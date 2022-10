00:00

A lot going on, and I was just looking at some of the headlines from today. Core inflation rising to a 40 year high. Manhattan luxury apartment rents still hitting record highs. China's bursting housing bubble rocked the economy for years. Hong Kong property stocks jumped on a potential tax cut report. It's a yin and yang of headlines on a daily basis, on an hourly basis. You guys nearly 600 billion in your portfolio. Massive world's largest. How do you see the real estate in vibrant? Let's start macro big. So really macro. It is an exciting and interesting time because as you can see, there's different signals coming through. And I think we are better position than anyone to know what's really happening. We have six hundred billion dollars real estate rent. Thirty seven different countries, a portfolio that's highly concentrated into four key themes. Eighty percent of our capital is in warehouses, rental housing, lab office and hospitality investments. And what I'd say we're seeing is actually very strong fundamentals in those sectors. So when you talk about property performance, particularly for rental housing, that continues to be strong, partly because of the pressures on the for sale market with rising interest rates, logistics, demand, some warehouses in the U.S. today we're at record low vacancy is less than 3 percent. Vacancies in the markets we operate in, which are the densest, most urban kind of areas. And we're also seeing very strong rent growth. So in the US in the last month, rent growth in our markets was 30 percent. In Canada was even stronger, 50 percent. And so I think when we when we're thinking about the real estate market, we continue to see a lot of strength notwithstanding. There are pressures around us in terms of interest rates, an economy that the central governments are, of course, trying to cool and persistent inflation. But we feel really well positioned for that. And I'd also highlight that I think this moment in real estate, this cycle is quite different than others. We've been good. Different. That's a good different. I mean, good, different. When you think about what kind of led to real estate downturns in the past, there are really two primary factors. It was too much capital generally in the form of debt, creating greater leverage, fueling new speculative development. And it was too many cranes, too much development. And really, when you think about what happened in the years following the financial crisis and leading up into Covid, we really never saw those excesses come into our market. And so as we head into a period where there may be more economic headwinds, real estate actually is really well positioned from a fundamental standpoint, economic headwinds or recession. It's very hard to call. And I'm not ISE. It's so hard. I think you know, I think part of it is, well, what we're seeing and some of the things that I think the central governments are trying to to combat, which is just this continued strength that they see low unemployment, strong rent growth. And and that is part of what the big challenge is, challenges ahead. So I I I don't know if we're going to have a recession. I'm not an economist, but I would say definitely economic cooling. Are you guys having conversations internally, like thinking like, hey, guys, we need to be thinking that maybe in this market, in this market, know, what I would say is we've been party, we've been planning for a long time. And this comes through in the portfolio we've constructed for an environment that might have been like this in terms of higher interest rates, higher inflation. And so we really focused on trying to be in those high cash flow growth assets. And again, I'd say today we're still seeing those stronger than inflationary cash flows in our portfolio. But certainly we are always trying to position for environments that change. We've been doing this for 30 years. We've seen a lot of different environments. We thought we had seen it all. And then Covid head and hotel revenues went to zero. I'm telling you, no one underwrote that. We had a pandemic. But the great news is our portfolios are built really to try to withstand any kind of environment. And the higher than anticipated rent growth we've experienced, again, may kind of come down modestly, but we feel really well positioned for that. I'm distressed for you guys. Can be opportunity big time. We saw that after the financial crisis in terms of housing. I would say environments with distress, with volatility, with a pullback in capital markets activity. And we're seeing in particular a much more constrained capital markets today. That tends to be a great environment for us and really for any investor who is well capitalized and who has real strengths to lean on. So we have a data advantage. Our portfolio gives us more information on what's really happening that helps us build conviction rate on what we want to do next. And then I'd say the combination of a deep experience from a large team and capital makes us well positioned to really support situations where others may be needing to sell assets, others might need liquidity, and we're able to then get in and buy high quality real estate. I want to ask you this week on Bloomberg French Economic Forum, Sam Zell commenting retail is still very much a falling knife and that the office market will see a lot of downward repricing. And then you had very Stern