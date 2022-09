00:00

I'm really curious here because you have about a hundred people or so that you've surveyed through this with money are more in control. But was there anything really surprising to you. We know more money has been going into crypto lobbying. We know that this is going to be seen as an issue for lawmakers. But what was different here that you didn't expect to see. Well there were a couple of real standout issues going into these critical midterm elections. We recognized that the next Congress is very likely to write rules that will define policy architecture for the next generation of the Internet. And it's critical for those policymakers to know what Americans are thinking as they embark on that process. The first big takeaway for us is that the Web three voter is now a very significant constituency. If you think historically for example about the role that organized labor has played in U.S. elections and it's been a very consequential role we now have 50 percent more voters in these key swing states that hold digital assets than hold an organized labor card or union card. So this is a very substantial swath of the electorate we're talking about. The second big takeaway for us is that this is an issue that is pre partisan or bipartisan. There are substantial majorities of voters that say they will vote against. They'll be less likely to vote for candidates who aren't in favor of or supportive of constructive policymaking around the future of Web 3. But on that note really quickly because you know you think about this as either a bipartisan issue. But you know on one hand voters seem to be more likely to post candidates who stand with policies but they're slightly leaning towards Democratic senators. Why is that the case. Traditionally the Democrats have been tougher on the financial industry and technology. So why in this instance are you expecting that not to be the case. Well as a group Web 3 voters tend to be younger they tend to be more diverse and they tend to be solidly middle class and at least in a couple of those categories you do see close alignment. Broadly speaking with the Democratic Party again the fascinating thing to us on the whole is the degree of unanimity that we find across party lines and across ideological lines. When it comes to these results this is one of the last bastions of true bipartisanship in American public policy today. And the other critical thing which I would highlight is over 90 percent of the voters that we surveyed were in favor of the core principles that underlie what threes specifically there. We're talking about digital platforms that are community owned community governance and give individuals a greater say in how their data is used. That's a big yes. On that exact note here are we talking about crypto more largely. I would talk about tokens. Are we talking about Web three. Right. Part of the spectrum here are voters really interested in and seeing more policy being thoughtful towards well over 75 percent of voters feel the big tech has too much power in their lives. They are looking for an alternative to a digital framework that frankly isn't working very well. It's neither desirable nor sustainable. And growing numbers of of the electorate are I think gluing into that fact. What we see is that there is a broad appreciation of the potential that Web 3 has to create an Internet that gives more opportunity to more individuals and democratizes access to a lot of the financial and digital tools that have historically been the domain of very small numbers of people. And voters are responding to that in a big way. Now do you think that in any fashion this will be a single issue voter kind of situation here given so much else is happening especially in the economy when you see a lot of people really burning from inflation here. Do you end a war going on in Europe. To what extent does this fall into all of the other issues that are happening in America today. Well we know that for a subset of these voters these are very strongly held views and they are passionate about the potential of this technology. And they're also passionate frankly about the need to build a better Internet. They need to develop a new digital architecture that is going to meet their needs a lot better than what we have today. Beyond that this is I think the early days of what has the potential to become a very large and very powerful constituency in American politics. And it is unlike anything we've seen before and that it is simultaneously an industry but it's also a community. And that convergence is creating some big opportunities to think differently about how we define policy in this space. You know this is the midterms right around the corner here. The second part of Biden's term. To what extent do you expect to see a serious movement on a lot of the crypto regulation that has been promised from from lawmakers now for many many months. Well we already today are in a pretty remarkable position when you consider where we were just two years ago. The fact that we have multiple very serious bipartisan pieces of legislation working their way through Congress a very serious executive order that's forging a whole of government approach to the digital assets and web three all of these are promising signs. We've certainly got a long way to go. And my assumption is that a lot of the legislating at least is going to fall on the shoulders of the next Congress. But the fact that there is a real opportunity to create the cornerstones to establish the cornerstones of what this new digital policy framework will involve is something none of us should take lightly. And frankly why these elections and the voters that decide them are so important.