00:00

AMONGST OTHER COUNTRIES. AMBASSADOR, WE APPRECIATE YOUR TIME. ARE YOU AWARE OF ANY PEACE TALKS TAKING PLACE RIGHT NOW BETWEEN UKRAINE, RUSSIA, AND A THIRD PARTY? ARE YOU AWARE OF ANY TALKS OF THAT NATURE TAKING PLACE? > > THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME. THE LAST DAYS IN UKRAINE HAVE SHOWN THAT THE FIGHTING SPIRIT OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMY AND PEOPLE NOT TO FIGHT THIS INVASION AND ALSO THE VALUE OF OUR SUPPORT TO UKRAINE. WE HAVE BEEN DOING EVERYTHING THAT WE COULD TO HELP THEM, BUT ALSO TO MITIGATE THE EFFECT OF THIS WAR NOT ONLY IN EUROPE, BUT ALSO OUTSIDE. OTHER ASPECTS, I AM NOT AWARE OF SUCH TALKS THAT YOU ASK, BUT I AM AWARE OF OUR EFFECTS. I THINK OF THE LAST CONVERSATIONS WITH THE RUSSIAN PRESIDENT TO HANDLE SOME VERY DELICATE ASPECTS OF THIS WAR SUCH AS NUCLEAR SAFETY AROUND THIS, IN ZAPORIZHZHYA IN UKRAINE. WE HAVE WORKED VERY HARD TO ENABLE THE AGENCY OF VIENNA, -- THE NEW PRAYER -- THE NUCLEAR AGENCY IN VIENNA TO MAKE A MISSION TO ZAPORIZHZHYA. THEY ' RE ALSO DOING EFFORTS TO MITIGATE THE FOOT SECURITY CRISIS WORLDWIDE. ALIX: AMBASSADOR, AT THIS POINT, WHAT IS THE CRITERIA FOR PEACE STARTS UKRAINE, RUSSIA, AND COUNTRIES IN EUROPE GETTING TOGETHER TO TALK? AMB. ETIENNE: I THINK IT IS FOR UKRAINE, WHICH HAS BEEN ATTACKED BY RUSSIA, TO DECIDE WHEN THEY CAN NOW COME BACK TO THE NEGOTIATING TABLE. OF COURSE, EVERYBODY HOPES THERE WILL BE A SETTLEMENT. BUT IT IS FOR THE COUNTRY WHICH HAS BEEN INVADED TO DECIDE. AND WE TRY TO GIVE THEM THE BEST POSSIBILITIES TO DO IT. GUY: WHERE THE CONFLICT RAGES IN UKRAINE, EUROPE WILL HAVE POTENTIALLY A VERY COLD WINTER. WE ARE GOING TO SIGNIFICANTLY ON THE UNITED STATES FOR ENERGY THIS WINTER, AND SIGNIFICANT QUANTITIES OF THAT ENERGY WILL BE SHIPPED ACROSS THE ATLANTIC. HOW MUCH MORE DO YOU THINK THE UNITED STATES CAN DO? WHEN YOU HAVE CONVERSATIONS ABOUT THIS SUBJECT, DO YOU HAVE THE SENSE THAT THE LIMITS, FOR NOW, HAVE BEEN REACHED? AMB. ETIENNE: I THINK THE MOST IMPORTANT EFFORT IS BEING DONE BY THE EUROPEANS THEMSELVES. WE HAVE INDEED WORKED, WE HAVE BEEN WORKING VERY HARD TO DIVERSIFY OUR SUPPLY OF GAS, WE HAVE DEVELOPED OUR ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE VERY QUICKLY, AND HERE WE HAVE BENEFITED FROM THE SUPPORT OF THE UNITED STATES. ALSO THE MARKET PRICES ARE AT MUCH HIGHER, SO IT WILL HELP DIRECT LNG, FOR INSTANCE, MORE TO EUROPE THEN TO ASIA. WE HAVE BENEFITED FROM THIS SUPPORT AND WE HAVE ALSO FELT SINCE THE VERY BEGINNING OF THE WAR OF THE INVASION, A VERY CLOSE COORDINATION BETWEEN THE U.S. AND THE EUROPEAN UNION NOT ONLY ON SANCTIONS, BUT ALSO ON GLOBAL ISSUES, FOOD INSECURITY, WHICH WILL BE TREATED VERY SERIOUSLY NEXT WEEK AT THE UNIT YOU AND GENERAL ASSEMBLY. WE ALSO ACT AS EUROPEANS TO LIMIT OUR CONSUMPTION OF ENERGY. ELECTRICITY. ALL SORTS OF ENERGY. THIS IS REALLY A BIG EFFORT TO ACCELERATE OUR TRANSITION TO DEPEND LESS ON GAS AND OIL FOR OUR ENERGY. WE HAVE BEEN ACCELERATING OUR PRODUCTION OF RENEWABLES, WE ARE RELAUNCHING BIG PROJECTS IN NUCLEAR ENERGY, AND WE ARE DIMINISHING OUR CONSUMPTION OF ENERGY IN GENERAL. ALIX: AMBASSADOR, THAT WILL TAKE A WHILE, THOUGH. MEANTIME, I AM INTERESTED IN HOW THIS WILL TEST THE UNITY OF THE EUROPEAN UNION AS WE HEAD INTO WINTER. AT THE IS AN ELECTION -- AT THE SAME TIME, THERE WILL BE AN ELECTION IN ITALY WHICH COULD SWING RIGHT. MARINE LE PEN IS POLITICIZING THE SITUATION THERE. HOW DO YOU SEE THE POLITICAL LANDSCAPE EVOLVING IN THIS POLITICAL CRISIS THAT WILL TEST UNITY? AMB. ETIENNE: IN FRANCE WE HAD OUR ELECTIONS, BOTH PRESIDENTIAL AND PARLIAMENTARY, AND YOU KNOW THE RESULT. THE QUESTION, OF COURSE, IS HOW TO MINIMIZE THE EFFECT OF THIS WAR AND OF THE CRISIS IN OUR ECONOMIES. IN FRANCE, IT HAPPENS THAT WE HAVE TO TAKE VERY EARLY MEASURES TO SHIELD OUR POPULATION FROM THE INCREASE IN PRICES OF ENERGY , AND INFLATION ALTOGETHER WAS UNDER 6%, 5.9% AT THE END OF AUGUST COMPARED TO AUGUST OF LAST YEAR, IN PARTICULAR BECAUSE WE HAVE TAKEN THESE MEASURES THAT WILL BE PROLONGED INTO NEXT YEAR. THIS IS THE SECOND ASPECT. THE FIRST ASPECT AS I SAID BEFORE, IS TO HAVE ENERGY AFFORDABLE, AND TO GET THAT TO THE INDUSTRY. AND ALSO TO THE HOUSEHOLDS. WE HAVE MADE MANY EFFORTS THAT HAVE ALREADY REFERRED TO, BUT ALSO ON THE PRICES, TO PROTECT THE POPULATION, WE HAVE TAKEN VERY STRONG MEASURES. NOW THE STORAGE OF GAS ARE WELL-FILLED IN EUROPE, IN FRANCE AND IN OTHER COUNTRIES. SO THE AFFORDABILITY QUESTION I THINK HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY HANDLED, BUT THE PRICE ISSUE IS ALSO VERY SENSITIVE, AND WE HAVE ALSO TAKEN MEASURES TO PROTECT OUR POPULATIONS.