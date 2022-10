00:00

I was reading through some of the analyst reactions to the earnings announcement and what crystallized to me was an increase in operating expenses, especially marketing. How are you going to manage that cost? Going into year end? First of all, good morning. Let's talk about the expectations or concept with the market in quarter three. The results we're going to see, it's significant in our opinion, because we were expecting much worse results than this. No wonder because of the inflation that's happening in the food sector. Number two, also the entertainment that there would be if we looked at the beautiful same data, you would find that for the same period last year versus last year, apples blustering 1 percent while the consumer electronics market is minus eight, 5 percent year to date. And number three. That was the first time since three years that the Saudi would allow free travel. And so the third quarter was very challenging. So we did our best to come safe out of this and we succeeded. So we came flat in a declining market with an improved profit than 5 percent. We have a philosophy and philosophy regarding the cost, an investment and this very important thesis. I think when the going gets tough, this is the time to invest, a lot of time to get spending because usually we invest in future initiatives which would bring us a lot of new and profit in the future. OK. So, you know, you don't feel you don't feel the need. You don't feel the need to step in and bring down costs because of higher inflationary pressure being on the labor side or on the supply chain side. Well, the supply chain side, though, this is a very, let's say, misled story economy that is most supply chain challenges. Actually, it is an overhang within the company because of these long demand in Europe and the U.S. and most of the company, if you if you seen LG and some of those announced the results and you have over the doing so, the prices are going down with it. Hi. I'm also the supply chain and the official cost is going down. And so that's that somebody would decide on the other side. Our investment means it's coming. And technology and just realizing the company from DAX, part of the consumer finance. And I can I can tell you free. We are the only company making money in the region. And so we are going to invest in the future. Mohammad, I'm looking at the relative resilience of the Gulf at the moment in terms of the macroeconomic performance that is supported by oil exports, revenue that continues to rise. What about on a consumer level? What are you seeing in terms of your customers? Are they changing how they are spending their money? Are they're becoming more cautious or are they also still in a relative bubble? Visa V? You know, the U.S. and Europe. No. Look, it's no wonder to there is what I call a new normal. That is a fundamental change of structure in the market itself, because women going into the market will decide move, you will find the household number will be much smaller than before. The sizes of the houses going, it's going go down. People become much more rational in terms of their spending. And so there is a structure to change currently happening. And we need to do really cool with the new normal because this is not like a crisis or a wave that we go and A to B to cope with this bubble for more. And how X is looming this week we will only the company is elegant in 30 cities. We have the number one challenge in the region. A lot of my business is 20 percent of our business. And so you'll buy the priority that you want to pay as you want. And at the same time, you want to pick up your place. And so you're not. Isn't there a new definition of convenience? OK. So I want to build on that footprint that you just described. You talk about investing, being contrarian. Stepping into the market when others are stepping away. Where does it leave you with your presence in Egypt and other potential new markets? Yes. Egypt is a very important project for us. It's a hundred million plus hundred million population in terms of size. It's equivalent to Saudi almost. So it's it's about 25 billion equivalent to market size. We already have established that office over where we should be operating in the first half of next year. Next year we finished the go to market strategy and we are really serious about the order we're going into Egypt. You know, we always think about the long term. Short term for us is something that we. We get to deliver results in the short term. I will always be from the future vision. And look, how can we keep growing specifically double digit growth on the bottom line. I mean, from what you're outlining, quite a few promising fronts for the company. I mean, I look at the stock price still, Mohamed, and it's underperformed the benchmark to, well, by quite a margin, double digits. What do you think the disconnect is between the pricing and between what you are actually trying to deliver to investors? Look, I use what I say. It is my own rule and me and the management team is to manage the company and then look to manage the stock. The stock is as you shoot prices due to macroeconomics and psychology. A lot of things that you are doing. So our role is to manage the company and to keep the system ability at the same time delivering double digit growth. As I say, bottom line, the prices, the mechanics of the market, that's so crucial. I'm sorry.