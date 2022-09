00:00

IT ' S A FASCINATING TIME FROM THE INDUSTRY CONSIDERING COVID, THIS HUGE LENDING SPREE FROM YOU AND YOUR PEERS, HAS IT HELD UP CONSIDERING RECESSION? BLAIR: WE ARE FACING THREE MAJOR CONCERNS. THE HIGHEST LEVELS OF INFLATION MANY OF US HAVE SEEN IN OUR PROFESSIONAL CAREERS. IT STARTED LAST YEAR AND HAS BEEN EXACERBATED BY THE WAR. WE ARE IN A RISING RATES ENVIRONMENT. CENTRAL BANKS HAVE SAID IT IS GOING TO CONTINUE. YOU MENTIONED FEARS AROUND AN ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN AND RECESSION. WE HAVE BEEN CONSISTENT, CAUTIOUS. WE ARE BENEFITING FROM THE FACT THAT PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS IN EUROPE ARE SITTING ON RECORD AMOUNTS OF DRY POWDER. THAT IS NOW MAY BE 35%, A FAVORABLE DEMAND IMBALANCE. DANI: ARE YOU SCALING BACK IN TERMS OF HOW RISKY YOU ARE WILLING TO GET IN DEPLOYING CAPITAL? BLAIR: PART OF OUR MODEL IS WE HAVE BEEN HIGHLY SELECTIVE. WE TALK TO MAYBE 2000 COMPANIES EVERY YEAR IN EUROPE. WE MAKE LOANS TO MAYBE 30, 40, 50. WE ARE LOOKING TO BACK THE BEST COMPANIES WE CAN FIND IN DEFENSE OF. MANUS: IT ' S GOOD TO HAVE YOU, YOU SAID YOU HAVE BECOME MORE CAUTIOUS, THE NATURAL PRO QUO IS OUT OF 1200, YOU DO 40. WHERE ARE YOU MOST WORRIED ABOUT DEFAULT RISK? BLAIR: OUR PORTFOLIO NATURALLY UNDER WEIGHTS SECTORS THAT ARE MOST DEFAULT PRONE. YOU WON ' T SEE A LOT OF CONSUMER RETAIL, ENERGY, OIL, POWER, MEDIA ADVERTISING. WE ARE FOCUSED ON STABLE SECTORS THAT ARE LESS LINKED TO GDP GROWTH. SECTORS LIKE TELECOMMUNICATIONS, HEALTH CARE, SOFTWARE AND BUSINESS SERVICES. DANI: WE HAVE HEARD ANECDOTALLY OF OTHERS WHO ARE PULLING BACK ON LENDING, WHO ARE WORRIED ABOUT DEFAULTS. WHAT ARE YOU SEEING THAT IS ALLOWING YOU TO CONTINUE TO DO THIS WHEN OTHERS AREN ' T? BLAIR: IT STARTS WITH A STRONG CAPITAL BASE IN EUROPE. WE HAVE 80 PEOPLE IN SIX OFFICES LOOKING FOR TRANSACTIONS. IT IS DEPENDENT ON WHICH COMPANIES YOU ARE FOCUSING ON. WE HAVE FOCUSED ON BEING SENIOR IN THE CAPITAL STRUCTURE, TIGHTENED UP OUR LOAN DOCUMENTATION IN CASE THINGS DECLINE. . DANI: YOU ARE PREPARING, BUT ARE YOU EXPECTING SOME DEFAULTS? A DEFAULT WAVE. BLAIR: WE ARE MINDFUL OF THE MACRO. HOWEVER WE ARE LONG-TERM INVESTORS. WE HAVE SEEN IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE YEAR COMPANIES CONTINUING TO GROW. THEY HAVE PASSED ON THE INFLATION THEY HAVE SEEN BY RAISING PRICES. AS A LENDER TO THESE COMPANIES, WE HAVE A DIFFERENT OUTLOOK FOR WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN COMPARED TO WHAT KEY STAKEHOLDERS NEED TO SEE HAPPEN. MANUS: THAT IS