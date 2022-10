00:00

The president speaking on television the other day, talked about the fact that there is the possibility that the US economy could be heading towards a recession. Is that recession increasingly becoming the base case? What has changed in the administration that the president is now talking about that is being even a possibility? Yeah, well, first of all, I think that it's he he's he's genuine, always and honest and what he says. If you look at the world know China's economy slowing, EU is slowing. The UK is facing a number of challenges. The Fed is raising rates. Obviously, there is a possibility that we would have a recession. And as you say, the economy will cool off. Quite frankly, we need it to cool off so prices can come down. But as I see it, a recession is not inevitable. Certainly any kind of a significant recession, I think is absolutely not inevitable. And once again, I talk to CEOs of the biggest companies and the smallest companies every day in every industry. Yes, they're anxious. Global markets are unstable. The war in Ukraine obviously makes everything unstable. But they're also telling me customers are buying. Consumers are buying. They are still hiring. American companies are innovating. So fundamental are our economy is growing faster than China's economy for the first time in a very long time. So I think we have to be cautious. But there is this should not be a gloom and doom scenario.