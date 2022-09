00:00

Lord how difficult to overstate the magnitude of this day. An enduring stabilizing presence on the world stage is now gone. Can you give us a sense of the historic importance of the Queen's passing. Well it's a very sad day. I'm not only a sad day for the people of the United Kingdom. It's for us. It's the end of an age. It's the end of an era. And I think it's also a moment for reflection. We have been blessed and fortunate to be the beneficiaries for so long of Her Majesty's dedication and sense of service and sense of duty. And to say that she would be sadly missed is the greatest understatement that it's possible to make. I'm sure you have met the queen yourself a number of times. Do you have any personal memories of it. Well I was fortunate enough to meet her on a number of occasions. She was always extremely gracious. She went to great lengths to put everyone at ease. When I was leader of the opposition my wife and I had the privilege of spending a night at Windsor Castle. And I remember the extraordinary lengths that they'd gone to to lay out in the library a series of things which related to my constituency. So the the way in which the queen took enormous trouble to make sure that everyone was at ease and knew no bands. That really says something about her character Ryan. I mean she did try for her tenure trying to stay politically neutral. Tell us a little bit about that dynamic with UK politics that she had to play during her time. When she was always absolutely scrupulous in respecting the boundaries of a constitutional monarch. She had these regular audiences with their prime ministers. She'd meet them every week and they benefited greatly from these conversations because she had a absolutely unique experience. She had a memory of what had happened 70 years ago. So something cropped up. She could say yes when I read something like that happening. And she would give them the benefit of that of her wisdom and her recollections of what had happened. And I'm sure they were enormously valuable to prime ministers as every prime minister had said. That's a thing right. The nature of the United Kingdom its role in the world has changed during her time from British Empire to Brexit. Tell us a little bit about the corner stone role that she played as the UK changed. She was the one constant she was and she was in a very real sense the mother of the nation. She was a she was a constant. She was an absolute rock on which modern Britain was built. And of course as we've seen today with the tributes pouring in from all over the world her influence and the respect in which she was held extended far beyond our shores far beyond the boundaries of the United Kingdom. Well King Charles have the same impact. I think King Charles will be a very good king. I think he will also respect the boundaries of constitutional monarchy. He's had a lot of time to look at how his mother has reigned undoubtedly. He has very big shoes to fill. And I'm I'm confident in the future of our monarchy and I'm confident that he will do a very good job. You spoke a moment ago about the queen's enormous breadth of experience. You know a monarch for 70 years she remembers the Churchill era remembered the Churchill era King Charles not a young man himself. Can he bring some of the same qualities to the table in terms of how long he's been around. Yes I think he can. Not quite the same extent as the queen was able to do. Yes I think he can and he has undoubtedly acquired a lot of experience along the way. He himself has met very many world leaders. So he certainly doesn't assume the role as in any way a novice. He's had a long apprenticeship and I'm sure that would stand him in very good stead. The queen was 96 when she passed away but just this week she swore in Liz Truss as prime minister and appeared to be in reasonable health. So just a few days later has the passing come as something of a shock. Well I think it has. Obviously she was 96 years old. But she then. There had been reports that her deteriorating health and references to her mobility issues. I don't think many people thought she was really seriously ill. And certainly to me and I think to most of the people I've talked to it did come as a shock. Yes. And of course you yourself have had a very distinguished political career. Tell us from your vantage point the role of the UK on the global stage now as we saw Queen Elizabeth really take the ceremonial role around the world and really build the UK in the eyes of the world as well. We'll she was soft power personified wasn't she. People talk about soft power the way in which a country can exert influence. Quite apart from military power or even economic power. And there are a number of ways in which you can do that. And the way in which the queen was perceived across the world undoubtedly enhanced the way in which the United Kingdom was perceived and the influence which the United Kingdom is able to exert. So that was of enormous advantage to the UK. Now whether King Charles will be able to do that to quite the same extent remains to be seen. But I'm sure we can have a pretty good shot at.