message to DAX out of touch in a cost of living crisis. And Sue DAX response was to respond to refer to Jeremy Corbyn again, to insult Keir Starmer about living in North London again. And it's a worrying time, actually, because she sulak is polls to be. But two thirds of people think that he is out of touch with the British people. So it's an image that he really needs to turn around. I just want to come into your to pay off benefits raising in line with inflation. The appointment of Mel Stride to work and Pensions Secretary is telling. Even if there's no confirmation yet that benefits are going to rise in line with inflation, see stride wanted that to happen. So perhaps that indicates that it will. And also on the Bank of England. Perhaps what needs to happen? This is what former policymakers say to me is more oversight of the financial stability measures. And perhaps that's a job for the Treasury Select Committee. And it links with the Metal Stride question because he has vacated the chairman's seat at the Treasury Select Committee. So perhaps a job for his new successor. Let is just quickly here. Are you surprised that the four other the other members of parliament didn't come in hot and what this new plan was and what the contours of the November 17th issue was going to be? I have to say they're still going, so I can't I can't tell you exactly whether any of them have gone in or not yet, but I think really the overwhelming message from the government is that it wants to consider these plans in depth. It is promising to balance the books in the medium term and saying that they are in touch with the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility closely. And so there isn't going to be a huge surprise, as there was with trust and the mini budget. They're trying to say they've learned their lessons and the bond vigilantes don't need to come out this time. So when in terms of what it means for the Bank of England, it hasn't really changed the rate expectations for the November meeting. What you might see is 50, 55, 70 debate between 50 and 75 basis points. And given the remarks from some of the NPC recently, maybe some words about a lower set of hikes down the line. Say because they've said that market pricing is too high right now. That was Ben Broadbent just last week. Thank you, Lizzie. Great to catch up. Lizzie Burton there over in Westminster. Futures right now down about a half of one per cent, recovering just a little bit. It's a new world. How many times have we said that the last couple of years and then the world changes again? The prime minister in the U.K. really soon saying this, Lisa, inflation is the enemy. And inflation right now, if anyone in power is the enemy. So how do you counter it? Right. And how do you. That's the problem. And how much can really the politicians do that? How much are they willing to do that perhaps is the better question, because is it going to be austerity? Is it going to be some sort of investment that they can't pay for right now based on where how high rates are without really cutting back pretty dramatically with the economic growth in every single economic downturn for the last several decades has been met with some form of countercyclical circuit breaker. A different fiscal policy are constrained now by monetary policy makers who are grappling with inflation. That's a challenge for the economy and it's a challenge for this market to future slow it by half of one per cent. From New York. This is Bloomberg. Two hours away from the opening bell. Here's the price action equities down by five or six tenths of one per cent on a S & P 500, much lower on the Nasdaq 100 down by one point five percent. Alphabet disappoints. I can tell you Microsoft disappoints on guidance. Brammer is going to run you through that. And just a moment in the bond market to stance and 30s. Think about the journey where we've been over the last week on Friday through 460 right now on a two year back to 443 year to lower again the house price growth data out of the United States yesterday, softer, much more negative than anticipated. Yields slowed by five basis points today and much lower yesterday. Two on a ten year down by another five to just north of 4 per cent on a US 10 year. A ton of focus on the UK right now. We've also got to focus on the other side of the story, which is just a much, much, much weaker dollar 3G tent, much, much weaker dollar and pound sterling 115 81. I said think about the journey. Well, cable's at 115. Earlier on it was through 116. It's up about one per cent on the session today. And at the end of September, it was 1 0 350, Lisa. So that's quite a range on a major currency pair over the last month or so. So how many people have you talked to who say with conviction they're all Emma Chandra, they're buying the pound here they think is a great bargain? Think I speak to anyone with conviction about last year. I mean, how many people do some kind of problem that now I speak to somebody steal and then I have conviction about a think, OK, well, this is what area that's trading like in emerging markets. How do you deal with that? Right. Tremendously difficult for the governor of the Bank of India as well. Even more so now. They've changed the sequencing. I've only got the fiscal plan out of the U.K.. I mean, you talk about conviction that really comes the stock market, too. It's unclear what the narrative is, how much has been baked in. And this really was highlighted by some of the big tech earnings. We already see a decline of 28 percent in the NASDAQ year to date. And yet some of these disappointments were met with pretty severe downturns in some of the shares you're looking at Alphabet or Google shares down nearly 6 percent at Microsoft, shares down 6 and a half percent. Alphabet came out. Google came out. They did disappoint. They talked about shrinking some of their workforce at possibly trying to crimp some of the costs that they're really seeing with the margin compression. That's not as surprising as Microsoft and a negative outlook, a downgrade to what they expect for those who are for their cloud computing unit. How much does speak as we were talking about earlier, John, how much does this really speak to the slowdown more broadly within Tech and Texas Instruments? Really speaking to that, to those shares down five point four percent. Well, if those three names are up and look at them, it's the breadth of the story here. It's got everyone's attention. It's the outspend alphabet, the disappointment there. It's the guide when it comes to corporate I.T. budgets for cloud, as you mentioned, over at Microsoft and in Texas Instruments. We've talked a lot about chips. We've talked more so about iPhone, smart phones, computers, all of that. Now we're talking about something much, much broader than that. And that's what Texas Instruments speaks to. It's about industrial machinery. It's the breadth of the story overnight that I think is of some concern to a lot of people. And it's the reason why a matter of Facebook is going to be so closely watched after the bell today and Amazon and Apple tomorrow. If you take a look, you are seeing the declines in sympathy. There are perhaps not as severe, but three point nine percent decline over at Facebook. Amazon is going to be really interesting because that's even broader, right. You see the declines there as well. But Apple, those shares is actually outperforming the Dow just four tenths of a percent. But how much are they coming under fire from their peers saying you guys are not acting fairly? And how much is this really unite some of the big tech names against them because of their because of their app store policies that have gotten really controversial. If there is a name that can define an earnings season. It's Apple. And we've been steadily lowering the bar over the last couple of weeks. And some great reporting here at Bloomberg talking about how disappointing some the iPhone sales might have been. That demand might be faltering somewhere at some point. We'll find out. I just find myself talking about that so many different times. I feel like I've I've been part of this movie before and ends the same way they knock it out of the park. So if they don't this time, I think it still will have the element of surprise, even though we have lowered the bar because people are used to lowering the bar and then knocking it out of the park every single quarter. How much is that the reason why the shares of Apple outperformed Dani Burger? They're down only 14 percent believe it. People don't believe that they could be that they could be a victim of the slowdown. So what happens when they aren't? I think that's really well said for sure. iPhone slowed down a little bit. It's a stock chart and I don't really want to talk about it. We see this. They know I'd say I don't know what I say. They just say they are not part of a conspiracy. Just saying it always seems to happen. They target. You have got no idea. Maybe they target a shop. Battery joins us now. Deputy CEO of fixed income at Neuberger Berman. Ashoka, I won't ask you about whether iPhone slowed down or not. Let's talk about fixed income. We've had some bad news, sir. We saw it in house price growth data yesterday and treasuries rallied. I have to say that's new because typically treasuries are part of the bad news and they don't rally at all. Can you take any signal from that or is it still too early? I think we're going into the zone where like our biggest view is the thing that's coming for the bond market is there's a period of devolved ization. That's a word. But what's volatility? And the reason for that is we're going to be reaching like the bond markets priced for 475 to a 5 percent terminal funds