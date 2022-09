00:00

One of the president's closest advisors is Jake Sullivan. He was the national security adviser and the second youngest person to hold that job at the age of 43. I sat down with him recently here in the Executive Office Building. Discuss a wide range of international issues and national security issues affecting the president and our country. So let me get right to the heart of Ukraine. If I could ask you is there any chance of a resolution in Ukraine matter any time in the foreseeable future any possibility of a truce or some kind of agreement that you think could end this war in the next few months or so. You never say never. There's always a chance. And we've been clear from the beginning that we would support a diplomatic solution that vindicated Ukraine's right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. But the odds of it in the next few months I think are quite low on China. The present United States has not met with Xi Jinping for Covid related reasons but there is a possibility they might meet the upcoming G 20 meeting. You have any plans to have a agreement or any kind of proposed settlements of any issues that are now ongoing between the two countries. Or is it just more more or less a meet and greet with no advanced planning of any great consequence. Well right now there's no meeting planned. But as you say they will both be in Bali Indonesia for the G 20 in November. And it would afford an opportunity for the two of them to sit down in person actually despite the fact that they've spent a huge amount of time together when Joe Biden was vice president. They've not met in person since President Biden became president. And that's because Xi Jinping is basically not left China in two years due to Covid-19. So this would be their first real chance to sit face to face and talk through the full range of issues in the relationship. I wouldn't expect major agreements to come out of that. But if they do actually sit. And again that's hasn't been decided. I would expect that we would see some progress on some issues where the two countries interests do align. As we talked today it's come out that President Putin will be meeting with President Xi Jinping most likely somewhere in Europe not too long from now. Was that a surprise to you. And what do you think they're going to be talking about. Well it's not a surprise that President Xi and President Putin have met frequently over the course of each of their tenure. And in fact President Putin went to Beijing earlier this year and met in person with President Xi in February when they rolled out this new partnership between the two countries. So I think that they'll talk about the full range of issues in their relationship. But I would note two things. First before President Xi goes to IBEX stand to meet with President Putin on the sidelines of another summit he's going to Kazakhstan in Kazakhstan is a place where actually China and Russia compete for influence. So it's an indication that this is a relationship not without its complications. And then second China has actually stood back from fully getting in behind the Russians when it comes to their war in Ukraine. We have not seen them provide large scale support in terms of weapons or industrial scale efforts to undermine Western sanctions. So from our perspective this relationship is something that bears close watching. But again is not without its complications as we talk. There are also reports that North Korea is selling weapons to Russia. Was that a surprise to the administration. Well what it indicates actually is that Russia doesn't have a lot of options. It appears to be running short of its own munitions. It looks around the world and doesn't find a lot of countries willing to sell it munitions. So it has to look to states like Iran and North Korea to get ammunition and other forms of weaponry to be able to sustain its conflict in Ukraine. This is not in our view a demonstration of strength by Russia. Now the negotiations with Iran to re store if that's the right for the nuclear agreement is ongoing. It's been going going for quite some time. You see any resolution of that in the near future and not in the coming days. The Iranians have come back with a set of counterproposals which we are still taking a look at. But it doesn't suggest that an agreement is imminent right away. That being said we do believe that there still is a pathway to a compliance for compliance returned to the JCP away. We will continue to work on that with our partners particularly our European partners. And if Iran is prepared to do its part to get back into the JCP away we stand ready to do so. And as we talk the new prime minister of U.K. has been announced previously involved in foreign policy. Have you met her before. I have met her before. I've met her here in the White House right down the hall from where we are right now. When she was foreign secretary she's transition from being essentially their secretary of state to being their prime minister. And actually just yesterday President Biden had the opportunity to have a long phone call with her just hours after she had assumed her new position. And do you expect any change in the U.K. U.S. policy as a result of her becoming prime minister at a foundational level. No. You know this is a special relationship. The two of them reaffirmed their commitment to the strength and vitality of. The US UK alliance and I think on all of the major issues whether it's Russia or China or Iran you'll see the same kind of deep consultation and engagement between the two countries that you've seen before. Regardless of who's president regardless of who's prime minister. So I don't expect that there will be any fundamental changes in the relationship. But you know there'll