Let's just start off, I mean, with the basics, the prices, you saw it up there, bitcoin, at least as we measure it here, roughly around nineteen thousand. It's gone to where it's been for the last few months here. Does that sort of status matter right now? No, I think it's actually something we've seen three times before in the 10 years we've been investing in crypto have these big down cycles. That's actually the best time to invest. A lot of great projects get done. You're getting in at better prices. And so 2018, 2014 for some of our best years for investing. So we think now is probably a pretty good time. It's interesting that it was in the setup talking about risk assets. Now, the great promise of crypto is it's diversifying effect, but it hasn't. At what point does that start to uncover itself? Yes. So that is the big question. I would say it's just starting to happen if you really squint and look at the data. So in the first 10 years of crypto, it had a very low correlation with risk assets and then it has been highly correlated. In the eight months of this down cycle. But it doesn't really need to be most risk assets. Our interest rate based, you know, bonds obviously are mathematically connected to rate stocks, just kind of cash flows, real estate, mortgages. But crypto really is totally independent about all kinds of different use cases that have nothing to do with rates. So I could see a world where even if risk assets continue to struggle, blocking does well. And we actually have seen it. In Q3, the S & P was down four point nine percent, bonds were down 8 percent. Gold was even down in the Bloomberg Galaxy, crypto index was up 16 percent. So although no one's really talking about it yet, there is glimmers of this decoupling. And I could see a world a couple of years from now where everything in cryptos at all demise, where risk assets might still struggle. Is this now the time where when you go hunting for deals, you're actually able to get them given the valuation compression we've seen? Oh, it is in our space. It's really popular when it's at all time highs. In all the generalists, V.C. firms are trying to block chain deal. And when it's at lows like this in the crypto winner, everybody departs and it's just a handful of firms competing for deals. We focus so much on the trading side of this. But when you talk about the type of investments that Pandora does and the other folks do, what's the opportunity specifically where do you look for those opportunities? What types of companies and I guess more importantly, what types of ideas? Yeah. So the beauty of block chain is it's going to disrupt so many different things. There are dozens of use cases. It's not all one thing. There's a lot of infrastructure companies like Alchemy and Amber that we've invested in gaming and defy are popular in FTSE. So there's a half a dozen really important use cases. We're just joking about the metaverse. What about that? How does that fit? Oh, no, it's a big thing. Right. There's a lot of people that want to live in a digital world. They want to interact with people. They want to consume music. They want to do all these kinds of things. And so it will be a big part of people's lives down there. As you said, you've been doing this a long time, particularly in the world of crypto. And time and time again, the froth over flows. We see people lose their shirts. When you look at the NFL season, more often than not, it's the new enticed in that you want to see perhaps have the ability to build wealth in a new space. And that, again, is a big promise that crypto is not ultimately going to happen each time we start to reclaim some some value again. We start to rally up. Is it always going to get just too much? Well, we will have those cycles, but each cycle is way higher than it begins. And so the previous cycle, there were maybe 30 million people using crypto. Now there's 200 million people. We're going to probably have a couple more of these cycles over the next 20 years. Hundred million using it daily or just like it own it, use it to do something to store their wealth, move money across borders. But 10 percent of us to Mexico, remittance goes over Bitcoin now. So there's a lot of people actually using it for real use cases. Given all this volatility, I'm curious how you if you have been rethinking your risk parameters, your governance, the way you set some of those risk tolerances, are you changing, rethinking any of that? We try and mitigate the downside. But, you know, we were very clear with our investors that we think this is a 20 year type trade, that, you know, it's very it's going to disrupt so many different things. So we want people to think about the very long term and only invest what they can afford to lose because the crypto market's gone down 70 or 80 percent three times in 10 years. So it might do it again. Do you think that volatility, though, will be lessened as we get deeper into whatever that future is going to be? That makes sense. And I thought that would have happened this time. But apparently there were a lot of very highly levered entities in our space. Let me rephrase that. Does it need to. Does that volatility need to come down? Well, it probably will. Just as more and more people use it, more institutions get invested. A big change in our business from, you know, five or 10 years ago. Now it's big institutions investing in tenure style fund. So they're committing a certain amount of capital and they're locking up for a long period of time. They're not going to come out, you know, next week if the market goes down. What's interesting is course, as it has ultimately kept on being a store of wealth, whether or not you've lost a lot of it is not to handle that or remittance. We've all been kind of waiting with bated breath for the real. For the real decentralized application that we will suddenly need to use, want teams of your portfolio. Why do you think that is going all people really showing that fit for purpose in this moment? What's happening? And so the Web 3 concept. I think it's one of the most inevitable trades I've ever seen. You have all these great web companies that take a huge amount of the rent out of the system like music sharing. We're invested in Project Claudius that connects the artist and the consumer and both sides get a better experience. Even the kid that's sitting there, you know, finding new bands is getting a little bit. When am I going to use that? Yes, 8 million people use Ortiz now, you know. So it's it's I mean, it's not, you know, Angry Birds yet, but it's getting there right in brave browsers. A great example of block chain enable browser. I haven't checked in lately. It's probably 60, 70 million people. So that's a lot of people using it. So there are use cases that are already happening. Big picture does to in. Is it here to stay? A lot of people have said that the fee structure doesn't work anymore. The fee structure on hedge funds. Oh, 20 oh, no. That's a great question has been around for the 30 years I've been in the business and I know fees are coming down a bit. And you would imagine over time larger institutions will compress fees more. So, yes, it makes sense that fees would come down and risk briefly, of course. You're out saying you're raising for a new fund. How is that going in this? We've just started. We mentioned it to one of your colleagues were in Singapore last week. And so we're gonna have our first close next May. So it's a little too early to say what the appetite is.