looked at the Robinhood Investors Conference of Starwood. Of course, Capital Investors says he sees. Incredible opportunities to find distressed investments in the real estate market. First, retail falling knife. Do you agree? I think retail has been under pressure for a long time and that's a big part of why we have not bought a shopping mall in the US in over a decade. There are pockets that are showing greater strength. So grocery anchored shopping centers in dense urban areas. But it's a overall it's one of the asset classes can more under pressure. And you know, in our business we played the counterpoint of that, which was warehouse investing. So retail, brick and mortar, the movement of goods online is really what started. That challenge was against a backdrop of oversupply and a lot of places and so big. But there's always kind of other opportunities. And for us, it was okay. How do we invest in the warehouses that are benefiting from the retail activity moving to a different format. But I'd say continuing continuing to see pressure in an area where we are more cautious like India. Retail is a different story. You guys are global. We are. Remember that. And I'd say there's overall been great consistency in the themes where we invest in globally. I think a market like India is a differentiated story, though. So in India, we're now one of the largest owners of shopping malls in the country. But there are I'd say overall relative to a population that has one point four billion people, there are very few of them. And so it's a very different story. It's a country where the growing middle class, greater consumption, people looking to more toward organized retail is a place they want to go, not only to shop, but eat out and have experiences. And again, not so dissimilar to what are the formats of retail that are going to thrive anywhere in the world. It's something offering you more more than just a place to go buy something. It's got to offer that kind of experience, community and a whole variety of things that will attract people to those stores. So are our investment in India has been very successful. We made it. I think it's a great time also where there's a lot of change happening in the retail sector. More international retailers were able to access that market and that really led to a lot of strong leasing velocity for the assets we were in. So a little bit different. And that's one of the great things that's so fun about our business, is we have teams all over the globe. And while certainly there are asset classes like retail where we we we have a more cautious posture. We have the opportunity to dig in and understand what's happening, regardless of whether we know at the time it's going to be kind of an area to really dig into and do more. That was an example where the team kept at it, kept thinking about standing, the problem in the challenge and the opportunity on its head and said, you know, this is a very different market. And I feel really proud that we have an investment committee that keeps an open mind to that and says we kind of look, we know where we kind of want to go, but where are the other opportunities present themselves and we can invest in scale. We're going to activate that. All right. So let me follow up on office market that Sam Zell said a lot of downward pricing to come. Do you agree? I mean, this is, I think, one of the grand, big questions of our time coming off of the pandemic. There's this constant flow of news stories about people not coming back to the offices, working from home, old office space. People don't want. What's the reality from your perspective? I'd say we see a lot of what you're describing, which is that, by the way, I would take a step back and say, if you go back pre pandemic, I think a lot of the questions, the experimentation you're seeing with formats was starting to happen then. And so if we were together in 2017, 2018, I might have asked you in your office buildings, do you sometimes feel like the lobby looks more like a hotel now? There is a check, right? Every everyone was kind of moving toward having more amenities, having better conference space. Co locating different types of tenants who could be symbiotic with one another. And I think even then we saw tenants doing what they're doing now, which is saying I'm not just looking for four walls to put my people in. I am looking to create an experience. And we see that kind of thinking just much more pronounced today. Business is business leaders are saying we do want our people back. I have yet to meet a CEO who is happy with everybody kind of staying in place or on their couches, particularly now that there's more distractions than there were in May 20, 20. People want to be back. They want to propel their business, to want to propel creative processes. At our firm, we are really very much an apprenticeship culture. We need to train people. I need to be trained. I'm getting that all the time, too. And so what we see happening is, is those businesses are saying what what are the spaces that are going to attract people back and compete well with homes? And so the buildings that are newer, they better amenities, they better sustainability features. I would say also those are attracting the best tenants. And then on the capital market side, you see that reflected as well. Better debt costs for those kinds of buildings. Better or the kind of the idea actually makes sense in today's environment. I would say we work as a as a offering for a tenant was a