ABOUT THE CAPITAL STRUCTURE, AND THEREIN LIES THE POINT. PRIVATE CREDIT LOANS ARE FLOATERS. THE MAJORITY ARE ON FLOATING-RATE. ARE YOU SEEING A LARGE APPETITE TO SWITCH? ARE YOU HAVING TO CONSIDER THAT TO HELP WEATHER THE STORM? BLAIR: THAT ' S A GREAT OBSERVATION. WE ARE IN A RISING RATE ENVIRONMENT DESPITE THE MACRO. FOR US, IT IS A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD. OUR BEST RETURNS GO UP WHEN THE BASE RATES INCREASE. THE QUESTION YOU ARE GETTING AT, AT WHAT POINT DO COMPANIES HAVE TROUBLE ABSORBING BASE RATE INCREASES? WE HAVE DONE MAP ON THIS AS IT RELATES TO OUR PORTFOLIO. BASE RATES NEED TO RISE 6% FOR IT TO START PINCHING COMPANIES. THE OTHER FACTOR, STARTING IN JANUARY THIS YEAR, MOST OF OUR COMPANY STARTED TO HEDGE THEIR INTEREST RATE EXPOSURE. MANUS: FLOATING 6% RATES, DO YOU THINK THERE IS A RISK AS RAY DALIO SAYS? BLAIR: THE FORWARD CURVES WOULD NOT INDICATE IT IS EXPECTED. WHEN I MOVED TO THE U.K. IN 2005, THE RATES WERE 5% GOING TO 6% SO IT COULD HAPPEN. DANI: ARE YOU HIRING MORE RESTRUCTURING EXPERTS IN YOUR BUSINESS? BLAIR: WE HAVE ALWAYS HAD THAT AS PART OF OUR TEAM IN EUROPE. WE HAVE 15 DEDICATED TO MONITORING THE PORTFOLIO. WE HAVE THREE SENIOR-LEVEL RESTRUCTURING EXPERTS. WE HAVE ALWAYS HAD AT THE CORNERSTONE OF OUR STRATEGY CAPITAL PRESERVATION. WHEN YOU ARE LENDING TO MIDDLE SIZED COMPANIES, THINGS CAN HAPPEN EVEN IN GOOD ENVIRONMENTS. STRONG DEFENSE IS A PART OF OUR STRATEGY. DANI: YOU ARE CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC FOR ARES, BUT THE FUTURE OF COVID WAS THIS HUNGER OF DEALS. PEOPLE DOING LIGHT LENDING WHERE THEY HAD LESS PROTECTIONS. ARE YOU FEARFUL FOR THE INDUSTRY AND AS A WHOLE? BLAIR: WE DID SEE THIS TREND COMING INTO 2022. BY OUR ESTIMATES, THE EUROPEAN DIRECT LENDING MARKET WENT TO LIGHT. THAT MEANS YOU ONLY HAVE RIGHTS WHEN THE COMPANY HAS LIQUIDITY ISSUE. THOSE AREN ' T LOANS THAT WE PARTICIPATED IN AND I WOULD BE CONCERNED IF I HAD A LOT OF THOSE IN OUR PORTFOLIO. MANUS: ONE LAST SQUEEZE, WHO IS THE MOST DESPERATE FOR FUNDING AT THE MOMENT? BECAUSE WE ARE FASCINATED. WHO IS THE MOST DESPERATE AT THE MOMENT? BLAIR: WHAT WE HAVE SEEN HIS INCREASED DEMAND FROM LARGER COMPANIES. THIS IS AN INTERESTING DYNAMIC. THE CAPITAL MARKETS ARE BASICALLY CLOSED. COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE RISK OFF. INVESTMENT BANKS ARE RISK OFF. THAT HAS CREATED A NICE DYNAMIC BECAUSE WE ARE A LARGE-SCALE FUND MANAGER, SO THE AVERAGE PROFITABILITY OF A COMPANY WE ARE LENDING TO IS PROBABLY UP COMPARED TO LAST YEAR. BIG CONVERGENCE TREND LENDING TO LARGER COMPANIES THAT CAN ' T GET CAPITAL TODAY IN TRADITIONAL LIQUID MARKETS.