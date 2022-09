00:00

What was a enormous seemingly shock to the market yesterday that CPI print and then some calm still love today. Caroline thank you for having me on the show. The desire of investors to be optimistic about market recovery is completely understandable although in our view it's premature and we saw it yesterday with the CPI numbers showed us is perhaps as aggressive as the Fed has been with its tightening. Perhaps there is more to go but they have to be really careful because there is expected lag of some kind between the tightening and the expected outcome. And would they have to decide is whether the CPI numbers that we saw yesterday ism is indicator that what they are doing so far. All the rate hikes that we have seen have not been effective or it's just going to take some time. And the reason that this is important is because they might be running the risk into getting us into the economic recession. Does not the outcome they would like to see.