great idea and remains a great idea. And you see this replicated in your imitation is a form of flattery. So many office landlords and different office companies offering a version of that, essentially the way I think about it is for decades maybe Don's office has offered their customers, their tenants one thing, which was a long term lease in space that the tenant was responsible for fitting out themselves. Well, we work said was we know you don't really know how to build out the space, but you want a place that feels good to come to. We also know you don't know exactly what you need ten years from now, maybe even five years from now. Right. And so we're going to offer you a more flexible product. That's really a customer service oriented business. And that's a good model. Right. And so that I think that concept is what we're seeing today. I'd say also what we're seeing into your point in the big buildings that are winning in terms of both tenant demand and then capital markets activity. It's some of the similar things we saw a lot of tech companies gravitating to 10, 15 years ago. They had a they had a population that was very mobile, that wanted a lot of flexibility. They wanted their places to be great places for those people to come to work. And you see a lot of those kinds of features showing up in the buildings that are the best ones today. We've we certainly while we have caution on those older assets and New York City is full of them. Or do you think at some point like their time has passed? Well, you know, it's a good question. In New York City, for example, it's a very old office stock market. The average building in New York is 67 years old. Only about, I think something like 7 percent of the auction site is either under 10 years old. So some of those buildings will have to live through a certain kind of transition. But in art, you look at our activity over the past year or so here in New York, we bought into one Manhattan west, brand new well amenities, great location building in Dublin. We did something similar, very similar recently, a best in class building, best sustainability standards, highly occupied tech tenants and a really dynamic part of the market. And so we will lean into those kinds of opportunities. But you're right. I think some of the buildings that are are more challenged from the combination of age and features, maybe location as well. They're having a tougher time in this environment. I want to ask all you, first of all, who's got kind of flexible working at home and in the office? OK. And who's just in the office? To handle. Let's just hope. OK. Good feel. So a lot of flexibility. I have another question for everybody. Our poll for our audience and I think maybe some people have already been rainy. That's right. What area of commercial real estate is most attractive? And we put out hospitality office, residential, retail, warehousing. All sectors that you guys there are some of your major themes. And I think some of you have already warehousing is winning warehousing. All right. So what would you say is most attractive? I think you're all smart investors. Warehouse. We have been warehousing has been our most significant investment theme, really since the global financial crisis. Roughly 40 percent of our portfolio today is in warehouses globally. We have one point one billion square feet. What are the returns on something like that? So we invest in it across our strategies. So we have opportunistic higher returns in in vehicles that invest, drive cash flow performance over a short period of time and invest and then return capital. And then we also invested it in more stable strategies. We're trying to hold these for the long term. I'd say the tie that binds is that the kinds of assets we're looking for and which markets are primary focus is really on what are known as last mile. They're not all technically in the last mile, maybe last 20 kilometers. But think about those warehouses that can get you goods in the same day that are located close to dense population centers. So warehouse as a sector has done well, has been an upper former overall. But we're always trying to be in the locations and the assets that have the best performance within a well performing sector. And so that's been our focus. As I mentioned, we've seen we continue to see record levels of rent growth and record demand. It does help that we're in assets where we are attractive to so many different kinds of tenants who are doing a combination of things. It's definitely the demands, definitely propelled by e-commerce. And we see e-commerce penetration rates continuing to climb higher. Is there going to be even more that I think about as there is more companies we talk about coming to manufacture back in, there are kind of domestic homelands that they're going to need these kind of facilities. Absolutely. And we're seeing that happening. The racial ring or just realignment of supply chains, even within a country to be closer in to where those goods and services ultimately need to be provided. I'd also say in a tougher economy where we're starting to see inventories build for retailers, those inventories go somewhere. It goes to a warehouse. I want to ask you, we've got a great Chris from the audience. I'll bring it up in a second. But you sound very optimistic. Are you? Is that what's a word? Look, I think about residential or even office. I think residential. We're like, is it a bubble bursting? Is it, you know, hot like, well, what's a word to describe