for a Fed. You know, last Friday seems to be signaling they want to start thinking about that, that pause that has been anticipated all year. But once that happens, you end up you're going to pin the front end of these these bond markets to your yields. And then the 10 year yield is going to start moving a little bit more on expectations of growth and whether or not the Fed will ease in 2023 or 2024. And when that starts to happen, the 10 year yield starts to get bounded by just how quickly the Fed could ease as well as, you know, how strong the remaining inflation data can be. But what that really I think is, is transitioning the bond market from is a market where we've been driven exclusively by inflation and the central bank reaction function to an environment where we're going to be driven more by growth in the amount of slowdown and how that ultimately impacts Asian. We don't expect the 10 year yields. Maybe we can and we will get back down to seventy five or something like that. But just as long as that's generally correct that we're going to get a bit more of a growth centric bond market and a period of less volatility, it should open up for, you know, a lot of a lot of capital to come back into fixed income and that that's the core thesis we have. How concerned are you? Chuck, we've been talking a lot about political risk and pushback against some of the central banks for moving too quickly and crimping growth at a time of great political risk for the people in charge of the fiscal budget. How concerned are you that the pressure will push the central bankers away from being as aggressive as they might have to be to crimp inflation, leading to a sort of stagflation area or sort of higher inflation environment for longer? That really pressures yields for longer. That risk is definitely rising and I think it's something that that's going to play out for the next couple of years. But it will be a couple of dimensions because the big the big thing for this U.K. news and then the retracement was this has generally been an environment this year where fiscal policy and stimulus was naturally declining and central banks were hiking and both authorities were going in the same then the same direction. And then the UK comes around and we suddenly have, you know, expansive fiscal policy with tightening monetary policy. And it's just sort of inconsistent. So the two things that are coming in the coming periods are exactly what you said, whether, you know, there's pushback on the central banks. I think we're at a point where central banks are not going to going to be very responsive to that. They're going to stick with with with tightening, at least for the for the Fed. But the other issue that's coming is whether or not just as the U.K. is course correcting to a tighter fiscal policy, that becomes more of a broad theme and balanced budgets and tighter fiscal policy happens over the coming 12, 18 months in other areas and could accelerate any growth slowdown. So I think both of those risks are there developing either side. What does that mean for a credit cycle that a lot of people still think is pretty resilient, at least as far as what's being priced in? And you have the likes of some people, Nouriel Roubini among them, saying people are missing the forest for the trees here. There's going to be something more significant going on. Well, I think we're in the camp that at least, you know, the next 12 to 18 months will be a pretty benign fundamental environment for credit. And, you know, I do think the market is is generally recognizing that or shares that view. You know, even when equities were making new lows for the year, high yield spreads, you know, 50 to 100 basis points off of the widest spreads we saw. So credit has generally been holding in better. But I think the main thing for the we're thinking about for credit investing is the whole world is going to have to adjust to this higher rate structure. But issuers that have a lot of floating rate debt in their capital structure, they're going to be adjusting first. They're going to see the higher interest expense, the declining leverage, you know, declining that IBEX coverage. Our sense is generally that that's not a default event. It's more of a risk of downgrade is how we see credit markets. But fixed rate capital structures, you know, they have a little bit more of optionality to see how the rates picture develops. So I would characterize us as a bit more concerned about what the interest rate environment means for leverage statistics rather than expecting, you know, a significant default wave over the coming 12 to 18 months. So just quickly on the index, on a high yield index specifically, can you speak to how much the quality of that index has improved over the last five years or so? And perhaps give us a decent idea of how much signal or lack thereof we can expect from that index when it comes to town? I guess how weak this economy is getting and how quickly? It's a great point. And I think it's something that the market will be a you know, the appreciation of what you said, Jonathan, is rising. So the high yield market has gone from roughly sort of a third double B to over 50 percent double. She wins, it's increasingly more of a permanent capital structure for four companies than a speculative type of capital structure and other certainly single B triple C issuers. But the overall composition of the index is the highest in terms of rating is the highest it's ever been. I think the other element of it is it's a shrinking market, not supply in the capital markets or in the more speculative capital is increasingly going into the loan market and into the private debt markets. And it's leaving the high yield market in a position that is not the high yield market of 10 or 20 years ago. So I think, you know, as you sort of as you said, you know, reading too much of a macro view into high yield spreads is is it's getting, I think, a little harder to draw that conclusion. Really important stuff. I shall always appreciate your time, sir. Ashok Matt Miller of New Peak at Burman likes that final point that I think is tremendously important to his point. People are slowly starting to appreciate it, but how many people come on the program still and say, well, look, it spreads. They tell you this and things are okay. You need to be looking elsewhere. Well, especially as people use this or they did traditionally use this as kind of this sort of red flag leading to the case that happened. And it's not anymore. Although what does this mean about private credit? Exactly. And that's, I think, the bigger question. And how much insight do we get into what's happening and how soon before the problems? Already in March, a super tough no test is going to catch up with us from Renaissance Macro, but about thirty Eastern. You two are friends again, aren't you? Best friends? So he believes in human progress. And I talk to you both on the same path. We are on the same page right now. It's a beautiful thing. That's remarkable. Nails coming up a little bit like looking forward to that from New York. This is bling back. Keeping you up today with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. British Prime Minister Ricci's tunic has delayed an economic strategy announcement that was due to be delivered on Monday. It will now be released on November 17th to next, seeking more time to make what his office calls the right decisions on managing the British economy. Europe is running out of time to act on natural gas before winter. The bloc's still can't agree on what a price cap should mean. Policymakers have gotten a break. There is a surplus of gas in Europe, thanks in part to warm weather. But that's cause the sense of urgency to fade. A new report from the United Nations paints a grim picture of global warming. It says Earth is on track to warm by more than 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, despite plans to cut greenhouse emissions. The U.N. says the good news is that projections show emissions won't increase after 2030. Higher prices have pushed consumers to tap the brakes on how much they charge up. Visa saw spending growth slowed the most in about a year. Volume rose ten and a half percent to two point nine trillion dollars in the fiscal fourth quarter. A decrease from the 12 percent growth report in the previous three months. Profit still exceeded analysts expectations. And New York is still the most expensive rental market in the U.S. but Boston has now passed San Francisco for second place on the list. According to rental listing companies. No. The median one bedroom rent in New York now three thousand eight hundred and sixty dollars. Boston rose almost 6 percent this month at three thousand sixty, while San Francisco is forty dollars less. