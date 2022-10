00:00

These numbers just make it really complicated for the central bank. I look at what's happening with the local currency and we are on a glide path. Let's just inch by inch, chip by chip. Whereas it could level out eventually. And are we going to get a deal imminently with Yvonne Man? Yes. So look. Use of the picture from my perspective. Egypt is not as bleak as it looks. The reason for that is that ultimately we're replacing hot money, which was going to t bills with more sustainable funding. So you have better FDI into the country. Tourism is doing much better. Remittances are remaining solid and revenue from Suez Canal as well are are up and likely to be even higher in the short term. The biggest challenge for Egypt from my perspective, is in this current environment you have obviously food costs is increasing and Egypt is a big importer. So that will feed into inflation. It would continue to do so. But also the bigger challenge for Egypt is CAC. It's essentially shut from the capital market for raising long term debt. So bottom line, what's going to happen in my view? Very simple playbook. You need an IMF deal. You will have support from friendly countries. Most probably just to see you raise rates to avoid dollarization of the economy. And you sail through. So you raise rates. But what do you do with the currency? Where would you like to see it get weakened to one of your people telling you within the research team, look, 21, 22 year old me, would you like to see my perspective should not devalue too much, should go to 22, 23, 10 to 15 percent devaluation. You don't want to feed the inflationary loop, but it may shoot up a bit more. My sense is once and for all. Egypt needs to let its currency float, which it has not done in the last cycle. Okay. Let's talk about some of the recessionary risks around the world. We're hearing from Jamie Diamond earlier saying a three to six months. There is a chorus of voices that are putting some very serious warnings out. This part of the world so far has been relatively insulated. Run me through what's top of mind as we get to year end. Look, you're right. The gist, he for now is very well positioned. He's doing extremely well. Higher oil prices, but also macro picture is extremely solid in general. My view is that this is not going to last. You cannot be insulated. So higher costs of that strong dollar, inflation pressure globally will catch up with the region and we will see a slowdown in the economy. And we will see also probably not a recession, but definitely a slowdown in the economy in 2023 and 2022 24. And oil prices might, in my view, would also correct a bit from where where they are today. In your research, which you've shared with us, you've constructed a table and we've taken some of the highlights from that talks about Saudi Arabia, the fiscal brake events, and also some of the expenditure coverage and how that's been shrinking. What is the message here that investors should take with them? Look, the message is very clear. I think the GTC countries have learned from the past. They are a lot more conservative setting their budgets. They are building buffers for a slowdown and for a recession. This is clear to me. So if we go into a recession and in my view, we will globally, this region would be best positioned for that. However, I do agree that people should not expect countercyclical spending in this region that will take it to a level where we don't feel anything here. That's not going to happen. OK. And we're looking here at the table. Both the break, even prices over the next five years and the expenditure coverage, which has been shrinking 2022, estimate that just 18 months for the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. What about the IPO craze here? And you're not really buying into that, or at least you're very cautious on it. Does that apply to anything and everywhere right now out of the Gulf, it's coming to an end. Yes. If this is it, you know, we probably will have a few more. And after that, I expect it to definitely slow down. What you've been promising investors is high dividend yields and guaranteed dividend yields of 5 and 6 percent. But that's no longer attractive. That's the reality of things. You get it investing in investment grade. You buy Citibank, Citibank, Bonds, and you get paid six. I'm buying. Maybe you're buying. But what I meant is what is perceived to be the least risky pays your 6 percent or 7 percent for 2 3 years duration. Why would you venture into equities for potentially the system is same dividend yield. So I think, look, liquidity is going to dry up. The opportunity cost is increasing with high interest rates. And in my view, that's going to slow it down dramatically. The IPO craze doesn't change structurally the picture of the development of capital markets in the region. There is definitely commitment in Saudi and UAE, other GTC country to continue to give up the structural story. In my. My view is intact. The short term, it will slow down.