something like residential right now? So residential, I'd say is bifurcating. I think if you are in the business of selling homes, it's a more challenging market. And that is because the cost of owning has gone up dramatically in the last year. So we think in this country about 54 percent higher to buy to own today than it was a year ago. I was yesterday I was in Las Vegas. And what we're seeing is wide dispersion in the cost to rent versus the cost to own. With ownership being more expensive in Las Vegas, it's two times more expensive to own a home and a monthly cost basis than it is to rent. But that is propelling the performance of rental apartments. So we said you seem optimistic. Yeah, it it all depends on and I think what you own in the sectors where you want to be more active. And again, we have a portfolio and I see a fun question coming up. Now you decide whether you want to take it about our portfolio today versus dark days of go. But yeah, I mean, I would say our Brad Stone. Yeah. Yeah. How does your portfolio compare between the darkest days of Covid and now? Well, I would say in our portfolio there's actually a lot of consistency, but that's because we went into Covid with a great portfolio from our perspective and from the perspective of which sectors do want to be enough to generate great performance. So when I think about Blackstone real estate over time, when when the financial crisis hit, 50 percent of our portfolio roughly was in office, 50 percent in hospitality. And when we got to the got to cove it instead, only 7 percent was in hospitality. And I think, you know, something in that certain neighborhood was office and a big portion of that was lab office and also studio and media content office. Great performance. So you get it. There's been a lot of consistency and part of that is Covid. And what happened during Covid really accelerated trends. We were already investing behind. And so we really just took opportunities. Did you know that those like, tell me, is there a metric out there? There's so much stuff coming at us right now. What are the metrics you follow to say, OK, this is where we have to start buying investing now because that's what's gonna be big five years from now, seven years, 10 years, whatever? Well, our process and it might sound funny for a real estate investor to see, but our process really starts with what's happening in the world away from real estate. So what is happening and how people are living, working, spending their leisure time and which are the assets that are going to benefit from that? So you think about the explosion of demand for content and that was starting pre Kogan Covid certainly has accelerated that. Think about the unprecedented data creation and consumption. We've created more data in the last three years than in the rest of human history combined. You're seeing that in demand for data centers. So those what's happening in the world helps us identify, well, where are the sectors we want to be? And so, you know, a good example is we bought a company, we took private company called Q2. Yes. It's a 10 billion dollar company. We in real estate did it in partnership with our infrastructure business. And our scale was a huge benefit there. Because we could buy a great company with a great management team with the opportunity to continue to grow with their tenants. And we saw things again, not that we thought data was peaking and demand was peaking, which maybe others would have thought given kind of the trajectory that business had been on. We said actually we think we might just be at the beginning because just think again about what businesses are doing, what people are doing, and what we've seen in our first year of ownership is actually more leasing activity than the company's entire 15 year history combined cumulatively. So we we look at we certainly, of course, have to always look at some supply trends. Supply, again, is one of the things that works the hardest against you in real estate space. We care deeply about what is our basis and assets. But I think as far as developing themes, figuring out where to go, we try to think of where are the places we're gonna have the greatest tailwinds. All right. Having said that, so we've all read about a new Blackstone flagship global real estate fund, 30 billion that you've raised around. Twenty five billion in just three months. The remaining is expected to I think it's already fully allocated, expected to be the largest vehicle and draw down in funding history that 50 percent larger than your predecessor fund of 20 billion, which at that point back in 2019 was the largest ever real estate fund at the time. Massive. Why now? How quickly do you expect that to work? Well, I would say that a sign of that, there's lots of opportunity. So I'd say to a couple things. One is I'm limited in what I can say about fundraising. But two is I think it's a sign of two things. One is confidence from our investors because we have been doing this and delivering great returns for a very long period of time. Investors are leaning into their best managers who they think have the most differentiated opportunity set. And yes, I think they and all of us say you we don't exactly know what the opportunities are going to be or how they're going to materialize. But we know Blackstone with its scale, with its team, with his experience and with this thematic approach, is really well positioned in any environment and particularly now where there's a lot of dislocation and volatility.