be issues that we have to work through of course as there always are. Now as we talk the UN General Assembly we'll be meeting and not too long from now in New York as it does every year. Do you think the U.N. has still a useful purpose in diplomacy. Because it doesn't seem to be it'll solve any problems ongoing war problems that we now see in us or Ukraine or Russia. What do you think is the UN's main purpose at this point. Well the UN actually has proved its continued effectiveness in actually being able to bring about diplomatic agreements in very difficult circumstances. I'll give you just two examples from the past few months. First on Russia Ukraine it was the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres Fish who played a central role in getting a deal between Russia and Ukraine for the export of grain from both Ukrainian ports and Russian ports in the Black Sea. That's helping the entire world with respect to lowering food prices and expanding access to foodstuffs at a critical moment. Second it was a UN mediator working with our U.S. envoy the Saudis Emirati ISE and the Yemenis who helped produce earlier this year a ceasefire in the war in Yemen which had been the worst humanitarian catastrophe in the world. That cease fire is now going on six months the longest period of peace and seven years in Yemen. And the U.N. played a key role in that. So it is not without its difficulties and complications. It is a big bureaucracy in need of constant reform. But the UN is still there on key issues in diplomacy in delivering on global health global food security and other issues. And all of that will be on display in New York in two weeks. Now recently the president made a major speech on democracy while the threat to American democracy is Israel. I want to say as clearly as we can. We are not powerless in the face of these threats. And in it he talked about the values of democracy which was a large part of our foreign policy which is to promote democracy around the world. Our events in the United States for the last year or so making it more difficult for the US to say to other countries look at how wonderful our democracy has work and therefore you should be following some of the things we do. Well it doesn't require a degree of humility. I mean the United States does need to acknowledge that we have our own difficulties and challenges within our own democracy even as we tout and promote democratic institutions rule of law human rights around the world. But I think President Biden is actually a very good messenger for that. Someone who can speak honestly and clearly to the American people about the strains in our democracy and then someone who can speak honestly and clearly to the world about how despite all of its imperfections democracy remains the best form of government for delivering for citizens and for promoting human dignity. Let's talk for a moment about your own background. You are not generally out there promoting your background is quite impressive. I just want what people know about it a bit. You grew up in Minnesota. That's right. And I guess you were a superstar in elementary school junior high school high school your president your class president student government through anything you failed to do in high school that you wanted to do. Well I didn't win all the cross country races that I wanted to win. Yes. Yeah. But you went to Yale and Yale. You must have done reason while you were elected as a Rhodes scholar. And from Oxford your letter came back and went to Yale Law School and you were a top actor there and became a Supreme Court clerk for Justice Breyer. So did you. When you're having this career did you ever think that you could make a mistake or your career could kind of go off the deep end or something. Because everything was working out perfectly well. It's true that I have had these incredible opportunities. But at every one of those stages I went through the same fears and growing pains and slip ups and stumbles that everybody did. And you know that was true with respect to academic work. That was far from perfect. It was true with respect to relationships that didn't work out. You know it's I had what I think was a you know an incredibly lucky childhood and upbringing but one that was not too different from the way a lot of other people who grew up in the Midwest in the 1980s and then you know got to have these chances their father or mother what did they do. So my father worked on the business side of Minneapolis Star Tribune which was the major newspaper in Minneapolis. My mother was a teacher and a guidance counselor in the Minneapolis public schools. And I'm one of five and the second of five kids. And we all went to Minneapolis public schools graduated from Southwest High School and siblings. They say look you're too good. You're a Rhodes Scholar you're a Yale Law Journal. What. Everything. Are there no sibling rivalries. I mean actually I would say my sister is probably the most impressive among us. She's a pediatrician. She was a two sport division one athlete. And she's got five kids and is currently working at the Department of Health and Human Services on Covid-19 and other pandemic responses. So I'm like kind of middle of the pack in terms of my siblings. There was another person who was a Rhodes scholar went to Yale Law School who became president ISE states Bill Clinton. So have you ever thought of running for office yourself. I used to think about it but honestly over the course of the years I think my skills are better suited to public service and not elected format. And I'd rather help other people who I think would be better suited for actually running for office. So I thought for a moment about what it's like to be the national security adviser. Now security adviser office was set up I think in the Eisenhower administration more or less. So