What is it you think about unit swap that got investors to pay up? Given these very difficult market conditions? Thanks. Thanks for having me on. I think what we've learned in the past six months and crypto is we've seen the importance of decentralized systems at the core of this new technology and also the importance of safety and security. And UNICEF has been committed to safety and security since day one and never takes custody of user funds. We are designed to rebuild decentralized trading protocols and then products on top of them that essentially are. I mean, that you're not managing actual assets. You're not managing users assets. You're giving them open source technology. And then our web and mobile applications to access that technology. So I think what's really different about unit swap is, again, it's a fundamentally different technology stack from a centralized exchange. It's it's a novel innovation, completely new technology. Whereas the crypto firms you saw suffer over the past six months are those that are really using traditional traditional text DAX traditional centralized exchange models ultimately have risk management failures. And so I think that in our investors recognize in the market recognized that that decentralized protocols have unique advantages that not only can benefit crypto markets, but also traditional markets more broadly. And that, you know, swab labs is really committed to, as I mentioned, security, but also bringing in more and more users into this space because the entire ecosystem and market needs to grow and again, needs to be more accessible, easier to use and safer in order for that to happen. What this says about the popularity of decentralized projects in crypto over the longer term. Well, my hope is that B, benefits of the decentralized protocols will become recognized and that will have again, more products that make them easier to use. Today, it's still a little bit too cumbersome and too hard to explain. What are the benefits of the essential repairs? What are the benefits of being able to have different custody models, the transparency, the lower costs that come with centralized technology infrastructure? It's a lot to explain. And so what we're focused on for the next several years with this funding is making it easier and more accessible from more retail users, but also even traditional investors and fools with capital to access the technology and realize its benefits. So I think it's an endorsement of the fundamental innovation in the technology and indeed centralized finance. But again, when it's being built by teams that really understand the importance of security and simply use their experiences. There's still a concern about security. Why have there been so many hacks in Defy and how do we prevent those in the future? Yeah, well, just as with any financial system or technology, there are, of course, risks that need to be managed. Some of those are technical. So having audited code is critical. We have multiple audits, multiple third party audits of all of our code. It's a key part of deploying smart contracts. And so I think that's the best practice that in an open source. Sort of open garden where people can just launch new technology. They don't necessarily know a project necessarily go through those same controls. So that's a key part of that technical risk. There's also an element of just having a security mindset, of anticipating all the different things that can go wrong, both in the end, even with the financial transaction and also enter into playing smart contracts. When you do play a smart contract to block chain, it's effectively permanent. It's effectively immutable. And so the level of battle testing in advance of that is huge. And not all projects treat deployment as a final commitment. And so it means that sometimes people are launching projects and users may access them and not realize the risk that they're taking. So I think that we're going to see we're going to see a whole new level of security and safety expectation among users and cautiousness. And so winning users trust, earning their trust, earning their their business is going to become all the more important because unfortunately, many people have been burned. But that is in the context of fire where many of the risks are. They had technical over the past six months, many of the large crypto challenges and failures had been failures of risk management, the traditional financial services style failures of not managing users funds accurately. And I think that it's really important that people understand those companies Celsius and the like. We're not we're not using the technology that we use. For example, they were traditional the traditional models where frankly they mismanage their users assets. So two important things very we just aggregate those risks. The financial risk management that is critical for those companies that do touch users funds unlike us. And then also the technical risks.