Roubini Says the Fed Will 'Wimp Out' on Rates

00:00

Is there a dollar shortage now? Is that the catalyst for central banks to blink? Is gonna be one of the cartels that is a dollar shortage and there is an interest in United States is particularly dramatic for a GM. In terms of trade shock, those that are importing commodities. There is rising interest rates because of what the Fed does and they have their own domestic inflation and the weakening of the currency that increases the real value in local currency over there on that. So for them, it is a perfect storm. Some of them have a lot of reserves. Some of them don't have reserves. Some of them will receive IMF money. But that is right now if the strength of the dollar is implying even further tightening of financial conditions in the rest of the world. Now, I think that eventually the dollar is going to have to fall very sharply because we have a twin fiscal and current account deficits. In other advanced economies, you have a fiscal deficit. But the current account surplus and now we're essentially using the dollar as a tool of national security and foreign policy where a weapon izing it, rightly so. Sanctions against Russia, against Iran, North Korea, China. We're starting, by the way. Well, CAC war with China, economic water is what will be sanctions a must for dollar weakness. How do we get there? Forget about this plaza. It's because now if left is is going to be essentially the Fed, the wimping out. Once you see a severe recession ending up me, that means blinking, right? Yeah. Blinking. They're going to blink. And we empowered because you'll have a severe recession whimper that I a new mega threat out. Well, either you are a hot hardcore, you are a wimp or a dove in this case. But that's going to happen. And once the Fed is going to essentially prevent an economic and financial crisis or try to prevent it by essentially stop raising rates, even inflation is too high, then the dollar is going to start to sharply weaken. That's going to be the trigger for it. What's raising the dollar is, of course, that tight monetary policy.