President Truman had an African adviser as well. Your job is they get an early every day make sure there's no crisis or there is a crisis. Tell the president are you seeing the president early in the morning and briefing him. Is that what you do. As many have done before. Yes. So in the morning we have something called the president's daily brief that takes place in the Oval Office. And it's myself my two deputies and then the director of national intelligence who are there every day. And then we also bring in other cabinet members depending on what the subjects are being briefed so that he gets the president gets exposure to his full national security team over the course of the week. And we talk to him about things that have developed overnight around the world. And we also talk to him about longer term trends that he expresses interest in and wants to stay on top of. So it's a mix of both the immediate term and the long term. And it gives him a full picture of the challenges and opportunities in the world for American. And then during a typical day do you see him a couple other times that you assume at the end of the day as well. Well you know just to take yesterday as an example in addition to the PDB Secretary Blinken and I had the opportunity to just sit with him informally for a little while before the cabinet meeting so we could talk through a kind of tick list of issues that had been building up over the course of the last couple of weeks. And then later in the afternoon we had this call with the British prime minister and that involved some amount of time to talk through what he wanted to accomplish in that phone call. What we expected she would say to him. And then I sat there with him while he did the phone call. So that would be a typical day seeing the president two three times and then spending time with the other principals of the National Security Council the cabinet secretary secretary of defense the secretary of the treasury the secretary of state and talking through the big decisions that we would need to tee up for the president to make on everything from global food security to Taiwan to the CHIPS Act you know the new law that's been passed to invest in. Advanced microchips here in the United States. We cover the waterfront. So sometimes presidents I observe lose their temper and they yell. His President Biden yell or when he's not happy or he just calmly just says here's what I think. He's not a yeller. You know he's somebody who is disciplined and direct and holds us to a high standard. And he will challenge us to make sure that we have nailed down the details of everything we are presenting to him. And if we haven't he'll tell us do better. But he does so in a totally respectful straightforward way the same way that everybody has seen him in public life. So I work in the White House under President Carter. There were frequent disputes between the secretary of state Cy Vance and then ask great advisers of Big Brzezinski. And it's a great tradition it seems in our government that then secretary of state and now secret advisor always sparring one way or the other leaking to the press in this administration. I haven't seen a lot of leaks from your office or the secretary's office criticizing the other person's office. So how have you avoided that problem. Well a lot of it has to do with just deep mutual respect and straight up friendship between myself and the secretary of state. Tony and I have known each other for years. We're good friends. Our families are friends. That doesn't mean that there aren't debates. We don't have disputes because we have an open operating style. I think we both try to be nice people but we do have debates. We disagree on certain issues. And the thing that I take very seriously is my responsibility to run a process that is open humane fair transparent and aboveboard. And I try to do that so that his perspective the secretary defense's perspective the attorney general's perspective depending on the issue are all teed up to the president in a way in which they get their say and then we work it out. And that has in my view work quite effectively over the course of the past 19 months. And I consider it one of the central responsibilities of my position to ensure that that process is fair and effective in hindsight which is always 20 20. Is there anything the administration could have done to prevent Putin from invading. Six months into this invasion I'm fairly well convinced that Putin was going to do this no matter what. Let's go around the world for a couple of trouble spots North Korea. Any progress on getting them to give up their nuclear testing or is that difficult to do. It's difficult. Obviously through multiple presidents going back to the Clinton administration the North Koreans have continued to move forward with their nuclear weapons program in the course of the past year. They have conducted a number of long range missile tests. We have been warning about the possibility of a seventh nuclear test test of a nuclear weapon. And we still think that that is something that is likely to happen in the coming months. We have also indicated to the North Koreans that we are prepared to sit down in a serious way to conduct diplomacy to on a step by step basis work towards the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. So far the North Koreans have evinced no interest in that. China and Taiwan there's been a lot of rhetoric from the U.S. side a lot of rhetoric from the Chinese side vision. Any real problem occurring where the Chinese might actually invade Taiwan. I think it remains a distinct threat that there could be a military contingency around Taiwan. And the People's Republic of China has actually stated as official policy that it is not taking the invasion of Taiwan off the table. That that remains one of the potential options for the