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Mateo. This is Bloomberg. The kind of crack in the inflation landscape is it's going to take a while to get into the index. I can make a compelling case that we are moving in the right direction, that the opposition wants to take us in the wrong direction. But yes, it's going to take some time before it works its way into the index and people feel that they think more, more noticeably. Jared Bernstein has the White House Council of Economic Advisers a few weeks out from the midterms from New York City this morning. Good morning. Is the price action negative on the S & P 500? Down about seven tenths of one per cent off the back of disappointing ad revenue numbers out of Google, disappointing guidance for software, cloud spend out of Microsoft and disappointing numbers as well from Texas Instruments. A broad sweep of negative news after the close yesterday. A bit later after the close, we get Mazza Facebook numbers coming up shortly. Rally in the bond market that continues this week. This morning, we're down by about four or five basis points, just north of 4 per cent on a 10 year. Talked a lot about this rally in the bond market. And the weakness is seeing off the back of it in foreign exchange, a weaker dollar, euro dollar positive, six tenths of 1 per cent, 1 0 0 2 3. We have a 1 in front, a euro dollar again counter to the ECB tomorrow. And looking potentially for 75 basis point interest rate hike. There's some news out of Russia in the last 60 minutes. Vladimir Putin, Russian leader, has speaking, wanted to get me rated out to jump on the phone and get us up to speed on all of that. Maria, can you walk us through what we heard from Vladimir Putin in the last 40 minutes or so, Jonathan? And the key here is that you have to pay attention to what Vladimir Putin says and what Russia is doing, whether you believe what they say, whether they mean what they see. That's a separate story, very clear by now that we are in a propaganda war, too. But what we have today are pictures on Russian TV. Vladimir Putin is overseeing nuclear drills and the Russians say they have completed this training. Everything was on target and the training has gone as expected. Otherwise, it has been successful. Now, there's a number of things you have to keep in mind. There has been a flurry of calls now from the Russians about this dirty bomb. This is an explosive is wrapped up in radioactive material B.S. Ukraine is planning to do this. Ukrainians deny that. They say take the nuclear free atomic agency. Well, agencies come to Ukraine and check in. This is not the case. But nonetheless, the Russians see this today. There's a drill. The way that some interpret this is that either Russia is trying to reach out to the west to get diplomatic channels going on or actually each. This is a false flag for what could be a serious escalation in the works. And also, Jonathan, put this in context. This is now very sick war. We're now entering the winter. There's a very complicated to move people to movements of army weapons in the winter. And Russia is in a position where they're not advancing. They're having to stay in position, defending against Ukraine stance or counter operation continue. So the pressure for Vladimir Putin has increased. And domestically, this is the Russian army. The right of the nation technically on the ground is a different story. So you have to read the signals here. I'm being told it's two scenarios. Either this is a fox like this in the making or Russia. Given the desperate situation on the ground, it's trying to make one communications channel. Now back on with the Ukrainians. Them said that's why they're reaching out to the West under the pretext of this dirty bomb. It's a concerning time, Maria. Thanks for jumping on the phone and running us through all of that. We heard from the president of the United States, Joe Biden, in the last 24 hours on this topic. He said, quote, Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake to use a tactical nuclear weapon. I have to say I'm sorry. Hey, Max, you're in the room with the president yesterday when he got his booster shot. Can you walk me through what's going on with this administration? Because we have this bizarre chain of events happening yesterday where 30 Democratic progressives wrote a letter about pushing the administration to go towards some kind of diplomatic solution and then retracting it and walking it back. What on earth is going on? Well, what's the status? Clearly, the White House is saying that nothing has changed in their approach with dealing with Ukraine and that they are not in a moment to negotiate with Russia at this time. And then you have, though, Jonathan, what's happening. As you say, it's quite confusing. A lot of people are shaking their heads and unsure where this is coming from. These 30 progressives released this letter that said maybe now is the time as we pair some of these economic assistance alongside diplomacy, even including potentially sitting down and talking with Russia. There was a ton of blowback on this letter from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. So then they retracted the letter. And you had the caucus chair familiar dry up, had come out and say it was a staffing issue. They didn't vet it because this letter was circulating in the summer. But at the same time, said as the chair, I take control and I and I and I take that responsibility for this getting out. The issue of, of course, you have to think and I'm hearing from representatives saying, well, I signed it in June and it is a different scenario. Was it really a different scenario? Yes. There wasn't a talk of a dirty bomb every day making headlines. But what you did have in June was protest President Putin installing authorities in occupied territory. Of course, that led to the annexation, illegal annexation of these territories in October. And then there was still fighting on the ground. But NYSE, that's a political back and forth. And we can get into that. We will get into that. Everybody is talking about that. There's a broader issue, which is that both parties but the Democrats in particular, because they're in charge, are grappling with the economic blowback of this conflict and some of the sanctions. Is there a cohesive message that we're getting, especially after we heard from Sherrod Brown yesterday talking about the concern about the Federal Reserve's actions with inflations in terms of what they would like to see it put into place that could crimp inflation more significantly. What's interesting about this letter from the progressive leases that it was 15 days before midterm election, where what is the number one issue, poll after poll, it's the economy. And then right behind it is inflation. So you have this pressure on lawmakers across the board about to deal with rising consumer prices. And this is what the struggle is and why people may go out and vote, why many are saying the polls are closing and there potentially could be this red wave at the same time, you asked about a cohesive message. I don't think it's cohesive in terms of how the Democrats are approaching the economy ahead of the midterm elections. You had the likes of Sherrod Brown, of course, he's the chair of the Senate Finance Committee. So he's the one that has to overlook what the Fed is doing, writing this letter to the Fed on the heels as well of Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Warren, over the past couple of months talking about the Fed. Are they going too fast? They have to keep in mind the unemployment, but is, by and large, the Democrats using the Fed as a scapegoat. Not yet, AMH. Dan in Washington, Emery, thank you. Good to talk about two things with regards to this letter from the Senate Banking Committee chair, Sherrod Brown. The optics and the content on the content, there will be many people that believe he has a point, including the Wall Street economists that come on this program and have flagged exactly what he's saying, which is the Fed's actions do not address some of the main drivers of inflation. Then you've got the optics through all the complaints about the former administration, about the way they dealt with this Federal Reserve. If this pushback grows from the other party down in Washington, D.C., then they're both playing the same game. And this Federal Reserve, I think, is finding itself in a very, very sticky spot. When I saw these comments yesterday, the first thing I thought often to mentioned, they said this morning with the comments from Chairman Pound in Jackson Hole, the end of August, when the chairman comes out and effectively tells everyone doesn't even whisper it. What we gonna do is cause some pain, but if we don't describe the pain for not dealing with it. So ultimately, what they're telling you and it's in their projections is that the objective is to get unemployment up. That's part of the goal, to get unemployment up, to get inflation down. And we said repeatedly on this show it's going to be very, very difficult to convince people in Washington and across this country that higher unemployment is a price worth paying to get inflation down. And this is going to be a very difficult thing, because how does the Fed chair, Jay Powell, continue to reinforce that message when the political blowback starts to get that much more intense? And it does get more intense, particularly ahead next week when this Fed is set to go again, potentially by 75 basis points. Coming up in the next hour, do not miss this is Mike Wolfson of Morgan standing next. Right now, all central banks are playing tough and talking tough and acting tough. I think that the Fed is highly aware of what they've done to financial markets. This is a world where we're going to see a very significant slowdown in activity in this economy. The recession risk that we're seeing are by no means uniform. Everyone's waiting for this Fed meeting next week. But I think the message will be, nope, we're going ahead. We're still staying hawkish and the dollar will rally and Christmas. