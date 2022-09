00:00

Dylan kind of the Silicon Valley dream coming true here you stick with your initial idea you develop it for a decade you sell it for billions of dollars. There are still people ask out there asking twenty billion dollars. What do you think is the potential here and why is Big Moe worth 20 billion dollars. Well first of all I just want to give a giant shout out and thank you to the thing the team I am on this interview today and there so many other people that have been involved in success I think. On the way past Vick meets current Vick mates and I want to thank all of them. Of course this is about moving forward now and how much potential there is a combined figure adobe combo. And we really believe there's much potential here. Whether it's looking at Sigma and thinking about how we can accelerate our efforts with big jam through Adobe Acrobat and their GI install base and their productivity case there whether it's about the Sigma design platform today and how we can bring capabilities from Adobe in whether it be imaging vector illustration video 3 or more or it's thinking outside the box where we're currently at thinking about developers and thinking about markets we're not serving and we were not planning to serve such as creatives and thinking about how do we bring the capabilities of Adobe onto the thing my platform and make a site. Creatives are able to have more collaborative workflows make those workflows Web based and make it so that creativity design and software development are more accessible to more people. We're truly excited about what can become possible there and our combination with Adobe. David we all thought we were in a downturn and here you are doing a 20 billion dollar deal. The stock had kind of a rough day as investors digested the number here. What's your response to that. We had Adobe. We're entering our fortieth year and we continue to be very aggressive about the opportunities that we see. If you look at the opportunity head and what Dylan and the amazing team at Sigma have built they've built a company that's basically going to add two hundred million dollars of R this year crossing 400 million by the end of the year and and addressing a TAM that's 16 and a half billion dollars. And when you put it in the context of the efficiency of the business cash flow positive with a net dollar retention rate over one hundred fifty percent there are very few companies with that profile. And in the context of what we see in some of the things Dylan talked about when we look ahead and the synergies we can do to accelerate stigmas move into that 60 and a half billion dollar tam to accelerate what we do in terms of our core creative flagship applications reimagined with the technology running on top of the payment platform. And when you think about it in the context of how Dylan was talking about with Fig Jam and Acrobat really coming in at the cross centers across intersection of creativity and productivity we think that the market opportunity here is massive. And this was a great time to make that. Dylan there was a great tweet from Rubin Harris another startup entrepreneur out there. He compared fake might to Instagram. Well if you think about it that way you hear the numbers that J. David just rattled off your cash flow positive. You could have gone public as soon as the window open. Why sell. Why not try to build your own 150 billion dollar company and go public on your own terms. Yeah. I mean first of all we're super thankful that we had the ability to control our own destiny here. But then the day we have to think about our community we do think about the impact that can have and what timeline can have an impact on. And we believe that this accelerates the impact we can have that this broadens the impact we can have. And by leveraging and utilizing the expertise of Adobe the capabilities the technology they built as well as the amazing people they have and they've attracted over the past three decades we think that we're able to be as we scale the impact we have. Beyond just design and move into new areas and be able to have more impact faster. And that's why we've done this deal. David I know you were the architect of this deal and you also sold a couple of companies including one to Adobe in your earlier days. What kind of advice did you give Dylan through this process. Know personal advice in the best interest of you know figure and his company and not necessarily the company that you are for now. Yeah well I think I look at it as a shared common interest and shared objective. So know that I've known each other for a few years and we started having this conversation in earnest a few months ago having gone through this process being acquired as part of Macromedia into Adobe. The things I know are if you have a shared purpose if you have a shared passion and you have clarity in terms of how you're going to actually operate and go after the market great things will happen because there's so much that we have in common in terms of how we want to approach the market. And Dylan and I have been very clear in terms of how we're planning to run this. Dylan will remain CEO of FIGURE and and he and I will be working very closely to make sure that the decisions that he makes with the autonomy that he needs to keep the things that are special about most special combined with the things that we can do surgically to accelerate the business accelerate our technology vision and accelerate move into new markets. That's really the foundation. And the the most important thing and we talked a lot about this is the process is shared vision and trust. And I certainly have a tremendous amount of respect for what Dylan and the team has done. And I think he knows me well enough that he knows that I'm a person of my word and we're going to do great things together. It's mutual and it's really how we use prior as well. Dylan you know you figured I was making Adobe Sweat. What's it going to be like joining your competitor and how do you preserve the culture of the figments as you say. Yeah well first of all the more that we learned about Adobe the less we thought about them as a competitor honestly. Again you know we're over here and the product designs and product and software creation space. Adobe is largely in the marketing space when it comes to digital media. And so we really see this as a way to broaden our opportunities. And also the more that we got to know Adobe the more we saw a shared vision shared purpose shared values. Like David referenced I think my one of our values is build community in other one's craftsmanship. These are values that Adobe has in spades. And because of autonomy and the ability to continue to build our culture our team we really think that we'll be able to continue to accelerate our culture. And I'm very excited to explore what this acquisition means to the team and figure out how we can have even more impact on our community and our ecosystem. For me I grew up using Adobe software and a chance to help Adobe think about the next generation of creative tools and how they are used collaboratively and what they mean the web browser context. That's a dream come true and I'm really excited for this.