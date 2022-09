00:00

Speaking of football. Joining us now is the NFL s first female front office executive Amy Trask former Oakland Raiders CEO current CBS sports analyst and also the author of the book You Negotiate Like a Girl. Amy it is so great of you to join us. We're so excited to talk to you. We were just running through week one of the NFL season. Can you just give us your takeaways. What surprised you most in Week 1 what you're looking ahead to in week 2 and beyond. Well before I dive into that I simply want to thank you for having me on. I am a tremendous tremendous fan of Bloomberg. We all are in our family and I am honored and delighted to join you as to what surprised me. Week 1. Really nothing because what one learns about the NFL is to expect the unexpected. The league is built on the concept of parity so that every fan of every team believes that his or her fan can win any given game and can win it all in any given season. So expect the unexpected particularly at the start of the season. Now all of that said nothing surprised me but if you would like I will share one thing that sort of made my brain explode. Please do. Denver. Seattle. It's one thing to lose a game because your personnel doesn't match up. If you don't have corners to cover another team's receivers that's going to happen. If you can't defeat another team's pass rush with your pass protection that's going to happen. But you should not lose a game because your team your coach is not appropriately addressing situational football. And I'm talking about the two shotgun formations on the one yard line or because a poor clock management and I'm talking about the end of the game and the failure to appropriately use timeouts. Well let's let's focus on the NFL season. I mean going into this season we saw some huge free agent acquisitions. Your former team Las Vegas now Raiders signed the onto items to 140 million contract over five years. Let's take a step back. Put yourself back in the front office. How do you front offices justify the contract value for a player. How do you evaluate talent. More importantly how has that evolved since you started in the league in the in eighty three obviously. And take us forward. I mean what makes a successful front office and what doesn't in your opinion. Well it really depends on the team. There are 32 individually owned businesses. They're individually owned differently operated and they each have different approaches. The revenue gap between the highest revenue clubs and I'm talking now on an annual revenue basis the revenue gap between the highest revenue clubs let's say the top 4 or so and the lowest revenue clubs. Let's say the top the bottom four or so. Although the league tends to divide them into core titles the revenue gap is significant. So there are some teams who are going to say we just can't do a contract like that. There are other teams that have the ability to do big contracts. And then there are our teams and I work for this sort of team owner Al Davis who said I don't care if we don't have the money go find it. I'm doing this contract. So every team approaches that different. Well Amy of course you're joining us on Bloomberg. And what we do here is follow the money. So this is a great conversation. And of course what we're doing on this show is following the money in sports betting which just just absolutely exploded. We talked about that and how it affects players and ultimately the league. Yesterday with Victor Cruz the Super Bowl champion and former New York Giants wide receiver just take a listen to what he had to say about it. No snitch someone I mean with that. But I'm just letting you know that guys do it. They have to anticipate that players are going to gamble and they're gonna place bets. It just is what it is. It's out there. It's happening. How is the NFL going to police. So Amy I'll pose that question to you. How should the NFL police this. Well I have a different view than Victor and I will share that with you. The league is comprised of good men. The vast vast vast overwhelming majority of players are really really good men who are going to follow the rules. I think the bigger problem for the league is the appearance of impropriety as opposed to impropriety. In other words I don't think my concern is not what Victor is that there will be impropriety. My concern is how does the league address avoiding the appearance of impropriety. Here's an example. If a team has a Sunday home game they usually get off kind of early on Fridays and most players go out that night. They'll go out with a significant other. They go out with a friend. Well let's say a player goes out to dinner and I'll use Las Vegas as an example simply because there are casinos there although we know there's sports betting everywhere. Now let's say the player takes a significant other and goes out to dinner at a really nice restaurant in a casino. But to get to the restaurant he has to walk through the casino even though he's not going to bet at all. Now let's say a fan approaches that player and says hey can I have your autograph. Can I take a picture with you. And let's say the player does exactly what every team and the league hopes that player will do takes time out of his evening and poses for a picture with the player and signs an autograph unbeknownst to the player he's standing. And the backdrop behind him says sports betting because that's the area of the casino in which he's standing when the fan stops him. In my hypothetical this player has done absolutely nothing wrong. He has done absolutely everything right. But if the next Sunday he misses a tackle he misses a block he fumbles the ball. People are going to see that picture on social media and assume that he did something wrong. So I guess I'll go back to my number one point on this which is avoiding not only impropriety but the appearance of impropriety is important. And I think the latter is harder. And number two fans don't jump to conclusions when you see that picture. Don't assume he was betting maybe he was just taking someone out to dinner at a restaurant in a casino. Well Amy there's no avoiding the fact that sports betting legal or otherwise is here to stay in the United States. Amazon has just signed an exclusive deal with draft kings for them to the exclusive provider of data and sports betting analysis for Thursday Night Football. You know Apple Amazon you know basically watching to NFL on TV by appointment. That is the future. What role does sport books have in that world of NFL TV programming. It's not simply the future. It's always existed. Remember that saying in Casablanca. Wait. There's gambling in Casablanca. Gambling has always gone on. Now it is simply legalized. So I guess I don't see as big a differentiation in what's going on as some people do. Well then let's tear up the script here. Let's go back to 1983. You know you were an intern working for the Raiders organization you know. You know. That was Marcus Allen. That was the Super Bowl year. Fast forward to 87. When you rejoined the Raiders full time Al Davis went out and signed Bo Jackson. That was the year of the NFL strike. If I'm not mistaken I think Al Davis and Marcus Allen were you know I think