00:00

Give us a little bit of an overview of the global picture because we've talked about so much of the strains on the global semiconductor industry whether it's the energy issues the pandemic issues what are you seeing in terms of your business and where the broader industry stands. Graeme Cherry Well thanks again for having a sign but certainly the industry has been suffering from supply chain constraints over the last couple of years and we've worked really closely with our suppliers and our customers to overcome those things. This has been driven by two things. One is the pandemic has caused the man to really increase. And secondly the pandemic has caused our ability to manufacture at least in the beginning of the pandemic to be restricted. But as a team in terms of the supply chain we've worked together closely with our customers and suppliers. And as a result I think the case has actually done pretty well. And the industry's done pretty well delivering to these new demands. We now have these concerns about a potential recession globally. Do you still see that demand that we saw during the pandemic. Right now we still see that that strong demand and things can change for sure in the semiconductor industry. They can change rather quickly. But we've seen this many times in our history. Syndicate industry can't go through cycles. But we've weathered it and come out stronger every time because we continue putting money into our candy especially during down cycle. What is a lead time right now for your chip equipment customers at this point. Times are months measured in months and quarters. So and some are years. Has it gotten better the backlog that you've got. I think it's. The backlog is still very high for us and for many of our peers. You've got a lot of facilities in Europe that continent at the moment dealing with an energy crisis as we all know rising input costs and energy costs are causing much of an impact for you. It was certainly rising input costs are causing impact for everybody including cars and not just in Europe but across the world. And so we have factories in Europe as you say. We also factories in Asia. Factories in the United States. And we've been able to deal with these input costs through price increases of some of our customers as well as looking at how to be more efficient throughout our our operations. We've been making acquisitions most grabbing the most headlines as the ATM take point four billion dollar acquisition. Can you tell us about some of the synergies of that deal. Sure. I mean if I step back a little bit and CAS is a provider of technology and solutions for advanced electronics. And you know what I mean by advanced electronics is a smart phone for us. And that's a great example. And in that smartphone you have things like semiconductors which continue to get better and harder but you also have a lot of other components that are miniaturized and have to be packaged. And that's where additive comes in. And they're the leading provider of some of those packaging chemistries. And so Comcast as a company provides solutions for not just the semiconductor market but the laser based manufacturing to make those components much smaller as well as advanced packaging. Now with additive continue to see more geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China and restrictions here in the US when it comes to shipping advanced chips to China. Is that at all a problem for your company. How does that affect your business. Know that's a great question. We certainly are affected and we certainly abide by the laws of the United States as where we operate. But the way we look at it is providing critical solutions to the equipment that's needed to make chips. We really don't care where those chips are made because wherever they're made the equipment that's needed is the advanced equipment that we make. And so there were sure that could certainly be short term disruptions. But long term we believe that we will always be there for the advanced companies. And yet the US government is really trying to reassure some of that business here into the United States. Right. How is that affecting your business. Are you applying for any grants any tax credits. What are you doing. Well there's still a lot to be known about the CHIPS Act but we'll certainly be beneficiaries because a lot of these new fabs in the United States will need equipment and we'll certainly benefit from that. And so I think that's great. We're really positive about the CHIPS Act in the United States. And you know we already have 20 factories in United States. Three thousand people. So we're certainly very supportive of that. Do you see the US becoming really being able to take this to the next level when it comes to the semiconductor industry through that chipset. Well certainly companies like Intel and Micron are very good companies already and there's chips out. Actually it also brings in other companies like TSMC and Samsung. And so I think this is a great first step for the United States to try to regain their leadership in chip manufacturing. Most are optimistic market for you Ralph places. Semiconductors is a great place is a great neighborhood. And it continues. It gets better advanced packaging for electronic devices. We think that is going to be the next 10 years of growth as well. Regions regions Asia certainly continues to be an important regions for us. But now with the CHIPS Act and reassuring Europe and the United States will also continue to be important markets for us.