00:00

We've been talking a lot about the way remote work has changed the composition of commercial buildings and the value of them remain. This is a global story but it's also a big city. And unfortunately as a New York City three as well this is a global vacancy rate. And according to this chart it is New York which of course in the turquoise line is leaving net worth about two 15 percent. So as we think about the composition of where workers are. What does this mean for the value of a lot of these commercial properties. Yeah we talk so much about those vacancy rates but there's always the big question here about the actual financial impact. And there's a great working paper making the rounds here over the last couple of days called Work from Home and the Office Real Estate Apocalypse. One of the co-authors of that paper is joining us right now. Professor standby. And Neve Warburg of the Columbia Business School joining us right now to talk a little bit about this instead. I was kind of fascinated by this paper not so much by the statistics on vacancy rates in and of themselves but kind of the past two effects on local economies if this work from home trend ends up being permanent. Right. Well thanks so much for having me. All right. So we in this paper we begin by looking at some office leasing revenue data from a new dataset called CommSec. And what we find is that on all the active leases or outstanding leasing revenue has already fallen 17 and a half percent between the beginning of the pandemic and May of this year. That's a large decline. But you need to we need to keep in mind that only about 30 percent of office tenants have had to decide whether to renew their lease so far. Right. So that means that there's 70 percent more tenants that have they're still sitting on their pre pandemic leases that are yet to decide whether to renew that lease. Or even if we knew how much space to to rent and potentially want to negotiate down that rent. Right. And so the second shoe is yet to drop on on the commercial office leasing market going forward. Right. So what we do in our papers we kind of take this leasing revenue data and build a valuation model. Can you sort of go ahead faster a little bit about what went into that model as to what your pushing is forward. Of that 70 percent still left how ugly it could be whether or not more than 46 percent of workers that have returned actually do so. Right. Exactly. So I mean what was going to happen is over the next several years you know the other 70 percent of tenants is going to have to make these active space decisions. And when they renew even if they are renewing and they're probably going to renew for less space than they did in the past because so many of their workers are working remotely you know they're going to be paying lower rents and all of that is going to come out of the pocket of the landlords. Right. And so in our model we're basically building these future leasing revenues kind of working dynamically through how this will unfold as leases reset in the future taking into account that office expenses may also change going forward and ultimately discount these future cash flows back to the present. And that's ultimately how we arrive at our at our valuation. And as you pointed out kind of a key a key uncertain parameter here is basically how persistent we'll be remote work regionally. Where are you seeing the most pressure. Right. So I think a lot depends on the mix of tenants. Right. So I think cities like New York have a lot of financial sector tenants real estate sector tenants. Those tenants are more gung ho about going back to the office then let's say the tech tenants. Right. So some of the regional variation is coming from the industry mix of cities. And by that metric New York City maybe a little bit better off than than than say San Francisco. But so it's a mix. It's a mix up of different types of office tenants. Can you talk a little bit about the index itself. You created the work from home in DAX and you actually sort of listed out some of the companies that in theory would benefit from this work from home movement. The idea that you would be long those names and then short other names some of the names in the long column were some of the ones you would expect in a lot of the technology industries. But in the short side there were a lot of transportation companies airlines etc.. Explain how you sort of came to that reasoning of who the winners and losers would be. Right. So basically what we're trying to understand is you know when I was obviously office companies are going to do poorly when there's a lot more remote work. The question is how much more poorly you know in some sense what's a dollar worth in the state of the world where we have a lot of remote work versus you know a state of the world where we don't have a lot of remote worth. And for that we use this working from home equity index which as you said is long companies that benefit from remote or short companies that do better from in-person activity. And so what we end up finding is that you know office is obviously negatively correlated with that index. But but but we can sort of match to the average returns on that index to to figure out just exactly how much worse off. You know offices in those states over the world of course the impacts go far and wide. And in many ways they go to the purse strings of the cities and of the states that you mentioned. Is that any way in which you're starting to see. Companies real estate companies pivoting thinking of new ways in which to use these old offices that are less attractive and whether or not that ends up just easing some of the pain or not. Well absolutely. I think the incentives are clearly there right. I think Urban CBD central business district will likely shrink in the future. And at the same time we have lots of unmet housing needs in cities. And so conversion of office especially older lower quality office products to apartments is a conversion that in theory makes a lot of sense. The question is can you make the numbers work. Does the floor plate of the office work out for an apartment conversion and know after regulatory obstacles for the conversion to take place. So those I think are all big question marks. So we are on the margins seeing some old buildings left and right being converted. But the question is is there enough suitable order and not suitable conversion opportunities for that to be a viable strategy from just the macro perspective. You were talking about some of the inputs into your model that then spit out the net present value. How much of the change that you're seeing in that net present value is just from the Federal Reserve which is moving in. That discount rate is now a lot higher than it used to be a year ago. Right. So that's a great point. I mean in some sense our valuation exercise just thinks about the impact that remote work you can think of about the impact of higher interest rates being on top of what we're talking about. As you pointed out you know obviously much higher interest rates are not good news for Ford for values of office buildings as well. Right. So we can already see those in cap rates moving higher for office buildings putting further pressure on values.