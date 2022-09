00:00

It's the U.N. General Assembly that has world leaders gathering here but really this meeting is shaping up to have two focuses. One of course Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But the implications of that most notably energy security. And on Sunday Chancellor Olaf Scholz is going to be making his way to Doha. They need more LNG. Are you planning to announce any contracts or long long term deal with Germany this weekend. Well first of all thank you for having me here today. All of us we are watching what's happening here this year in the UN General Assembly. And we see the consequences of what's happened with the Russia Ukrainian war and what's happening on the world and the economy situation. Energy poverty is one of the issues that needed to be addressed. Of course the food security and other issues as well. Just you know we have to highlight first that energy poverty is not only a result of the Russian Ukraine war But it's really beyond this under-investment in the energy sector for a long time. Some policies that took place trying to stop investing in hydrocarbon or or opening power power generation using exacerbate it. Yeah. Right now I think with the situation of the world's just made it worse Qatar has been a reliable energy source for all I want to that we've been dealing with our partners in a long term contracts that aren't negotiations that are taking place between other energy and commercial entities. And in Germany the state of the negotiations is still ongoing. We don't know if they're going to reach a deal from now until the week or not. It's not it's not clear yet. And this issue remains with them as the policy of the state of Qatar. We are trying our best to help in providing Europe all the countries in need of energy with whatever capacity we have when it comes to Germany. The talks the report are that it's it RWE and uniper. How close to an agreement are we away from that. Well I cannot comment on the negotiations that I know because it's ongoing between two commercial entities. And really it's it has nothing to do with the government at this stage as a government. There is a general policy to try our best to help. But then the terms of the negotiations and the way that negotiations are conducted are totally independent from the government. What are the issues. We heard that the German officials are saying that they've been a bit contentious. Is it because of long term contracts. Well honestly it's it's really a commercial deal and the commercial negotiations between those entities. I cannot comment on them nor what I know. I know about the dynamics of the negotiations and how they are ongoing. But I know that the practice of the state of Qatar and other energy and their contracts We are focusing on the long term contracts because it's to sure both the buyer and the supplier of sustainability and the supply of energy. So generally we have to take a long term contract. I don't know if this is the term of the negotiations right now that they are discussing tomorrow. abraham raisi is going to be speaking at the U.N. He's met with his Iranian counterpart Robert Malley. What are you hearing from Tehran. Is there going to be a deal. What you know in the last couple of weeks we are hearing some statements which are not so optimistic about reaching a deal. We are talking to all the parties and we are trying our best to play a constructive role in this negotiation. All of the parties that we are we have engaged with in the past few few days actually. We heard the positive intentions from them. They want to interpret the. They didn't reach yet an agreement. And I believe that when the parties get together and they can find a common ground for these areas of disagreement they can reach a deal Qatar believes in the importance of having this deal back because it should address the concerns of everyone. And we think that's what it just you know it will stabilize the region. And for us we've heard this for a year. We've heard this for a year these prolonged talks. Do you think Iran really wants a deal. They just want to prolong the status quo. What I'm sure the Iranian foreign minister can answer he will much better than Me what we are hearing from them. They want to have a deal. They have some concerns that needed to be addressed. And this has been taking place throughout the negotiations. What we believe is important is to have a deal in place to have a nuclear free region. And we don't want to see an embrace happening in the region. The absence of the deal is just making the region more dangerous place. And this is something that Qatar doesn't want to see. Be remiss not to ask about what's going on on the ground to day in Iran. There are deadly protests as a public backlash over the killing of this 22 year old who was detained by this quote unquote more talent. Morality police because of her headscarf. You are Iran's closest ally in the region. Do you have a message to them about these mandatory laws. Well first of all we are opposing using violence by security forces against a civilian with one woman or a man. This is a major domestic issue. We don't normally we don't interfere in domestic issues with with countries our relation with Iran based on a good neighbor that and we should co-exist and live together. And we are trying our best to you as this relationship in favor of the stability of the region and the security of the region. When you talk looking at the region and also communication to the United States and your region you've been this interlocked with Afghanistan most recently for a prisoner swap. Secretary Blinken was saying you were a source for that. Qatar is also still has Afghan refugees they're dealing with in terms of trying to facilitate their transfer to United States. What is the state of play. How many Afghans are still left in Doha. The evacuation is still ongoing. We are appalled that we've been able to help and facilitate for evacuating more than 80000 Afghans right now. There are a few thousand set on 3000. They are still in Doha but the evacuation process is ongoing. And still there are people. There is no time specific timeline for the evacuation to stop in itself. And also those evacuees who are waiting to be processed. There is a timeline that we are dealing with each government who is going to receive them. We believe that instead of focusing only on the evacuation and really addressing the consequences of what happened in Afghanistan go and address those causes and what's happened. And we see we try to resolve this deterioration that's happened in this situation in Afghanistan whether the humanitarian situation or the economic situation of them. We believe the international community should come together and should put this serious of conditions that needed to be complied with by the Afghan the current Afghan leadership in order to be able to deal with them and to have a clear way forward for that.