reunification of Taiwan. Their position has been changing over time in terms of their disturbance of the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. Actions that they are taking with their military to undermine peace and stability. The American position has remained steadfast and consistent. One China policy Taiwan Relations Act. Three joint communiques that we agreed with China back in the 1970s and 80s that laid out that from our perspective there should be no unilateral changes to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. We continue to believe that and we will continue to push back against any effort to change the status quo by force. There is legislation now moving forward through Congress to kind of toughen up the existing support the US has for Taiwan. This administration adopted a position on that legislation. Well I'm actually going to have the opportunity later today literally later today to go up to the Hill to talk to some members about this legislation. I'd prefer to have the opportunity to lay it out for them before I lay it out on TV. But I will just say this. There are elements of that legislation with respect to how we can strengthen our security assistance for Taiwan that are quite effective and robust that will improve Taiwan's security. There are other elements that give us some concern. Let's go back to Ukraine for a moment. In hindsight which is always 20 20. Is there anything the administration could have done to prevent Putin from invading or told the allies more forcefully that this invasion was going to occur to convince them because it seemed as if they didn't really believe it was going to happen. What would you have done or would you think you should have done in hindsight if anything differently than you did. Given that we're still in the middle of this unfolding crisis it's hard to get the kind of level of perspective to look back and say hey maybe we could have done this instead of that. There is always something you could improve upon. I would never say no. And we did everything absolutely perfectly. But six months into this invasion I'm fairly well convinced that Putin was gonna do this no matter what. That he considered this central to his legacy as president of Russia and he was not going to be knocked off course. The only thing that was going to stop him was the physical might of the Ukrainian forces holding back his ability to take keep and take other major cities backed by the weapons that we provided them. That was the strategy we executed. I think we executed it well. And I think Ukraine is in a position now today to ensure that they will remain a strong sovereign viable independent state even as they continue to try to resist Russian aggression on a portion of their territory. In terms of the allies you know we took unprecedented measures quite novel measures to declassify information to make presentations both to our allies and to the international community. And I think over time that actually did build a sense of unity that continues to this day. And allied unity trans-Atlantic unity has been a huge thorn in the side for Vladimir Putin as he's tried to to break that and tried to should produce a weaker less cohesive NATO when in fact what he's gotten is the exact opposite. So what you're referring to I think is that to my surprise when I was reading The New York Times why this was going on information that seemed like it was vital information was declassified and in fact given to the press about the troop movements of Russia. Was that a complicated decision to come to controversial within the administration to say we're going to declassify and leak our best intelligence about what the Russians are doing. It definitely took a whole process of us thinking about all of the risks and benefits of doing that especially since it was uncharted territory. And that involved me sitting with. Diligence professionals are diplomats and ultimately with the president to bless a strategy that would involve the systematic declassification of information so that no one would be surprised and said that Russia could not try to generate pretexts for what it was doing. And I think it turned out to be an effective method of putting Russia on the back foot putting the Western alliance on the front foot and giving us the opportunity to build a coalition that is currently supporting Ukraine. So as I said earlier hindsight's always 20 20. In hindsight would you have exited Afghanistan differently than the way you did it. Well at the end of the day. Any time you have a circumstance where you're ending a 20 year war with 20 years of decisions and mistakes that have piled up through multiple administrations the exit would not be easy. There was no clean easy exit. And I think the strategic decision to go to end that war after 20 years was absolutely the correct decision. Were there things that we could have done differently. I think the answer to that is always yes. And there will be time as I end up looking back and reflecting on that period to pinpoint what some of those might have been. But from my perspective the underlying decision to end the war in Afghanistan which the president took I think in a quite courageous way was the correct decision. And one year later to me it it is more the time that is passed is only reinforce the correctness that so many people held your job. Have a burn out after a few years. You look like you're in good shape and you're young. You're the second youngest person ever to have this job. So you anticipate doing this for an entire four year period of this first term. It is another term let's say this four year period of time. Well I serve at the pleasure of the president but I feel passionate about the work that I'm doing. I feel blessed to be part of this team. I feel blessed be able to serve President Biden. And I'd like to keep doing.