he was after allegations that he was faking injuries. I mean just I mean how did USC and Berkeley prepare you for that experience for working in that front office with all that Michigan that's going on. Well I'm not familiar with anything having to do with Marcus injuries and anything like that that I had never heard. I've heard a lot of hypotheses a lot of theories. I had never heard that one. You know they did have a difference of opinion. And I will tell you that over many many many decades I should put it aside. Immigration is an important part of the team and I wish that they'd had that opportunity before Al passed away. As to how my education at Cal Berkeley or my graduate school at USC prepared me I don't think it prepared me specifically. I think prepared me is the work ethic my parents conveyed to me which is from the time I was very very little work hard work as hard as you can. When you think you can't do any work any harder. Find a way to work harder. So I think hard work really matters. I got a phenomenal education at Berkeley. My grad school was a terrific education. But look I was always even as an intern I was the first one in the building. I didn't leave the building until the very very most senior people really all the people left at the end of the day. And the other thing is I volunteered to help in any way I could. Always drove me nuts. Still drives me nuts when people talk about sporting teams and they'll say of the players you've got to be a good teammate you've got to be a good teammate. They'll criticize a guard who doesn't slide over to help. The tackle block is man. They'll criticize a safety who doesn't slide over to help the corner who's having trouble covering. And yet they don't apply the same standard to themselves in the front office. So when you know when when employees would come to my office and say hey I've got everything done I'm going to take the rest of the day off I'd say oh great great you got everything done. He walked around the building and said when you help because not all of your co-workers have gotten all of their work done. So I will tell you from the time I was an intern through the time I was a CEO I did whatever I could to help. If the ticket phones were ringing off the hook I go down to the ticket office and I would answer the phone raters and I would I would identify myself but I would take ticket orders the day before games. I would volunteer to alphabetized the will call envelopes. My point is I did that from the start of my career. Allen noticed and I think everybody should do that in their careers. And of course Amy in your career you were a trailblazer. I mean you were the first female front office executive. This is a woman in football. And we have seen the league becoming more diverse in its in executive levels. Just the Raiders for example with Sandra Douglas. Douglas Moore. Morgan a black woman. I'm just wondering what you think she specifically brings to the table what women can bring to the table in the league and kind of your view on diversity both gender and racial in the league. Well I think Sandra is tremendously well qualified for the job. Yes she is a first. But she was also you know she's tremendously qualified. In addition to being the first she practiced law at the firm of Covington Burling which is the league's longtime longtime longtime outside counsel Paul Tagliabue the prior commissioner of the league came from Covington where he was a partner. My point being the league is going to have confidence in her. She's also been on a number of boards including gambling boards in Nevada. So she's familiar with all the nuances and issues relating to betting and wagering gambling. She's very well qualified as to diversity as a whole. You know I'm all I'm asked all the time. Am I excited when someone's hired without regard to race or gender or any other individuality which has no bearing on whether one can do a job. And my answer is always well yes I'm excited. But what's going to be really exciting is when these are no longer topics because everyone does what else did when he hired me. Decades and decades and decades ago before these were even topics that were being discussed. He hired without regard to race and gender and other individuality which have no bearing on whether one can do a job. The story that I will share that I always share in that regard is did you see the movie Apollo 13. Well there's a scene in which the Ed Harris character walks into a room and there's people from NASA around a table and he dumps onto the table bolts and pieces and parts. And he says to them using only these pieces and parts find a way to get those men back to Earth safely. Do you see anyone on Apollo 13 gave a damn what the race gender ethnicity or other individuality is of those people were. Of course not. They wanted the people around that table to get them home alive. Amy you know in your book you know you mentioned you know the importance of keeping confidential confidentiality about your conversations that go on in the bedroom with ownership with Al Davis. Yet you know my question for you is you know it's very difficult to do that especially in today's day and age where you have whistleblowers people getting paid in financial services to kind of tell the truth. You know and I know there must have been some instances perhaps in your career where your moral compass was maybe under a bit of duress about some of the things that you couldn't speak openly about. I know you've kind of said in the past that you know people have to be remain confidential. That's our role. We're supposed to execute what ownership wants. But were there any instances just looking back where you know my goodness you couldn't sleep at night because you know you just disagreed with ownership and there was nothing you can say. Well when I didn't sleep at night it was usually because I was trying to secure a line of credit. I was having tremendous stress about that. Those were my only sleep at night. Or if we had a game like the one I described at the beginning of this conversation where we did something dumb with respect to clock management or situational football. No I never felt a need whatsoever to discuss anything out of the organization. People did push for that information. I'm very stubborn. It was very easy for me to say no. Did I disagree without. Absolutely. Did I disagree with him over the almost 30 years. I worked for him more than I agreed with him. Absolutely. We disagreed with one another more than we agreed. And I always expressed that disagreement to him passionately and strongly. The biggest misconception about him was that you couldn't disagree with him because if that were the case I'd been fired. But what I did was I disagreed with him. I made my case. I presented an argument but I respected the fact that ultimately the decision was his as the controlling owner of the team. And once he made a decision whether I agreed with it or not it was my job to effectuate the decision to the best of my ability. All right. Amy so so great to speak with you and to get your insight on your career and the league as it stands now. Thank you so much to former Oakland Raiders CEO and current CBS sports analyst Amy Trask. Of course also check out her book. She is the author of You Negotiate Like a Girl.