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. No Fed speak all week, it's been wonderful. Bless, folks, I have to say live from New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning for our audience worldwide. This is Bloomberg Surveillance on TV and radio alongside Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro came back with us tomorrow. Futures right now down three quarters of one per cent on the S & P. We've had a nice run, three big days of gains, bromo and then the earnings set up around the head yesterday evening. I really think it's been blissful for the last couple of days or we really should share Blair's period now. It is the quiet period definitely creates more focus on the actual data. And the data has been softening on the macro level, which was bad news was good news. And then you got the earnings, which perhaps changed the scenario and really raises the specter of how much has actually been priced in, given that any messes were heavily punished in the aftermarket. We've talked about this a million times. Can you make the argument we've priced in a bulk at a rate hike in cycle pricing of 5 per cent terminal rate? I think you could probably make the argument better now than you could three, four months ago. Fine. Have we priced in the consequences of that rate hiking cycle? Most people in this program say no, we haven't. So we start to see some weakness of the earnings. And it was a broad sweep of earnings too. It was ad spend at Google. It was I.T. budgets, corporate I.T. budgets in the Microsoft projections that got people's attention. But concern there. Texas Instruments as well. Just speaking to the story that it's not just about smartphones are computers. This slowdown might go beyond that. And you talk about how we haven't necessarily priced in the ramifications of higher rates for longer. We don't even understand what the ramifications of inflation themselves are on some of the consumers. Right. So how much is it because inflation is high, consumers are pulling back. We don't know where the economy is going to be, just in a broader sense. The issue is if you get an economic slowdown sufficient for a step down or if some sort of slowdown in the pace of rate hikes, is that good news or bad news? You've been asking that all year. And right now, at least treated by the earnings, the way that they've been treated in after market hours. It has been bad news. Bad news is bad news. And how much can that continue? Well, it depends why they're doing it. NASDAQ going from 75 to 50 to 25 percent because the economy is slowing down. It's not great news. If you're going down from 75 to 50 to 25 because you get this positive supply side response, that's good news. That's bullish. That's great. They've got to back away of rate hikes because you got the supply side solution to the inflation problem. But if they've got to destroy demand problems, if it's because of financial stability, big issues. And that's what Mohamed El-Erian had to say on Bloomberg yesterday. Here's my issue. And this is really highlighted by Google earnings yesterday. You heard the CFO come out and say that it takes time to move this ship rate, that they're trying to pare back some of the headcount, trying to pare back some of the expenses in order to have bigger margins. But it takes time. So they have to get those plans in place. If the Fed turns around and stops raising rates as much, how much but actual factors that have an economy that's already turning around that already will lead to higher unemployment was pretty bearish stuff. I'm just I mean, look, we listen to, you know, Nouriel Roubini and he made some good points. I said to Mohammed, I caught up with Mohammed after he caught up with. I said to Mohammed, it's good that Nouriel came before you because he set the bar so, so low that even Mohammed was standing constructed. I was right. Relative to nearly a hundred downright optimistic. It's not a done deal that really recession Jason Kelly. When, boss, since when was this optimistic to say it's not 100 percent a done deal that would get a recession? NASDAQ NASDAQ these days, especially for Mohamed NIKKEI. That tells you a lot about sentiment. That tells you something about also following Nouriel. Ratio is down three quarters of one per cent after say I start the book last night. If I come in. Day after day. Increasingly bearish. Why don't you come in looking haggard? A message Neri had last night sort of stayed the book. And let's see how you can follow me and say what I sound like in the next next line with Nouriel Roubini. Futures down three quarters of 1 per cent on the S & P. That's a rally in the bond market. Yields are lower by 4 basis points. We're just about 4 per cent on a 10 year. That rally in the bond market continues. Interesting to see some dollar weakness out there as well. Euro dollar back above parity. Back with a one handle on euro, Donna. There you go. Euro dollar positive, about a half of one per cent. But Lisa, I think that barometer in the bond market is curious off the back about news. We finally started to see the risk mitigation characteristics return to the bond market in response to negative data, particularly specifically off the back of that house price growth data in the United States. And will it all be killed with the CPI report? Right. I mean, at what point does the proof really come in inflation that isn't coming down in certain areas? People think that, yes, housing prices are increasing at a slower pace. You're seeing retailers discount certain items. You're seeing car prices, used car prices, not new car prices come down. How much will that really bleed into broader lower inflation versus simply kicking the ball over to imply higher costs and other issues? I keep saying there's a man on Wall Street with a crystal ball and the fortune teller joins us right now. Mike Wolfe to the CEO and chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley. Might want to catch up with you, sir. I say this because you come out last week and talk about the short term tactical call of a market is going to mount up a little bit, maybe through 4 K again on the S & P 500. And here we are, massive week of gains last week, first couple of days this week, pretty tidy. Well, what is it about the short term? Michael, we could talk about the longer term, but what is it about the short term between now and maybe the start next year where you become a little bit more constructive? Yeah, you know, it's a it's a tough gig, right? Making predictions is a tough job, especially about the future. But that's. The life we've chosen. And we have to try and make these tangible calls and we feel like they're actually tradable. And we do feel like we got to a point a couple weeks ago, mainly for technical reasons. But there are some fundamental things that are changing, too. Now, this summer, we didn't actually try and pivot into a tactical move because we didn't have all the elements. Let's talk about them one at a time. The first one is, you know, sentiment positioning is extremely bearish, probably as bearish as we saw back in June, the last time we had a tactical rally. Secondly, though, we got to the 200 week moving average. It's something that we did not achieve in June. And that's a very important a level that a lot of people don't talk about. We look at it very closely. It is your long term support level. And when you break that level, you typically need a recession. OK. Now, the ISE recession are very high as you were just speaking. But what we haven't seen the whites of the eyes of that recession yet. Until you get that, you can usually hold that 20 week movie. That was a big factor. And then probably the most other important factors, we think rates are top rates. Rates are looking very choppy, are rate strategists who've done a great job here. They've gotten more neutral. They're now calling for no longer bear flatness, but actually steep winters. And that's going to be mostly the front end. But nonetheless, the back end and come down to as the market starts to think about the Fed pivoting. And then the last thing is the earnings story, as you guys know. I mean, that's what we've been focused where we're probably more bearish than most on the outlook for next year. But, you know, we've got earnings this this quarter. And where we just don't think we're going to get, John, is we're not going to get the full capitulation from companies two thousand twenty three. We think it's just going to take longer. We've written about that quite a bit. You our research. So you know how we're thinking. We're still bearish in the intermediate term. We don't have the bear markets over, but we do think this tactical rally is going to be big enough to try and pivot and traded and traded for those kinds. You can do that. How far along, Mike, are we in this tactical rally? You know, all rallies and all the Dow Jones are about the time and price. Lisa, as you know, I would say in terms of price, we really talked about 200 day moving average now is an achievable level. It's sort of 40, 150, but it's coming down. So depending on when you get there, that will determine the level. I think in terms of time, it's probably into the holiday period, maybe Thanksgiving. You know, they will get the Black Monday results from, you know, from the holiday shopping season. And we'll see if it is going to be a black Monday or a red Monday. Do we get the sell through? We're pretty we're pretty discouraged. You know, in terms of what we think we're gonna get through on holiday, sell through, mainly because what you just mentioned, there's gonna be a lot of discounting moves in that extra inventory, something we've been highlighting for a while. And so that's when we'll get the next chance to perhaps see the fundamentals, overtake the technicals on the downside. And then we think ultimately the bear market will be over probably sometime in the first quarter. Now, all of this is subject to revision. Right. So make it perfectly clear if the market starts to trade off again and the S & P breaks down and blows through thirty six fifty on the downside will be bearish again. But this is our job. We we think and we like the price action last couple weeks notwithstanding, you know, some some negative earnings reports last night. We think maybe the market will hold up and there'll be another positive