You are known as a classic value investor, but you've said so recently to your investors that value has not made a comeback yet. What is the point at which it does make a comeback and are there specific signals you're looking for in the market for that to happen? Yeah. First, thanks for having me on. And I'm thrilled to be here at the Robin Hood conference, as always. Meant a lot to me. I held five to 10 years ago and this is our 10th anniversary. So we're super excited to be here and to talk. And thank you for having me on your your program relating to value investing. I don't I don't know that it ever comes back. You know, there've been serious changes to the market structure and pretty much most of the value investors have been put out of business. So if value investing is trying to do security analysis, think about what companies are worth. Think about why they might be mis valued or misunderstood and then do valuation analysis that tells you that that in fact is true. There's just very few of us left. Most market participants these days, they either cannot do value. They're just not trained or experienced in knowing how to do valuations. Or are they? They their structure doesn't allow them to like if they're an index fund or a passive thing. The last thing you're doing is value or their system is a quantitative system or a trading system or an algorithmic system. And or your style is to just buy things that are have charts that go up into the right. Right. And none of those participants are really doing value. So it used to be, you know, that that on every conference call of every company, there were dozens of analysts from all of these competing long only hedge fund and long shorted people and stuff like that, trying to hear what companies were doing and saying and trying to figure it out. And those staffs have been gutted because the world has moved passive. And so there's just a lot less competition for what we do. Well, what does that mean for how you operate as an investor if you're saying that so much of the world has turned passive or quantitative, hasn't made your job fundamentally different as somebody who picks specific securities? It absolutely does. It used to be we could buy something at a reasonably low multiple. Whatever we thought that was, think that the company would do somewhat better benefit from it being somewhat better and realized that other investors would see what we saw six months later, a year later, and would rewrite the shares too. So you could buy something 11 times earnings and maybe they would earn 10 percent more. But you'd get another three points on the multiple and you'd make 50 percent over two or three years. That that isn't happening anymore because there's nobody to notice what actually happens at these companies. So we have to be the other side of that is nobody knows what anything is worth. So there's an enormous number of companies that are dramatically mis valued in ways that we haven't seen before. So whereas before we might pay eight times or nine times or twelve times, which seem like low multiples, but now we can buy a lot of those same companies at three times earnings or four times earnings. And if they're buying back 10 or 15 or 20 or 40 percent of their stock, in some cases, eventually we're going to have to get paid by the company as opposed to having other investors figure out what we thought we figured out before them. Well, so they are seeing some better valuations in the markets to buy specific stocks. I'm wondering if you still think that there are bubbles out there in the market. We have seen a draw down to a degree already. There's a lot of worries that that drawdown might be bigger. And so do you still see bubbles? Well, sure, of course, because the absence of people doing valuation means that nobody knows what anything is worth and the market doesn't know what anything is worth. And so you had a period of time, like in 2018, where if you just took the highest valued companies a priority, they went up the most 30 percent, 40 percent for the top decile, the bottom decile went down 20 percent. So all you had to know was, is it already highly valued? And it was highly valued. It went up more and it was a lowly valued. It went down. And so you had this bifurcation of the market and that vacation basically remains. So people look at those companies that ran away and they they were already overvalued and they became even more overvalued. And they look at them now and go, oh, my goodness, they're down 50 percent. They're down 70 percent. Whatever it is, they must be cheap because devalue even one person I heard say talking about stuff that was down a lot from a recent high. But all you're saying is, is it's at a discount to some previous price, which was obviously wrong. And so just because something I would say on the way up twice a silly price isn't twice as silly, but something that's half of a prior high is not devalue. In fact, the joke really is, is, you know, what you call a stock that's that's down 90 percent. It's a stock that was down 80 percent and then it got cut in half. So let's add in then the cocktail of higher interest rates, because some of this is based on a price to earnings or even kind of relative value, if you will. But what happens as rates rise? How do you discount where stocks should be specific facts and in particular, as you know, the terminal value? And decided yet on where the Fed. Yeah, I think that that is not the right way to look at things these days because nobody's actually doing those calculations in any case. It's not like people are looking at it and saying, well, you know, with interest rates at 2 percent, I can pay, you know, 9 times for this, but at 4 percent, I got to pay seven times for this. That's not really what people are doing. You know, what you basically have is, is you have that companies where the value fundamentally disconnected and you can figure out what we're in is a bear market. And so in a bear market, those things get to you rated and you can say, well, the proximate cause of the bear market is inflation or interest rates or the Fed or all of those