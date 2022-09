00:00

Vladimir Putin has once again threatened nuclear escalation against Ukraine or even the West. But what can Joe Biden do to deter him. And if deterrence fails and Putin does launch a tactical nuclear weapon what can Biden and others do to deter further strikes. Here's some options. One option is nonmetallic terror. If Putin strikes the West simply doubles down on sanctions completely. Cutting off Russia from the outside world was lucky. Even India even China. Maybe even all countries of the world would join the West this time. Problem is that Ukraine and a lot of other people in the world would view that as an inadequate response. Putin might conclude that he can get away with launching more nuclear weapons. Other dictators like the mullahs or Kim Jong un might also conclude that. So we'd have more nuclear blackmail maybe no more nuclear weapons more nuclear explosions in the future. You could call that Armageddon. The other option is military. There are two ways to go here. One is tit for tat retaliation. Putin drops a tactical nuke. The US also drops one somewhere in the Arctic Ocean for example in the beginning so that there are no lives lost just just as just for demonstration. It could also provoke Putin to a game of chicken a sort of apocalyptic staring contest. And remember that Russia has 10 times as many tactical nuclear weapons. As America to the fear is that the escalation scenarios become incalculable and get out of control and we'd end up in Armageddon again. The other military option is a conventional strike. The US would take out for example the Russian base that launched the first strike or U.S. forces would wipe out the Russian positions in Ukraine. The message here would be Putin you can nuke but you can't win. The problem is again that Putin and other dictators might see the response as inadequate and they might conclude that they can get away with more nuclear strikes. One more possibility Biden could make a daring plan for regime change. He could privately even warn Putin of this. He could say if you go nuclear power will take you out one way or another. We won't tell you how but we will. Remember that Vladimir Putin will only go nuclear if he fears he's about to lose the war lose power maybe lose his own life. The message would be from Biden you nuke and you are sure to lose all of.