countless, because if stocks don't go down on bad news and the market has been up bands and fundamentals, then what do you have? Mike, you talked about this difference between technical factors and fundamental factors in the near term. What's the optimal way of paying that tactical rally in the equity market? And you want to do that for the index of the S & P or somewhere beneath it somewhere else? Yeah. Good question. I mean, first of all, the call is really going to help our clients who are consorts DAX rates are the main goal is just get out away. And because when you get these kinds of rallies, the shorts usually got the most. And that's what that's what's happened so far. Associates, a low quality rally so far. You know, the shorts are rally the most expensive kind of gross DAX. Some of the low quality stocks that small caps, if not a little run here, that will probably persist. And then I think ultimately it'll morph into probably NASDAQ leading because rates are going to come down. Right. Part of our call is that rates have to come down if rates don't come down. John. And we won't go below 4 percent in a meaningful way. The rally will peter out probably around these levels. But if that's if that happens, as we suspect, if rates do come in, then you'll see these gross DAX probably a pretty meaningful move despite the fact that maybe we're getting some bad earnings reports. We're going to talk a little bit more than the fundamental stuff in just a moment. But just a little tease, Mike, if you can. Twenty twenty three. Twenty three. It's earnings season for Q4 and maybe some guidance for the rest of the year. You said we haven't had it yet. We haven't had that overwhelming negative guide from corporate C suite management, all the rest of it in America. My count. Know what that looks like. What does that look like? What do you think that looks like? How will you know when you see it? Well, those are trade secrets. I. No. I mean, look, I know we'll know it when we see the forward estimates really come down. OK. In other words, so far. Let's just check out some numbers. Makes it easy for people to kind of follow what we're looking at, which is so we think we think markets trade on next twelvemonth CPS. And the S & P 500 case that got to 40. That was the peak in June. And we're down to about 233, 234, which is only about two or three percent off the highs. Know, we think that ultimately as we go in about. So when we see that forward, estimate it down about 30, 40, 50 percent and it's way to the ultimate destination, then we'll feel like, OK, it's there. We're not going to wait for one ninety five. By then the market would have definitely discounted it to 33 to 34. That's not anywhere near where we need we think you need to be to say, okay, the market gets the joke and that's something like two 20 to 25. John, that's kind of what we're looking for, an MGM, U.P.S. for those who. Mike, that plan to say they want us to go. So we're gonna continue this conversation in just a moment. Mike, stay right that Mike was in there of Morgan Stanley. Equity futures down 7 cents on the S & P from New York. This is pulling back. Gotta love that music keeping you up today with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. New British prime minister wishes to NASDAQ has delayed an economic strategy announcement that was due to be delivered on Monday. It will now be released on November 17th through next, seeking more time to make what his office calls the right decisions on managing the British economy. The government is seeking to plug a fiscal hole of more than 40 billion. Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mutation indicates the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation will show results soon. Matthew Chance spoke at Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative. You are going to see inflation in the US begin to come under control. Now, it will probably be a two year period, but you're going to begin to see that, I think, relatively quickly. And I think people are overestimating the Federal Reserve's actions just as they underestimated it and also said that China faces a significant slowdown that will have an impact on the world economy. Bloomberg's learn that Elon Musk is promising to close the acquisition of Twitter by Friday. Musk made the pledge in a video conference call with bankers helping fund the deal. They're providing 13 billion dollars in debt financing. Global news, 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than 20, 700 journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Matteo. This is Bloomberg. Right now, all central banks are playing tough and talking tough and acting tough. They tried to get to 2 percent inflation because of recession and this recession is not going to be short and shallow is not going to be gone. Ben Bernanke is not going to be clean, but he the two quarters of negative growth, then inflation collapses. And the is again. Nouriel Roubini, the CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, out with a new book in the last week or so as well. Pretty depressing stuff. But on the short and shallow stuff, I have to say think about how the consensus shifted through the year. Well, we were never going to see a 50 basis point hike. Then we were never going to see 75. Then we'd never see 275 basis point hikes. And surely rates wouldn't go through four or five handle. Absolutely no chance. Here we are. And now it's all recessions, short and shallow. The overwhelming consensus, as you've said, is it's the new transitory. The interesting thing is Nouriel Roubini, I asked him, you know, dude, a lot of pushback. You're always bearish. So why should anyone listen? And he said from people who actually are in the know when they read, they're still laughing at me. Laughter. I feel like you're asking a friend, did they ever push back against you because they pushed back against me all the time. Were you asking for your have a guest yourself? I'd forgotten, Michael Barr said. He said like people agree with him, which I think is interesting. He has some good. Okay, cool. I'm going to get to Mike right now. Good. Mike, you just won. And I'm happy to say you were just rank the best portfolio strategist in the latest Institutional Investor Survey. Mike, I know your well, you'd share that price with the whole of your team. Mike, can we start there? Can you walk me through what is ready given you in the team, the edge this year as you've worked through a really fast moving economy and a tremendously difficult market? Thanks, John, appreciate that. And you're right as a team effort. I mean, a lot of effort goes into this. This ranking, a lot of it has to do is his client server the of anything else or calls have been right. But your client pays for it with clients really want from us. It's critical thinking and holding their feet to the fire on kind of what's happening. And I think what's allowed us to maybe get ahead of the curve a little bit is I go back to three years ago and you know, our research well, we first started talking about the recession itself. It was going to be really nasty. But then to be shape recovering, we said the next cycle will be hotter and shorter. And so having that framework right this cycle, analysts are a little different. And psychoanalyst, but we're cycle analyst and we look at history. Yeah, it's similar. And it really helps us understand kind of what does this period look like whenever the same. Exactly. But having that context of historical context, we spend an enormous amount of time on that, plus a little bit older. So some of what I lived through and we understand when we see something, OK, it's different this time and that helps us sort of stay ahead of the pack. Not always, but I think in this year in particular. Right. We saw early on and it's going to be a shorter cycle, then we're going to have to move faster than people expected. And that was going to, you know, curtail expectations on profits. Ultimately that fire, a nice narrative is played out in it. So just being willing to kind of get in front of the pack, I think is has really helped us, not just this year, but in years past as well. And of course, when you do that, you run the risk of being wrong and we're wrong occasionally. You know, that's not always right. But generally willing to go there and be willing to take a shot and get away from the consensus. Mike, given the historical perspective that you do bring to this, where are we in terms of the ISE and short and shallow? And this question of, OK, if it is deeper, how long will it last? And how long can inflation remain prolonged? When you take a look at when you start to find optimism in the equity markets perhaps early next year, is that predicated on this idea that we are not going to be in some sort of high inflation environment for a very long time? I mean, here's a great example where, you know, we're just we have a view that is not consensus and we have more conviction and that we've been actually thinking about this for four or five years. If you go back and look at our research, we did just pull it out of left field. We think we're entering the end of financial repression, the end of secular stagnation. And actually the pandemic is was the catalyst to kind of break us out. Now, first, we're experiencing this first wave of inflation, which was spectacular. And, you know, more than people expected, but we think we're into what we think is a boom bust environment. It's very similar to the post-World War two period of 40s and 50s where we had more frequent recessions and inflation was volatile. OK. So wasn't higher and then stayed there. It was high, low, high, low. And the trend is up. OK. So we have no sort of, you