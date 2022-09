00:00

You're talking to clients right now with interest rates going up like this. Do they have a desire to pull the plug in the next six months or even 12 months given the economy is getting worse. Well look I say this. I think the Citrix deal speaks to the leverage loan market and most affects the financial sponsors. Financial sponsors have a lot of cash to deploy and they're creative in. Many of those financial sponsors are sitting on money. That's growth capital or venture capital. That doesn't necessarily require high levels of leverage. And I think you're going to see some of those participants even backward levered the deals and the strategic in the moment. When you look at the S & P 500 you'll look at the S & P fifteen hundred. There's virtually two point seven trillion of cash out there on balance sheet. So I would say that today will continue apace. You know I think the problem at the moment is really getting to a clearing price given the volatility. Why did you double down on that. Because when you're talking to CEOs across your client base what are they most worried about right now and what would it take for them to make any strategic decisions in the face of all of this uncertainty. Well I think you know companies corporates are all about strengthening their business and strengthening their business globally. So there is a general bias towards risk gone. And in some ways doing deals in difficult market environments can assist you with the integration. And so deals continue even in recessionary moments. I mean a activity goes forward in the moment. Yeah. Obviously people are worried about the macro economic situation the geopolitics where interest rates are going. But I think the one thing that's really inhibiting deals is just the price volatility. You have so many sectors off 20 30 percent. You have more than 10 percent of companies at their 52 week low. And you know in the boardroom and CEOs of sellers they look at their LTM stock price and it has a huge psychological impact. So there's a little bit of a softening going on as a result of that. Candy good morning. It's guy in London. How long is it going to take to get to the stability we need for the clearing price that is in front of us to be one that is comfortable. Well look I think the question you're really asking is when does the market level off or have some stability. And you know I think that's going to be a function of the inflationary medicine that the Fed is delivering to us at the moment. But at some point the rate of increases will slow or they'll become a view that we're going to a neutral bias and that in and of itself will create stability or create greater clarity on the second order derivative which is where is the economy going. What I would say is that deals will happen despite that and that people who are moving forward in the moment will move forward with greater premiums if the deals are compelling. Well to that point if the Fed's looking at four point four percent for you three to get inflation under 2 percent. Many are skeptical that that's enough to make that actually happen. Does the recession fear change the type of deals cross-border deals or the sectors in which deals are actually able to be completed. Well I think it's a deal by deal. Right. And the U.S. dollar strength impacts that. Right. So the purchase price into Europe where we're starting to see greater interest and certainly the North American and Europe flows have dominated the headline purchase price in dollars look good. But a foreign exchange problem on the back end. We have to also talk about the ugly truth not just the deals that can happen but the deals that have been being canceled. There are hundreds of billions of dollars worth of deals that have been scrapped. Not to mention the ones that have even been announced yet. What's under the surface there. Is there more tension now that prices have fluctuated so much and people want to get out of their agreements that they're in. Yeah look I think buyer's remorse would have people looking at the ability to escape from a deal. But beyond that I do think that the active part of the market right now is in the 10 to 20 billion dollar range. And I think there are plenty of conversations in that range and beyond that have had to go to the sidelines because there's not a clear clearing price. And let's be clear many of those deals will return with some stability both in interest rate environment and economic outlook. Well there's also this idea of spin offs as well. How much is that continuing to keep your team busy. And do you have kind of an estimate on how many more spin offs we could see into next year especially as you know there are activists on the sidelines and other investors who want to see strategic change at a time that companies are under pressure right now. I think that's exactly right. A company is under pressure and it's viewed as being undervalued in the public market. That is going to attract. This detention. We're at a point in time where a management team and boards fully understand that and so separations the conglomerate ization highlighting high value added business this is certainly something that we would expect going forward to see moral clarity. We're about to see a fairly big spin off here in Europe and the former Porsche coming out of Volkswagen. Can you describe to me the difference between the picture in Europe and the picture in the United States. Well look you know that's a deal we're around. I think what I would say is lots of attention around it as to how it's received ultimately in the equity markets. But I think it could be a sign of a broader opening within the markets. But more broadly is there just in terms of the wider environments. Europe obviously struggling with an energy crisis. We are seeing said he has significant economic slowdown here and the way that maybe we're not seeing in the United States how is that affecting deal flow the ability to finance all of the things we've been talking about in Europe. And how different does that look compared with the United States as Europe just kind of significantly worse by an order of magnitude. I would say it's a much more difficult situation because of the geopolitical risks. And you know I do think it's an issue where you know the potential vertical horizontal expansion in the Ukraine war does loom in people's minds. But look you know on the flip side of that I think the world has gotten smaller in terms of the integration of the US and European markets as free markets. And I expect consolidation will happen over the medium and long term and probably a greater rate. Let's focus on the investment banking world to begin with. There is a lot of change happening particularly just even the headlines from Credit Suisse today which is coming really fast and furious. Are you surprised at how fast the landscape is changing from where you sit. No I don't think I am surprised. I think that you know in some sense I think people in the industry would argue that some level of consolidation or exiting should have occurred across the industry earlier. So I'd actually take the opposite view. I think you know some of the changes we're seeing are a long time coming and that comes from somebody who himself worked at Credit Suisse. So as I've seen this before. But on the other hand what about the talent side of things. Is this an opportunity to scoop up talent or are the banks kind of overweight right now given that the market has dropped off as much as it has. I'm sure a lot of bankers across the industry right now are worried about their jobs. Well look you know from our perspective my perspective there's always white spaces. There's always incomplete parts of the business that you could enhance or their growth areas that you want to invest in. You know we clearly look at this as an opportunity to obtain talent that might not be obtainable other than once in a generation. And this is a good time to invest in the business.