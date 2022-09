00:00

Volkswagen is looking to raise as much as nine point four billion dollars from the IPO of its iconic sports car maker Porsche. This could be Europe's largest listing in more than a decade and comes at a time of market upheaval from the region's energy crisis. Rising rates and record inflation. Christoph Rauwald of our Frankfurt bureau chief joins us for more. Christoph you've been covering Volkswagen for longer than I can remember. Why did they drop the range. We were thinking this was going to be about an eighty five billion dollar IPO. Now they're looking to go out at a valuation of 70 to 75 billion. You know I think they they have been discussing a pretty pretty wide range of potential valuations as you mentioned. There has been some conversation around a potential valuation of about eight eighty five billion. But as recently as I think it was last Thursday or Friday we had a fresh analyst's report out from HSBC that was looking at a much lower range basically. Forty five billion to 50 billion euros maybe. So I think the ratio that come out now sitting pretty much like right in the middle of life. What has been discussed before I guess. Well and of course it still would bring money raised from this IPO to north of nine billion dollars. Can you just remind us what Volkswagen is going to use those proceeds for Christophe. Yeah. The main purpose were where they were. They definitely need additional funding or welcome. Additional funding is all the investment in future technology. Volkswagen has embarked on a very significant program to expand its fleet of electric cars build six battery cell factories in Europe alone. They have to invest heavily on autonomous driving. And all of these investments have so far been largely financed from from from the group's existing cash flow. So getting additional proceeds beyond that would definitely help to finance all these different projects.