know, naive belief that we're going back to the way the world was lower for longer and the Fed can continue to keep rates at zero or lower. That's not we're never going back to that to be something different. But we also don't think it's the 70s. We're gonna cost push inflation. We've always said that we think it's a demand. Paul, inflation and that demand is waning now as supply picks up. And so that will create the ebbs and flows. And what we really think we're seeing is a volatile economic outcome which includes inflation and includes nominal GDP, includes all the factors. And it's just gonna be a lot more volatile. And that's just a different environment if you understand that. If you do, it could be quite profitable of interstate and it traded on both sides. Mike, just final question from me then. Does it tell you anything at this point and how does it influence your thinking about future leadership in this market after a decade of growth, dominance on the S & P? Yeah. We're not looking at that. It's just gonna be one or the other, we think it's gonna be a broader kind of market where you get broader participation like 2020. And, you know, it was it was broader small caps land, right? We had growth and value working together. I can tell you, it is the days of ridiculously priced gross stocks. That's all. OK. And that was done to begin with. So that's good. You take that stuff out and then. But that doesn't mean all growth stocks are doing. It just means you can't overpay for the way that you could when rates were negative. Okay. So we're no, we're not going back to that environment, which means you have to focus on companies that can actually operate efficiently in this more volatile economic environment. Deliver the goods on earnings and then pay a reasonable multiple kind of back to basics. You know, it's kind of the way it was my first start in the business, you know, getting out, get the training wheels off the bike and learn how to ride again. Mike. Just wonderful to catch up and send our best to the team on you. Congratulations. Mike Wolfson of Morgan Stanley to Lisa Said, the best portfolio strategist in the latest Institutional Investor Survey and some tremendous quotes over the last 12 months and beyond. He didn't show us his crystal ball. He did. He did get the SAT. He didn't play my hand, though. The goal. Look, you having me? Exactly. Please don't. It's really it's red. If I don't look, he's gotten it right. And I think that the really interesting thing is he's not afraid to talk about a tactical rally to embrace something that is going to happen even if it doesn't cohere with a neat narrative. And I think that right now that is one of the most difficult things, is it's easy to get caught up in a narrative. But sometimes the positioning can can rip against people. And I think that right now we're in a period where there's been a lot that's been baked in. And the short positions, as he said, are what potentially could hurt people. Right. So you want to basically say, get out of the way. So I thought that was really interesting. I think we've said it a few times. I've said it a million times in the past. It's not about being right or wrong, just about working through the process sometimes and understanding the framework of the individuals that do have the success. We can all get lucky and say we're going to be here, going to be that the source of their success is the framework and the framework they've had. It's just a deep understanding of how the cycle would materialize through the pandemic and how the other side. Yeah. And there's also an era of self questioning and still ongoing, you know, really, really? I don't know. He said that's absent elsewhere. I'm just suggesting that that's successful. That's just great. If you say anything about the bank to have, you know, OK. All right. A lot of therapy friends coming up. No, no. ISE macros next. This is playing back. I can tell you as the next twelve months, we spend a lot more time looking at housing takes and I'm going to do that in about 10 seconds time. Good morning to you. Your equity market looks like this going into that economic cycle in America. On the S & P 500, we are negative. We are down eight tenths of 1 percent after some disappointing earnings after the closing bell just yesterday. Mazza Facebook coming up after the close a little bit later on, market rally in yields low by 4 basis points. Mike NIKKEI around the table with that data. Morning, Mike. Good morning, John. Well, we've got some interesting news for the markets and for economists to try to figure out how this fits into third quarter growth because we got the September advance. Good trade balance. It's a lot worse than anticipated. Ninety two point two billion dollars. And that is down. Well, I guess you'd call it down. It's wider than the eighty seven point three in the month of August. Retail inventories come in up four tenths. Wholesale inventories up eight tenths. Both of those are much lower than they were the prior month. But there's still a gain. And when you look at retail and wholesale inventories, you see they're running way, way, way ahead of where they had been in pre pandemic years. And that does suggest that we're going to have some more growth added to the third quarter numbers. But it also takes away from the future and it may give us some brake on inflation if we see retailers cutting prices as they have been to try to get rid of their stocks. And the number John was referencing in terms of housing, the Mortgage Bankers Association's mortgage application index falls one point seven percent in the month in the last week. That's down from four, four and a half percent drop the week before. And when you look at the overall index, it is now the lowest since 1997. So people are really bailing out of the housing market. It's hard to say that this is comparable to that period because we saw rates higher in those days than they are now and people were still buying houses. But it does look like the housing market is really kind of fallen off a cliff here when you look at sales to the mortgage rate. We will get new home sales, guys, a little bit later this morning. Let's talk about that tax for 90 minutes. Then new home sales. What are you looking for, Mike? Can you frame just how bad it is in U.S. housing at the moment? Well, new home sales are going to be a little odd. The consensus is we're going to see them drop, but we have seen housing starts hold up generally well and building permits actually rise because builders have backlogs. So new home sales are based on basically when you sign contracts. Now, contracts are going to be canceled in some cases as mortgage rates go up and people decide they can't afford them. But it's the existing home sales numbers that will really give you an idea of where housing is. And existing home sales have started dropping tremendously. Those are based on closings. And that was mortgage rates a couple of months ago. So we should probably see further declines ahead. You gonna stick around with us around? Stick around. I mean, you have a guest that I haven't seen in a long time. Let's catch up with now. Anxious to see if no tax reform. Nice macro joins us around a table. I was told by Joe Weisenthal to ask you about your sterling talk it out of the UK. And I said to Joe straight away about 30 minutes ago. Joe, what are you talking about? Just a fax. Tom Keene. Now, what's Joe Tom Keene? I don't have a sterling target, but I can tell you that my kids have convinced me to go as the Prime Minister of the UK for how your time is really soon. I definitely am. It's really soon. Not coming with good things. I mean, I as I was joking with Joe. I mean, I told him very clearly that, you know, I have a habit of betting on Indian and I told him as a result. It's time to go along, Stirling. He's got the credibility back in amount. Exactly. That's more than a joke for a lot of people. Let's talk about the credibility. This Fed chair as well known and it's wonderful to have you with us around a table. The politicians are pushing back now the usual suspects, Warren Sanders, but also now the Senate Banking Committee chair as well. In a letter, according to Punchbowl yesterday. How did you in the team respond to that? Well, I think it's it's amusing. You know, look, if the prediction markets are right, they better get in their jabs right now, because the likelihood is, is that the Republicans will sweep the both the House and the Senate. If the prediction markets are right, and I can tell you right now that if the Republicans are playing this right, they will not have any political interest to tell the Fed to back off from hiking. So threats to the Fed's independence from higher interest rates, I think will be dramatically coming down once the Republicans take over the Congress because they want the Fed to keep hiking, to slow the economy down, to improve their own political fortunes going into the 2024 election. This is actually really important because it also suggests an unwillingness on the fiscal side at a time when we're heading into a downturn. Does this mean that any fiscal impulse from Washington, D.C., based on the outcome that you said is most likely is going to be that much more reduced and going to be that much less of a countercyclical balance to what's upcoming? Well, I think that's the case going forward. I mean, the next time we have an economic slump, given where interest rates are and given the recent experience with inflation, I think it's highly likely that we'll have less countercyclical policy, both not only from the monetary side, because I don't think the Fed will be going as aggressively next time round. But also obviously from the fiscal side, because the