things. But in a bear market is when ultimately it turns out if you buy something and it's just at the wrong price, it's a long way down before somebody like me is going to want to come in and say, OK, this is actually really pretty cheap, pretty cheap. You say we're in a bear market. You say, but are we in a recession? I'm wondering if you can kind of calculate the probability as you see it, what a hard landing would look like. Yeah. Look, I heard to understand, look, the politicians are debating whether we're in a recession. They don't really know what the definition is. You know, they also don't know the definition of a woman is. So they're confused and there's a lot of confusion. You know, that's out there on these type of things. I don't think it matters whether we're in a recession. I think what matters is these things are are in a slowing. And so it matters is, is that the general direction, things it doesn't really matter whether we're technically in a recession or whether it's technically a soft landing or a hard landing. Well, we are as we're in a period of economic slowdown or deterioration, and that's when when things that were overvalued tend to get degraded. Talk to me about that slowdown. Do you think that as you talk to CEOs, as you talk to other investors, do you think that there's a mismatch here about expectations, about where earnings are headed from here, whether it's because the cost of financing for companies are going up or whether it's because you think earnings revisions might go down further than you've seen them? Do you think that there's a mismatch out there? Well, some earnings will go up and some earnings will go down. I think it's a company by company, you know, type of type of circumstance. You know, companies that are in energy, for example, I expect the earnings are going to continue to be very strong and materials in some other areas that are for benefiting from the difficulties that we have. You know, we've under invested in some areas which is allowed there to be a dearth of capital placed into, you know, not the software is eating the world companies, but the really boring ones. And, you know, when was last time we put a cement factory in this country? And when was last time we created an oil refinery? We've under invested in these areas. And that's going to allow companies that are in these areas to earn excess profits for us for a substantial period of time, because they don't face the normal competition that you'd have if you if if we were trying to grow these sectors. I have to ask you more about the role of inflation here when it comes to why companies are earning on one hand. There's a concern that lower inflation would mean lower profits as well. At higher inflation, as we know, has also been an issue this morning. Ray Dalio had told my colleague that he thinks structural inflation can be 4 to 5 percent. What do you think? Well, Ray knows more about this than I do. I think we have moved from whatever that 40 year period of structural reduced inflation and deflation. I think we are now in an era of inflation. But I don't really want to quantify and come up with a figure because I wouldn't know how to make one. Well, I'll follow up on these, that earlier this year you had said that the Fed hiking interest rates at 25 basis points out of time was like taking an ice cream scooper to a drive by force. Now, now that you're seeing the rate hikes be at a greater scale. Do you think they're doing enough? I think that they were very slow in getting started. I think the Fed chairman wanted to be reappointed. I think that slowed things down. I think it took them a long time to recognize the inflation. I think they for a while were like, well, let's continue easing because we only have one point seven percent inflation or let's keep easing because we don't have full employment everywhere. And we we blew up a great big bubble and a lot of a lot of kind of things. I think the sad thing that comes from that is, is, is is if we don't want to have a huge inflation problem, they need to do what they can about it. Frankly, I don't think the Fed has complete control over inflation. I think half of the inflation problem is a fiscal problem. And there's no discussion at all about making fiscal measures to either increase supply, which would actually be a nice thing to do, because if you increase supply, you increase wealth and you make people rich. Instead, what we're doing is as we're trying to reduce demand, which essentially means lower, everybody's standard of living is to try to fight the inflation. But nonetheless, inflation needs to be fought and the Fed can only control what it can control. I think it's a mistake to put them as the sole. Responsibility for fixing this. There's a lot of people with a lot of concerns about systemic risks in the system, whether it's fiscal or whether it's something else. What do you think is the biggest concern out there that investors are not counting for? Well, look, the systemic risks have. I have built up in the government bond markets all around the world. You know, from 2008 on, we socialized the financial crisis. We've socialized a lot of other things. The fiscal situation is is difficult. And all of the developed markets here we are, we're at the top of the top of an economic recovery and there's still a trillion dollar deficit. And that's before rates change, before next year's COLA increases, before the economy slows. And before we decide whether we need to do something to bail out a weaker government like Britain or Japan or something like that. So there's there's all kinds of build up on this. On the sovereign and it's not unique to the United States. All of the major developed sovereigns have this issue. You know, we say here we're fine in the U.S. because Japan has two hundred and fifty percent debt to GDP and nothing so bad has happened there. But what if something is beginning to happen bad there? The end has weakened considerably. They've had to intervene in the currency and the numbers that have always been on the page, you know, when you have a down cycle is when these things tend to metastasize.