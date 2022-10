00:00

Ask me all kinds of things, including the end, but I just have to start with that, what Governor Kuroda just said to me. I'm surprised actually the markets move because he is so steadfastly adhere to this position. Doesn't matter how much the Fed hike rates, it doesn't matter how weak he gets. Monetary stimulus is still needed. As an economist, what do you make of what he's saying and do you agree with his stance? Thanks, Kathleen. It's good to be here again and seeing you. Yeah. Our view is as well, similar to Governor Coronas, that monetary stimulus is needed until inflation is hit by a 2 percent in a durable manner. Yes, headline inflation now is above 2 percent, but core inflation remains below. And I think he is correct and the Bank of Japan is correct that we need to see wage growth be significantly higher. Closer to 3 percent before the BMJ can say we have hit our target adorably or pass this position of maintaining stimulus, especially as other central banks, especially the Fed, are raising rates aggressively as one of the reasons the yen has gotten clobbered in corporate and. You know, it staying around its 145 level, which is a potentially a key intervention level, etc. But is it justified? I mean, you once said that this weakness in the yen was not due to economic fundamentals. Have you changed your mind? So, you know, there are mixed reasons for the weakness in the yen. Partly it is this what's going on in the with the Fed as well as the European Central Bank in terms of tightening monetary policy to address inflation concerns. That leads to a growing differences in interest rates, policy rates and also longer term rates. So that's part of the reason why we've seen the yen have depreciation pressures. I know that you've argued for some time is that the DOJ should short its maturity target for long term yields. Why? Why do you make that argument? And how would it enter into this? This conundrum they're in right where they want to support the yen. At the same time, these their position on stimulus, etc. is is keeping it on the weak side. Right. So the reason we argued to shorten the target was not to address high in any way suggest monetary tightening. We thought it was important to shorten the target force to sustain the policy as for a longer time. So the reason behind that is in Japan, what matters in terms of the real sector, what it matters in terms of loans, corporate loans in particular, is the yield curve up to five years. And then what matters beyond beyond the five year point where it matters more for financial stability issues, for the banks, for pension fund, for life insurance. So to balance these two constraints, we have advised the Bank of Japan to shorten the yield curve target. Now, in the current context, we are well aware that could suggest monetary tightening. So at the moment, we don't think it's a good idea to take a step in that direction. Neal, given how active the VOA has been in the markets, we have seen this huge dysfunction in the bond markets in Japan with a 10 year Jaguar being not training for fourth session already. We haven't seen that such a streak since the 1990s. What are the implications of this for the broader economy? So the bio Che's monetary policy, we believe, will help support the broader economy. So in terms of monetary stimulus, we think that's important for support. The economy has begun to recover from Covid. You know, as economists, we still think it's below potential. There is a negative output gap. So we believe support is needed still for for this time. So that's in terms of monetary policy, in terms of the yen. You know, there are mixed impacts on the Japanese economy for the yen. It does, for example, support X support exporters in Japan, but it does do some harm to people broadly, to individuals who import firms who import or households who buy imported goods. Now we know that sustainable wage growth is the only thing that's at this point going to get them to any kind of policy pivot, if you will, do you think at these levels of wage growth that they're wanting to see a possible sustainable when do you think they could get there? So that's the big challenge in Japan and it has been a big challenge for some time. You know, we've had a very low inflation in Japan for 30 plus years. So there are not expectations for large increases in inflation and thus not a lot of pressure from workers for large increases in wages. We have seen, though, some pickup over the past few months and we're seeing overall wage growth now above one and a half percent. But as the BOJ and Governor Kuroda said, we were they would like to see and we agree with them, like to see wages above at least two and a half, perhaps as high as 3 percent before we think that if inflation target has been achieved in a durable manner. So I know you haven't changed your position really on how the yen enters into this, you know, maintain stimulus position the BMJ has held for so long. You haven't changed it on shortening the maturity target, et cetera. When do you think the time will be or would be for the BMJ to start moving to? Obviously, less stimulus, tighter policy is it is going to be entirely dependent on the fundamentals. Is it going to. How about Governor Kuroda is going to be stepping down in the spring? Will it be up to the next governor? Is that when it should change? And is that when you think it will change? So I think the way we look at it is independent of the governor. You have to look at the critical data. One is what's happening with wages to see whether we are seeing wages that would roughly correspond to the inflation target. And then also we are aware that inflation is rising. Headline inflation already is about 2 percent. Core inflation is heading towards 2 percent. So core meaning defining excluding food and fuel is heading towards 2 percent. So those are two important data points to look at for Japan. Let me just pin you down a little bit here. When there's a new governor, does that in some ways open the door for the DOJ to start looking the day data, maybe even a little more broadly and say, yes, it's time to least start moving in the direction which Governor Kuroda has never said. So what we see, I think is another it's coincidental development that we'll see in the spring of next year, which is in Japan. You have this annual wage setting round. It's got the Shery Ahn to wage then wage negotiations. That is important for regular workers, the ones employees with lifetime employment. So that coincidently happens to occur also next spring. So we do think at that stage the BMJ should again reassess the data.