fact that interest rates are higher means that the government spending more on interest expense, which will limit their ability to. Backstop the economy, growing issue coming out of the election. If the Republicans take control, is the presumptive speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, saying that they will hold the economy hostage to the debt ceiling, which would come up theoretically sometime in the first half of the year. And they are basically willing to go up to the line and maybe fall over and see the U.S. downgraded or and or default. How much of a risk do you think that is? I think it's a risk. I don't know that it's any more than previous years. I mean, remember, we've we've had this happen with, you know, Democratic president back in 2011. Republicans just got into power. We pushed up to the limit. The debt did get downgraded. And what happened with interest rates actually declined at the time. So maybe this time will be different. But I have a feeling that they'll push up to the last moment. And if it wasn't for the last minute, nothing would get done. So I hope we're not doing that again anytime soon, Mike. I share your fears that we might be pretty soon as well. Neal, the pushback that we often get on this show when we have guests come on and talk about runaway inflation is just to open your eyes and look on the data, look at freight rates, look what's happened with supply chains. Look what's happening with house price data, with rents in certain cities. Real roll over a little bit. When does that start to show up? I mean, is there a statute of limitations on those arguments? I mean, that's my issue. We've been talking about those issues for for the last six months. And that's not to say that those things aren't happening. But during that time, core inflation is actually accelerated and underlying inflation is actually accelerated. So I think there's a statute of limitations on those arguments. I think ultimately what we're talking about there is just relative price shifting. If, you know, let's say people are getting paid and they have their jobs and their wages are growing at 5 percent, OK? And now the rent burden is becoming too onerous. So everyone who decided to go out and live on their own decides to shack up with a roommate. What did you just do? You gave yourself a tax cut. If you don't lose your job, you're not paying as much on rent. That frees up dollars to go spend elsewhere, driving up the prices for those other goods and services upon which you are spending money. And so I don't know where the money is going to go, but I can tell you, absent a sort of spontaneous increase in the savings rate, it's highly unlikely that, you know, I mean, at all they're talking about is really relative price shifting. I don't necessarily think that's the way the Fed is thinking about inflation, rightly or wrongly, for whatever reason. OK, it might not. My job is not to tell people whether I think it's right or wrong. It's about it's about trying to tell people what I think is going to happen. And rightly or wrongly, the Fed views the labor markets as the conduit to achieve their inflation objectives. And that means you need to see higher unemployment. And if that's the goal, they are failing miserably. Okay. I mean, we just learned that, you know, despite all the sort of chatter about tech layoffs, I mean, Google still hiring lots of people. I mean, all these large tech companies are hiring lots of people. Consumers still feel very confident about the jobs market. Claims are still very low. Even if you look at regional manufacturing indicators that have been slowing down, the employment components within them remain relatively strong. I wanted to ask you, though, about big tech. That's exactly why I wanted to go, because it's perhaps we haven't seen the job cuts yet, but perhaps they're coming based on the rhetoric from Google, based on the rhetoric that we've heard from matter or Facebook, based on the rhetoric that we've heard pretty much across the board today. Seagate Technology Holdings says that it's going to cut 3000 jobs. I mean, we keep hearing anecdotally, yes, this is happening. So is it too soon to say that we're not going to see those broad based tech cutbacks? I mean, I think you are seeing those cutbacks. But I think what also is happening is that there are lots of lots of job openings. And so those people are transitioning relatively quickly to new employment opportunities. And one of the things we find is that, you know, the median spell for unemployment is like very low. I mean, I think I mean, maybe less than 10 weeks. So so I think a lot of those people may be getting laid not to say that the news is fake. I mean, but they're just you know, the fact that continuing claims remain low tells you that those newly laid off people are transitioning into new jobs pretty quickly. What do you make of this step down argument that the story that The Wall Street Journal, 75 to 50 to 25? I think that's implicit in the Fed's dots plot. Now, the issue is for the Fed is that if every time they hint at a mini pivot, the market, a market rips and break, even rates go up 10 basis points. That's a problem. And it makes the pivot less likely. So I do think, you know, the risk is that they end up doing more than what they've already signaled in the DAX plot. I wouldn't be surprised to see a Fed funds rate, you know, well north of 5 percent. I think we're actually on a glide path to that. And the fact that, you know, to me, the most notable thing that that that Chair Powell has said was at the September meeting when he had that kind of moment where he said, I don't know what the path will be. I can just tell you it'll be enough. That to me tells you that relative to whatever they've they've put into their dots plot, it's likely to be higher than. They want to put a lid on markets, Lisa, and I'm financial conditions. That's a problem, right? The sort of self fulfilling prophecy. He just said they're then they're on a glide path to well north of 5 percent. They're going to have to get there because they can't signal anything close to a pivot unless things are so bad. There's room that things may even improve. You know, in the equity markets between now and year end, I mean, they think that's the interesting thing is that, you know, from our Michael Barr now, I don't follow Europe closely, but, you know, I was just in London not long ago. And I can tell you that people are feeling a little bit better about the European energy situation. The weather's we talked it. We talked about the Ricci Ricci snack rally that's going to take pressure off the U.S. dollar exchange rate, which will breathe life into cyclical stocks like industrials, which, by the way, have been outperforming. So, you know, you can see a potential melt up into into the end of the year. I've got the final word here. If you guys, Ricci, need one of these, since I was about to say Scarlet Fu Tom Keene got a call about limiting, I was thinking, I think I have to buy the Prada shoes first. I've got no idea where that suits from, but I'm sure I can't afford it. Erik Schatzker. DAX. Macro nail. Just absolutely awesome. Thank you, sir. Coming up in the next hour, looking forward to bring you the opening bell with Jim Keenan of BlackRock Premises of TB and Troy Majeski of FSS Investment Solutions. This is Bloomberg. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. For the first time in more than two decades, mortgage rates in the U.S. have gone over 7 percent. That's according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Its survey found that the contract rate on a 30 year loan rose to almost seven point two percent last week. That extends a string of steep, steep increases that have really cool the housing market. President Biden congratulated new British Prime Minister Ricci soon back in a phone call. The two discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and challenges rising from China. They also talked about the unresolved issue of the Irish border after Brexit. A new report from the United Nations paints a grim picture of global warning warming. It says that the earth is on track to warm by more than 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, despite plans to cut greenhouse emissions. The U.N. says the good news is that projections show emissions won't increase after 2030. South Africa has set more ambitious targets to stabilise public finances without having to raise taxes. It's also revealed the broad outline of a plan to tackle the state's power utilities unsustainable debt. The utility Eskom Holdings has more than 22 billion in debt. Harley Davidson posted third quarter profit that beat estimates. The motorcycle maker saw sales rebound from a temporarily. Production showed it shut down. Harley was able to raise prices enough to offset higher inflation that padded profit, even as sales in its core U.S. market declined. