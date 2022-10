00:00

Tell me what was behind this monumental decision for you guys? You know, we decided to evolve our brand of over name for most remote it to us and be a global technology company, Jihye Lee Innovation for Balanced Planet. That's our motto. And we could not have done it at a better time, at a critical juncture in our industry. The energy industry is facing a tough time for energy affordability, energy security and energy transition at the same time to assure the future of decarbonise energy systems. So we believe we have a role to play at scale. We have the expertise. We have the global footprint. We have the technology DNA to make and to participate us get into this. So we'll do it by. Continue to innovate, you know, what own does to decarbonise and at performance edge to the operation will also contribute to decarbonise our industry. We'll put digital in everything we do and we will. But it's about us getting to creating technology for the clean energy system of the future. Innovate as an oil services company. You continue to innovate digitally. You continue to add to innovate when it comes to the energy transition. And then you also innovate when it comes to decarbonising, etc. whereas the biggest area of growth for you in those four segments over the next 10 years. So we believe that this three growth engine will play this decade, defend the hole and the will of our different horizons, roll a different piece of you see, the core is benefiting from a cycle as we speak and we believe that this is here to stay for years ahead. And we will continue to invent, innovate for the residents of what and does path Scarlet Fu decarbonisation and to digital operation at the same time. Digital is the future of this industry. We believe that digital is skating like it has never before in this industry and will use that platform to go beyond upstream, beyond oil and gas, to go into the energy. And finally, the engine of growth for the long term is our new energy, clean energy investment. We are doing that with scale, with seeding investment today. Industrialising it and setting for the future so that it would become the next decade. Most likely the biggest division in our company, I've been talking to analysts and they seem to ballpark your digital revenue right now at 14 percent and I'm wondering if you have a goal of what you want to get it to. So we expect adoption to go from a low percentage of a customer using that fee today, about 20 percent of them to adopt them at scale 12. This decade, it will be a long tail of of of investment into our vehicle platform by our customers. We expect this to last several years. Every transition for any customer can take six months to two years. So expect this to happen over the decades and beyond. Hence, we recreate the long tail of revenue and growth opportunity for digital platform. You have your base, you have digital that you're already invested in, and then you're gonna use that as a platform for your customer to then also offer them things and decarbonization and new energy also. But that really is like a 20 year plan. So we are using our customer base today to develop the evolution of our core and the store. We're using the adjacency of our technology, a fault domain to step out and to go into clean energy, new energy system and innovation for the future. When you look at this new growth plan you have over the next 10, 20 years, do we know yet how much money you're going to have to spend to grow certain divisions? I mean, we we have made her a critical guidance to to the to the street and to the investors that will remain within 5 to 7 percent of CapEx investments. But when compared to review, I think we don't see a reason to change this. We have improved very much our capital intensity. Bye bye. Had you seeing the capital intensity of some business line by being more efficient in the way with their procurement, by also exiting some business that were capital intensive? Hence, we are much more capital efficient today where let's say 10 years ago where our CapEx intensity was in excess of 10 percent. Does it change the ability to then return capital to shareholders or do you expect to be able to ramp that up, considering that your peers have been able to a bit more? Again, we will we will be ready to come out and disclose, as in 10 days, we will be facing the investor community, we will be disclosing our strategy, our financial target and as part of our financial targets. Rule communicates shoulder within framework followed for the first read. Where do you see the biggest execution risk in this plan? I think the challenge the challenge is addressing climate change. That's what I see there. The risk is to delay the decision as an industry, to delay the decision as a society, to address responsibly and decisively. The combination of oil and gas, the acceleration of the clean energy investment and addressing the help to abate sector at the same time. But some say by itself, this is execution risk. That's the global execution risk. What does that say about these execution risk? What are you most worried about when you're looking out for the next 20 years? I'm worried about. I'm worried about only do we recapture enough of the opportunity that we will be out there. Do we have enough ambition that we have enough appetites and and are we prepared for the tremendous change that this industry and the world will face?