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than 20 700 journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Matteo. This is Bloomberg. I think it's very hard to see something that's going to be a smooth landing in any way. That's true for the economy, that's true for the financial markets. In this context, that's why, you know, we think we're in the clear path towards over tightening of monetary policy. But it's going to be very rocky. The job of an investment institute head at BlackRock coming out with a bit of a gloomier view, although not necessarily seeing treasuries as a haven. They are perhaps a haven today. You are seeing yields lower. Kind of amazing what a round trip we've done over the past few weeks with now 10 year yields in and around 4 percent 4.0 0 7 5 percent after having reached up to about four and a half percent, a pretty market shift downward. Whether it can last and how much it can really give fuel to stocks, we saw a three day rally and today you see the Nasdaq underperforming down nearly 2 percent on the heels of some of those tech earnings. Microsoft shares down nearly 7 percent now ahead of the opening bell. Joining us is someone who's been bullish, tactically bearish, long term, kind of a Mike Wilson page. Perhaps he's got the same kind of crystal ball. Peter Shear, macro strategy headed Academy Securities. Peter, I want to get your sense of what we've been seeing with earnings, whether they confirm your view that we can sit, continue to see a rally in the short term, even though they have been somewhat disappointing. Yeah, I think we have to make it through this earnings period, obviously, overnight. We're not reacting well yesterday's earnings. But as we get through this, I think the attention focus to stock buyback is there are still real you get that quiet period. I think people are still too bearish. And for me, more importantly, this Treasury rally I think continues. I think we get to 370, maybe even 360 on the 10 year, and that could push equities higher. So it's a little bit short term positive. There's a lot of technicals at work. I think longer term, this is my first real signs of my year for a hard landing is that people aren't going to fire employees. They're going to pull back on their services and disrupt their companies in particular, have to pull back on the services technology they're buying. And that might be what we're seeing leaking in earnings. OK. There's a lot to pass through here. And I want to get to all of it. I want to start with your call in treasuries, because that's pretty noteworthy that we get back down to three point six percent on a 10 year treasury, given where we have been just recently, just days ago. What gets us there? So one on Friday. Go back. There was so much lost in the news, but daily, basically, he kind of backed off a little bit. NIKKEI Wall Street Journal sent a message. Backing off a little bit. Markets reacted very well to that. I think you're seeing geopolitical pressure placed on us by Japan in particular, but also the U.K. and the ECB saying, hey, we need you to stop this currency devaluation are going through. So I think there's a lot of reasons to expect that. And now with the quiet period, we can start looking at the data. I think we're gonna see data coming in weaker. Oil is down every day. We're going to have easy comps. I think the whole inflation fear is way overdone and it's starting to leak into the data. And with the Fed being quiet, we can respond to that. So you think that the Fed is going to respond to what's going on with Japanese, with the yen, with the yuan over in China, with what's going on in the United Kingdom and try to address the dollar's strength? I think some of that will come from the Treasury Department, cause that's really their responsibility. It's going to be subtle. It's not going to be, you know, overt because we just can't do that. But I think they're going to start saying, hey, we already said we're going to do a lot. And this isn't a pivot. We got to our plan. It's getting time to watch and wait. Right. We have done so much. We follow what we said we're going to do. So don't consider this a pivot. This is just part of our original program was to stop at some point and see how it plays out. So I think that's the messaging we're going to start seeing as soon as the Fed is allowed to talk again. Do you think that's right? Now, going back to your other point about cutting around the edges, basically cutting ad service, cutting other issues that you don't know, that's not necessarily the core of the personnel of a company. Do you think that perhaps the big tech earnings are not as well of a bellwether type of signal for the rest of the economy as some people are making out? Yeah, I think that's really too right. They're adjusting to this specific shift writers, other areas of the economy, they're doing well. I think you can see autos, you can see places do reasonably well. So I think this is a unique factor as part of this pullback. If the Fed keeps pushing on companies and then they start having to lay off, I think this follows through even worse for CAC and that gets us to the hard landing. But for now, I think we can make it through this and start bouncing back up again. A lot of these companies are down anywhere from 30 to 50 percent year to date. So even with these weaker earnings, there's still some upside. OK. This is a really frustrating part about this market. And I was struggling with this with Mike Wilson, and I could tell that he was, too. And I'm curious, from your perspective, how do you communicate to people short term technical rally? But don't worry, I'm not actually optimistic about anything. And we're going to crash later on. How do you understand the pivot point in markets about when things bad news becomes bad news? We start to understand some sort of hard landing that is divorced from the Fed's response mechanism. That's a great question for myself personally. I was trying to think in terms of, you know, the next 20 bits on the 10 year Treasury or the next 5 percent on equities. And unfortunately, now that means I'm a day trader almost as the move so quickly. So I'm trying to avoid that and really make sure that I'm explaining to my customers, okay. This is short term tactical. This is medium term markets and this is what you have to be doing for your firm's your company's longer term, like exiting China, etc.. And it's just it's a big struggle, I think, to figure this out. And you have to have conviction, you have to be smart. And I think that's, again, one reason everyone's pulled back on position. So if we get any sort of rally, I think that can feed on itself a little bit easier than a sell off can right now. Yeah, especially because hedge funds have really pulled back on leverage. You've had people really retrench with that bearish positioning that we've been talking about for quite a while. Peter, when you talk about the hard landing going forward, it's always interesting for me to hear people's world views and whether we're at a structurally higher inflationary regime or as you say, you think that the inflation story is overblown. How do we get back then to a low inflation 2 percent type level, especially because you're telling companies to get out of China and stop doing business there because of some of the geopolitical concerns that the generals that worked for your company talk about all the time. So I think we have to take a step back and think about the starting conditions. Where did this inflation started? It happened because people were buying two of everything. Right. People were so worried about their supply chain issues, they went and bought two things. Then you looked at companies themselves. They were ordering more in their supply chains. You had all these supply chain issues. The supply chain issues are dissipating. The consumers overspend. They're slowing down. I look at autos, for example. Right. You go back a year ago, every email you were getting with someone looking for your used car, then it was like, oh, buy this used car to get a new one. Now there's new cars again. This thing has shifted rapidly. Prices are declining. People are responding to the wrong metrics of inflation rate. The Fed kept talking transitory, transitory, transitory. They got it wrong to some degree. But some of these things are going away. And look, right now, all the fears for Europe, energy, energy prices are coming down their oil despite OPEC plus cuts coming back down. There is a real problem in the economy and that's what slows us down. And that's why I guess I'm so bearish about a hard landing. I think we've already done too much and we've set a chain reaction in motion that is going to lead us to real problems later this winter. So you don't think that there's a wage price spiral in any capacity? I don't. I think you've seen some great headline numbers about the wages. I think companies have still been reluctant to hire. But your last guest, I think, made a great point. So tech companies are letting go. But tech is such demand that they can find jobs. But I think as these services cuts start coming through, if that's what we're really seeing, the next step is cutting your employees. And that to me is a real risk. We can't get through some of the inventory hangovers, the things that we have. People are just thinking about the wrong problems are all right about the situation we are facing last year. And it's a very different end if we step back. That idea of starting conditions matter, supply chains gone. Consumer overspending is done. It's shifted heavily towards services, overspending. But I think even that starts to go away. So January could be a little bit bleak. Just real quick here. Peter, do you see zero percent Fed funds rates in the next five years? Well, I don't think I see that. I think they're going to be very reluctant to ever pull back. I think they've also realized that QE is really a nuclear option and we treated it like a pea shooter. So somehow we have to extricate ourselves from QE and we'll be lucky to use that. So I don't think we ever go back to this easy money because behind the scenes they probably will admit that it does blow bubbles, but we will see easier policy over time, get share of academy securities. Thank you so much. And coming up, we're going to be speaking with Sam Zell, founder and chairman of Equity Group Investments. That is on balance of power with David Westin. Right now in markets, you are seeing a bit of softness after disappointments in big tech. This is Bloomberg.